108 Terrible Product Designs That Should Have Never Seen The Light Of Day (New Pics)
Design exists to solve problems—functional ones, aesthetic ones, or both. But sometimes, instead of improving things, it creates even more problems than it fixes. And if you need proof, just look at this subreddit dedicated to design fails, where people share examples that are so bad, they almost circle back to being good.
Bizarre typos, baffling text placements, confusing instructions, questionable interiors, stairs that seem actively out to get you—it’s all here. Scroll down for the full parade and upvote the best ones. Or the worst ones. At this point, there may not be much of a difference.
My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer
Because making it even harder for the unhoused to survive is a totally righteous hill to die on /s
When You Skip The Typography Section Of Your Groupon Graphic Design Course
Reminds me of the Wharf arts Center from Bob”s Burgers.
Coasters From A Local Designer, But The Sand Is Elevated So The Cups Fall Off
Bathroom And Kitchen Combined
Even the cheapest studio apartments have a separate kitchen and bathroom
The Place I’m Staying Has Running Water On Top Of A Cabinet That Doesn’t Have A Sink
I'm going to be thinking about this for longer than I should
Stairway To Heck
My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs
Transparent Sticker With Writing On Mirror
Half Of The Dosage Instructions For Persil Washing Powder Are Printed On The Strip You Tear Off To Open The Box
This Building's Billboard Lights Point Straight To My Bedroom
Blackout curtains? Or I found this sleep mask with embedded Bluetooth headphones. The sound quality isn't terrible and they've saved me during hundreds of trips.
The 5 Popo
This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair
My Family Took Me To The Titanic Exhibit For My Birthday
Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being
Safety Is Chimney Check Your Clean
"Safety Is Chimney" is a safety concept I've never been familiar with
Which Way Do I Walk?
The Elevator In This Brand New Parking Garage
At least they made a HELP button for symbol reading assistance
These Leviton Switches Have Raised Lettering That Love Gathering And Keeping Dirt In Them
Which Way To Temple 38? Or Group F? Took Me Half A Day To Figure Out That These Signs Are Both Pointing Straight Ahead
Ritz’s Guide To A Serving Size
Wear No Clothes Sign Is Actually A Penalty Warning
On The Mcdonalds’ Monopoly Game They Removed The ‘Go To Jail’ Character’s Whistle But Left His Cheeks Blowing
This "Sudoku" Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card
Watched A Dozen People Try To Push This Door Open Today During Brunch
Full disclosure: I tried to push it open, too. The push plate was not a push plate, the door handle is on the right. All they have to do is spray paint that plate black to fix the issue.
Literally every customer who came in pushed the wrong side initially. And to top it off, every sticker and sign on the door is symmetric so there's no hint for which side of the door opens!
Best banana bread pudding French toast in the world, though, so I forgive them.
The Button For The Third Floor Is Located At The Very Top Of The Elevator Panel
the builders forgot the third floor during construction and had to put it on top of the building when it was almost done
What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)
They Proudly Presented The New Logo Of The Austrian Football Association (Öfb)
It's Pepper, It's Red, But We Decided To Assign Red To The Cheese
I Know It Is Sold By Weight, And Contents May Settle ... But Maybe It's Not The Best Idea To Put The Clear Window In The Middle Of The Package?
Grocery Store Barcode Scanner Was Scanning Its Own Advertised Barcode, So They Had To Cover It With Permanent Marker
No Room To Store The Wrench That Comes Outside The Plastic Container As Demo
H Wha Fun 🎀
Those Are Five Steps Or More
I’m Not A Design Bruh, But I Couldn’t Even Read This
It's Like A Fun Maze For Blind People!
Drano Suggests To Use 1/3 Of A Bottle, But Markings On The Side Are In 1/4 Increments
This is gonna be great for all those morons who were certain that a 1/3 lb burger was smaller than a 1/4 lb burger.
A Playground Where You Can Get Burned In Summer
Missing Numbers On Kids Height Measurement
If You Ever Wanna Watch Yourself
Its the low down toilet paper in men's bathrooms that gets me...Who is this for? Tiny midgets? If so-where is the ladder to the flush button???
Hip-Pinching Chairs: I’m A Skinny Guy & These Bang Into My Hip Bones. How Can They Possibly Be Comfortable For Anyone Wider?
