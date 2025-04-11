ADVERTISEMENT

Sam, better known online as Mr. Dad Stuff, draws the kind of comics that make you say, “Yep, that’s exactly how it is.” Whether it’s the chaos of getting kids out the door, those weird little dog habits, or the quiet moments between partners after bedtime, he somehow captures it all—funny, honest, and a little too relatable.

His style is simple, but the humor hits just right. There’s no sugarcoating or big lessons—just real life with a bit of a wink. If you’ve ever tried to reason with a toddler or shared a knowing glance with your partner mid-meltdown, these comics will probably feel like home.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Comic about parenting chaos, with a dad enjoying coffee while another child has a tantrum.

mrdadstuff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to Sam to get the inside scoop on what goes into making his comics. He shared that his love for cartoons started in childhood—both reading and drawing them. "I grew up in England on a diet of classic British comics such as Whizzer and Chips, The Beano and, of course, Viz. I spent most of my school years creating comic characters during my lessons, and more often than not drawing cartoon ninjas for school bullies (which kept me in their good books)."

However, as he got further into his teens, he kind of stopped. "I swapped drawing cartoons for 'cooler' hobbies like playing the electric guitar and DJing as a way of attempting to (unsuccessfully) impress the opposite sex.

But then a few years ago (now successfully partnered up), I started drawing again. I think, like a lot of people in lockdown, I rediscovered old passions, and have never looked back."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Funny Mr. Dad comic showing a dad startled awake by a cuckoo clock at night.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic from Mr. Dad Stuff depicting a humorous conversation between a man and a doctor about parenting chaos.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to Sam, a big part of parenting is standing around waiting. "Waiting for the kids to put their shoes on, waiting hours for them to perform on a stage for a few minutes in a dance concert, or simply just waiting for them to do as they’re told. You’re kind of stuck there in limbo, and it’s often in this time that the idea comes to me."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The artist revealed that these comics are based on real-life experiences. "No matter how far-fetched or over the top some of them may seem, there’s a truth at the heart of them. Something that actually happened to me in some way."
    #4

    Cartoon depicts a dad frustrated with a child on the couch, highlighting the chaos of parenting in Mr. Dad Stuff comics.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of parenting, featuring parents listening to loud noises from a child's stereo.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Creating comics isn’t always fun and games—it comes with its own set of challenges, especially when you're raising kids. For Sam, finding the time to draw can be tough, with work, family life, and everything in between to juggle. "I do them all on the iPad, though, so I’ve often got it nearby and can whip it out when the moment allows."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the flip side, what Sam enjoys most about creating comics is having full creative control—from start to finish. "My day job is at an advertising agency, which involves coming up with ideas. But they’re ideas for other people, and often they tamper with them or they don’t get made. But with a comic, I can have an idea in the morning and then have it finished by lunch, all on my terms. I also love engaging with my followers in comment sections - particularly on Instagram, where they’re a very chatty, fun bunch. Ultimately, though, the thing I find most satisfying is drawing them while chuckling away to myself."
    #6

    Cartoon dad from Mr. Dad Stuff eating a chocolate egg, while a baby looks surprised, capturing parenting chaos humor.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Funny Mr. Dad Stuff comic about parenting humor; mom agrees to not give kids too much sugar, yet dad finds a mountain of sugar.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Talking about future plans, Sam told us he’d love to get into animating his comics. "I’ve taught myself the basics, but a lot of it comes down to time… and right now I don’t have much of that spare. I’d like to explore some more longer-form versions too. Maybe even put together a book. I’d also like to get better at drawing hands. I’ve never been happy with them."
    #8

    Funny Mr. Dad Stuff comic strip showing a cat knocking a vase off a shelf and a child balancing to catch it.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Dad suggests a "family bath" causing chaos among kids on a couch in a funny Mr. Dad Stuff comic.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Dad dressed as a vampire asks for his plastic fangs, child gives them, humorous Mr. Dad Stuff comic about parenting chaos.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Comic about parenting chaos with DIY slime, child hiding it in the fridge, and dad eating it thinking it's dessert.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic of a couple with a gift, woman hoping it's a necklace and not a drone; humor in parenting and marriage.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Comic about parenting chaos by Mr. Dad Stuff, dad sees daughter FaceTiming late, with arguing parents heard in the call.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Father and son enjoy a rollercoaster ride after expressing reluctance to go to work and school in a funny comic strip.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Comic of parents celebrating kids asleep, planning a night alone, but it turns into a playful chaos.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comic of funny Mr. Dad Stuff scene with kids arguing over bubblegum, dad intervening, and dog appearing with gum.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Dad inflating a beach toy with child watching, illustrating parenting chaos in a comic style.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Father and child comic illustrating funny parenting moments with a blue tongue surprise.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #19

    Dad receives Father's Day tickets for kids' activities, highlighting parenting chaos humor in a comic strip.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Comic of a dad reacting to his kids trashing the house, humorously dealing with parenting chaos.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Comic strip from Mr. Dad Stuff showing humorous chaos of parenting with kids being rowdy and dad falling over in exhaustion.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Dad humor in comic about untouched school lunch returning home.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Child with an eject button surprises dad in a funny Mr. Dad Stuff comic about parenting chaos.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Comic strip of a boy and a dad in a funny parenting moment, featuring dialogue about something coming out and going back in.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Mr. Dad comic showing a funny parenting moment with kids reacting to him hitting his thumb with a hammer.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Dad looks shocked as a child reveals another kid in a suitcase, humorously depicting the chaos of parenting.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Cartoon of a dad enjoying a tidy room, then chaos unfolds when a child shakes the scene, capturing the humor of parenting.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Comic of parents on a couch humorously discussing chores and favors, capturing the chaos of parenting and marriage.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Comic of a dad trying bedtime tactics with kids, humorously depicting parenting chaos.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Comic of parenting chaos with kids in costumes around a drawn circle as parents watch humorously.

    mrdadstuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!