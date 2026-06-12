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Creativity is one of the most important qualities a designer can have. Knowing when to dial it back is a close second. Because as strange as it sounds, design can absolutely suffer from too much imagination.

To show you what we mean, we went over to the subreddit r/DesignDesign, where people share the most hilariously impractical creations on the internet. The pieces we found are all undeniably inventive, but actually using any of them is a completely different story. Scroll down and see for yourself.

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#1

This Bench Looking Like A Book

Book-shaped outdoor bench with pages and cover details in urban setting unique furniture design

Public-Eagle6992 Report

5points
POST
tim02 avatar
Tim Douglass
Tim Douglass
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pages look like they are taken from the Sears kit home catalog.

0
0points
reply
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    #2

    Panthermobile

    Futuristic pink luxury car with an unconventional and striking design

    StephenMcGannon Report

    5points
    POST
    deborahmckenney avatar
    Deborah McKenney
    Deborah McKenney
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When is the PantherMan movie coming out?

    0
    0points
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    #3

    This Bread Knife In A Swiss Restaurant Has A Silhouette Of The Major Peaks In Switzerland

    Bread knife with serrated edge shaped like mountain silhouettes and names engraved

    Independent_Log1931 Report

    4points
    POST
    #4

    Seat

    Unique modern chair with tubular design in blue and yellow showcasing creative furniture design

    Papapishu Report

    4points
    POST
    nottrottd avatar
    Teutonic Disaster
    Teutonic Disaster
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is giving me ideas... 😏😏

    2
    2points
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    #5

    1960 Bmw Isetta

    Vintage microcar with front door opening forward showcasing compact design

    BroadCapital Report

    3points
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    #6

    Cliff Cup

    Coffee mug designed like a rock edge, inspired by rock climbers, with awkward grip

    snootyscoop Report

    3points
    POST
    #7

    This Whisky Glass

    Unique geometric whiskey glasses with wooden base showcasing modern design

    skan76 Report

    3points
    POST
    #8

    This Handrail

    Wavy handrail design on stairway showcasing unique minimalistic design elements

    ekkki Report

    3points
    POST
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    #9

    Having To Scan A Qr Code In Case Of Emergency

    Emergency evacuation instructions sign with QR code for quick access

    y4s4f4e Report

    3points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is anybody else weary of QR codes altogether?

    8
    8points
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    #10

    This Wavy Sidewalk Is More Fun And Less Practical

    Curvy sidewalk design cutting through green lawn in suburban neighborhood

    akkosetto Report

    3points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mmm. One practical purpose might be to slow down any cyclists who choose to get in the way of pedestrians... (I ride pedal and petrol powered bikes, but I like to think I do so without being antisocial about it in either case)

    0
    0points
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    #11

    Open / Closed Door Sign

    Creative design showing stylized Malayalam letters design with unique typography

    Red-42 Report

    3points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love ambigrams. They are one of my hobbies.

    2
    2points
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    #12

    These Corner Windows

    Window illusion creating a cube-shaped view of the sky with changing light and clouds

    fuzzytheduckling Report

    2points
    POST
    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not hugely practical to keep clean!

    0
    0points
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    #13

    Sets

    Minimalist nativity sets with simple wooden and geometric shapes in a creative design concept

    kejones_ Report

    2points
    POST
    addiplawson avatar
    Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
    Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except for the glass one, all of these could probably be made using stuff from the dollar store. Make it into a craft paint faces on the blocks. Have some fun with it it'll turn out quite nicely. Even if someone to keep it minimalist they would be able to save money.

    0
    0points
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    #14

    The Look Of This Office Building

    Building facade designed with large eyes and mouth features resembling a face at night

    Lepke2011 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #15

    Cat Spotlight

    Cat-friendly dining table with integrated cat seat as centerpiece innovative furniture design

    lauraakabeibi Report

    2points
    POST
    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't want to be constantly judged while eating.

