Life is messy, awkward, and kind of hilarious—and nobody captures it better than comic artists. This time, we’re excited to share some of the best cartoons created by illustrators from our amazing Bored Panda community.

From everyday struggles and social anxiety to heartwarming moments and inner monologues, these artists illustrate what it means to be human in the most relatable way possible. Scroll down to explore a selection of strips that might just feel like they were drawn about you.

#1

Comic by Bored Panda artist humorously depicting a couple's conversation about an incomplete song line.

Loree Jon Report

    #2

    Comic strip by Bored Panda artists humorously depicting a date, a dislike of dogs, and comical consequences.

    heybuddycomics Report

    #3

    Comic strip by Bored Panda artists, a woman reacts to a cute dog on the beach while a man is surprised.

    bloome_comics Report

    #4

    Comic of mom puzzled by meme, asking questions.

    bloome_comics Report

    #5

    Comic by Bored Panda artist shows money exchanged for puppies, capturing everyday life's simple joys.

    Loree Jon Report

    #6

    Comic on everyday life: an interview where "creativity" leads to problems.

    __samimations__ Report

    #7

    Two characters in a relatable comic: one suggesting "Just be happy" to cure the other's depression, capturing everyday life.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #8

    Comic showing how people set alarms; one phone with a single alarm, another with multiple alarms, illustrating everyday life.

    bloome_comics Report

    #9

    Comic of two cartoon birds reflecting on social anxiety and friendship.

    rusty.creates Report

    #10

    Two characters in a comic discussing if they would date a Republican, humorously highlighting everyday life situations.

    rusty.creates Report

    #11

    Relatable comic showing everyday life with two panels: confident girl bumps into no one, surprised girl bumps into everyone.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #12

    Cartoon of a finger with a hangnail, humorously depicting relatable everyday life pain.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #13

    Comic by Bored Panda artist showing fashion evolution through jeans from 2011 to 2041.

    bloome_comics Report

    #14

    Cartoon bird in mining gear, unsure about joining coworkers in a cave, humorously highlighting everyday life.

    birdswithpants Report

    #15

    Comic showing expectation vs reality in a tight dress by Bored Panda artists.

    planetprudence Report

    #16

    Comic by Bored Panda artist: character spreading pink love spread on bread labeled "Family & Friends" and "A Dog".

    bunchee.comics Report

    #17

    Bored Panda artist comic showing a dog eating food off the floor while the owner reacts and cleans up.

    bunchee.comics Report

    #18

    Comic by Bored Panda artists showing relatable extrovert and introvert experiences of loneliness at night.

    Loree Jon Report

    #19

    Relatable comic by Bored Panda artist about a dramatic TV moment interrupted by low volume, leading to frantic remote control use.

    whatsupbeanie Report

    #20

    Comic by Bored Panda artists humorously portraying a dog in heaven reflecting on hugging its best friend.

    heybuddycomics Report

    detarick avatar
    Deta Rossiter
    Deta Rossiter
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IF you have ever had to do this. this is not the best relatable comics. is a kak one

    #21

    Comic of a character feeling great, then doubting it, illustrating relatable everyday life moments.

    rusty.creates Report

    #22

    Comic of a person overwhelmed by work, distracted by a cat, and reacting to a broken window, capturing everyday life.

    rusty.creates Report

    #23

    Comic by Bored Panda artist shows person hindered by social anxiety while trying to approach someone.

    sandserifcomics Report

    #24

    Shy student in class, mentally preparing to say "here" aloud, feeling exhausted in end. Relatable comics on everyday life.

    jenny_jinya Report

    #25

    Comic by Bored Panda artist depicts contrast between socializing and relaxing at home with snacks and a laptop.

    planetprudence Report

    #26

    Comic showing a person at a table, illustrating humorous everyday life with the secret of eating everything.

    planetprudence Report

    #27

    Comic of procrastination with a character delaying study time as the clock changes from 6:58 to 7:01.

    relatabledoodles Report

    #28

    Relatable comic by Bored Panda shows how clothing variety is perceived versus reality.

    bloome_comics Report

    #29

    Comic by Bored Panda artist depicts a friend's awkward photo vs. a glamorous one they take.

    bloome_comics Report

    #30

    Comic of a girl eagerly jumping onto her bed, capturing relatable everyday life moments with joy.

    bloome_comics Report

    #31

    Comic by Bored Panda artist shows a smiling woman tossing her bra, captioned "The best moment of the day."

    bloome_comics Report

    #32

    Comic illustrating booklover vs. monster habits with bookmarks.

    planetprudence Report

    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was watching a tv programme and the character bent the book in half to read from it. THEY BENT THE BOOK IN HALF!! Psychopath...

    #33

    Two side-by-side comics showing the expectation vs. reality of a top knot hairstyle by Bored Panda artists.

    planetprudence Report

    #34

    Cartoon by Bored Panda artist showing relatable moment of eating too much, then reaching for chips 10 minutes later.

    planetprudence Report

    #35

    Comic showing a person before and after a haircut, perfectly capturing everyday life changes.

    planetprudence Report

    #36

    Four relatable comic panels: living for a girlfriend, money, dreams, and existential reasons.

    __samimations__ Report

    #37

    Comic by Bored Panda artist showing a character likening life to chess but admitting they can't play.

    __samimations__ Report

    #38

    Comic by Bored Panda artist showing a person judged by God, humorously capturing everyday life relatability.

    rusty.creates Report

    #39

    Comic of cat with human hands gesturing to a person, illustrating humorous everyday life scenarios.

    rusty.creates Report

    #40

    Comic by Bored Panda artist humorously depicting a discussion on companies compensating artists for using their work.

    rusty.creates Report

    #41

    Comic by Bored Panda artist shows Moongirl, an empath, humorously sensing emotions in everyday life.

    rusty.creates Report

    #42

    Comic of a person waking from a good dream and trying to return to sleep, reflecting relatable everyday life moments.

    wengsome Report

    #43

    Comic by Bored Panda artists humorously depicting a child calling every bearded man "Dada" in everyday life.

    alloycomics Report

    #44

    Comic of two women happily cuddling pets, illustrating everyday life affection.

    planetprudence Report

    #45

    Comic split image: Person on the left smiling vs. their unflattering photo-ID on the right, capturing everyday life humor.

    planetprudence Report

    #46

    Comic showing a humorous scene of a child asking a parent to read from a recipe book, capturing relatable everyday life.

    Boum Report

    #47

    Comic by Bored Panda artists shows a couple comfortably sitting in silence, highlighting everyday life moments.

    mary.comics Report

    #48

    Comic by Bored Panda artists shows a debate turning intense with a surprised expression.

    rusty.creates Report

    #49

    Comic of coworkers, one with a prank about pregnancy in an office setting, showcasing relatable everyday life humor.

    alloycomics Report

    #50

    Relatable comic by Bored Panda artist showing a character revealing their secret to staying calm: always being sad.

    sandserifcomics Report

