80 Ancient Egyptian Artifacts That Show Just How Magnificent This Civilization Really Was
The Ancient Egyptian civilization dates back to the 4th millennium BC, but its many achievements continue to fascinate mankind to this day.
For example, a thread on X showcasing surviving artifacts from that era has just been viewed over 13 million times!
Intrigued by the pictures, we set out to dig within the platform even deeper in hopes of seeing how many more discoveries we could find. Here are the results.
This post may include affiliate links.
Solving the age old problem of not placing all your eggs in one basket. Genius
The ancient version of tryna throw your hard drive into the ocean
Imagine pleading at the foot of the Pharoah for something and you hear that annoyed "tappity tap"? Would be sweating buckets
At first thought the left was a "this is what it originally looked like", but they're 2 different daggers - the sheaths have different designs, & blade colours, so assuming it means the one on the right?
This was a fabulous article. I would love to see more like this!
This was a fabulous article. I would love to see more like this!