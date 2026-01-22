20 Oldest Countries In The World, Ranked
The existential question of which countries are the oldest has long intrigued historians, and for good reason. However, defining what makes a country "old" is challenging, as it depends on historical continuity, evolving borders, and whether ancient legacies are considered part of modern states; nevertheless, we ranked 20 countries in which ancient roots still shape modern identity.
France ranks as the 20th-oldest country in the world.
Long before the Eiffel Tower became a global symbol, France existed as a unified entity under King Clovis’ rule (per World History Encyclopedia).
The Treaty of Verdun in 843 AD was instrumental in defining the early borders that would shape the nation’s modern identity (per EBSCO).
Morocco ranks as the 19th-oldest country in the world.
Historical accounts say that Idris bin Abdallah loosely established the Kingdom of Morocco shortly before his death (per Morocco World News).
In 789 AD, he founded Fez, which became the capital of his dynasty and remains one of Morocco’s most historically resilient cities.
Bulgaria is ranked as the 18th-oldest country in the world.
Located in southeastern Europe, it was officially founded in 681 AD when the Turkic-speaking Bulgars conquered the Slavs and formed the first Bulgarian Empire (per Family Search).
Today, it also stands as the 16th-largest country in Europe by land area (per World Atlas).
San Marino ranks as the 17th-oldest country in the world.
It is the world’s oldest republic and the smallest European state, with a continuous history dating back over 17 centuries (per CIIE).
Legend says it was founded in 301 AD by Dalmatian Masons who fled the Roman Empire to escape Emperor Diocletian’s anti-Christian persecution.
Ethiopia ranks as the 16th-oldest country in the world.
It is also Africa's oldest independent nation and the site of the famous discovery of “Lucy,” a 3.2 million-year-old hominin skeleton (per National Geographic).
Ethiopia’s ancient roots trace back to the rise of the Kingdom of Aksum in the first century AD, a powerful African civilization known for its wealth and influence, according to the Embassy of Ethiopia.
Japan is ranked among the 15 oldest countries in the world.
According to Japanese mythology, the country was founded by Emperor Jimmu on February 11, 660 BCE (per National Geographic). While National Foundation Day is still celebrated annually, many scholars question the existence of Jimmu and suggest that early Japan was likely governed by regional rulers.
Japan also boasts one of the oldest flags in the world, first used in 701 AD by Emperor Monmu during New Year celebrations.
Afghanistan is ranked as the 14th-oldest country in the world.
Known as the “crossroads of cultures,” this region has been inhabited for at least 52,000 years, based on archaeological evidence (World History Encyclopedia).
The earliest organized government in Afghanistan dates to 678 BCE, although its exact origins remain a challenge for historians and archaeologists.
Greece is ranked as the 13th-oldest country in the world.
Ancient Greece has existed for over 3,000 years, though it began as a collection of independent city-states, each with its own rulers, traditions, and laws (per National Geographic).
It wasn’t until the 4th century BC that these city-states united under Alexander the Great.
976 BC only? Are you stupid? Eutresis culture (c. 3200 – c. 2650 BC), Early Helladic period (c. 2650 to c. 2200 BC), Tiryns culture (2,200 - 2,000 BC), Minoan civilization (c. 3100 – c. 1100 BC), Mycenaean civilization (c. 1750 – c. 1050 BC), Greek Dark Ages (c. 1180–800 BC), Archaic Greece (c. 800 - c. 480 BC), Classical Greece (5th and 4th centuries BC) and still going.
Sudan is ranked as the 12th-oldest country in the world.
Its historical roots trace back to 1070 BCE with the rise of the Kingdom of Kush in ancient Nubia, situated along the Nile Valley in what is now northern Sudan and southern Egypt (per Black History Month).
The Kushites, influenced by Egypt, built pyramids and burial mounds and worshiped deities such as Ammon and Isis.
Israel ranks as the 11th-oldest country in the world when tracing its roots through Jewish civilization.
