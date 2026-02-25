ADVERTISEMENT

Design exists to solve problems—functional ones, aesthetic ones, or both. But sometimes, instead of improving things, it creates even more problems than it fixes. And if you need proof, just look at this subreddit dedicated to design fails, where people share examples that are so bad, they almost circle back to being good.

Bizarre typos, baffling text placements, confusing instructions, questionable interiors, stairs that seem actively out to get you—it’s all here. Scroll down for the full parade and upvote the best ones. Or the worst ones. At this point, there may not be much of a difference.

#1

My Local Park Benches Made Of Stainless Steel. Too Cold To Sit On In Winter, Too Hot To Sit On In Summer

Metal bench with uneven seating bars creating an uncomfortable design flaw, an example of terrible product designs.

Kali Chaos
Because making it even harder for the unhoused to survive is a totally righteous hill to die on /s

    #2

    When You Skip The Typography Section Of Your Groupon Graphic Design Course

    Sign outside a building with a creepy skull logo and stylized text, an example of terrible product design flaws.

    Daniel Atkins
    Reminds me of the Wharf arts Center from Bob”s Burgers.

    #3

    Coasters From A Local Designer, But The Sand Is Elevated So The Cups Fall Off

    Set of three round tables with ocean wave designs and rough textured surfaces, showcasing terrible product designs.

    #4

    Bathroom And Kitchen Combined

    Small bathroom with unclear shower partition and kitchen appliances visible, showcasing terrible product design flaws.

    Toujin C'Thlu
    Even the cheapest studio apartments have a separate kitchen and bathroom

    #5

    The Place I’m Staying Has Running Water On Top Of A Cabinet That Doesn’t Have A Sink

    Faucet placed directly over tissue box making it unusable, showing one of the terrible product designs in a bathroom setup.

    Snackmachine
    I'm going to be thinking about this for longer than I should

    #6

    Stairway To Heck

    House with poorly designed brick stairs that block access to the front door, an example of terrible product design.

    Slop Generator
    Community Member
    the porch is OK, the building is the problem

    #7

    My Soul Just Fell Down These Stairs

    Steep stairs with an illogical design and mismatched carpet pieces illustrating terrible product design flaws.

    #8

    Transparent Sticker With Writing On Mirror

    Hotel bathroom mirror with housekeeping notice partially covering reflection, an example of terrible product designs.

    #9

    Half Of The Dosage Instructions For Persil Washing Powder Are Printed On The Strip You Tear Off To Open The Box

    Two boxes showing terrible product designs with confusing packaging and unclear usage instructions for eco-friendly laundry detergent.

    #10

    This Building's Billboard Lights Point Straight To My Bedroom

    Cityscape at night with illuminated buildings and trees, showcasing lighting as a terrible product design example.

    Kali Chaos
    Blackout curtains? Or I found this sleep mask with embedded Bluetooth headphones. The sound quality isn't terrible and they've saved me during hundreds of trips.

    #11

    The 5 Popo

    Sticker on car window with poorly designed bicycle symbols causing confusion in product designs and logos.

    #12

    This Birthday Plate Where The Balloon Strings Just Look Like Hair

    Partially eaten cake with thick frosting on a festive paper plate and a blue plastic fork, example of terrible product designs.

    #13

    My Family Took Me To The Titanic Exhibit For My Birthday

    Man posing in a Titanic artifact exhibition photo with ship background, showcasing terrible product design flaws.

    #14

    Please Excuse The Mess Made, Memories Are Being

    Product design fail with a sign that confusingly says "please excuse the mess made memories," highlighting terrible product designs.

    #15

    Safety Is Chimney Check Your Clean

    Jamesville Fire Department outdoor sign with digital display showing chimney safety message in daylight setting

    Slop Generator
    "Safety Is Chimney" is a safety concept I've never been familiar with

    #16

    Which Way Do I Walk?

    Yellow directional sign for walkers featuring a walking figure, part of terrible product designs that should have never seen daylight.

    #17

    The Elevator In This Brand New Parking Garage

    Elevator control panel with confusing button labels showing a terrible product design example from poorly made controls.

    Slop Generator
    At least they made a HELP button for symbol reading assistance

    #18

    These Leviton Switches Have Raised Lettering That Love Gathering And Keeping Dirt In Them

    Three white light switches with identical design creating confusion in terrible product designs that should have never seen the light.

    #19

    Which Way To Temple 38? Or Group F? Took Me Half A Day To Figure Out That These Signs Are Both Pointing Straight Ahead

    Wooden forest trail sign with confusing design pointing to Temple 38 and Group F, illustrating terrible product designs outdoors.

    #20

    Ritz’s Guide To A Serving Size

    Nutrition facts and confusing serving size design on a food package, example of terrible product designs in packaging.

    MedusaWasBeautiful
    A serving size is one entire sealed container.

    #21

    Wear No Clothes Sign Is Actually A Penalty Warning

    Street scene with a sign showing a confusing product design about clothing rules and penalties in a public area.

    #22

    On The Mcdonalds’ Monopoly Game They Removed The ‘Go To Jail’ Character’s Whistle But Left His Cheeks Blowing

    Hand holding a McCafé coffee cup with a confusing design showing a man holding a tiny coffee cup illustration.

    #23

    This "Sudoku" Christmas Tree Decoration Is Clearly A Bingo Card

    Hand holding a terrible product design ornament of a glittery Sudoku game with an oversized pencil attached.

    #24

    Watched A Dozen People Try To Push This Door Open Today During Brunch

    Outdoor café seating with a poorly designed door placement blocking easy access and causing inconvenience for customers.

    Full disclosure: I tried to push it open, too. The push plate was not a push plate, the door handle is on the right. All they have to do is spray paint that plate black to fix the issue. 

    Literally every customer who came in pushed the wrong side initially. And to top it off, every sticker and sign on the door is symmetric so there's no hint for which side of the door opens!

    Best banana bread pudding French toast in the world, though, so I forgive them.

    sofacushionfort
    Fire code: doors open out

    #25

    The Button For The Third Floor Is Located At The Very Top Of The Elevator Panel

    Elevator panel with floor buttons, including an unusual 3rd floor button placed above rows of higher floors, terrible product design.

    Slop Generator
    the builders forgot the third floor during construction and had to put it on top of the building when it was almost done

    #26

    What Could Go Wrong! (Btw It’s Pitch Black Until You Hit The Light Switch)

    Red fire alarm, white switch, and green door opener stacked on a wall illustrating terrible product design and poor usability.

    #27

    They Proudly Presented The New Logo Of The Austrian Football Association (Öfb)

    Abstract red geometric shapes and numbers with a modern design illustrating terrible product design concepts.

    #28

    It's Pepper, It's Red, But We Decided To Assign Red To The Cheese

    Packets of crushed red pepper and grated Parmesan cheese on a cluttered countertop with poor product design.

    #29

    I Know It Is Sold By Weight, And Contents May Settle ... But Maybe It's Not The Best Idea To Put The Clear Window In The Middle Of The Package?

    Grocery shelf with poorly designed chip bags featuring a large transparent window that makes the bag look empty.

    #30

    Grocery Store Barcode Scanner Was Scanning Its Own Advertised Barcode, So They Had To Cover It With Permanent Marker

    Checkout scanner stand with confusing design causing terrible product design issues in a retail store environment.

    #31

    No Room To Store The Wrench That Comes Outside The Plastic Container As Demo

    Poorly designed toolset with a wrench awkwardly strapped to yellow plastic case, an example of terrible product designs.

    #32

    H Wha Fun 🎀

    Red polka dot gift bag with a pink bow and misspelled holiday greeting showing terrible product design.

    #33

    Those Are Five Steps Or More

    Black and white patterned floor blending with stairs, creating a confusing and potentially hazardous product design flaw.

    #34

    I’m Not A Design Bruh, But I Couldn’t Even Read This

    Book cover with overlapping letters displaying the word connectedness, illustrating a terrible product design example.

    MistBorn
    Not that bad cause the name is given at the top of the box , the fancy letters just are for deco

    #35

    It's Like A Fun Maze For Blind People!

    Sidewalk with tactile paving designed for the visually impaired blocked by metal poles, a terrible product design fail.

    #36

    Drano Suggests To Use 1/3 Of A Bottle, But Markings On The Side Are In 1/4 Increments

    Drain cleaner bottle with unclear measurement markings, an example of terrible product designs causing user confusion.

    Bill Swallow
    This is gonna be great for all those morons who were certain that a 1/3 lb burger was smaller than a 1/4 lb burger.

    #37

    A Playground Where You Can Get Burned In Summer

    Large metal playground slide with a burn risk warning label, illustrating terrible product design safety issues.

    #38

    Missing Numbers On Kids Height Measurement

    Height measurement chart shaped like a hand holding a ruler, an example of terrible product designs in public spaces.

    #39

    If You Ever Wanna Watch Yourself

    Toilet placed against a mirror causing a confusing reflection with toilet paper rolls in a poorly designed bathroom setup.

    Bunny Wood
    Its the low down toilet paper in men's bathrooms that gets me...Who is this for? Tiny midgets? If so-where is the ladder to the flush button???

    #40

    Hip-Pinching Chairs: I’m A Skinny Guy & These Bang Into My Hip Bones. How Can They Possibly Be Comfortable For Anyone Wider?

    Black metal chair with a broken backrest design, an example of terrible product designs in a café setting.

    #41

    Austrian Elevators Are Hard To Understand

    Elevator control panel with confusing button layout and unclear labeling, example of terrible product designs.

    Jihana
    It's hard to read, but it seems to be an elevator in a hospital. The signs tell you which wards are on which floor.

    #42

    The Woman Was A Man. And The Girl Was An Adult

    A camera on a tripod recording a mother and daughter baking together, illustrating terrible product designs.

    #43

    Long Invisible Steps

    Sidewalk with uneven and poorly aligned paving stones showing terrible product design flaws.

    #44

    Page Folds On Africa In Global Hunger Map In My Textbook

    Open book showing a global map with color-coded regions, illustrating data on hunger as a terrible product design example.

    #45

    Three Different O Widths Hurts My Brain

    Signboard with poorly designed text layout showing Italian dishes, an example of terrible product designs in public advertising.

    #46

    Instruction Manual References Parts By Diagram Number, But Diagram Isn’t Labeled

    Diagram of a sprayer with components and operation instructions highlighting product design flaws.

    #47

    Mmmm Colour-Blind Simulator

    Halloween-themed connect four game with pumpkin tokens and ghosts, an example of terrible product designs.

    #48

    Do You Want A Zero Protein Diet? Look No Further

    Protein wafer packages with confusing labeling and similar designs causing a terrible product design issue on the shelf.

    #49

    This Promotional Shot Makes It Look Like The Pump Is Malfunctioning And Causing Major Leakage

    Vitamin C Complex Serum bottle leaking sticky liquid, illustrating one of the terrible product designs.

    #50

    This Balloon Is 26 Inches Wide. That Is Neither 2 Feet Or 1 Person Tall

    Starburst Balloon product design showing a pink spiky balloon and human size comparison in centimeters and feet.

    #51

    Curb To Trip On Between The Sidewalk And Crosswalk

    Poorly designed sidewalk curb creating an awkward and unsafe transition, an example of terrible product design fail.

    #52

    Lunchbox Company Uses A Woman Making Juice To Show Their Product Is Hand Washable

    Bento box product being microwaved, hand washed, freezer safe with 40oz capacity and included flatware.

    #53

    Imagine The Logistics And The Cleaning

    Toilet covered with elaborate lace and fabric, showcasing one of the terrible product designs that should have never seen the light of day.

    Otto Katz
    How dare you insult me on the day of my daughter's quinceanera???

    #54

    Small Gap In Phones Case, Broke First Time I Dropped It

    Damaged smartphone screen with distorted display lines shows one of the terrible product designs flaws in everyday devices.

    #55

    Apparently That's A 'C'

    Packaging for Gorilla Pin Her Pals toy with warning label, illustrating one of the terrible product designs.

    Otto Katz
    Gorilla Pin Her Pals! Deluxebase!

    #56

    I Guess We Dont Need Spacing Between Go On

    Green witch illustration on a container with the phrase "You're Free," showcasing a terrible product design fail.

    #57

    It’s Definitely “Brugre”, Right?

    Sign featuring a cartoon character with big eyes holding a peace sign, illustrating terrible product designs outdoors at night.

    #58

    This Plaque Is Having An Identity Crisis

    Vintage double-decker bus illustration with Route 66 signs and various license plates in a framed poster design.

    #59

    This Birthday Card I Saw In A Store In Switzerland For $5

    Hand holding a birthday card with awkward collage design showcasing drinks and cheers text, illustrating terrible product designs.

    #60

    Outdoor Boot Bag For Skiing Pockets Don’t Close So Snow And Rain Can Get In

    Close-up of a black backpack with defective zipper design showing zipper pullers that cannot properly close.

