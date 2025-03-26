ADVERTISEMENT

ICYMI: Scientists recently announced that they’d discovered a massive underground city underneath the pyramids in Egypt. They claim it’s ten times larger than the pyramids themselves, and covers more than 6,500 feet. The Italian and Scottish archeologists have called their discovery “groundbreaking.” But not everyone believes them - and we’ll tell you why a little bit later.

In the meantime, if that sparked your curiosity and you love photos and facts about ancient history, you might be in for a treat. Bored Panda has compiled an epic list of posts shared by two Facebook pages dedicated to digging up intriguing stories from thousands of years ago. The Ancient History and Secrets of Ancient accounts have a combined following of tens of thousands of people. And a wall of intriguing pics and information that could keep you captivated for hours.

#1

A 183-Million-Year-Old Plesiosaur Fossil Has Revealed An Astonishing Secret—Preserved Soft Tissue, Including Skin And Scales

Ancient history fossil of a plesiosaur on display, accompanied by an artistic reconstruction in the inset.

    #2

    Duntrune Castle, Located On The North Side Of Loch Crinan In Argyll, Scotland, Is Believed To Be One Of The Oldest Continuously Inhabited Castles In Scotland, With Origins Dating Back To The 12th Century

    Stone castle with deer statues, overlooking a lake, evoking ancient history.

    #3

    The Sennacherib Prism, Also Known As The Taylor Prism, Is A Celebrated Ancient Assyrian Artifact That Sheds Light On The Reign Of King Sennacherib, Who Ruled The Neo-Assyrian Empire From 705 To 681 Bc

    Ancient carved cylinder with inscriptions in a museum display, showcasing historical artifacts.

    In March 2025, a group of scientists from Italy and Scotland announced that they’d made an incredible and groundbreaking discovery below the Great Pyramids of Giza... Hidden deep underground, they claim, is a sprawling city that stretches for more than 6,500 feet.

    It’s apparently made up of 'vertical cylinders' 2,000 feet below the surface. They said there are five multi-level structures connected by passageways, above the eight vertical shafts. And, that there are even more unknown structures about 4,000 feet below the base of the pyramid.
    #4

    This Roman Copper Infantry Helmet, Dating To Around 250 Ce, Remains Remarkably Well Preserved

    Ancient history Roman helmets in a museum, featuring intricate gold and black designs from thousands of years ago.

    #5

    Chasmosaurus Was A Large Plant-Eating Dinosaur That Lived Around 75 To 72 Million Years Ago During The Late Cretaceous Period. It Was Part Of A Group Of Dinosaurs Called Ceratopsians, Which Were Known For Their Distinctive Frills And Horns On Their Heads

    Ancient history dinosaur skeleton display in a museum, showcasing a large triceratops fossil.

    #6

    This Impressive Crinoid Colony, A 4x5 Meter Specimen Dating Back Approximately 195 Million Years To The Lower Jurassic (Toarcian) Period, Was Discovered In Baden-Württemberg, Germany

    Man stands beside a large ancient fossil slab with intricate plant impressions, showcasing ancient history findings.

    The scientists say there are 'spiral staircases' beneath the Khafre pyramid, as well as a limestone platform with two chambers and channels that look like pipes for an underground water system. Proof that the ancient Egyptians may have been even more advanced than previously thought?

    In case you’re wondering, the team didn’t dig their way 2,000 feet into this intricate mystery city. Instead, they claim to have used radar and satellite imagery to detect and map it out. And that’s where things get really interesting…
    #7

    Tombstone On The Back Of A Turtle, 219-316 Ad. The Practice Of Using Turtles As Tomb Markers, Was A Unique Custom In Ancient China

    Ancient tablet with carved text atop a turtle sculpture, showcasing ancient history imagery.

    #8

    The Ingá Stone, Or Pedra Do Ingá, Is An Archaeological Wonder That Sits Proudly By The Ingá River In Brazil’s Paraíba State

    Ancient petroglyphs carved into a large stone, showcasing intricate designs and symbols from historic times.

