Archidit on Instagram collects architectural marvels from across the world, each one a testament to human creativity at its most daring. Scroll through and you might find yourself stopping more than once, in awe of everything we’ve managed to make.

Nowhere is this more visible than in art and architecture . The things people have built, sculpted, and imagined into existence are a reminder of just how much ambition can be packed into a single human lifetime.

It’s nothing short of extraordinary that in the time humans have been on this planet, we went from a species living on a rock floating in space to a civilization with cities, countries, the internet, healthcare, and technology that would seem like magic to anyone born just a few centuries ago. And it genuinely feels like there’s no ceiling to what the mind can achieve when it’s given the right resources and enough time.

#1 The Column Of Marcus Aurelius Erected In Rome Between 180 And 193 Ce

#2 Chiesa Del Gesù | Sicilian Baroque Masterpiece Located In Palermo’s Albergheria District

#3 The Botanical Gardens In Mount Lofty, Australia Shot From Above

#4 For A 1926 Film Called The Holy Mountain, Directed By Arnold Fanck, A 50-Foot-Tall Cathedral Was Carved Entirely From Real Ice, Shaped Over Months Around A Hidden Metal Framework

#5 The Shambles Is A Historic Street In York, England, Celebrated For Its Beautifully Preserved Medieval Architecture And Charming, Picturesque Character

#6 13 m Sequoia Trunk Integrated Into The Stairwell Of Collège Du Martinet (Rolle, Ch), Marking The Exact Spot Where The Tree Once Stood

#7 This Space Of The Pauluskirche In Ulm, Germany Designed By Architect Theodor Fischer, Built Between 1908 And 1910

#8 The Wavy Window Of The Building On The Vrijheidslaan 50, Amsterdam. It Features This Iconic Detail Of The Amsterdam School

#9 A Truth Window (Or Truth Wall) Is A Small Opening In An Interior Wall That Reveals The Materials Used In The Wall’s Construction

#10 Sunlight Pierces The Grandeur Of St. Peter’s Basilica, Casting A Divine Spotlight Before The Papal Throne During A Canonization Ceremony LED By Pope John Xxiii In 1959

#11 The Flatiron Building In New York, Completed In 1902 By Architect Daniel Burnham, An Iconic Early Skyscraper Whose Distinctive Triangular Form Has Become A Symbol Of The City’s Skyline

#12 The Headington Shark, A 25-Foot Sculpture Installed On The Roof Of A House In Headington, Oxford

#13 A Beautiful Iron Gate Crafted By Master Blacksmith Claudio Bottero

#14 Rue Eugène Sue, Located In The 18th Arrondissement Of Paris, Features A Distinctive Urban Layout Where Buildings Form A Star-Like Pattern

#15 Woodpecker Disco Is An Abandoned 1970s Nightclub Near Cervia, Italy

#16 Architecture Studio Mad Has Created A Canopy That Reinterprets Traditional Chinese Oil-Paper Umbrellas At This Year’s Venice Architecture Biennale

#17 Casa Joan Fradera, Located In Old Havana, Cuba, Is A Striking Example Of Art Nouveau Architecture Influenced By Catalan Modernism

#18 Remains Of The Old Roman City Under Modern Street Level In Verona, Italy, Near The Porta Leoni, Gate Into The City Dating To Roman Republic

#19 In 1936, André Basdevant Proposed A Project To Allow Cars To Access The Restaurant On The Second Floor Of The Eiffel Tower

#20 Le Corbusier’s Sculptural Iroko Wood Pews At The Notre Dame Du Haut In Ronchamp

#21 Peter Behrens’s Vestibule For The Maison De Puissance Et De Beauté”, Which Was Part Of The German Section At The International Exhibition Of Decorative Arts In Turin 1902

#22 Eslöv Medborgarhus In Eslöv, Sweden, Designed By Hans Asplund And Completed In 1957

#23 Grundtvig’s Church, Located In Copenhagen, Denmark, Was Completed In 1940 And Designed By Architect Peder Vilhelm Jensen-Klint

#24 Archidit 1w The Iconic Spiral Staircase Inside Brasília’s Itamaraty Palace, Designed By Oscar Niemeyer And Completed In 1970

#25 Completed In 1981 In Mexico City, The Tamayo Museum By Teodoro González De León And Abraham Zabludovsky Blends Modernist Forms With Echoes Of Pre-Hispanic Architecture

