Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Mom Screams And Shouts Demanding To Get An Upgrade To First Class, Gets Deplaned Instead
34points
Other1 hour ago

Entitled Mom Screams And Shouts Demanding To Get An Upgrade To First Class, Gets Deplaned Instead

Ignas Vieversys and
Ieva Pečiulytė

You will be surprised to learn that ‘free’ isn’t among people’s favorite words. At least we are, since most of the commotion over a plane seat happens because entitled passengers believe what’s free should be theirs, too. If we didn’t know any better, we’d think these people come with the price of the ticket.

As u/winyyboi shares in his quite terrifying “Entitled Parents” story, this was the exact case after an entitled parent learned about an upgrade he’s getting because of his unaccompanied minor status. Deeming it unfair that parents with toddlers don’t get the same treatment, the mother fought tooth and nail to get the boy’s first-class seat, starting a commotion that resulted in a very memorable flight.

Some passengers feel entitled to certain amenities for reasons beyond reasonable logic

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

A 13-year-old shared what an awkward situation he had to live through because of an overly entitled neighbor who couldn’t believe not getting a seat upgrade

Image credits: hwilson8 (not the actual photo)

Image source: winyyboi

People shared their bewilderment with the OP in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ieva Pečiulytė
Ieva Pečiulytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda. Art was always a big part of her life. She studied at Vilnius Academy of Arts, worked in the art supplies store and learned a lot about artsy tools. Later on she got to work at the art gallery and met lots of artists, mastered the picture framing process and sold a great number of paintings. After gaining some experience Ieva decided to focus on creating art herself. Boogie Studio - analog collage art studio was born. Ieva's love for images and layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as a Photo Editor.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Lisa Westerfield
Lisa Westerfield
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't read the article. Just stopped by to note I am tired of the phrase, ergo articles, "Entitled Mom."

1
1point
reply
Anouk T
Anouk T
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will add to the downvoted posts - also find it very hard to believe that this story is real

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Lisa Westerfield
Lisa Westerfield
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't read the article. Just stopped by to note I am tired of the phrase, ergo articles, "Entitled Mom."

1
1point
reply
Anouk T
Anouk T
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I will add to the downvoted posts - also find it very hard to believe that this story is real

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda