We look for what is not there and often we don't see what is around us. All around us is a constant spiking silence of faces, emotions, objects, and nature, struggling to be framed. Playing the game of handling, understanding and catching what doesn't spike silence. I don't know what I will do in the next new moment, but the quiet spiking silence leads me to it and I jump to freeze to recognise/perceive that sound by framing something new in nature.

More info: sum-up.net | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Love

#2

My Photo

#3

Behind Me

#4

The Song Went To The Stones

#5

My Toy

#6

Thinking

#7

The Chair

#8

Border

#9

Sleep

#10

To Dedicate

#11

Path To Race Condition

#12

Sun Bath

#13

Friend

#14

Go Round And Round

#15

Femily

#16

Balance

#17

Morning With Plastic

#18

Father

#19

My Business

#20

To Drown

#21

Sensible

#22

Crafty

#23

Looking

#24

Transparent Wall

#25

No Sky

#26

My Way Surrounding Me

#27

Signboard

#28

Old Age

#29

Rest

#30

Hope

#31

See You Soon

#32

Together

#33

Query

#34

Dark Situation

#35

Symmetry

#36

Rivalry

#37

Unanimity

#38

Proud

#39

Relaxation

