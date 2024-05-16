ADVERTISEMENT

We look for what is not there and often we don't see what is around us. All around us is a constant spiking silence of faces, emotions, objects, and nature, struggling to be framed. Playing the game of handling, understanding and catching what doesn't spike silence. I don't know what I will do in the next new moment, but the quiet spiking silence leads me to it and I jump to freeze to recognise/perceive that sound by framing something new in nature.

More info: sum-up.net | Facebook | Instagram