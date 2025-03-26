In the meantime, if that sparked your curiosity and you love photos and facts about ancient history, you might be in for a treat. Bored Panda has compiled an epic list of posts shared by two Facebook pages dedicated to digging up intriguing stories from thousands of years ago. The Ancient History and Secrets of Ancient accounts have a combined following of tens of thousands of people. And a wall of intriguing pics and information that could keep you captivated for hours.

ICYMI: Scientists recently announced that they’d discovered a massive underground city underneath the pyramids in Egypt . They claim it’s ten times larger than the pyramids themselves, and covers more than 6,500 feet. The Italian and Scottish archeologists have called their discovery “groundbreaking.” But not everyone believes them - and we’ll tell you why a little bit later.

#1 A 183-Million-Year-Old Plesiosaur Fossil Has Revealed An Astonishing Secret—Preserved Soft Tissue, Including Skin And Scales Share icon

#2 Duntrune Castle, Located On The North Side Of Loch Crinan In Argyll, Scotland, Is Believed To Be One Of The Oldest Continuously Inhabited Castles In Scotland, With Origins Dating Back To The 12th Century Share icon

#3 The Sennacherib Prism, Also Known As The Taylor Prism, Is A Celebrated Ancient Assyrian Artifact That Sheds Light On The Reign Of King Sennacherib, Who Ruled The Neo-Assyrian Empire From 705 To 681 Bc Share icon

In March 2025, a group of scientists from Italy and Scotland announced that they’d made an incredible and groundbreaking discovery below the Great Pyramids of Giza... Hidden deep underground, they claim, is a sprawling city that stretches for more than 6,500 feet. It’s apparently made up of 'vertical cylinders' 2,000 feet below the surface. They said there are five multi-level structures connected by passageways, above the eight vertical shafts. And, that there are even more unknown structures about 4,000 feet below the base of the pyramid.

#4 This Roman Copper Infantry Helmet, Dating To Around 250 Ce, Remains Remarkably Well Preserved Share icon

#5 Chasmosaurus Was A Large Plant-Eating Dinosaur That Lived Around 75 To 72 Million Years Ago During The Late Cretaceous Period. It Was Part Of A Group Of Dinosaurs Called Ceratopsians, Which Were Known For Their Distinctive Frills And Horns On Their Heads Share icon

#6 This Impressive Crinoid Colony, A 4x5 Meter Specimen Dating Back Approximately 195 Million Years To The Lower Jurassic (Toarcian) Period, Was Discovered In Baden-Württemberg, Germany Share icon

The scientists say there are 'spiral staircases' beneath the Khafre pyramid, as well as a limestone platform with two chambers and channels that look like pipes for an underground water system. Proof that the ancient Egyptians may have been even more advanced than previously thought? In case you’re wondering, the team didn’t dig their way 2,000 feet into this intricate mystery city. Instead, they claim to have used radar and satellite imagery to detect and map it out. And that’s where things get really interesting…

#7 Tombstone On The Back Of A Turtle, 219-316 Ad. The Practice Of Using Turtles As Tomb Markers, Was A Unique Custom In Ancient China Share icon

#8 The Ingá Stone, Or Pedra Do Ingá, Is An Archaeological Wonder That Sits Proudly By The Ingá River In Brazil’s Paraíba State Share icon

#9 The Oldest Known Plough In The World - The Lavagnone Plough -Comes From An Early Bronze Age Pile Dwelling On A Former Part Of A Lake Garda (Now A Drained Peat Bog At The Southern End Of Lake). Dating Back To Ca. 2200 To 1600 Bc Share icon

"[The] groundbreaking study has redefined the boundaries of satellite data analysis and archaeological exploration," said Nicole Ciccolo, the research project's spokesperson, at a press briefing this month. Ciccolo added that the underground system included chamber-like structures interconnected below all three pyramids. ADVERTISEMENT "The existence of vast chambers beneath the earth's surface, comparable in size to the pyramids themselves, have a remarkably strong correlation between the legendary Halls of Amenti," she revealed. "These new archaeological findings could redefine our understanding of the sacred topography of ancient Egypt, providing spatial coordinates for previously unknown and unexplored subterranean structures."