    #61

    Bathroom Of An Appartment I Was Viewing For Rent

    Small bathroom with a sink awkwardly overlapping the bathtub, showcasing terrible product design flaws.

    #62

    This Company’s URL Can Be Any Combination Of These Letters. Guess Which One It Is!

    Dent marks on white vehicle door with confusing circular logo and phone number, example of terrible product design fail.

    #63

    Infinity - Spotted In The Wild

    Confusing product design on a business sign with unclear lettering making it hard to read the company name.

    #64

    No Pain No Paizza

    Mug with confusing text design featuring pizza slices, an example of terrible product designs and poor creativity.

    #65

    Regularly Updated Billboard Near My House

    Green utility box blocking a colorful outdoor advertising billboard, illustrating terrible product design placement.

    #66

    Kids Lingerie 🤔 Not A Good Design

    Sign with confusing product design reading kids lingerie tasty café displayed on blue wall by staircase.

    #67

    This TV That Is Way Too Far From The Bed And Obscured By The Wardrobe @ A Scotland Hotel

    Cozy attic bedroom with slanted ceilings, a sleeping dog on the bed, and visible terrible product design elements.

    #68

    The Words On The Display Of The Marzipan Museum In Germany

    Close-up of a product with a dense pattern of irregular black shapes on a yellow background, showing terrible product design.

    #69

    This Was Not A Fun Experience

    Toilet installed in a cramped bathroom with awkward angled wall and shower enclosure, showcasing terrible product design.

    #70

    I’m No Dogologist But…

    Plush toy holding a heart with mismatched text, illustrating terrible product designs in a retail store setting.

    #71

    Sweet Home Home!

    Wooden tray with the misspelled phrase "Sweet Home Home" displayed among other home decor, a terrible product design example.

    #72

    The Buttons To Change Temp On My Fridge

    Refrigerator temperature control panel showing unclear cold and colder settings with confusing design buttons.

    #73

    Apparently This Is A Promo For A Writer's Festival

    Confusing calendar design with misaligned text and scattered stars, showcasing a terrible product design fail.

    #74

    Spotted At Seaworld, They Used A Y Shape To Represent A W. So Now It Reads "The Yhale Shop" Shop Instead Of "The Whale Shop"

    Sign for The Whale Shop featuring a whale tail design, an example of terrible product designs and branding fails.

    #75

    These Storage Steps In A Homemade Tiny Home Look Like An Accident Waiting To Happen

    Stacked wooden shelves on a wall with poor structural design creating an unstable and impractical setup for everyday use.

    #76

    Weird 90° Power Supply Plug That Doesn't Have Enough Clearance To Fit Correctly Into The Intended Outlets. Need To Buy An Extra Cable To Use It

    Power adapter plugged into a wall socket at an awkward angle, showcasing terrible product design flaws.

    #77

    The Official Coat Of Arms Of Zambesia, An Unrecognized Region In Southern Africa Striving For Independence

    Bird standing awkwardly on water lilies, illustrating one of the terrible product designs that should have never seen the light of day.

    #78

    The Emojis Make The A’s Look Like O’s

    Parking spots labeled for a café with confusing sign design contributing to terrible product designs visible outside the building.

    #79

    This Odd One Out Puzzle Doesn't Have An Odd One Out!

    Puzzle showing acorns with a design flaw, asking which acorn is different, illustrating terrible product designs.

    #80

    I Was Wondering Why My Niece Always Zones Out Halfway Through While Counting On This Toy, Until I Noticed

    Foam puzzle pieces with numbers arranged incorrectly showing a terrible product design flaw in children's educational toys.

    #81

    Nothing Says "Buy Our Seed" Like 50% Of The Ear Being Undeveloped

    Packaging design showing a realistic ear of corn that could confuse shoppers, an example of terrible product designs.

    #82

    Eggnog Puke Cake

    Close-up of a poorly designed eggnog poke cake with uneven texture illustrating terrible product designs.

    #83

    Good Luck Plugging Your Charger Into This Outlet On The Hungarian National Railway

    Close-up of a dirty, poorly placed electrical socket inside a narrow space, showcasing terrible product design flaws.

    #84

    What Good Is The Design If The Words Aren't Legible?

    Billboard with two men wearing sunglasses and hats, featuring a terrible product design obstructing the street sign.