Jewish history dates back around 4,000 years to the Middle East, beginning with the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob (per BBC).
Despite centuries of diaspora and shifting borders, Israel declared statehood in the 20th century and continues to navigate unsettled territorial lines (per BBC).
Jewish history is often surmised through the Bible....which, of course, has very little historical value.
Georgia ranks as the 10th-oldest country in the world.
Historical records suggest that early civilization in the region began around 1300 BC (per USA Today).
In modern times, Georgia’s sovereignty was formally recognized by the U.S. on December 25, 1991, after the fall of the Soviet Union (per U.S. Embassy in Georgia).
Mexico ranks as the 9th-oldest country in the world.
Although its modern statehood is relatively recent, human presence in the region dates back tens of thousands of years (per World Population Review).
The Olmecs, considered Mexico’s first major civilization, emerged around 1500 BC and left behind a rich cultural legacy, including the famous colossal heads that continue to intrigue historians and archaeologists.
India ranks as the 8th-oldest country in the world.
While the exact start of Indian civilization remains debated, archaeological evidence indicates human habitation in the region as early as 500,000 years ago, associated with the Madrasian culture (per World Population Review).
Organized civilization is believed to have begun by 7570 BC, with the Indus Valley Civilization (3300 BCE) marking India’s first urban society. Around 2000 BC, advanced settlements began to appear in the northern regions of modern India and Pakistan (according to the Asia Society).
China ranks as the 7th-oldest country in the world.
Often cited as one of the world’s oldest civilizations, China is believed to have begun around 2070 BCE with the legendary Xia Dynasty, lasting until about 1600 BCE (per National Geographic).
While its early origins are steeped in myth, modern archaeological discoveries increasingly support China’s claims to a 4,000-year history.
Korea ranks as the 6th-oldest country in the world.
The first Korean kingdom, Gojoseon, is believed to have been founded in 2333 BCE by the legendary Dangun Wanggeom (per World History Encyclopedia).
South Korea still celebrates National Foundation Day on October 3rd to honor the mythical founding of the nation over 4,000 years ago.
Armenia ranks as the 5th-oldest country in the world.
According to 5th-century historian Movses Khorenatsi, Armenia was founded in 2492 BC, a claim supported by recent genetic research showing ancestral roots dating back to 3000 to 2000 BC (per The New York Times).
The United States formally recognized Armenia’s modern independence on December 25, 1991 (per Office of the Historian).
Vietnam ranks as the 4th-oldest country in the world.
Although the modern Socialist Republic of Vietnam was established in 1976 following the Vietnam War (per World Population Review), the country's roots date back to 2879 BC.
According to historical accounts, the legendary Hung Vuong founded the ancient Vietnamese state of Van Lang, also known as the Land of the Tattooed Men (per The History Files).
Iraq ranks as the 3rd-oldest country in the world.
Known as the “cradle of civilization,” the region was first settled by the Sumerians around 3000 BC (per National Geographic). These early innovators pioneered laws, literature, construction, mathematics, and even beer brewing, according to The Guardian.
In a recent discovery, archaeologists uncovered the 4,500-year-old Lord Palace of the Kings in the ancient city of Girsu, located in modern-day Tello in southern Iraq. The site has been described as one of the most fascinating in Mesopotamian archaeology.
Egypt ranks as the 2nd-oldest country in the world.
It is one of the few modern nations that have retained their names since antiquity. Egypt's origins trace back to 3100 BC, when Pharaoh Narmer unified Upper and Lower Egypt to form the First Dynasty (per National Geographic).
Modern sovereignty was recognized by the UK in 1922 (per The Guardian).
Iran ranks as the oldest country in the world.
According to World Population Review, Iran is home to the earliest known organized government (3200 BC) and achieved self-sovereignty by 2600 BC.
The ancient city of Shahr-i Sokhta, meaning “Burnt City,” marked the first complex society in eastern Iran and flourished through four major periods before 1800 BC. Archaeological remains include well-preserved structures, burial sites, and artifacts (per UNESCO).