#10 This 1875 Photograph Captures The Ruins Of Mitla, One Of The Most Sacred Sites Of The Zapotec Civilization Share icon

#11 Found In 1867 In The Tomb Of A Roman Nobleman Near Speyer, Germany, This 1.5-Liter Bottle, Now Housed In The Historical Museum Of The Palatinate, Holds What Was Once Roman Wine From 325 Ad Share icon

#12 A Loaf Of Bread With A Stamped Imprint Found In Herculaneum And Dated Back To The First Century Ad, Bears The Name Of Its Baker Share icon

While this all left some people's jaws on the floor, the announcement was quickly rubbished by a few other scientists who have called BS on the discovery. Leading Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass is one of those who have labeled the find as "fake news." ADVERTISEMENT In a Facebook post, he wrote: "I would like to make a statement regarding the news that was published all over the world by a group of amateurs. The news was under the pyramid of Khafre at Giza they found a platform topped with pillars."

#13 The Masroor Temples, Believed To Have Been Constructed Over 5,000 Years Ago By Bhima, Represent A Significant Achievement In Ancient Rock-Cut Architecture Share icon

#14 The Helmet Of Skanderbeg, Crowned With A Gilded Goat’s Head, Blurs The Line Between War Gear And Royal Icon Share icon

#15 Carved Between 4000 And 3000 Bc, This Ancient Petroglyph By The Ancestors Of Today’s Finnic Peoples Shows Something Surprisingly Familiar—What Looks Like An Early Version Of Reindeer Skiing! Share icon

"All this information is completely wrong and has absolutely no scientific basis," continued the expert. "In addition, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquity did not give permission to any individuals or institutions to work inside or outside the second pyramid." ADVERTISEMENT Hawass laid into the Italian and Scottish researchers, falling just short of calling them liars. He also questioned HOW the scientists claimed they’d come across the sprawling city, adding that radar could not have been used inside the pyramid. ADVERTISEMENT "These people who announced this wrong information, they used techniques that are not approved nor validated, the details announced would never have been seen by using this technique," wrote Hawass.

#16 Deep Beneath The Azure Waves Of The Mediterranean, A Team Of Intrepid Archaeologists Has Unearthed The Mesmerizing Sunken Temple Of Aphrodite Within The Ghostly Remnants Of Thonis-Heracleion Share icon

#17 This Is The Head Of Seuthes III, A Bronze Sculpture From Around 310–300 Bc, And It’s One Of The Most Stunning Examples Of Ancient Realism You’ll Ever See Share icon

#18 This Golden Bronze Breastplate From The 3rd Century Bc Looks Like Something Straight Out Of A Myth Share icon

Hawass was not the only one to take a dig at the research team. Professor Lawrence Conyers is a radar expert at the University of Denver. He focuses on archaeology and said that the technology used in the "discovery" couldn't penetrate the ground in the way that they claim. Conyers called their findings a "huge exaggeration." As per the Daily Mail, he "suggested that it is conceivable small structures, such as shafts and chambers, may exist beneath the pyramids, having been there before the pyramids were built, because the site was 'special to ancient people.'"

#19 You’re Looking At The Back Of A Throne From Over 2,700 Years Ago—Crafted During The Early Iron Age (725–701 Bc) And Discovered In A Tomb In Verucchio, Italy. This Impressive Wooden Structure Belonged To The Villanovan Culture, Which Thrived Between 900 And 700 Bc Share icon

#20 The Exquisite 2nd Century B.C. Mosaic Of Dionysus, Housed At The Archaeological Museum Of Ancient Corinth, Greece, Stands As A Remarkable Testament To The Skill And Artistry Of Its Creators Share icon