    #85

    The Dice Shaker That Comes With Yahtzee Is Exactly Two Dice Wide And Has An Internal Edge That The Dice Constantly Get Stuck Behind

    Hand holding a poorly designed black dice shaker revealing dice inside, illustrating terrible product designs.

    #86

    Because Potty Training Needs More Splatter-Producing Elements

    Green frog-shaped toddler urinal with a spinning wheel inside, an example of terrible product designs.

    sofacushionfort
    There’s an idea for generating electricity there somewhere

    #87

    Happy New Year Everybody!

    Gold-colored 2026 glasses with hollow lenses, showcasing a terrible product design flaw in the numbers and structure.

    Robert Trebor
    20026. I don't think I will live to see it.

    #88

    Media Buttons On Razer Keyboard Are Unlit

    Close-up of a keyboard with moon-shaped volume knobs highlighting terrible product designs in technology.

    #89

    This Bingo Card From The Female Lead That Was Definitely Designed By Someone Who Has Never Played Bingo

    Perimenopause bingo card with phrases illustrating symptoms in a colorful grid, showcasing terrible product design concept.

    #90

    My Pants Pockets Are Only As Deep As The Bottom Of The Opening, So Anything I Put In Them Will Fall Out

    Plaid shirt with a pocket design flaw where a black wallet is partially hidden, illustrating terrible product designs.

    #91

    The Math On The Back Of This Cereal Box, Is The Polar Opposite Of The Truth

    Close-up of a product box showing donut hole math used in a questionable product design idea.

    #92

    Eye Drop Bottle Does Not Note That It Is Eye Drops

    Small eye drop bottle with confusing label showing the number 8 instead of the letter B, a terrible product design flaw.

    #93

    Record Label Sumerian Records Uses An Image Of The Sphinx

    Sumerian Records logo featuring a stylized Sphinx and pyramids highlighting terrible product design elements.

    #94

    The Pre-Cutting On The Paper LEGO Bags Is Pointless

    Hand holding a poorly designed perforated tape strip with uneven tearing, showing terrible product designs flaws.

    #95

    So Is It Off Or Set To 60 Watts?

    Yellow glue gun with a power switch labeled 60W and 100W, highlighting a terrible product design flaw.

    #96

    An Advertisement In My Office

    Banner with terrible product design showing confusing and hard-to-read text for a rooftop bar and social terrace.

    #97

    I Just Bought This Thinking It Was Washing Detergent. Nowhere Does It Say Its Fabric Softener

    Laundry detergent bottle with confusing dosage instructions and unclear design, highlighting terrible product designs.

    #98

    What Was Even The Plan Here?

    Metal handrail with a sharp bend blocking access to stairs, illustrating terrible product design flaws in public spaces.

    #99

    Our Small Shopping Centre Has Really Good Direction Signs

    Faded and barely visible building directory sign showing poor product design and usability issues.

    #100

    This Mailbox Speaks For Itself

    Metal mailbox with confusing signage warning of garbage behind, an example of terrible product design fails.

    #101

    Impossible To Read "What Are We" Without Knowing What You're Trying To Read

    Black and white collage of nine diverse faces with a grid overlay, illustrating creative but terrible product design concepts.

    #102

    Ah Yes, Let's Just Extend The Railing For Some Reason

    Concrete stairs with a broken handrail obstructing the path, an example of terrible product design outdoors.

    #103

    Public Notice Where The Font Is The Main Obstacle To Being Informed

    Public hearing notice sign with confusing text layout, illustrating one of the terrible product designs that should have never been made.

    #104

    In The Bathroom At A School I Work At…

    Wall decal with badly placed s***w separating the phrase never give up, showing a terrible product design fail.

    #105

    The Wear On This Sticker Where People Have Pressed It Instead Of The Actual Functioning Button

    Door with confusing lock and open instructions using red and green touch sensors, illustrating terrible product designs.

    #106

    You Switch It Off By Positioning The Rod Exactly In The Middle, No Locking, Free Movement In Any Direction, Opposite To Switch It On

    Water faucet with poorly designed spout causing water to splash, shown as an example of terrible product designs.

    #107

    My Friend Just Had A Baby And She Has This Sign Above Her Crib

    Wall decal above white crib with poorly arranged text making it hard to read, illustrating terrible product design flaws.

    #108

    Belgian Urban Design

    Poorly designed pedestrian crossing with incomplete lines in a residential area, showing terrible product design flaws.

    Bunny Wood
    Weird-here in Australia Trees are obliged to cross at Traffic lights...