    #9

    The Oldest Known Plough In The World - The Lavagnone Plough -Comes From An Early Bronze Age Pile Dwelling On A Former Part Of A Lake Garda (Now A Drained Peat Bog At The Southern End Of Lake). Dating Back To Ca. 2200 To 1600 Bc

    Ancient plow display and illustration of oxen plowing, showcasing early farming techniques in history.

    "[The] groundbreaking study has redefined the boundaries of satellite data analysis and archaeological exploration," said Nicole Ciccolo, the research project's spokesperson, at a press briefing this month. Ciccolo added that the underground system included chamber-like structures interconnected below all three pyramids.

    "The existence of vast chambers beneath the earth's surface, comparable in size to the pyramids themselves, have a remarkably strong correlation between the legendary Halls of Amenti," she revealed. "These new archaeological findings could redefine our understanding of the sacred topography of ancient Egypt, providing spatial coordinates for previously unknown and unexplored subterranean structures."
    #10

    This 1875 Photograph Captures The Ruins Of Mitla, One Of The Most Sacred Sites Of The Zapotec Civilization

    People seated in an ancient decorative stone chamber, showcasing intricate designs, evoking ancient history.

    #11

    Found In 1867 In The Tomb Of A Roman Nobleman Near Speyer, Germany, This 1.5-Liter Bottle, Now Housed In The Historical Museum Of The Palatinate, Holds What Was Once Roman Wine From 325 Ad

    Ancient Roman wine bottle displayed, showcasing history from thousands of years ago.

    #12

    A Loaf Of Bread With A Stamped Imprint Found In Herculaneum And Dated Back To The First Century Ad, Bears The Name Of Its Baker

    Ancient bread loaf with stamp, showcasing historical baking techniques and food preservation from ancient history.

    While this all left some people's jaws on the floor, the announcement was quickly rubbished by a few other scientists who have called BS on the discovery. Leading Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass is one of those who have labeled the find as "fake news."

    In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I would like to make a statement regarding the news that was published all over the world by a group of amateurs. The news was under the pyramid of Khafre at Giza they found a platform topped with pillars."
    #13

    The Masroor Temples, Believed To Have Been Constructed Over 5,000 Years Ago By Bhima, Represent A Significant Achievement In Ancient Rock-Cut Architecture

    Ancient history temple reflected in a serene pond, surrounded by rocky structures and greenery.

    #14

    The Helmet Of Skanderbeg, Crowned With A Gilded Goat’s Head, Blurs The Line Between War Gear And Royal Icon

    Ornate ancient helmet with golden antelope design, showcasing rich history craftsmanship.

    #15

    Carved Between 4000 And 3000 Bc, This Ancient Petroglyph By The Ancestors Of Today’s Finnic Peoples Shows Something Surprisingly Familiar—What Looks Like An Early Version Of Reindeer Skiing!

    Ancient history petroglyph of a reindeer and modern scene of reindeer pulling skier in snow.

    "All this information is completely wrong and has absolutely no scientific basis," continued the expert. "In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity did not give permission to any individuals or institutions to work inside or outside the second pyramid."

    Hawass laid into the Italian and Scottish researchers, falling just short of calling them liars. He also questioned HOW the scientists claimed they’d come across the sprawling city, adding that radar could not have been used inside the pyramid.

    "These people who announced this wrong information, they used techniques that are not approved nor validated, the details announced would never have been seen by using this technique," wrote Hawass.
    #16

    Deep Beneath The Azure Waves Of The Mediterranean, A Team Of Intrepid Archaeologists Has Unearthed The Mesmerizing Sunken Temple Of Aphrodite Within The Ghostly Remnants Of Thonis-Heracleion

    Underwater archaeologist discovers ancient artifacts, including pottery and statues, shedding light on ancient history.