#21 Discover The Remarkable 3,300-Year-Old Sandals That Belonged To Pharaoh Tutankhamun. Unearthed From His Tomb, These Sandals Represent More Than Just Conventional Footwear; They Are Exquisitely Designed Pieces That Exemplify The Artistry Of Ancient Egypt Share icon

Despite their critics, the research team is standing its ground. They believe there is "an entire hidden world of many structures" yet to be discovered. "When we magnify the images [in the future], we will reveal that beneath it lies what can only be described as a true underground city," read an Italian statement from them translated into English. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 An Exemplary Manifestation Of Ancient Craftsmanship Is The Giant Griffin Of Persepolis, Located In Iran, Which Dates Back To The Period Between 516 And 465 Bc Share icon

#23 The Tarawasi Archaeological Complex, Situated In Peru, Showcases Exceptional Stonework Linked To The Inca Civilization Share icon

#24 African Moors Were Known For Their Exceptional Architecture And Engineering Skills, And They Built Numerous Impressive Structures, Such As Universities And Mosques In Spain, Which Still Stand To This Day Share icon

#25 Scale Replica Of The Fossils Of A Giant Snake That Lived 65 Millions Years Ago. 48 Feet, 2,500 Pounds. Titanaboa Share icon

#26 In The Desert Of Sudan Lies The Ancient City Of Meroë, Home To Over 200 Pyramids Built By The Kingdom Of Kush, Yet Their Full Purpose Remains A Mystery Share icon

#27 The Quffa, A Round Boat, Has Been A Key Mode Of River Transportation In The Middle East For Thousands Of Years Share icon

#28 Dating Back To 7600 Bc, The Engraved Cylinder Seals—Just 0.8 To 1.2 Inches (2 To 3 Cm) Wide—Played A Crucial Role In Early Civilization. Used In Mesopotamia And Susa, They Were Rolled Over Wet Clay To Create Unique Impressions, Serving As Signatures, Storytelling Devices, And Identity Markers Share icon

#29 Feast Your Eyes On This Stunning Baptismal Basin, A Relic Of A Time Long Past—Over 1,500 Years Old—Nestled Within The Ancient Roman Ruins Of The Basilica Of St. Vitale In Sbeitla, Tunisia Share icon

#30 Check Out This Awesome Falcon Sculpture That Shows Off The God Horus! It’s From Way Back In The 27th Dynasty, Around 525-404 Bc. This Piece Is Mainly Made From Lapis Lazuli And Gold, Plus It Has A Copper Leg And A Fancy Gilt Copper Headdress Share icon

#31 A Ribbon Of 7,000 Holes Etched Into Peru’s Nazca Desert Has Left Archaeologists Both Mesmerized And Mystified. Measuring Over Half A Mile Long And 65 Feet Wide, This Astonishing Formation Is Believed To Have Been Created By The Nazca Culture Between 100 Bc And 800 Ad Share icon

#32 A 5,000-Year-Old Dagger Carved Entirely From Rock Crystal—unearthed Near Seville In 2007—has Captivated Archaeologists With Its Craftsmanship And Mystery Share icon

#33 A Lapis Lazuli Horse-Head Hilt Gleaming With Gold—this Khanjar Is No Ordinary Dagger. Likely Crafted During The Opulent Mughal Era, Its Curved Blade And Exquisite Detailing Mark It As Both Weapon And Artwork Share icon

#34 Tataouine, A Town Located In Tunisia, Is Renowned For Its Historical Medina Quarters, Featuring Architecture That Dates Back To The 15th Century Share icon

#35 A Golden Bust Of Emperor Marcus Aurelius, Originating From The Period Of The Roman Empire's Expansion Around 15 Bc, Was Uncovered In 1939 Share icon

#36 Quinta Da Regaleira, An Enigmatic Estate Located In Portugal, Features The Remarkable Initiation Well, Which Descends Nine Stories Into The Ground And Concludes In A Concealed Chamber Share icon

#37 The Notable False Door Is Located Within The Tomb Of Kegemni At The Saqqara Necropolis In Egypt Share icon