    0
    0points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

    Modern floating staircase with minimalist black rectangular railings design

    acidiola Report

    2points
    POST
    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An accident waiting to happen.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #17

    Coffee Table With Bonus Mountain Range

    Wooden coffee table with intricate mountain design carved in the surface showcasing creative design

    acidiola Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    A Sink That... Sinks?

    Unusual sink design with angled basin pouring water directly into a tall vase

    Virmire_Survivor Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Gosh

    Unique coffee table made from multiple guitars, merging musical design with furniture

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breaks my heart, those poor guitars.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #20

    Three Must Be A Reason Design People Are So Obsessed With Stairs

    Modern staircase design featuring smooth curved edges forming an artistic geometric pattern

    Virmire_Survivor Report

    2points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is pretty cool. Not great for people who aren't great at climbing stairs, but it's an interesting use of space.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #21

    Sunglasses, Mask, Face Shield

    Full face shield mask with reflective multicolor visor and various colors displayed

    Sufficient-Cress1958 Report

    2points
    POST
    #22

    This Is Supposed To Be A Bathtub

    Black hammock with sleek design suspended in a minimalistic room

    AStrangeHorse Report

    2points
    POST
    addiplawson avatar
    Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
    Shark queen 🦈🦈🦈
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bathammock I guess that's what it would be called.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Man Ray Chess Set (1926)

    Modern chess set with minimalist black and wood geometric chess pieces

    StephenMcGannon Report

    2points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too pointy. I don't like looking at pointy things when I am trying to focus.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    This Speedometer

    Creative animal-themed speedometer design illustrating various animal speeds

    knjiru Report

    2points
    POST
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    #25

    Creature Cups

    Creative coffee mugs with sculpted crab, octopus, and claw figures inside

    PresentSecretary44 Report

    2points
    POST
    #26

    Because People Love Sitting On Bike Seats When They Don’t Have To

    Row of bar stools with bicycle saddle seats blending chair and bike design

    DrLeisure Report

    2points
    POST
    #27

    Rip White Shirts

    Smile coffee mug with dripping coffee spots forming a funny face design

    braveNewWorldView Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Chairs In Despair

    Modern wooden bench combining chair backs and seats into a single design

    jibcheese Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Dangling A Toilet Above Another Toilet

    Bathroom with a toilet mounted upside down on the ceiling showing unusual design

    hofong159 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #30

    This Keyboard With Blurry Keycaps Made To Look Like Early 3D Video Game Graphics

    Blurred computer keyboard with unusual design and gray keys

    glyph1234 Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Bike Rack That Prioritizes Form Over Function

    Confusing bike rack made of intertwined metal loops serving as design

    phantomtails Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Salt Lake City, Triple Decker Fireplace

    Abstract modern fireplace design in spacious office highlighting design

    ofivem Report

    2points
    POST
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    #33

    Local Burger Place’s Graphic Menu

    Burger bar menu displaying variety of burgers and salads with creative typography

    TheWaterUser Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Create A Problem, Solve The Problem, Profit!

    Stacked colorful coffee cups with innovative to-go coffee cup holder design

    georgmierau Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    The "Anti-Diver": A Design Rejected By Both Watch Purists And Professional Designers. Form Follows Vibe

    Watch with obstructed face highlighting unusual design choice and minimalism

    PureRepresentative89 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Bike Rack Looks Fallen Over And Only Useable On One Side

    Urban bike rack design near a restaurant with people dining outside

    cottoncowboy1 Report

    2points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It allows you to lock your bike in a few crucial spots, which can be useful in places where they steal your seat and wheels.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Sweater That’s Also A Backpack

    Person playing word guessing game showcasing creative design in leisure activities

    GibsMcKormik Report

    2points
    POST
    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not easily accessible, it would be more practical to have it at the front.

    0
    0points
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    #38

    The Pi Bike Or Picycle

    Minimalist futuristic bike design against brick wall showing less is more design concept

    rastroboy Report

    2points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks different. I would like to try it.

