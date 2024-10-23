ADVERTISEMENT

When life feels heavy and the days get tough, there's one place you can always turn to for a dose of pure, heartwarming joy—Guy Kopsombut's world of 4amshower. Known for his adorable animal characters like friendly crows, curious hedgehogs, and emotional koalas, Guy has mastered making comics that uplift and inspire.

His work, born from empathy and the desire to spread kindness, is a comforting escape from the negativity that often surrounds us. After a creative break following the loss of his father in 2021, Guy reignited his passion and is now brighter than ever, not only continuing to deliver smiles through his comics but also diving into new creative ventures like his upcoming graphic novel Badge Quest. With each comic, Guy reminds us that even in the toughest of times, there's always room for a little kindness.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | 4amshower.com | patreon.com | x.com | tiktok.com