#38 The Dresden Codex, A Magnificent Artifact Born From The Brilliance Of The Maya Civilization Around The 11th Or 12th Century Ad, Stands As One Of The Most Significant Pre-Columbian Documents To Survive The Ravages Of Time Share icon

#39 Situated On The Steep Slopes Of The Sarawat Mountains In Saudi Arabia, This Remarkable Medieval Stone Apiary Dates Back To Approximately 1200 Ad Share icon

#40 Behold The Astonishing Artifacts Of The Mayan Civilization, Where The Enigmatic Figure Of Pakal Comes To Life. The Lower Piece Captivatingly Illustrates Him Clad In A Feathered Serpent Suit, Seemingly Piloting A Mysterious Flying Machine Share icon

#41 The Operational Roman Lead Pipes Located In Bath, England, Constructed During The 1st To 2nd Century Ce, Exemplify The Advanced Engineering Capabilities Of Roman Civilization Share icon

#42 Mecca Is A City In Saudi Arabia, Considered The Holiest City In Islam Share icon

#43 Small Roman Solid Silver Amulet Of A Grotesque Head With Exaggerated Features, 1st-2nd Century Ad Share icon

#44 In 1938, An Astonishing Discovery Was Made In Ife, Nigeria, When 17 Brass And Copper Heads, Along With The Upper Half Of A Brass Figure, Were Unearthed During House Construction Share icon

#45 At The Ancient Ramses II Temple In Abydos, Located In Southern Egypt, Archaeologists Have Uncovered A Remarkable Discovery—over 2,000 Mummified Ram Heads From The Ptolemaic Era Share icon

#46 Unveiling The Magnificence Of Roman Mosaics In Salakta: The Lion Of The 3rd Century Ce Share icon

#47 Archaeologists Working At The Ancient Roman City Of Pompeii Have Unearthed A Fresco Depicting The Greek Mythological Siblings Phrixus And Helle Share icon

#48 Dayahatyn, An Ancient Settlement Near The Modern Village Of The Same Name In Armenia, Holds Significant Archaeological Value. The Site Features Remnants Of Bronze Age Structures, Hinting At Its Historical Importance As A Hub For Trade And Craftsmanship Share icon

#49 Archaeologists Have Unveiled A Newly Discovered Residence In Pompeii, Known As The House Of Phaedra. This Small Yet Exquisitely Decorated Home Was Uncovered During Excavations Along Via Dell’abbondanza And Showcases An Array Of Stunning Frescoes Share icon

#50 Believed To Be At Least 2,800 Years Old, This Bull Sculpture Is Attributed To The Sumerian Civilization Of The Ancient Near East Share icon

#51 In 1985, French Diver Henri Cosquer Made A Breathtaking Discovery Beneath The Waters Of The Calanques Near Marseille—A Hidden Prehistoric Cave, Now Known As Cosquer Cave. Accessible Only Through A Narrow Passage 121 Feet (37 Meters) Below Sea Level, This Ancient Sanctuary Holds Nearly 500 Artworks Dating Back To 27,000–19,000 Years Ago Share icon

#52 The Pyramid Of Unas, Constructed Approximately 4,300 Years Ago At Saqqara, Represents A Significant Architectural Achievement From Egypt’s Old Kingdom Period Share icon

#53 Dating To Around 900 Bc, This Colossal Olmec Head Embodies The Enigmatic Legacy Of One Of Mesoamerica’s Earliest Civilizations Share icon

#54 This Intricately Decorated Wooden Coffin, Originally Designed For An Individual Identified As Ruru, Was Subsequently Repurposed For The Preservation Of A Male Mummy Share icon

#55 This Clovis Point Is Seriously Old—Like 13,000 Years Old. Made From Chert And Shaped With Careful Pressure Flaking, It’s Got That Classic Flute Near The Base That Sets Clovis Tools Apart Share icon

