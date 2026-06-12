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Creativity is one of the most important qualities a designer can have. Knowing when to dial it back is a close second. Because as strange as it sounds, design can absolutely suffer from too much imagination.

To show you what we mean, we went over to the subreddit r/DesignDesign, where people share the most hilariously impractical creations on the internet. The pieces we found are all undeniably inventive, but actually using any of them is a completely different story. Scroll down and see for yourself.