59 Times Designers Tried To Make Something Amazing But Proved That Sometimes Less Is More (New Pics)
Creativity is one of the most important qualities a designer can have. Knowing when to dial it back is a close second. Because as strange as it sounds, design can absolutely suffer from too much imagination.
To show you what we mean, we went over to the subreddit r/DesignDesign, where people share the most hilariously impractical creations on the internet. The pieces we found are all undeniably inventive, but actually using any of them is a completely different story. Scroll down and see for yourself.
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This Bench Looking Like A Book
The pages look like they are taken from the Sears kit home catalog.
Panthermobile
This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland
Seat
1960 Bmw Isetta
Cliff Cup
This Whisky Glass
This Handrail
Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency
This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical
Mmm. One practical purpose might be to slow down any cyclists who choose to get in the way of pedestrians... (I ride pedal and petrol powered bikes, but I like to think I do so without being antisocial about it in either case)
Open / Closed Door Sign
These Corner Windows
Sets
Except for the glass one, all of these could probably be made using stuff from the dollar store. Make it into a craft paint faces on the blocks. Have some fun with it it'll turn out quite nicely. Even if someone to keep it minimalist they would be able to save money.
The Look Of This Office Building
Cat Spotlight
Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges
Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range
A Sink That... Sinks?
Gosh
Three Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs
This is pretty cool. Not great for people who aren't great at climbing stairs, but it's an interesting use of space.
Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield
This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub
Man Ray Chess Set (1926)
Too pointy. I don't like looking at pointy things when I am trying to focus.
This Speedometer
Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To
Rip White Shirts
Chairs In Despair
Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet
This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics
Bike Rack That Prioritizes Form Over Function
Salt Lake City, Triple Decker Fireplace
Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu
Create A Problem, Solve The Problem, Profit!
The "Anti-Diver": A Design Rejected By Both Watch Purists And Professional Designers. Form Follows Vibe
Bike Rack Looks Fallen Over And Only Useable On One Side
It allows you to lock your bike in a few crucial spots, which can be useful in places where they steal your seat and wheels.
Sweater That’s Also A Backpack
Not easily accessible, it would be more practical to have it at the front.
The Pi Bike Or Picycle
Traditional Ceramic Motifs Reimagined
The Cup I Got At A Restaurant, Yes That Is Supposed To Be The Handle, Even The Waiter Was Struggling To Hold It
This Teapot Is Very
This Hotel Bathroom Art Is A Little Xcessive With The Expressiv
Tp. Tpeach. Teace Peach
The colors are cool. I don't mind the lettering so much. 8/10.
This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign
What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?
Glass Sink In A Hotel
I have a plain rectangular sink. It is a horrible design--I have to clean it every time I use it. Bring back round and oval sinks!
What In The World Is This Supposed To Say?
The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light
Meatball Plate By Gustav Westman X IKEA
It's Got Design In The Name!
This Bed Was Designed To Wreck My Shins At Night
A Watch That Doesn't Tell Time, Minimal Dial Design For Mindfulness Lovers
I need this. My boss convinced me not to wear a watch because nobody in New Mexico is on time anyway.
A Perfectly Designed Balcony
It Looks Cool But Isn't Great To Use
LED Sign I Came Across On Amazon Today. :-D Seeyouspa Cecowboy
An Ad Inside The Gym To Get Coaching And Structure
Who The Heck Invented This? The Most Uncomfortable Toilet I Ever Sat On And It Was A Luxury Hotel
Looks like an airplane toilet. If you think that's uncomfortable, try the hole in the floor with rope to hang from that I saw in France.