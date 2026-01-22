Iraq ranks as the 3rd-oldest country in the world.



Known as the “cradle of civilization,” the region was first settled by the Sumerians around 3000 BC (per National Geographic). These early innovators pioneered laws, literature, construction, mathematics, and even beer brewing, according to The Guardian.



In a recent discovery, archaeologists uncovered the 4,500-year-old Lord Palace of the Kings in the ancient city of Girsu, located in modern-day Tello in southern Iraq. The site has been described as one of the most fascinating in Mesopotamian archaeology.