#26 A Close-Up Of The Four Knotted Marble Columns At Trento Cathedral, Italy Carved In The 13th Century

#27 De Groene Kathedraal By Marinus Boezem (1978–1986) Consists Of 178 Italian Poplars Planted On The Ground Plan Of Notre-Dame Of Reims

#28 Rafael Moneo’s Museo Nacional De Arte Romano In Mérida (1986) Masterfully Integrates Roman Construction Techniques With Contemporary Design

#29 “The House Between The Rocks”, Originally Built In 1861 In The Coastal Village Of Plougrescant, Cote De Granit Rose, Brittany, France

#30 Sar Aqa Seyyed Is A Remote Mountain Village In Western Iran, Where Homes Are Built So Tightly Into The Slope That The Rooftops Of One Row Become The Paths For The Next

#31 The Winged Victory Of Samothrace Is Displayed At The Louvre Museum In Paris

#32 Aldo Rossi’s Teatro Del Mondo Was A Temporary Floating Theater Built For The 1980 Venice Architecture Biennale

#33 The Tomb Of Darius I (522–486 Bce), Carved High Into The Cliffs Of Naqsh-E Rustam Near Persepolis, Iran

#34 Massive Wooden Building Sibley Breaker, Pennsylvania, Built In 1886 And Destroyed By Fire In 1906

#35 Galerie Des Machines, 1889 Designed By Ferdinand Dutert For The 1889 Paris World’s Fair, This Iron And Glass Marvel Featured A 111-Meter Clear Span

#36 The Monumental Interior Of A Ptolemaic Temple In Egypt

#37 The Margravial Opera House In Bayreuth, Germany. As The World’s Best-Preserved Baroque Court Theatre Built As An Independent Structure

#38 Great Reading Room, Bibliothèque Nationale De France, Paris (1857–1867)

#39 Temple Of Nefertari At Abu Simbel, Egypt, 1965-1968

#40 St.hildegardis Chapel, Düsseldorf, Germany 1962-1970

#41 This 12th-Century Tower In Ray, Northern Iran

#42 He Minaret Of Jam, Afghanistan | Built In 1190 And Rising 65 Meters From A Remote Valley. A Unesco World Heritage Site And Ghurid-Era Masterpiece, Still Standing After 830 Years

#43 All Across Tinos, The Cycladic Landscape Is Dotted With Interesting Stone Structures

#44 Utrechtseweg 310 B30, Arnhem | 1936-1938 In The Style Of The Nieuwe Haagse School, Mixed With Influences Of The Expressive Brick Functionalism

#45 Residential House In Groningen, The Netherlands 1929 | Egbert Reitsma

#46 Jean Prouvé’s Maison Des Jours Meilleurs (Better Days), Designed In 1956, Featured A Steel Central Unit Containing The Kitchen, Bathroom, And Toilet

#47 Sainte-Cécile D’albi Cathedral In France Is One Of The World’s Largest Brick Cathedrals

#48 The Last Building By Louis Sullivan (1922): A Small Chicago Music Store Admired For Its Stunning Terra-Cotta Facade And Intricate Ornamentation

#49 Adolf Loos, Tristan Tzara House, Paris (1925-1926) | The House For The Romanian Poet And Dadaist Tristan Tzara And His Wife

#50 Lina Bo Bardi’s Iconic Sesc Pompéia Factory In Sao Paulo 1977 – 1986

#51 The Stahl House, Designed By Architect Pierre Koenig In 1959, Is An Iconic Example Of Mid-Century Modern Architecture

#52 Mauro Staccioli’s ‘Martina Franca’ Italy ’79 Places A Large Concrete Triangle In The Street To Interrupt Daily Movement

#53 Frank Gehry’s Museo Guggenheim Bilbao, Spain, 1997, Shot By David Heald

#54 Feigen Gallery (1969) In New York City, Designed By Architect Hans Hollein For Art Dealer Richard Feigen

#55 Flora Is An 8.5-Meter-High Structure In Barcelona’s Collserola Natural Park, Built From Invasive Pine Trees To Explore Sustainable, Nature-Integrated Architecture

#56 A Stunning Example Of Milanese Liberty Style. An Art Nouveau Masterpiece Built In 1904 By Architect Alfredo Campanini

#57 The Shabonos (Or Yanos) Are The Traditional Communal Dwellings Of The Yanomami Tribes Of Southern Venezuela And Northern Brazil

