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Leelia Comics turns everyday thoughts, feelings, and small chaotic moments into cute and relatable comic strips. Created by artist Cameron Sterling, also known as Cam or Cami, the series follows Leelia and her companions through situations that feel instantly familiar, from awkward thoughts and anxious overthinking to tiny victories and silly misunderstandings.

Cameron’s work has been featured on Bored Panda several times before, and her simple, expressive, and mildly snarky comics are often just what one needs to get a kick of humor or a reality check in the morning. Instead of relying on complicated setups, Leelia Comics finds charm in the little things that make everyday life funny, sweet, and sometimes wonderfully messy.

Scroll down to see some of the funniest and most relatable moments, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com