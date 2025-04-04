ADVERTISEMENT

Life is messy, awkward, and kind of hilarious—and nobody captures it better than comic artists. This time, we’re excited to share some of the best cartoons created by illustrators from our amazing Bored Panda community.

From everyday struggles and social anxiety to heartwarming moments and inner monologues, these artists illustrate what it means to be human in the most relatable way possible. Scroll down to explore a selection of strips that might just feel like they were drawn about you.