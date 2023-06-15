From grueling battles on the battlefield to finally being represented in the United Nations — the oldest flags in the world have survived it all. We aren’t talking here about the red flags in people. A flag can represent a nation without saying a single word. They tell years of history through visual aspects. However, not every flag has survived the test of time. When it comes to the label of the oldest flag, design and meaning to the nation play an important role in survivability.

The design of the flag is the first thing that catches the eye. The catchier the flag — the longer it will stay as a flag. The oldest flag in the world, Denmark’s, practically pioneered the use of the Nordic cross in 1219. This design, simple yet unique in a way, was later adopted by other Nordic countries, like Sweden and Finland. Denmark has stuck to this flag since 1625 when it was officially adopted. However, the design has changed due to the flag's meaning. The perfect example of it would be the Stars and Stripes of the United States. Adopted in 1777, this national flag was changed slightly over the years. As the nation grew, the flag got filled with more stars. Yet, the main design and meaning of it stayed the same.

Want to find out more about the oldest country flag, a.k.a Denmark’s Nordic cross, or see who survived the test of time? We’ve got you covered. We have compiled some of the oldest national flags used today in the list below. Some of them are more eye-catching than others, so be sure to upvote the ones you liked. Since the flags are rich in history, share your knowledge in the comments below.