#56 Discovered In 2001, This Magnificent Statue Of Hapy Dates Back To The 2nd Century Bc And Once Greeted Visitors At The Threshold Of The Amun-Gereb Temple In The Fabled City Of Thonis-Heracleion Share icon

#57 Bastet, The Egyptian Goddess With Serious Range, Shows Up Here In Full Bronze Glory—Rocking Gold Earrings, Holding A Sistrum, And Rocking A Lioness-Headed Aegis Share icon

#58 Turns Out, Göbekli Tepe Might Not Be The Oldest Game In Town. Boncuklu Tarla, Found About 185 Miles (Nearly 300 Km) Away, Could Be Almost 1,000 Years Older—dating Back A Staggering 12,000 Years Share icon

#59 Built Between 2200 And 1500 Bc By The Ancient People Of Spain, The Motilla Del Azuer Stands As An Extraordinary Example Of Prehistoric Architecture Share icon

#60 The Roman Legionary Shield, Referred To As A Scutum, Is A Significant Artifact Dating Back To The 3rd Century Ad And Stands As The Only Complete Example Of Its Kind Ever Uncovered Share icon

#61 Standing Tall In Rome's Piazza Colonna, The Column Of Marcus Aurelius And Faustina Is A Breathtaking Tribute To The Past, Erected Around 180 Ad By Emperor Commodus To Celebrate His Revered Parents Share icon

#62 The Ancient Roman Slave Collar Presented Here Is A Significant And Sobering Artifact, Featuring A Tag Inscribed With The Words, I Have Fled, Seize Me And Return Me To Zoninus For 1 Gold Coin Share icon

#63 Breathtaking Aerial View, Which Vividly Captures The Staggering Magnitude Of The Legendary Unfinished Obelisk In Aswan, Egypt Share icon

#64 Originating From The 3rd Century Bc, This Alabaster Statuette Unearthed At The Necropolis Of Hillah In Proximity To Babylon, Iraq, Is Believed To Depict The Goddess Ishtar/Inanna Share icon

#65 Take A Good Look At The Jaw-Dropping Size Of The Stones At The Osireion In Egypt. This Monumental Structure, Dating Back To The 19th Dynasty Of The New Kingdom (Around 1290-1224 Bc), Is A Glaring Testament To Megalithic Architecture Share icon

#66 This Gold Serpent Bracelet From 1st-Century Rome Is Seriously Eye-Catching—Literally. With Green Glass Eyes And Twin Snake Heads Meeting Face-To-Face, It’s Got That Perfect Mix Of Fierce And Fancy Share icon

#67 Aztec Tecpatl Obsidian Knives, A True Testament To The Artistry Of Ancient Craftsmanship! Share icon

#68 Dating Back To The 19th Dynasty During The Reign Of Ramesses II, This Exquisite Mummy Mask Serves As A Remarkable Testament To The Exceptional Craftsmanship Of Ancient Egypt Share icon

#69 Behold The Stunning Wall Relief Of An Apkallu, A Striking Artifact Hailing From The Reign Of Ashurnasirpal II (883–859 Bc), That Once Stood Sentinel At The Entrance To The King's Private Quarters In Nimrud Share icon

#70 That Crown, The Coiled Serpent Body, And The Kalasha In Hand—it’s Nagaraj, Radiating Both Power And Poise. Sculpted With Stunning Detail, This Ancient Piece Blends Human Form With Serpent Grace, A Recurring Symbol In Indian Mythology Share icon

#71 Engüzek Castle, Situated Prominently Above The Valleys Of Erzincan Province In Turkey, Is An Ancient Fortress That Remains Shrouded In Mystery Share icon

#72 The Statues Of The King's Trinity, Discovered In 1908 In Egypt's King's Valley, Exemplify The Remarkable Preservation Of Ancient Artistry Share icon

#73 Steeped In History Since The 13th Century Bce, The Megalithic Stone Walls Of Ancient Krani In Kefalonia, Greece, Stand As A Testament To Mycenaean Ingenuity Share icon