#58 This Stunning Door Was Crafted By Italian Architect Pietro Fenoglio In 1907

#59 Traditional Stone Roofing(Slate), Oppdal, Norway

#60 Jean-Claude Gautrand’s L’assassinat De Baltard (1971) Captures The Dramatic Demolition Of The Iconic Halles De Baltard In Paris

#61 The Forestry Building In Portland, Oregon, Known As The World’s Largest Log Cabin, Was Built In 1905 For The Lewis & Clark Centennial Exposition

#62 The Tomb Of Marcus Vergilius Eurysaces, Located Near The Porta Maggiore In Rome, Was Built For A Wealthy Freedman Baker

#63 Mario Botta | Church Of San Giovanni Battista In Mogno, Switzerland, 1992-98

#64 Bedouin Tents In Morocco

#65 Aerial View Of Stuyvesant Town-Peter Cooper Village (Stuytown) In Manhattan, New York City

#66 A Striking View Of The Main Waiting Room Of New York City’s Grand Central Station As The Sun’s Rays Pour Through The East Window CA. 1929

#67 Haid Al-Jazil, Yemen, A Village Over 500 Years Old, Stands Atop A Massive Rock In Wadi Hadhramaut

#68 The Loggia Del Mercato Nuovo, Also Known As The Loggia Del Porcellino, Is A Historic Open-Air Market In Florence, Italy

#69 Casa Arran De Mar | Cala S’almunia. Santanyí, Mallorca

#70 Cuadra San Cristóbal (1966-1968) By Luis Barragán In Mexico City

#71 Detail Of A Bronze Door At The Sagrada Familia In Barcelona, Created By Josep Maria Subirachs

#72 Discovered In Antakya, Turkey (2010), This Roman Mosaic Dates Back To The 3rd Century Ad

#73 The Great Mosque Of Samarra, Iraq Built In The 9th Century Under The Abbasid Caliph Al-Mutawakkil

#74 The Monument In Villa-Lobos Park, São Paulo (1987) By Décio Tozzi

#75 The Ocbc Centre Designed By I.m. Pei And Completed In 1976, This 52-Story Tower Has Long Been The Headquarters Of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation

#76 The Golden Spiral, Marha Plain, Morocco, 1980 - 1987 By Hannsjörg Voth

#77 A Small Head Embedded In The Corner Of A Building On Via Dei Banchi Vecchi Towards Corso Vittorio, Rome, Italy

#78 Caixaforum Madrid

#79 Domestication Of Pyramids (1992–1994) | In This Installation, Jetelová Places Large Pyramid Forms Into Architectural Interiors, Forcing Them Into Confined Spaces

#80 The Former La Dépêche Du Midi Headquarters In Toulouse Is A Stunning Example Of French Art Deco

#81 Renzo Piano Building Workshop 2001. Tokyo, Japan

#82 Derwent Water, Cumbria’ By Andy Goldsworthy 1988

#83 A Buddhist Monk Crosses An Iron-Chain Bridge Linking A Cliff Path To The Ancient Cloud Rock Temple’s Sutra Library In Sichuan Province, China. Photograph From The 1930s

#84 17th-Century Boxwood Parterre At The Pazo De San Lorenzo De Trasouto (Santiago De Compostela, Spain)

#85 Bologna’s Iconic Two Towers: The Tall Asinelli And The Leaning Garisenda, Both Built In The 12th Century

#86 Fullà House (Casa Fullà) Is A Residential Project Designed In 1970, Barcelona, Spain

#87 Sino-French Science Park Church. Also Known As The “Shadowless Church”. Located In Chengdu, China

#88 Maison Guiette, Designed By Le Corbusier And Built Between 1926 And 1927 In Antwerp, Belgium, Is A Notable Example Of The Architect’s Purist Villas From The 1920s

#89 Netherdale, Designed By Peter Womersley Between 1963 And 1965, Is A Brutalist Grandstand Located In Galashiels, Scotland

#90 Palazzo Di Sagno 1930 (That’s All I Could Find) Photo By Erich Angenendt

#91 Sixth Avenue As It Looked In 1974

#92 The Concrete Arches, Also Known As Andropov’s Ears, Were Built In 1983 By O. Kalandarishvili And G. Potskhishvili In Tbilisi

#93 Detail From The Last Judgment Tympanum, Abbey Church Of Sainte-Foy, Conques (C. 1050). A Sculpted Figure Appears Trapped Between The Architectural Moldings On The Hell Side