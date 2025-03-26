90 Ancient History Posts To Transport You Back Thousands Of Years
ICYMI: Scientists recently announced that they’d discovered a massive underground city underneath the pyramids in Egypt. They claim it’s ten times larger than the pyramids themselves, and covers more than 6,500 feet. The Italian and Scottish archeologists have called their discovery “groundbreaking.” But not everyone believes them - and we’ll tell you why a little bit later.
In the meantime, if that sparked your curiosity and you love photos and facts about ancient history, you might be in for a treat. Bored Panda has compiled an epic list of posts shared by two Facebook pages dedicated to digging up intriguing stories from thousands of years ago. The Ancient History and Secrets of Ancient accounts have a combined following of tens of thousands of people. And a wall of intriguing pics and information that could keep you captivated for hours.
A 183-Million-Year-Old Plesiosaur Fossil Has Revealed An Astonishing Secret—Preserved Soft Tissue, Including Skin And Scales
Duntrune Castle, Located On The North Side Of Loch Crinan In Argyll, Scotland, Is Believed To Be One Of The Oldest Continuously Inhabited Castles In Scotland, With Origins Dating Back To The 12th Century
The Sennacherib Prism, Also Known As The Taylor Prism, Is A Celebrated Ancient Assyrian Artifact That Sheds Light On The Reign Of King Sennacherib, Who Ruled The Neo-Assyrian Empire From 705 To 681 Bc
In March 2025, a group of scientists from Italy and Scotland announced that they’d made an incredible and groundbreaking discovery below the Great Pyramids of Giza... Hidden deep underground, they claim, is a sprawling city that stretches for more than 6,500 feet.
It’s apparently made up of 'vertical cylinders' 2,000 feet below the surface. They said there are five multi-level structures connected by passageways, above the eight vertical shafts. And, that there are even more unknown structures about 4,000 feet below the base of the pyramid.
This Roman Copper Infantry Helmet, Dating To Around 250 Ce, Remains Remarkably Well Preserved
Chasmosaurus Was A Large Plant-Eating Dinosaur That Lived Around 75 To 72 Million Years Ago During The Late Cretaceous Period. It Was Part Of A Group Of Dinosaurs Called Ceratopsians, Which Were Known For Their Distinctive Frills And Horns On Their Heads
This Impressive Crinoid Colony, A 4x5 Meter Specimen Dating Back Approximately 195 Million Years To The Lower Jurassic (Toarcian) Period, Was Discovered In Baden-Württemberg, Germany
The scientists say there are 'spiral staircases' beneath the Khafre pyramid, as well as a limestone platform with two chambers and channels that look like pipes for an underground water system. Proof that the ancient Egyptians may have been even more advanced than previously thought?
In case you’re wondering, the team didn’t dig their way 2,000 feet into this intricate mystery city. Instead, they claim to have used radar and satellite imagery to detect and map it out. And that’s where things get really interesting…
Tombstone On The Back Of A Turtle, 219-316 Ad. The Practice Of Using Turtles As Tomb Markers, Was A Unique Custom In Ancient China
The Ingá Stone, Or Pedra Do Ingá, Is An Archaeological Wonder That Sits Proudly By The Ingá River In Brazil’s Paraíba State
The Oldest Known Plough In The World - The Lavagnone Plough -Comes From An Early Bronze Age Pile Dwelling On A Former Part Of A Lake Garda (Now A Drained Peat Bog At The Southern End Of Lake). Dating Back To Ca. 2200 To 1600 Bc
The Plow and Ox Harness were two of the most world changing inventions ever.
"[The] groundbreaking study has redefined the boundaries of satellite data analysis and archaeological exploration," said Nicole Ciccolo, the research project's spokesperson, at a press briefing this month. Ciccolo added that the underground system included chamber-like structures interconnected below all three pyramids.
"The existence of vast chambers beneath the earth's surface, comparable in size to the pyramids themselves, have a remarkably strong correlation between the legendary Halls of Amenti," she revealed. "These new archaeological findings could redefine our understanding of the sacred topography of ancient Egypt, providing spatial coordinates for previously unknown and unexplored subterranean structures."
This 1875 Photograph Captures The Ruins Of Mitla, One Of The Most Sacred Sites Of The Zapotec Civilization
Found In 1867 In The Tomb Of A Roman Nobleman Near Speyer, Germany, This 1.5-Liter Bottle, Now Housed In The Historical Museum Of The Palatinate, Holds What Was Once Roman Wine From 325 Ad
A Loaf Of Bread With A Stamped Imprint Found In Herculaneum And Dated Back To The First Century Ad, Bears The Name Of Its Baker
While this all left some people's jaws on the floor, the announcement was quickly rubbished by a few other scientists who have called BS on the discovery. Leading Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass is one of those who have labeled the find as "fake news."