    #17

    This Is The Head Of Seuthes III, A Bronze Sculpture From Around 310–300 Bc, And It’s One Of The Most Stunning Examples Of Ancient Realism You’ll Ever See

    Ancient history bronze bust depicting a bearded man with curly hair, captured in a museum setting.

    #18

    This Golden Bronze Breastplate From The 3rd Century Bc Looks Like Something Straight Out Of A Myth

    Ancient history artifact made of ornate gold, with intricate patterns and face design, displayed on a dark background.

    Hawass was not the only one to take a dig at the research team. Professor Lawrence Conyers is a radar expert at the University of Denver. He focuses on archaeology and said that the technology used in the "discovery" couldn't penetrate the ground in the way that they claim.

    Conyers called their findings a "huge exaggeration." As per the Daily Mail, he "suggested that it is conceivable small structures, such as shafts and chambers, may exist beneath the pyramids, having been there before the pyramids were built, because the site was 'special to ancient people.'"
    #19

    You’re Looking At The Back Of A Throne From Over 2,700 Years Ago—Crafted During The Early Iron Age (725–701 Bc) And Discovered In A Tomb In Verucchio, Italy. This Impressive Wooden Structure Belonged To The Villanovan Culture, Which Thrived Between 900 And 700 Bc

    Ancient history artifact showcasing intricate carvings, displayed in a museum setting.

    #20

    The Exquisite 2nd Century B.C. Mosaic Of Dionysus, Housed At The Archaeological Museum Of Ancient Corinth, Greece, Stands As A Remarkable Testament To The Skill And Artistry Of Its Creators

    Ancient mosaic featuring intricate geometric patterns and a central face, symbolizing ancient history artistry.

    #21

    Discover The Remarkable 3,300-Year-Old Sandals That Belonged To Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Unearthed From His Tomb, These Sandals Represent More Than Just Conventional Footwear; They Are Exquisitely Designed Pieces That Exemplify The Artistry Of Ancient Egypt

    Ancient sandals with intricate gold designs on display, showcasing ancient history craftsmanship.

    Despite their critics, the research team is standing its ground. They believe there is "an entire hidden world of many structures" yet to be discovered. "When we magnify the images [in the future], we will reveal that beneath it lies what can only be described as a true underground city," read an Italian statement from them translated into English.

    #22

    An Exemplary Manifestation Of Ancient Craftsmanship Is The Giant Griffin Of Persepolis, Located In Iran, Which Dates Back To The Period Between 516 And 465 Bc

    Ancient stone griffin sculpture under clear blue sky, evoking ancient history.

    #23

    The Tarawasi Archaeological Complex, Situated In Peru, Showcases Exceptional Stonework Linked To The Inca Civilization

    Ancient stone structure with steps set against a mountain backdrop, showcasing ancient history architecture.

    #24

    African Moors Were Known For Their Exceptional Architecture And Engineering Skills, And They Built Numerous Impressive Structures, Such As Universities And Mosques In Spain, Which Still Stand To This Day

    A warrior in ancient attire, holding a sword and staff, showcasing ancient history's rich cultural heritage.

    #25

    Scale Replica Of The Fossils Of A Giant Snake That Lived 65 Millions Years Ago. 48 Feet, 2,500 Pounds. Titanaboa

    A large ancient serpent model with a person in a blue shirt and hat, highlighting ancient history exhibits.

    #26

    In The Desert Of Sudan Lies The Ancient City Of Meroë, Home To Over 200 Pyramids Built By The Kingdom Of Kush, Yet Their Full Purpose Remains A Mystery

    Ancient pyramids in a desert landscape, evoking history from thousands of years ago.

    #27

    The Quffa, A Round Boat, Has Been A Key Mode Of River Transportation In The Middle East For Thousands Of Years

    Ancient coracle boat depicted in an ancient carving and a historical river scene with two men.

