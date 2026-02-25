Bizarre typos , baffling text placements, confusing instructions, questionable interiors, stairs that seem actively out to get you—it’s all here. Scroll down for the full parade and upvote the best ones. Or the worst ones. At this point, there may not be much of a difference.

Design exists to solve problems—functional ones, aesthetic ones, or both. But sometimes, instead of improving things, it creates even more problems than it fixes. And if you need proof, just look at this subreddit dedicated to design fails , where people share examples that are so bad, they almost circle back to being good.

#1 My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer

#2 When You Skip The Typography Section Of Your Groupon Graphic Design Course

#3 Coasters From A Local Designer, But The Sand Is Elevated So The Cups Fall Off

#4 Bathroom And Kitchen Combined

#5 The Place I’m Staying Has Running Water On Top Of A Cabinet That Doesn’t Have A Sink

#6 Stairway To Heck

#7 My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs

#8 Transparent Sticker With Writing On Mirror

#9 Half Of The Dosage Instructions For Persil Washing Powder Are Printed On The Strip You Tear Off To Open The Box

#10 This Building's Billboard Lights Point Straight To My Bedroom

#11 The 5 Popo

#12 This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair

#13 My Family Took Me To The Titanic Exhibit For My Birthday

#14 Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being

#15 Safety Is Chimney Check Your Clean

#16 Which Way Do I Walk?

#17 The Elevator In This Brand New Parking Garage

#18 These Leviton Switches Have Raised Lettering That Love Gathering And Keeping Dirt In Them

#19 Which Way To Temple 38? Or Group F? Took Me Half A Day To Figure Out That These Signs Are Both Pointing Straight Ahead

#20 Ritz’s Guide To A Serving Size

#21 Wear No Clothes Sign Is Actually A Penalty Warning

#22 On The Mcdonalds’ Monopoly Game They Removed The ‘Go To Jail’ Character’s Whistle But Left His Cheeks Blowing

#23 This "Sudoku" Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card

#24 Watched A Dozen People Try To Push This Door Open Today During Brunch Full disclosure: I tried to push it open, too. The push plate was not a push plate, the door handle is on the right. All they have to do is spray paint that plate black to fix the issue.



Literally every customer who came in pushed the wrong side initially. And to top it off, every sticker and sign on the door is symmetric so there's no hint for which side of the door opens!



Best banana bread pudding French toast in the world, though, so I forgive them.



#25 The Button For The Third Floor Is Located At The Very Top Of The Elevator Panel

#26 What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)

#27 They Proudly Presented The New Logo Of The Austrian Football Association (Öfb)

#28 It's Pepper, It's Red, But We Decided To Assign Red To The Cheese

#29 I Know It Is Sold By Weight, And Contents May Settle ... But Maybe It's Not The Best Idea To Put The Clear Window In The Middle Of The Package?

#30 Grocery Store Barcode Scanner Was Scanning Its Own Advertised Barcode, So They Had To Cover It With Permanent Marker

#31 No Room To Store The Wrench That Comes Outside The Plastic Container As Demo

#32 H Wha Fun 🎀

#33 Those Are Five Steps Or More

#34 I’m Not A Design Bruh, But I Couldn’t Even Read This

#35 It's Like A Fun Maze For Blind People!

#36 Drano Suggests To Use 1/3 Of A Bottle, But Markings On The Side Are In 1/4 Increments

#37 A Playground Where You Can Get Burned In Summer

#38 Missing Numbers On Kids Height Measurement

#39 If You Ever Wanna Watch Yourself

#40 Hip-Pinching Chairs: I’m A Skinny Guy & These Bang Into My Hip Bones. How Can They Possibly Be Comfortable For Anyone Wider?

#41 Austrian Elevators Are Hard To Understand

#42 The Woman Was A Man. And The Girl Was An Adult

#43 Long Invisible Steps

#44 Page Folds On Africa In Global Hunger Map In My Textbook

#45 Three Different O Widths Hurts My Brain

#46 Instruction Manual References Parts By Diagram Number, But Diagram Isn’t Labeled

#47 Mmmm Colour-Blind Simulator

#48 Do You Want A Zero Protein Diet? Look No Further

#49 This Promotional Shot Makes It Look Like The Pump Is Malfunctioning And Causing Major Leakage

#50 This Balloon Is 26 Inches Wide. That Is Neither 2 Feet Or 1 Person Tall

#51 Curb To Trip On Between The Sidewalk And Crosswalk

#52 Lunchbox Company Uses A Woman Making Juice To Show Their Product Is Hand Washable

#53 Imagine The Logistics And The Cleaning

#54 Small Gap In Phones Case, Broke First Time I Dropped It

#55 Apparently That's A 'C'

#56 I Guess We Dont Need Spacing Between Go On

#57 It’s Definitely “Brugre”, Right?

