30 Funny Mr. Dad Stuff Comics That Nail The Chaos Of Parenting And MarriageInterview With Artist
Sam, better known online as Mr. Dad Stuff, draws the kind of comics that make you say, “Yep, that’s exactly how it is.” Whether it’s the chaos of getting kids out the door, those weird little dog habits, or the quiet moments between partners after bedtime, he somehow captures it all—funny, honest, and a little too relatable.
His style is simple, but the humor hits just right. There’s no sugarcoating or big lessons—just real life with a bit of a wink. If you’ve ever tried to reason with a toddler or shared a knowing glance with your partner mid-meltdown, these comics will probably feel like home.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
We reached out to Sam to get the inside scoop on what goes into making his comics. He shared that his love for cartoons started in childhood—both reading and drawing them. "I grew up in England on a diet of classic British comics such as Whizzer and Chips, The Beano and, of course, Viz. I spent most of my school years creating comic characters during my lessons, and more often than not drawing cartoon ninjas for school bullies (which kept me in their good books)."
However, as he got further into his teens, he kind of stopped. "I swapped drawing cartoons for 'cooler' hobbies like playing the electric guitar and DJing as a way of attempting to (unsuccessfully) impress the opposite sex.
But then a few years ago (now successfully partnered up), I started drawing again. I think, like a lot of people in lockdown, I rediscovered old passions, and have never looked back."
According to Sam, a big part of parenting is standing around waiting. "Waiting for the kids to put their shoes on, waiting hours for them to perform on a stage for a few minutes in a dance concert, or simply just waiting for them to do as they’re told. You’re kind of stuck there in limbo, and it’s often in this time that the idea comes to me."
The artist revealed that these comics are based on real-life experiences. "No matter how far-fetched or over the top some of them may seem, there’s a truth at the heart of them. Something that actually happened to me in some way."
Creating comics isn’t always fun and games—it comes with its own set of challenges, especially when you're raising kids. For Sam, finding the time to draw can be tough, with work, family life, and everything in between to juggle. "I do them all on the iPad, though, so I’ve often got it nearby and can whip it out when the moment allows."
On the flip side, what Sam enjoys most about creating comics is having full creative control—from start to finish. "My day job is at an advertising agency, which involves coming up with ideas. But they’re ideas for other people, and often they tamper with them or they don’t get made. But with a comic, I can have an idea in the morning and then have it finished by lunch, all on my terms. I also love engaging with my followers in comment sections - particularly on Instagram, where they’re a very chatty, fun bunch. Ultimately, though, the thing I find most satisfying is drawing them while chuckling away to myself."
Talking about future plans, Sam told us he’d love to get into animating his comics. "I’ve taught myself the basics, but a lot of it comes down to time… and right now I don’t have much of that spare. I’d like to explore some more longer-form versions too. Maybe even put together a book. I’d also like to get better at drawing hands. I’ve never been happy with them."