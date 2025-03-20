ADVERTISEMENT

The Ancient Egyptian civilization dates back to the 4th millennium BC, but its many achievements continue to fascinate mankind to this day.

For example, a thread on X showcasing surviving artifacts from that era has just been viewed over 13 million times!

Intrigued by the pictures, we set out to dig within the platform even deeper in hopes of seeing how many more discoveries we could find. Here are the results.

#1

Milky Way aligned over ancient Egyptian colonnade at Luxor Temple.

egyptomuseum Report

    #2

    Ancient Egyptian glazed beaded necklace from the New Kingdom, 18th Dynasty, British Museum artifact.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #3

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts in Ramesses VI's tomb, Valley of the Kings, showcasing intricate hieroglyphics and art.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #4

    Ancient Egyptian scarab bracelet with intricate gold and gemstone design, c. 1340 BC from Tutankhamun's tomb.

    xmuse_ Report

    #5

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting the scarab beetle god Khepri with a human form, showcased in a museum.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #6

    Ancient Egyptian artifact with painted coffin lid displaying a vivid figure, highlighting the civilization's magnificence.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #7

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting Horus in Temple of Edfu with a bird in motion flying below.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #8

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting ducks in a basket, from the Old Kingdom era.

    egyptomuseum Report

    kennedynetasha avatar
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Solving the age old problem of not placing all your eggs in one basket. Genius

    #9

    Ancient Egyptian artifact, a 3,400-year-old color palette with preserved hues and hieroglyphics, showcasing the civilization's artistry.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #10

    A recovered ancient Egyptian stele from Heracleion, displaying hieroglyphs, being hoisted from the ocean.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #11

    Ancient Egyptian amethyst cat amulet from the Late to Ptolemaic Period, 664-30 BC, showcasing Egyptian artifacts.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #12

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: a 3200-year-old attendance sheet with unique absence reasons, found in Deir el-Medina.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #13

    Ancient Egyptian artifact submerged by Nile flood at Philae Temple, showcasing the civilization's magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #14

    Ancient Egyptian artifact of King Shoshenq II with falcons and hieroglyphs, showcasing the civilization's magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #15

    Ancient Egyptian artifact rings, featuring sphinx carvings, showcasing craftsmanship and magnificence.

    mamboitaliano__ Report

    #16

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting two cats serving a mouse, showcasing symbolic interaction in Egyptian art.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #17

    Ancient Egyptian faience hedgehog amulet, Middle Kingdom artifact in blue glaze, from 12th Dynasty.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #18

    Ancient Egyptian limestone statue of a woman from the New Kingdom, displayed at the Field Museum, Chicago.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #19

    Ancient Egyptian gold ring with carnelian cat carving, dated 1070-712 BC.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #20

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts: gold sandals and finger stalls from Tutankhamun's tomb, showcasing magnificent craftsmanship.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    kennedynetasha avatar
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    DetriMentaL (It/That)
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine pleading at the foot of the Pharoah for something and you hear that annoyed "tappity tap"? Would be sweating buckets

    #21

    Ancient Egyptian artifact, headrest from King Tutankhamun’s tomb, featuring a carved figure and lions.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #22

    Unbroken seal on Tutankhamun's tomb, highlighting Ancient Egyptian artifacts' magnificence.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #23

    Ancient Egyptian dagger with intricate gold sheath and handle, made from meteoric iron.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At first thought the left was a "this is what it originally looked like", but they're 2 different daggers - the sheaths have different designs, & blade colours, so assuming it means the one on the right?

    #24

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts: Pyramids of Giza, 1962, with a man and cattle near a river, vibrant landscape in the foreground.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #25

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting gate guardian deities from the shrine of Tutankhamun with hieroglyphs.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #26

    Pyramid of Meidum with travelers, an ancient Egyptian artifact near the Faiyum Oasis under a warm sunset sky.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #27

    Ancient Egyptian quartz statue of King Ramesses II and goddess Sekhmet, showcasing magnificent craftsmanship.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #28

    The Great Pyramid of Khafre under a cloudy sky, showcasing ancient Egyptian architecture.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #29

    Ancient Egyptian artifact showing Syrian mercenary drinking wine during the New Kingdom's Amarna Period.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #30

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting Goddess Sekhmet in a sunken relief, Temple of Sobek and Haroeris, 2nd Century B.C.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #31

    Ancient Egyptian artifact showing hunting scene on Khnumhotep II's tomb wall, Beni Hasan, Middle Kingdom.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #32

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts in King Seti I's tomb, showcasing magnificent carvings and hieroglyphs.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #33

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts in the Temple of Edfu, showcasing intricate carvings along a sunlit stone corridor.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #34

    Soldiers in a pool near pyramids, Mena House, 1916, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts' magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #35

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts: intricate gold bracelets of King Tutankhamun showcasing repoussé and granulation techniques.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #36

    Lion-headed water spout at Temple of Hathor in Dendera, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts and hieroglyphic art.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #37

