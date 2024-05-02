ADVERTISEMENT

As summer is just around the corner, I believe all of us start to wonder about escaping to nature. So, as a little teaser, we invite you to explore this artist's funny comics that revolve around creatures of woodland - wolves.

Awoo! comics, by Andy Stuart, are anything but very sweet. The themes that the artist explores are usually silly and uplifting. To get a better understanding, Andy has described the essence of his artwork himself: "The Awoo! comics came after years of making more cynical things. Setting aside time each day to put my brain in a positive space and think about guileless, wholesome comics ideas is therapeutic in a way I could not have imagined. I've become a more mindful and gentler person from years of making these comics. And I guess that's the essence of them, to me. Now and then I'll slip up with a cynical joke (that jaded humorist is still within me) but for the most part, the jokes aren't about cruelty or cynicism. Just silliness and the best feelings in life."

More info: Instagram | fenrispublishing.com