    #28

    Dating Back To 7600 Bc, The Engraved Cylinder Seals—Just 0.8 To 1.2 Inches (2 To 3 Cm) Wide—Played A Crucial Role In Early Civilization. Used In Mesopotamia And Susa, They Were Rolled Over Wet Clay To Create Unique Impressions, Serving As Signatures, Storytelling Devices, And Identity Markers

    Ancient cylinder seal depicting figures and symbols from thousands of years ago on a blue surface.

    #29

    Feast Your Eyes On This Stunning Baptismal Basin, A Relic Of A Time Long Past—Over 1,500 Years Old—Nestled Within The Ancient Roman Ruins Of The Basilica Of St. Vitale In Sbeitla, Tunisia

    Ancient mosaic bath remains, showcasing historical artistry and architecture from thousands of years ago.

    #30

    Check Out This Awesome Falcon Sculpture That Shows Off The God Horus! It’s From Way Back In The 27th Dynasty, Around 525-404 Bc. This Piece Is Mainly Made From Lapis Lazuli And Gold, Plus It Has A Copper Leg And A Fancy Gilt Copper Headdress

    Blue ancient Egyptian falcon statue with gold accents on display.

    #31

    A Ribbon Of 7,000 Holes Etched Into Peru’s Nazca Desert Has Left Archaeologists Both Mesmerized And Mystified. Measuring Over Half A Mile Long And 65 Feet Wide, This Astonishing Formation Is Believed To Have Been Created By The Nazca Culture Between 100 Bc And 800 Ad

    Aerial view of ancient geoglyphs in a desert landscape, showcasing intricate patterns and historical significance.

    #32

    A 5,000-Year-Old Dagger Carved Entirely From Rock Crystal—unearthed Near Seville In 2007—has Captivated Archaeologists With Its Craftsmanship And Mystery

    Ancient crystal dagger with ornate handle, highlighting craftsmanship from thousands of years ago.

    #33

    A Lapis Lazuli Horse-Head Hilt Gleaming With Gold—this Khanjar Is No Ordinary Dagger. Likely Crafted During The Opulent Mughal Era, Its Curved Blade And Exquisite Detailing Mark It As Both Weapon And Artwork

    Ancient curved dagger with ornate blue horse head handle and intricate blade design.

    #34

    Tataouine, A Town Located In Tunisia, Is Renowned For Its Historical Medina Quarters, Featuring Architecture That Dates Back To The 15th Century

    Ancient history architecture with stone structures and staircases, evoking a historical setting.

    #35

    A Golden Bust Of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, Originating From The Period Of The Roman Empire's Expansion Around 15 Bc, Was Uncovered In 1939

    Ancient history discovery: a man unearths a golden bust from Roman times, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    #36

    Quinta Da Regaleira, An Enigmatic Estate Located In Portugal, Features The Remarkable Initiation Well, Which Descends Nine Stories Into The Ground And Concludes In A Concealed Chamber

    Ancient stone well with mossy walls, spiraling down with arched openings, transporting you to the past.

    #37

    The Notable False Door Is Located Within The Tomb Of Kegemni At The Saqqara Necropolis In Egypt

    Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs carved on stone walls, showcasing rich ancient history and cultural heritage.

    #38

    The Dresden Codex, A Magnificent Artifact Born From The Brilliance Of The Maya Civilization Around The 11th Or 12th Century Ad, Stands As One Of The Most Significant Pre-Columbian Documents To Survive The Ravages Of Time

    Ancient book with hieroglyphs and statue on display, representing ancient history artifacts.

    #39

    Situated On The Steep Slopes Of The Sarawat Mountains In Saudi Arabia, This Remarkable Medieval Stone Apiary Dates Back To Approximately 1200 Ad

    Ancient cliffside structures in rugged terrain, showcasing historical architecture thousands of years old.

    #40

    Behold The Astonishing Artifacts Of The Mayan Civilization, Where The Enigmatic Figure Of Pakal Comes To Life. The Lower Piece Captivatingly Illustrates Him Clad In A Feathered Serpent Suit, Seemingly Piloting A Mysterious Flying Machine

    Ancient artifacts depicting figures on carved, intricate vessels, showcasing ancient history themes.

