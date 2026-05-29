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For centuries, landmarks were built with the expectation of endurance.

Monuments, temples, structures, and entire towns were designed to outlast generations, yet many of them have become abandoned places reclaimed by nature.

These are places reclaimed by nature, and it may be the most compelling chapter of their existence.

As impressive as they were before, nature gives them a second chance at life. Icons of physical stability are now known for another reason: their quiet, haunted beauty and resilience in the face of nature's transformation.