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: Abu Simbel temple with carved statues and figures, showcasing magnificent civilization.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #38

    Milky Way above the Great Pyramid of Giza, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts and civilization magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #39

    Close-up of Nefertiti bust's eye, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts' magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #40

    Framed view of the ancient Egyptian Sphinx, showcasing the magnificence of this civilization.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #41

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: carved cosmetic spoon from Memphis, 18th Dynasty, displayed at Ägyptisches Museum, Berlin.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #42

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts depicting Tutankhamun and Ankhesenamun in a golden Amarna style scene.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #43

    Ancient Egyptian earrings with duck heads, showcasing intricate design and exquisite craftsmanship.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #44

    Ancient Egyptian artifact of Tutankhamun riding a black leopard, showcasing the civilization's magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #45

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting Isis and Serapis as serpent figures, showcasing religious syncretism.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #46

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: a 4,500-year-old ornamental dress showcasing the civilization's artistry.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #47

    Ancient Egyptian artifact, Sabu disk, from First Dynasty shown in a museum display with its intricate, mysterious design.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #48

    Close-up of ancient Egyptian sarcophagus of Senusret II, showcasing exquisite red granite craftsmanship.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #49

    Ancient Egyptian artifact, basalt statue inscribed with magical spells and deities, from Naples Museum collection.

    mamboitaliano__ Report

    #50

    Ancient Egyptian silver bracelets with semi-precious stone inlays, belonging to Queen Hetepheres I.

    xmuse_ Report

    #51

    Ancient Egyptian inlaid eyes showcasing the craftsmanship of this magnificent civilization.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #52

    Ancient Egyptian obelisk at sunset, showcasing the magnificence of Egypt's civilization, stands tall among Karnak ruins.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #53

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: Tutankhamun's alabaster jar with recumbent lion lid detail.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #54

    Model of ancient Egyptian Nubian archers, Middle Kingdom, 11th Dynasty, displayed in the Egyptian Museum, Cairo.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #55

    Ancient Egyptian wig of Merit, c. 1425-1353 B.C., crafted from human hair, showcasing intricate design and craftsmanship.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #56

    Ancient Egyptian ram mummy with exposed horns and painted eyes on linen from Thebes.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #57

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts in Nefertari's tomb showcase the civilization's magnificence, circa 1250 B.C.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #58

    Ancient Egyptian lotus design rings in gold, featuring glass, lapis lazuli, and carnelian inlay, New Kingdom artifacts.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #59

    Bronze knife with Anubis figure, an ancient Egyptian artifact with hieroglyphs on the blade, showcasing Egyptian craftsmanship.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #60

    Ancient Egyptian artifact featuring animal carvings on the Libyan Tribute Palette, showcasing the civilization's artistry.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #61

    Workers relocating the ancient Egyptian Abu Simbel statue of Ramesses the Great, highlighting its magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #62

    Vintage photo of Pyramids of Giza with camel and figures, showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #63

    Ancient Egyptian wooden cosmetic spoon with ivory inlay, shaped like a girl swimming with a duck, New Kingdom era.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #64

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: ivory whip handle shaped like a prancing horse with garnet-inlaid eyes.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #65

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: Djeser-Djeseru, temple of Hatshepsut, carved into cliffs at Deir el-Bahari, Egypt.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #66

    Temple of Hathor at Dendera showcasing ancient Egyptian artifacts and architecture.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #67

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting Nile fish in the Tomb of Kagemni, showcasing the civilization's artistic magnificence.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #68

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts adorn the walls of the Dendera Temple's staircase.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #69

    Ancient Egyptian artifacts: relief of Mery, Chief Scribe, with hieroglyphs from the Old Kingdom in the Louvre.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #70

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting goddess Isis embracing Osiris with wings at the Temple of Philae, illustrating their mythology.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #71

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: detailed capital in the Temple of Khnum, Esna.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #72

    Ancient Egyptian artifact, the Saqqara Bird, a wooden bird model dated to 200 BC, displayed in the Egyptian Museum.

    JamesLucasIT Report

    #73

    Wooden coffin detail of ancient Egyptian official Nespawershefyt, showcasing magnificent craftsmanship.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #74

    Ancient Egyptian artifact showing a man walking two large dogs, from the Tomb of Mereuka in Saqqara.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #75

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: rock crystal amphora pendant, New Kingdom, c. 1550-1070 B.C.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #76

    Ancient Egyptian carnelian ring with Eyes of Horus engraving, New Kingdom era, showcasing detailed craftsmanship.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #77

    Egyptian women gathering water by a river, showcasing ancient Egyptian culture and daily life.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #78

    Ancient Egyptian artifact: Psusennes I collar from the 21st Dynasty, displayed in the Egyptian Museum, Cairo.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #79

    Ancient Egyptian artifact depicting an offering procession in the Tomb of Userhat from the New Kingdom era.

    egyptomuseum Report

    #80

    Ancient Egyptian artifact of a dancer relief at the Temple of Hatshepsut, showcasing this magnificent civilization.

    egyptomuseum Report