    #41

    The Operational Roman Lead Pipes Located In Bath, England, Constructed During The 1st To 2nd Century Ce, Exemplify The Advanced Engineering Capabilities Of Roman Civilization

    Ancient history groove worn into stone floor by chariot wheels, surrounded by weathered paving stones in an historic site.

    #42

    Mecca Is A City In Saudi Arabia, Considered The Holiest City In Islam

    Historic and modern views of Kaaba, showcasing ancient architectural transformation over time.

    #43

    Small Roman Solid Silver Amulet Of A Grotesque Head With Exaggerated Features, 1st-2nd Century Ad

    Ancient history artifact, a carved metal figurine with a unique face shape, set against a dark background.

    #44

    In 1938, An Astonishing Discovery Was Made In Ife, Nigeria, When 17 Brass And Copper Heads, Along With The Upper Half Of A Brass Figure, Were Unearthed During House Construction

    Ancient history artifacts showing African bronze heads on display, reflecting historical craftsmanship.

    #45

    At The Ancient Ramses II Temple In Abydos, Located In Southern Egypt, Archaeologists Have Uncovered A Remarkable Discovery—over 2,000 Mummified Ram Heads From The Ptolemaic Era

    Ancient history relics, ram skulls scattered on the ground, evoke a sense of bygone eras.

    #46

    Unveiling The Magnificence Of Roman Mosaics In Salakta: The Lion Of The 3rd Century Ce

    Ancient history mural of a lion with a person for scale, showcasing intricate details and size.

    #47

    Archaeologists Working At The Ancient Roman City Of Pompeii Have Unearthed A Fresco Depicting The Greek Mythological Siblings Phrixus And Helle

    Ancient fresco from Pompeii depicting a mythological scene with a figure and a creature, showing historical artistry.

    #48

    Dayahatyn, An Ancient Settlement Near The Modern Village Of The Same Name In Armenia, Holds Significant Archaeological Value. The Site Features Remnants Of Bronze Age Structures, Hinting At Its Historical Importance As A Hub For Trade And Craftsmanship

    Ancient history ruins under a vibrant sky, showcasing intricate architecture from thousands of years ago.

    #49

    Archaeologists Have Unveiled A Newly Discovered Residence In Pompeii, Known As The House Of Phaedra. This Small Yet Exquisitely Decorated Home Was Uncovered During Excavations Along Via Dell’abbondanza And Showcases An Array Of Stunning Frescoes

    Ancient frescoes uncovered in Pompeii, illustrating life and art from thousands of years ago.

    #50

    Believed To Be At Least 2,800 Years Old, This Bull Sculpture Is Attributed To The Sumerian Civilization Of The Ancient Near East

    Ancient bull sculpture with golden horns displayed on a black pedestal.

    #51

    In 1985, French Diver Henri Cosquer Made A Breathtaking Discovery Beneath The Waters Of The Calanques Near Marseille—A Hidden Prehistoric Cave, Now Known As Cosquer Cave. Accessible Only Through A Narrow Passage 121 Feet (37 Meters) Below Sea Level, This Ancient Sanctuary Holds Nearly 500 Artworks Dating Back To 27,000–19,000 Years Ago

    Diver in Cosquer Cave with ancient artwork, discovered underwater. Ancient history and prehistoric art threatened by sea levels.

    #52

    The Pyramid Of Unas, Constructed Approximately 4,300 Years Ago At Saqqara, Represents A Significant Architectural Achievement From Egypt’s Old Kingdom Period

    Ancient history inscriptions in a pyramid chamber with stone sarcophagus and hieroglyphs on the walls.

    #53

    Dating To Around 900 Bc, This Colossal Olmec Head Embodies The Enigmatic Legacy Of One Of Mesoamerica’s Earliest Civilizations

    Stone Olmec head with a person for scale, highlighting ancient history.