Austrian Elevators Are Hard To Understand
The Woman Was A Man. And The Girl Was An Adult
Long Invisible Steps
Page Folds On Africa In Global Hunger Map In My Textbook
Three Different O Widths Hurts My Brain
Instruction Manual References Parts By Diagram Number, But Diagram Isn’t Labeled
Mmmm Colour-Blind Simulator
Do You Want A Zero Protein Diet? Look No Further
This Promotional Shot Makes It Look Like The Pump Is Malfunctioning And Causing Major Leakage
This Balloon Is 26 Inches Wide. That Is Neither 2 Feet Or 1 Person Tall
Curb To Trip On Between The Sidewalk And Crosswalk
Lunchbox Company Uses A Woman Making Juice To Show Their Product Is Hand Washable
Imagine The Logistics And The Cleaning
Small Gap In Phones Case, Broke First Time I Dropped It
Apparently That's A 'C'
I Guess We Dont Need Spacing Between Go On
It’s Definitely “Brugre”, Right?
This Plaque Is Having An Identity Crisis
This Birthday Card I Saw In A Store In Switzerland For $5
Outdoor Boot Bag For Skiing Pockets Don’t Close So Snow And Rain Can Get In
Bathroom Of An Appartment I Was Viewing For Rent
This Company’s URL Can Be Any Combination Of These Letters. Guess Which One It Is!
Infinity - Spotted In The Wild
No Pain No Paizza
Regularly Updated Billboard Near My House
Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design
This TV That Is Way Too Far From The Bed And Obscured By The Wardrobe @ A Scotland Hotel
The Words On The Display Of The Marzipan Museum In Germany
This Was Not A Fun Experience
I’m No Dogologist But…
Sweet Home Home!
The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge
Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer's Festival
Spotted At Seaworld, They Used A Y Shape To Represent A W. So Now It Reads "The Yhale Shop" Shop Instead Of "The Whale Shop"
These Storage Steps In A Homemade Tiny Home Look Like An Accident Waiting To Happen
Weird 90° Power Supply Plug That Doesn't Have Enough Clearance To Fit Correctly Into The Intended Outlets. Need To Buy An Extra Cable To Use It
The Official Coat Of Arms Of Zambesia, An Unrecognized Region In Southern Africa Striving For Independence
The Emojis Make The A’s Look Like O’s
This Odd One Out Puzzle Doesn't Have An Odd One Out!
I Was Wondering Why My Niece Always Zones Out Halfway Through While Counting On This Toy, Until I Noticed
Nothing Says "Buy Our Seed" Like 50% Of The Ear Being Undeveloped
Eggnog Puke Cake
Good Luck Plugging Your Charger Into This Outlet On The Hungarian National Railway
What Good Is The Design If The Words Aren't Legible?
The Dice Shaker That Comes With Yahtzee Is Exactly Two Dice Wide And Has An Internal Edge That The Dice Constantly Get Stuck Behind
Because Potty Training Needs More Splatter-Producing Elements
There’s an idea for generating electricity there somewhere
Happy New Year Everybody!
Media Buttons On Razer Keyboard Are Unlit
This Bingo Card From The Female Lead That Was Definitely Designed By Someone Who Has Never Played Bingo
My Pants Pockets Are Only As Deep As The Bottom Of The Opening, So Anything I Put In Them Will Fall Out
The Math On The Back Of This Cereal Box, Is The Polar Opposite Of The Truth
Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops
Record Label Sumerian Records Uses An Image Of The Sphinx
The Pre-Cutting On The Paper LEGO Bags Is Pointless
So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?
An Advertisement In My Office
I Just Bought This Thinking It Was Washing Detergent. Nowhere Does It Say Its Fabric Softener
What Was Even The Plan Here?
Our Small Shopping Centre Has Really Good Direction Signs
This Mailbox Speaks For Itself
Impossible To Read "What Are We" Without Knowing What You're Trying To Read
Ah Yes, Let's Just Extend The Railing For Some Reason
Public Notice Where The Font Is The Main Obstacle To Being Informed
In The Bathroom At A School I Work At…
The Wear On This Sticker Where People Have Pressed It Instead Of The Actual Functioning Button
You Switch It Off By Positioning The Rod Exactly In The Middle, No Locking, Free Movement In Any Direction, Opposite To Switch It On
My Friend Just Had A Baby And She Has This Sign Above Her Crib
Belgian Urban Design
Weird-here in Australia Trees are obliged to cross at Traffic lights...