#58 This Plaque Is Having An Identity Crisis

#59 This Birthday Card I Saw In A Store In Switzerland For $5

#60 Outdoor Boot Bag For Skiing Pockets Don’t Close So Snow And Rain Can Get In

#61 Bathroom Of An Appartment I Was Viewing For Rent

#62 This Company’s URL Can Be Any Combination Of These Letters. Guess Which One It Is!

#63 Infinity - Spotted In The Wild

#64 No Pain No Paizza

#65 Regularly Updated Billboard Near My House

#66 Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design

#67 This TV That Is Way Too Far From The Bed And Obscured By The Wardrobe @ A Scotland Hotel

#68 The Words On The Display Of The Marzipan Museum In Germany

#69 This Was Not A Fun Experience

#70 I’m No Dogologist But…

#71 Sweet Home Home!

#72 The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge

#73 Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer's Festival

#74 Spotted At Seaworld, They Used A Y Shape To Represent A W. So Now It Reads "The Yhale Shop" Shop Instead Of "The Whale Shop"

#75 These Storage Steps In A Homemade Tiny Home Look Like An Accident Waiting To Happen

#76 Weird 90° Power Supply Plug That Doesn't Have Enough Clearance To Fit Correctly Into The Intended Outlets. Need To Buy An Extra Cable To Use It

#77 The Official Coat Of Arms Of Zambesia, An Unrecognized Region In Southern Africa Striving For Independence

#78 The Emojis Make The A’s Look Like O’s

#79 This Odd One Out Puzzle Doesn't Have An Odd One Out!

#80 I Was Wondering Why My Niece Always Zones Out Halfway Through While Counting On This Toy, Until I Noticed

#81 Nothing Says "Buy Our Seed" Like 50% Of The Ear Being Undeveloped

#82 Eggnog Puke Cake

#83 Good Luck Plugging Your Charger Into This Outlet On The Hungarian National Railway

#84 What Good Is The Design If The Words Aren't Legible?

#85 The Dice Shaker That Comes With Yahtzee Is Exactly Two Dice Wide And Has An Internal Edge That The Dice Constantly Get Stuck Behind

#86 Because Potty Training Needs More Splatter-Producing Elements

#87 Happy New Year Everybody!

#88 Media Buttons On Razer Keyboard Are Unlit

#89 This Bingo Card From The Female Lead That Was Definitely Designed By Someone Who Has Never Played Bingo

#90 My Pants Pockets Are Only As Deep As The Bottom Of The Opening, So Anything I Put In Them Will Fall Out

#91 The Math On The Back Of This Cereal Box, Is The Polar Opposite Of The Truth

#92 Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops

#93 Record Label Sumerian Records Uses An Image Of The Sphinx

#94 The Pre-Cutting On The Paper LEGO Bags Is Pointless

#95 So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?

#96 An Advertisement In My Office

#97 I Just Bought This Thinking It Was Washing Detergent. Nowhere Does It Say Its Fabric Softener

#98 What Was Even The Plan Here?

#99 Our Small Shopping Centre Has Really Good Direction Signs

#100 This Mailbox Speaks For Itself

#101 Impossible To Read "What Are We" Without Knowing What You're Trying To Read

#102 Ah Yes, Let's Just Extend The Railing For Some Reason

#103 Public Notice Where The Font Is The Main Obstacle To Being Informed

#104 In The Bathroom At A School I Work At…

#105 The Wear On This Sticker Where People Have Pressed It Instead Of The Actual Functioning Button

#106 You Switch It Off By Positioning The Rod Exactly In The Middle, No Locking, Free Movement In Any Direction, Opposite To Switch It On

#107 My Friend Just Had A Baby And She Has This Sign Above Her Crib