    #54

    This Intricately Decorated Wooden Coffin, Originally Designed For An Individual Identified As Ruru, Was Subsequently Repurposed For The Preservation Of A Male Mummy

    Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus with detailed hieroglyphics and painted face, showcasing ancient history craftsmanship.

    #55

    This Clovis Point Is Seriously Old—Like 13,000 Years Old. Made From Chert And Shaped With Careful Pressure Flaking, It’s Got That Classic Flute Near The Base That Sets Clovis Tools Apart

    Ancient Clovis point artifact, 13,000 years old, showcasing early craftsmanship.

    #56

    Discovered In 2001, This Magnificent Statue Of Hapy Dates Back To The 2nd Century Bc And Once Greeted Visitors At The Threshold Of The Amun-Gereb Temple In The Fabled City Of Thonis-Heracleion

    Underwater ancient statue being explored by diver, showcasing ancient history.

    #57

    Bastet, The Egyptian Goddess With Serious Range, Shows Up Here In Full Bronze Glory—Rocking Gold Earrings, Holding A Sistrum, And Rocking A Lioness-Headed Aegis

    Ancient Egyptian statue of Bastet, a deity with a lioness head, symbolizing protection and fertility, holding a sistrum.

    #58

    Turns Out, Göbekli Tepe Might Not Be The Oldest Game In Town. Boncuklu Tarla, Found About 185 Miles (Nearly 300 Km) Away, Could Be Almost 1,000 Years Older—dating Back A Staggering 12,000 Years

    Ancient history excavation site with stone structures, showing archaeological remains in an open field setting.

    #59

    Built Between 2200 And 1500 Bc By The Ancient People Of Spain, The Motilla Del Azuer Stands As An Extraordinary Example Of Prehistoric Architecture

    Ancient history: Aerial view of intricate stone ruins showcasing early architecture against a desert backdrop.

    #60

    The Roman Legionary Shield, Referred To As A Scutum, Is A Significant Artifact Dating Back To The 3rd Century Ad And Stands As The Only Complete Example Of Its Kind Ever Uncovered

    Ancient history artifacts in a museum display, featuring decorative red and brown shields with intricate patterns.

    #61

    Standing Tall In Rome's Piazza Colonna, The Column Of Marcus Aurelius And Faustina Is A Breathtaking Tribute To The Past, Erected Around 180 Ad By Emperor Commodus To Celebrate His Revered Parents

    Ancient history relief carvings on a tall column, depicting historic scenes with intricate details.

    #62

    The Ancient Roman Slave Collar Presented Here Is A Significant And Sobering Artifact, Featuring A Tag Inscribed With The Words, I Have Fled, Seize Me And Return Me To Zoninus For 1 Gold Coin

    Ancient Roman artifact with inscribed metal plaque, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    #63

    Breathtaking Aerial View, Which Vividly Captures The Staggering Magnitude Of The Legendary Unfinished Obelisk In Aswan, Egypt

    Ancient history site with people exploring a large, partially carved stone obelisk in a sandy area.

    #64

    Originating From The 3rd Century Bc, This Alabaster Statuette Unearthed At The Necropolis Of Hillah In Proximity To Babylon, Iraq, Is Believed To Depict The Goddess Ishtar/Inanna

    Ancient history sculpture with a horned headpiece, gold earrings, and gemstone eyes, illustrating centuries-old craftsmanship.

    #65

    Take A Good Look At The Jaw-Dropping Size Of The Stones At The Osireion In Egypt. This Monumental Structure, Dating Back To The 19th Dynasty Of The New Kingdom (Around 1290-1224 Bc), Is A Glaring Testament To Megalithic Architecture

    Person standing in ancient stone structure, showcasing historical architecture.

