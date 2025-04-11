We reached out to Sam to get the inside scoop on what goes into making his comics. He shared that his love for cartoons started in childhood—both reading and drawing them. "I grew up in England on a diet of classic British comics such as Whizzer and Chips, The Beano and, of course, Viz. I spent most of my school years creating comic characters during my lessons, and more often than not drawing cartoon ninjas for school bullies (which kept me in their good books)."

However, as he got further into his teens, he kind of stopped. "I swapped drawing cartoons for 'cooler' hobbies like playing the electric guitar and DJing as a way of attempting to (unsuccessfully) impress the opposite sex.

But then a few years ago (now successfully partnered up), I started drawing again. I think, like a lot of people in lockdown, I rediscovered old passions, and have never looked back."