#74 A Mummy So Perfectly Preserved That No Technology Can Restore It Once Unwrapped—this Is The Enigma Of "Bashiri." Found In 1919 By Howard Carter In The Valley Of The Kings, Its Linen Bindings Hold Secrets That Modern Science Cannot Replicate Share icon

#75 Over 4,300 Years Ago, This Scribe Carefully Recorded Information That Shaped The Daily Workings Of Ancient Egypt. This Detailed Relief, Found In The Mastaba Of Akhethotep At Saqqara, Dates Back To The 5th Dynasty (C. 2494–2345 Bce) And Captures The Importance Of Scribes In Egyptian Society Share icon

#76 In This Striking Scene From Ancient Egyptian Mythology, The Gods Of Creation And Knowledge Unite To Defeat The Lord Of Chaos. Depictions Like This, Often Found In The Book Of The Dead Or Temple Carvings, Symbolize The Eternal Struggle Between Order (Ma’at) And Chaos (Isfet) Share icon

#77 The Pyramid Of Kukulcan, Which Some Folks Also Call Quetzalcoatl In Mayan, Is A Real Gem Located Right In The Yucatan Peninsula, A Major Hub Of The Mayan Civilization Share icon

#78 This Towering Structure Is The Monumental Entrance, Or Pylon, Of The Temple Of Edfu, Built Over 2,200 Years Ago During The Ptolemaic Period (237–57 Bce) Share icon

#79 Unearthed In 2015 In The Picturesque Region Of Van, Eastern Turkey, The Remarkable Pithos Tombs Date Back An Astonishing 2,800 Years To The Ancient Kingdom Of Urartu Share icon

#80 This Image Exemplifies The Architectural And Astronomical Significance Of The Hatshepsut Temple Located In Luxor, Egypt, As The Sunlight Aligns With The Temple's Central Ramp During Dawn Share icon

#81 Dive Into The Enigmatic World Of The Shatial Glyphs, Situated In Pakistan's Indus Valley—a Staggering 62-Mile Canvas Of Ancient Petroglyphs Etched Into History Along The Legendary Karakoram Highway In Gilgit-Baltistan Share icon

#82 The Clacton Spear Point Is Regarded As One Of The Oldest Known Spears In Existence, With An Estimated Age Of Approximately 400,000 Years. It Is Believed To Have Been Fashioned By Neanderthals In What Is Now Recognized As England Share icon

#83 The Thermopolium In Ancient Rome Served As A Venue For Hot Meals And Beverages, Similar To Today’s Fast Food Outlets Or Diners Share icon

#84 This Historical Photograph, Captured Approximately In 1870, Provides An Exceptional Representation Of The Karnak Temple Complex, Which Is Recognized As One Of Egypt's Most Significant Ancient Architectural Sites Share icon

#85 Unearthed In 2018 Amidst The Rugged Terrain Of Maharashtra, India, A Captivating Collection Of Ancient Rock Carvings Has Emerged, Thought To Trace Back To A Staggering 10,000 Bc Share icon

#86 Imagine Uncovering A Treasure From The Depths Of Time, A Relic Dating Back Around 3,600 Years. These Mycenaean Bronze Daggers, Discovered In The Picturesque Landscapes Of Greece, Are More Than Mere Weapons; They Are Masterpieces Of Craftsmanship Share icon

#87 Nestled In The Heart Of India, The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Stands As A Breathtaking Testament To The Brilliance Of Ancient Rock-Cut Architecture, Hewn From A Single, Colossal Rock Over 1,300 Years Ago Share icon

#88 Discovered In 1963 At The Base Of The Pyramid Of The Sun In Teotihuacan, The 'Disk Of Death' Dates Back Over 1,500 Years And Is A Remarkable Artifact That Continues To Intrigue Share icon

#89 Step Back In Time To The Theater Of Epidaurus In Greece, A Stunning Marvel Built Over 2,300 Years Ago That Could Hold An Impressive 14,000 Spectators! Share icon