    #66

    This Gold Serpent Bracelet From 1st-Century Rome Is Seriously Eye-Catching—Literally. With Green Glass Eyes And Twin Snake Heads Meeting Face-To-Face, It’s Got That Perfect Mix Of Fierce And Fancy

    An ancient bracelet featuring twin serpent heads, showcasing intricate craftsmanship from thousands of years ago.

    #67

    Aztec Tecpatl Obsidian Knives, A True Testament To The Artistry Of Ancient Craftsmanship!

    Ancient history obsidian knives with carved handles on a stone surface.

    #68

    Dating Back To The 19th Dynasty During The Reign Of Ramesses II, This Exquisite Mummy Mask Serves As A Remarkable Testament To The Exceptional Craftsmanship Of Ancient Egypt

    Ancient carved Egyptian sarcophagus with detailed face and ornate headdress.

    #69

    Behold The Stunning Wall Relief Of An Apkallu, A Striking Artifact Hailing From The Reign Of Ashurnasirpal II (883–859 Bc), That Once Stood Sentinel At The Entrance To The King's Private Quarters In Nimrud

    Ancient history stone relief depicting a winged figure and cuneiform script.

    #70

    That Crown, The Coiled Serpent Body, And The Kalasha In Hand—it’s Nagaraj, Radiating Both Power And Poise. Sculpted With Stunning Detail, This Ancient Piece Blends Human Form With Serpent Grace, A Recurring Symbol In Indian Mythology

    Ancient history relief sculpture depicting a figure with intricate carvings, illustrating historical art.

    #71

    Engüzek Castle, Situated Prominently Above The Valleys Of Erzincan Province In Turkey, Is An Ancient Fortress That Remains Shrouded In Mystery

    Ancient fortress ruins perched atop a steep cliff, showcasing remarkable historical architecture from ancient times.

    #72

    The Statues Of The King's Trinity, Discovered In 1908 In Egypt's King's Valley, Exemplify The Remarkable Preservation Of Ancient Artistry

    Excavated ancient statues in 1908 reveal detailed depictions; photo comparison with a restored version from 2024.

    #73

    Steeped In History Since The 13th Century Bce, The Megalithic Stone Walls Of Ancient Krani In Kefalonia, Greece, Stand As A Testament To Mycenaean Ingenuity

    Ancient stone structures under a blue sky, showcasing impressive historical architecture amid natural surroundings.

    #74

    A Mummy So Perfectly Preserved That No Technology Can Restore It Once Unwrapped—this Is The Enigma Of "Bashiri." Found In 1919 By Howard Carter In The Valley Of The Kings, Its Linen Bindings Hold Secrets That Modern Science Cannot Replicate

    Ancient history: Egyptian mummy displayed in a museum setting, showcasing intricate linen wrappings and artifacts.

    #75

    Over 4,300 Years Ago, This Scribe Carefully Recorded Information That Shaped The Daily Workings Of Ancient Egypt. This Detailed Relief, Found In The Mastaba Of Akhethotep At Saqqara, Dates Back To The 5th Dynasty (C. 2494–2345 Bce) And Captures The Importance Of Scribes In Egyptian Society

    Ancient Egyptian scribe carving hieroglyphs on stone, illustrating ancient history practices.

    #76

    In This Striking Scene From Ancient Egyptian Mythology, The Gods Of Creation And Knowledge Unite To Defeat The Lord Of Chaos. Depictions Like This, Often Found In The Book Of The Dead Or Temple Carvings, Symbolize The Eternal Struggle Between Order (Ma’at) And Chaos (Isfet)

    Ancient Egyptian boat scene on papyrus, featuring deities and hieroglyphs, highlighting ancient history.

    #77

    The Pyramid Of Kukulcan, Which Some Folks Also Call Quetzalcoatl In Mayan, Is A Real Gem Located Right In The Yucatan Peninsula, A Major Hub Of The Mayan Civilization

    Ancient history transformation of a pyramid, from excavation stage to modern tourist site.

