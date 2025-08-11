ADVERTISEMENT

When you see a beautiful painting, what's the first thought that comes to your head? "Wow, that must have taken ages." Or is it "I can't believe this was done by a person"? At least that's what I often think when I see an architectural wonder. Truly, how can humans have built something as impressive and intricate as the Sagrada Família in Barcelona or the Duomo di Milano?

But they have, as well as other beautiful buildings, which often get featured in one dedicated Reddit community. That subreddit celebrates the best of architecture from all around the world. So, here we have for you, Pandas, the newest collection of pics from and for all architecture lovers!

More info: Reddit

#1

Maison Delune, Brussels, Belgium

Elegant architectural feat with large stained glass windows and intricate wooden door in an urban setting at dusk.

Cool-Gear3465 Report

    #2

    Art Nouveau Flower Shop From 1896 In Brussels, Belgium Designed By Architect Paul Hankar (1859-1901)

    Art Nouveau architectural façade with intricate ironwork and lush floral displays in a beautifully designed storefront.

    na7oul Report

    #3

    The Jal Mahal (Water Palace), Located In The Middle Of The Man Sagar Lake, Jaipur, India

    A stunning architectural feat showcasing a historic yellow palace surrounded by calm water and misty mountains.

    Srinivas_Hunter Report

    #4

    Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940

    Interior of a grand architectural feat featuring tall arched ceilings, large windows, and rows of wooden chairs.

    DrDMango Report

    submirco
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If we were to assume that God exists, I would feel very sorry for him/her/it. Imagine you tell your creatures that you love them and that they should be merciful, and they even use your name for an architecture that is supposed to frighten people.

    #5

    I Love This Hidden Gem Of Paris !

    Intricate spiral staircase with ornate iron railings and wooden steps surrounded by impressive architectural feats in a gallery.

    giolitti7594 Report

    acd76dca
    IORN
    IORN
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Musée national Gustave Moreau, 14 Rue Catherine de la Rochefoucauld, 75009 Paris

    #6

    Swallow Boathouse, Moultonborough, New Hampshire

    Unique architectural feat of a large Tudor-style building rising from the water with a connected wooden walkway.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #7

    The Magnificent Rococo Staircase Of Augustusburg Palace In Brühl, Germany

    Ornate grand staircase in a baroque interior showcasing impressive architectural feats and intricate decorative details.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    #8

    Cafe Central - Vienna Austria

    Intricate architectural feat of a historic building with large arched windows and a glass ceiling skylight.

    Amazing_Bag6188 Report

    #9

    The Black Church, Gothic-Style, Brasov, Romania (Year 1476)

    Aerial view of an impressive architectural feat, a large historic church surrounded by buildings at dusk.

    AshenriseOfficial Report

    #10

    Ribbon Chapel, Japan

    Modern architectural feat of a spiraling white building surrounded by greenery and a curved paved walkway.

    Burntout_designer Report

    #11

    Hawa Mahal (Wind Palace), Jaipur, India, With Its 953 Window Facade

    Intricately designed historic building showcasing impressive architectural feats under a bright blue sky with wispy clouds.

    Kalifornier Report

    #12

    The Town Hall Of Leuven During Golden Hour[oc]

    Gothic architectural feat with detailed stone carvings and spires illuminated by evening light in a historic town square.

    Lebanese_Brazilian Report

    #13

    Tribeca Brick Beauty

    Unique architectural feats with curved brickwork and metal balconies on an urban building facade in a city setting.

    Leather-Papaya5540 Report

    #14

    Brussels

    Modern architectural feat on a white building featuring geometric black window panels and curved balcony design.

    ArtofTravl Report

    #15

    Late 19th Century Vajdahunyad Castle In The Winter, City Park, Budapest, Hungary

    Historic architectural feats with stone castle towers and a bridge over a reflective river in a snowy winter landscape.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #16

    Storck Museum, Bucharest, Romania

    Ancient architectural feats with stone columns and a timber-framed historic building surrounded by greenery and stairs.

    Sea-Rope-31 Report

    #17

    Neo-Manueline Façade Of The Late 19th-Century Rossio Railway Station Featuring Two Intertwined Horseshoe Portals, Lisbon, Portugal

    Ornate building façade featuring intricate arches and large windows showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #18

    Barbican Centre

    Brutalist architectural feat with tiered balconies surrounding a water-filled courtyard featuring circular gardens.

