When life feels heavy and the days get tough, there's one place you can always turn to for a dose of pure, heartwarming joy—Guy Kopsombut's world of 4amshower. Known for his adorable animal characters like friendly crows, curious hedgehogs, and emotional koalas, Guy has mastered making comics that uplift and inspire.

His work, born from empathy and the desire to spread kindness, is a comforting escape from the negativity that often surrounds us. After a creative break following the loss of his father in 2021, Guy reignited his passion and is now brighter than ever, not only continuing to deliver smiles through his comics but also diving into new creative ventures like his upcoming graphic novel Badge Quest. With each comic, Guy reminds us that even in the toughest of times, there's always room for a little kindness.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | 4amshower.com | patreon.com | x.com | tiktok.com

#1

Reflecting on his journey, Guy opened up about a challenging period in his life: "After my dad passed in 2021, I took a mental health break to regroup myself again and discover my own joy. On top of losing someone so meaningful to me, I was burned out creatively. It took until now for the fire to respark, and I’m happy to say that I am more excited now than ever to help people smile." This break allowed him not only to heal but to reignite his passion for creating uplifting content. His art now shines even brighter, and he’s expanded his creative pursuits, including an exciting new project.
#2

#3

During his break, the artist landed a book deal for his first middle-grade graphic novel, Badge Quest. He described the project: "Pillow the bear needs to earn badges to become a hero. Fae the shape-shifting fairy needs to earn petals to earn her flower wand. Together, this unlikely duo sets out on an adventurous journey containing fun, puns, and lots of cheese. Available for pre-order now!"

#4

#5

As for the ideas behind his beloved comics, Guy shared his process with Bored Panda: "The ideas for the comics come from multiple sources! One way is that my readers suggest animals and themes to me. I then brainstorm a comic from their suggestions. The second way is by empathizing. I try to think about what others might be feeling and what encouragement they might need to hear. Finally, I try to observe my daily life as much as possible and look within myself. You never know when a comic idea might pop into your mind just by watching what’s happening around you or listening to your own thoughts."
#6

#7

Guy’s work is deeply rooted in empathy, something he holds as the core of his creative universe. He explained, "I would say my creative universe is all about empathy. I try to help people see the good in themselves and others as much as possible. A lot of other comics end with a cynical joke, but mine always end on an upbeat note. There’s already so much negativity in the world, and I don’t want to add to that." This doesn’t mean Guy shies away from difficult topics—instead, he provides comfort, finding a way to acknowledge the tough realities while offering a positive message.
#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