    #78

    This Towering Structure Is The Monumental Entrance, Or Pylon, Of The Temple Of Edfu, Built Over 2,200 Years Ago During The Ptolemaic Period (237–57 Bce)

    Ancient structure with hieroglyphs, featuring a small figure for scale, transporting you back in history.

    #79

    Unearthed In 2015 In The Picturesque Region Of Van, Eastern Turkey, The Remarkable Pithos Tombs Date Back An Astonishing 2,800 Years To The Ancient Kingdom Of Urartu

    Ancient history excavation site with circular formations, explored by two people.

    #80

    This Image Exemplifies The Architectural And Astronomical Significance Of The Hatshepsut Temple Located In Luxor, Egypt, As The Sunlight Aligns With The Temple's Central Ramp During Dawn

    Ancient history pathway leading to the horizon during sunrise, with distant landscapes in view.

    #81

    Dive Into The Enigmatic World Of The Shatial Glyphs, Situated In Pakistan's Indus Valley—a Staggering 62-Mile Canvas Of Ancient Petroglyphs Etched Into History Along The Legendary Karakoram Highway In Gilgit-Baltistan

    Ancient carvings on rocky landscape set against mountainous backdrop, showcasing historical artistry.

    #82

    The Clacton Spear Point Is Regarded As One Of The Oldest Known Spears In Existence, With An Estimated Age Of Approximately 400,000 Years. It Is Believed To Have Been Fashioned By Neanderthals In What Is Now Recognized As England

    Ancient wooden spear displayed in a museum exhibit, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    #83

    The Thermopolium In Ancient Rome Served As A Venue For Hot Meals And Beverages, Similar To Today’s Fast Food Outlets Or Diners

    Ancient history kitchen scene with stone counters, circular holes, and a fresco depicting figures, evoking past civilizations.

    #84

    This Historical Photograph, Captured Approximately In 1870, Provides An Exceptional Representation Of The Karnak Temple Complex, Which Is Recognized As One Of Egypt's Most Significant Ancient Architectural Sites

    Ancient history image of the Karnak Temple's massive stone columns with intricate carvings.

    #85

    Unearthed In 2018 Amidst The Rugged Terrain Of Maharashtra, India, A Captivating Collection Of Ancient Rock Carvings Has Emerged, Thought To Trace Back To A Staggering 10,000 Bc

    Ancient history petroglyph depicting humanoid figures etched on rocky ground.

    #86

    Imagine Uncovering A Treasure From The Depths Of Time, A Relic Dating Back Around 3,600 Years. These Mycenaean Bronze Daggers, Discovered In The Picturesque Landscapes Of Greece, Are More Than Mere Weapons; They Are Masterpieces Of Craftsmanship

    Ancient daggers featuring intricate gold inlays and carvings, showcasing craftsmanship from thousands of years ago.

    #87

    Nestled In The Heart Of India, The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Stands As A Breathtaking Testament To The Brilliance Of Ancient Rock-Cut Architecture, Hewn From A Single, Colossal Rock Over 1,300 Years Ago

    Ancient stone structure carved from rock, showcasing intricate historical architecture amidst a rocky landscape.

    #88

    Discovered In 1963 At The Base Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, The 'Disk Of Death' Dates Back Over 1,500 Years And Is A Remarkable Artifact That Continues To Intrigue

    Men unearthing ancient artifact in 1963, with displayed relics showcasing ancient history.

    #89

    Step Back In Time To The Theater Of Epidaurus In Greece, A Stunning Marvel Built Over 2,300 Years Ago That Could Hold An Impressive 14,000 Spectators!

    Aerial view of an ancient amphitheater surrounded by trees, showcasing historical architecture.

    #90

    The Agadir Of Amtoudi, An Exemplary Fortified Granary Constructed By The Amazigh People, Has Remained Intact In The Mountainous Region Of Morocco For Over 800 Years

    Ancient history ruins featuring a narrow, stone-lined corridor in a desert landscape, evoking a sense of historical exploration.