    Kimsameul Report

    #19

    The Two Leaning Towers Of Bologna, Italy

    Aerial view of historic cityscape featuring impressive architectural feats with ancient towers and domed buildings under clear sky.

    Aggressive_Owl4802 Report

    #20

    Sagrada Família, Barcelona

    Aerial view of an impressive architectural feat, the illuminated Sagrada Familia amidst a cityscape at dusk.

    adventmix Report

    #21

    Ceiling Of St. Giles' Thistle Chapel, Located In St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland [682x1024]

    Intricate vaulted ceiling and stained glass windows showcasing impressive architectural feats inside a historic building.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #22

    The Maison Carrée In Nîmes, Often Considered The Most Well Preserved Roman Temple[oc]

    Classical architectural feat featuring ornate Corinthian columns and detailed entablature under a clear blue sky.

    Lebanese_Brazilian Report

    #23

    Romanian Athenaeum Atrium By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania (Opened In 1888)

    Ornate architectural feats with detailed columns, curved staircases, and a large glass dome ceiling in a grand interior space.

    AshenriseOfficial Report

    #24

    The Picturesque Midstream Townhall Of Bamberg, Germany

    Historic architectural feat of a timber-framed building situated on a stone bridge over flowing water under a blue sky.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    #25

    Algerian Traditional Architecture

    Intricate architectural feats with detailed wooden doors, decorative tilework, and stone archways in a historic corridor.

    Zine99 Report

    #26

    Basilica Cistern(Yerebatan Sarayı),in Istanbul(Turkey)

    Ancient architectural feat showing a columned hallway with green lighting and reflective water on the stone floor.

    yeuxdusphynx Report

    #27

    House Of The Duque Of Almodóvar Del Río In Comillas, Spain

    Victorian stone mansion with intricate wooden balconies and steep slate roof surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    SkellyCry Report

    #28

    Side Door In Ghent Belgium [oc]

    Intricately carved wooden door with abstract topographic design set in brick wall, showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    ArtofTravl Report

    #29

    Oxford, England

    Stone bridge with arched windows connecting two historic buildings over a quiet street, showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    lightningstrike007 Report

    stuff_5
    UKDeek
    UKDeek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Nice to see something different from Oxford, as you usually get a picture of the Radcliffe Camera - https://www.bodleian.ox.ac.uk/libraries/radcliffe-camera

    #30

    Hatai - Heatherwick Studio New Lantern Hotel

    Futuristic architectural feats with stacked, rounded buildings illuminated at dusk in a bustling urban cityscape.

    MemeGag Report

    #31

    Duomo, Florence. At The Night Time

    Intricate architectural feats on a historic building illuminated at night with people walking in front.

    Yellow-Iverson3 Report

    #32

    Colorful Victorian

    Colorful Victorian-style house showcasing impressive architectural feats with intricate woodwork and vibrant paint details.

    ipostcoolstuf Report

    #33

    Rohtas Fort, Built 1540, In Jhelum, Pakistan

    Aerial view of an impressive historic fortress showcasing remarkable architectural feats surrounded by greenery and villages.

    dobzytheding Report

    #34

    Barcelona

    Ornate historic building facade with intricate balconies on a city street, showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    PomegranateWrong4397 Report

    #35

    The University Of Architecture, Bucharest, Romania

    Historic building showcasing impressive architectural feats with ornate arches, columns, and detailed stonework on the facade.

    DependentUnfair3605 Report

    #36

    I Came Across This Beautiful Door In Toulouse Yesterday

    Ornate green double doors and intricate wrought iron balconies on a beige stone building showcasing architectural feats.

    Lebanese_Brazilian Report

    pernillewinkel
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Oooh, Toulouse 🎶🎵. My favourite french city, and luckily not that far from where I live.

    #37

    House In One Of The Old Districts Of Bucharest, Romania

    Historic house with detailed architectural feats and ornate roof design surrounded by leafless trees in autumn.

    Unhappy-Branch3205 Report

    #38

    19th-Century Victorian Gothic Cottage Framed By The Arched Gatehouse In Holly Village, Highgate, North London, UK

    Victorian-style house framed by an arched brick doorway with lush greenery and a manicured lawn in view.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #39

    Derawar Fort, In Bahawalpur, Pakistan (9th Century)

    Ancient fortress with massive stone walls and camels in front, showcasing impressive architectural feats at sunset.

    dobzytheding Report

    #40

    Alexandria Virginia

    Two adjacent architecturally detailed doors in contrasting colors showcasing impressive architectural feats in a residential area.

    crommma Report

    #41

    Kansas City, Mo Library (2004)

    Building designed to look like giant books, showcasing impressive architectural feats in an urban community setting.

