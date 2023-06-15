Entitled Mom Screams And Shouts Demanding To Get An Upgrade To First Class, Gets Deplaned Instead

You will be surprised to learn that ‘free’ isn’t among people’s favorite words. At least we are, since most of the commotion over a plane seat happens because entitled passengers believe what’s free should be theirs, too. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think these people come with the price of the ticket.

As u/winyyboi shares in his quite terrifying “Entitled Parents” story, this was the exact case after an entitled parent learned about an upgrade he’s getting because of his unaccompanied minor status. Deeming it unfair that parents with toddlers don’t get the same treatment, the mother fought tooth and nail to get the boy’s first-class seat, starting a commotion that resulted in a very memorable flight.

Some passengers feel entitled to certain amenities for reasons beyond reasonable logic

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

A 13-year-old shared what an awkward situation he had to live through because of an overly entitled neighbor who couldn’t believe not getting a seat upgrade

Image credits: hwilson8 (not the actual photo)

Image source: winyyboi

People shared their bewilderment with the OP in the comments