In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I would like to make a statement regarding the news that was published all over the world by a group of amateurs. The news was under the pyramid of Khafre at Giza they found a platform topped with pillars."
The Masroor Temples, Believed To Have Been Constructed Over 5,000 Years Ago By Bhima, Represent A Significant Achievement In Ancient Rock-Cut Architecture
The Helmet Of Skanderbeg, Crowned With A Gilded Goat’s Head, Blurs The Line Between War Gear And Royal Icon
Carved Between 4000 And 3000 Bc, This Ancient Petroglyph By The Ancestors Of Today’s Finnic Peoples Shows Something Surprisingly Familiar—What Looks Like An Early Version Of Reindeer Skiing!
"All this information is completely wrong and has absolutely no scientific basis," continued the expert. "In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity did not give permission to any individuals or institutions to work inside or outside the second pyramid."
Hawass laid into the Italian and Scottish researchers, falling just short of calling them liars. He also questioned HOW the scientists claimed they’d come across the sprawling city, adding that radar could not have been used inside the pyramid.
"These people who announced this wrong information, they used techniques that are not approved nor validated, the details announced would never have been seen by using this technique," wrote Hawass.
Deep Beneath The Azure Waves Of The Mediterranean, A Team Of Intrepid Archaeologists Has Unearthed The Mesmerizing Sunken Temple Of Aphrodite Within The Ghostly Remnants Of Thonis-Heracleion
This Is The Head Of Seuthes III, A Bronze Sculpture From Around 310–300 Bc, And It’s One Of The Most Stunning Examples Of Ancient Realism You’ll Ever See
This Golden Bronze Breastplate From The 3rd Century Bc Looks Like Something Straight Out Of A Myth
Hawass was not the only one to take a dig at the research team. Professor Lawrence Conyers is a radar expert at the University of Denver. He focuses on archaeology and said that the technology used in the "discovery" couldn't penetrate the ground in the way that they claim.
Conyers called their findings a "huge exaggeration." As per the Daily Mail, he "suggested that it is conceivable small structures, such as shafts and chambers, may exist beneath the pyramids, having been there before the pyramids were built, because the site was 'special to ancient people.'"
You’re Looking At The Back Of A Throne From Over 2,700 Years Ago—Crafted During The Early Iron Age (725–701 Bc) And Discovered In A Tomb In Verucchio, Italy. This Impressive Wooden Structure Belonged To The Villanovan Culture, Which Thrived Between 900 And 700 Bc
The Exquisite 2nd Century B.C. Mosaic Of Dionysus, Housed At The Archaeological Museum Of Ancient Corinth, Greece, Stands As A Remarkable Testament To The Skill And Artistry Of Its Creators
Discover The Remarkable 3,300-Year-Old Sandals That Belonged To Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Unearthed From His Tomb, These Sandals Represent More Than Just Conventional Footwear; They Are Exquisitely Designed Pieces That Exemplify The Artistry Of Ancient Egypt
Craftsmanship was mastered back then. These sandals look better than the ones I had for a day until the strap snapped.
Despite their critics, the research team is standing its ground. They believe there is "an entire hidden world of many structures" yet to be discovered. "When we magnify the images [in the future], we will reveal that beneath it lies what can only be described as a true underground city," read an Italian statement from them translated into English.
An Exemplary Manifestation Of Ancient Craftsmanship Is The Giant Griffin Of Persepolis, Located In Iran, Which Dates Back To The Period Between 516 And 465 Bc
The Tarawasi Archaeological Complex, Situated In Peru, Showcases Exceptional Stonework Linked To The Inca Civilization
African Moors Were Known For Their Exceptional Architecture And Engineering Skills, And They Built Numerous Impressive Structures, Such As Universities And Mosques In Spain, Which Still Stand To This Day
Scale Replica Of The Fossils Of A Giant Snake That Lived 65 Millions Years Ago. 48 Feet, 2,500 Pounds. Titanaboa
In The Desert Of Sudan Lies The Ancient City Of Meroë, Home To Over 200 Pyramids Built By The Kingdom Of Kush, Yet Their Full Purpose Remains A Mystery
They look like mausoleums to me. Robbed millenia ago make the most sense to me.