    1
    1point
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    #39

    Traditional Ceramic Motifs Reimagined

    White plate with traditional blue oriental design distorted in the center

    Adventurous-Year-463 Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    The Cup I Got At A Restaurant, Yes That Is Supposed To Be The Handle, Even The Waiter Was Struggling To Hold It

    White ceramic cup with unconventional handle design holding tea on table

    Sowf_Paw Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    This Teapot Is Very

    Unique circular handle teapot with two ceramic cups on wooden table

    dan_dorje Report

    2points
    POST
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    #42

    This Hotel Bathroom Art Is A Little Xcessive With The Expressiv

    Framed word art with overlapping inspirational text about life

    jvenegoknee Report

    2points
    POST
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    #43

    Tp. Tpeach. Teace Peach

    Colorful fence painted with the word peace in bold letters

    miamylo Report

    2points
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The colors are cool. I don't mind the lettering so much. 8/10.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #44

    This Is Probably The Funniest And Weirdest Washroom Sign

    Restroom signs with creative human figures indicating men's and women's bathrooms unique design

    portal742 Report

    1point
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's funny, but somebody is going to get offended.

    2
    2points
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    #45

    What Is Even The Goal Of The Photographer Here?

    Black and white artistic wedding photo with surreal distorted ears effect

    FreddThundersen Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    Glass Sink In A Hotel

    Modern sink design with wood countertop and a rectangular basin

    BGDesign Report

    1point
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a plain rectangular sink. It is a horrible design--I have to clean it every time I use it. Bring back round and oval sinks!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #47

    What In The World Is This Supposed To Say?

    Creative wall art with overlapping letters spelling no everything is possible design

    MsPaganPoetry Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    The Entire Hotel Room Lights Up When Someone Turns On The Bathroom Light

    Bedroom window with perforated golden panel blocking light, unique design

    MarchogGwyrdd Report

    1point
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need another excuse to not sleep well in a hotel. /s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Meatball Plate By Gustav Westman X IKEA

    Long blue meatball plate designed for IKEA serving meatballs

    krampaus Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    It's Got Design In The Name!

    Design hub sign with overlapping letters showing design keyword

    J0rgeJ0nes Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    This Bed Was Designed To Wreck My Shins At Night

    Close-up of unique bed frame corner joint exemplifying innovative furniture design

    OrlandoWashington69 Report

    1point
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Needed: big block of foam for each corner.

    1
    1point
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    #52

    A Watch That Doesn't Tell Time, Minimal Dial Design For Mindfulness Lovers

    Minimalist watch design with word NOW displayed on the face

    Fabulous-Jump-35 Report

    1point
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need this. My boss convinced me not to wear a watch because nobody in New Mexico is on time anyway.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    A Perfectly Designed Balcony

    Modern apartment building with overlapping balconies and unusual design

    DasBierChef Report

    1point
    POST
    #54

    It Looks Cool But Isn't Great To Use

    Black tape dispenser missing the tape roll making it unusable

    slobosaurus Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    LED Sign I Came Across On Amazon Today. :-D Seeyouspa Cecowboy

    Yellow neon sign with confusing message and abstract cowboy design

    Iswhars Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    An Ad Inside The Gym To Get Coaching And Structure

    Gym pillar posters with motivational text about missing most of the gym

    ordiclic Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Who The Heck Invented This? The Most Uncomfortable Toilet I Ever Sat On And It Was A Luxury Hotel

    Toilet with lid and nearby toilet paper holder in modern restroom

    mocross88 Report

    1point
    POST
    jefbateman avatar
    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like an airplane toilet. If you think that's uncomfortable, try the hole in the floor with rope to hang from that I saw in France.

    1
    1point
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    #58

    This Is What Happens When You Let An Architect With Too Much Free Time Loose

    Minimalist black and white zigzag staircase with a sleek modern look

    Stephanie_Tatum Report

    0points
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    #59

    Single-Color Chess

    3D printed chess set with unique geometric designs on a plain board

    pokemantra Report

    0points
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