    DigbyD5 Report

    #42

    Osaka Castle, Japan

    Traditional Japanese castle showcasing impressive architectural feats with intricate roof designs and bright white walls under a blue sky.

    Party-Belt-3624 Report

    #43

    Renovated Victorian Townhouse On Page Street, Hayes Valley, San Francisco

    Victorian-style house painted in blue showcasing impressive architectural feats with detailed trim and coral front doors.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #44

    St. Peter’s Basilica

    Impressive architectural feats showcased in a detailed view of a grand ornate dome and intricate ceiling inside a historic building.

    Yellow-Iverson3 Report

    #45

    Arches In Rocchetta Matteo, Bologna

    Intricate striped arches and detailed carvings showcasing impressive architectural feats in a historic building interior.

    sandpiper9 Report

    #46

    The Beautiful Hassan II Masjid Casblanca, Morroco

    Impressive architectural feat of a tall, intricately designed tower with arched details under a clear blue sky.

    Biggie_Cheese0 Report

    #47

    Exploring Bordeaux (Again) Today

    Historic architectural feat with stone tower and spires in European city street, showcasing impressive design and craftsmanship.

    Lebanese_Brazilian Report

    #48

    Reggia Di Caserta Naples, Italy

    Impressive architectural feat of a grand palace with symmetrical gardens, long reflecting pools, and detailed sculptures.

    Dogoda96 Report

    #49

    The Magnificence Of Petra, Jordan

    Impressive architectural feat of ancient rock-cut building with columns and camel in desert foreground.

    SolarNomadPhoto Report

    #50

    The Largest Fresco In The World, Painted In The 1750s By Giovanni Battista Tiepolo In The Würzburg Residence, Germany

    Grand staircase with red carpet and detailed sculptures in a historic building showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    #51

    The Siena Cathedral, Siena, Italy

    Gothic cathedral facade showcasing impressive architectural feats with detailed sculptures and ornate design under clear blue sky.

    principle_fbundle Report

    #52

    House By The Abzucht Stream In The Historic Town Of Goslar, Lower Saxony, Germany

    Charming historic building with unique architectural feats featuring intricate roof design and a small stone bridge over water.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #53

    Cathedral Granada

    Interior view of an impressive architectural feat featuring ornate columns, stained glass, and a domed ceiling with visitors walking inside.

    PomegranateWrong4397 Report

    #54

    Arch De Triomf, Barcelona

    Impressive architectural feat of a grand historic arch with detailed sculptures and people walking beneath it on a sunny day.

    PomegranateWrong4397 Report

    #55

    17th-Century Church Of The Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary And The Surrounding Buildings On Bled Island In Lake Bled, Julian Alps, Upper Carniolan Region, Northwestern Slovenia

    Historic architectural feats of a church and castle on a snowy island, reflected in calm lake water with mountains in the background.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #56

    The Brabantine Gothic Facade Of The Town Hall Of Leuven[oc]

    Gothic architectural feat with intricate stone carvings and statues decorating an impressive historic building facade.

    Lebanese_Brazilian Report

    #57

    The Grand-Place Of Brussels[oc]

    Historic European buildings with intricate gold architectural feats captured in a city square during daylight.

    Lebanese_Brazilian Report

    #58

    A Pair Of 17th-Century Flemish Baroque Buildings Housing A Confectionery Store And A Restaurant In The Historic City Of Ghent, Belgium

    Historic European buildings showcasing impressive architectural feats with intricate facades and vibrant windows on a cobblestone street.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #59

    Walden 7, Barcelona

    Impressive architectural feats in a terracotta building with curved balconies, plants, and geometric design elements.

    Eberubensant Report

    #60

    Chiesa Del Gesù – Sicilian Baroque Masterpiece In Palermo, Italy

    Ornate architectural feats featuring detailed carvings, cherubs, and intricate stonework in a historic interior setting.

    Cai_0902 Report

    #61

    Lotus Building - Wujin, China

    Futuristic flower-shaped building with glass and metal architectural feats reflected in surrounding water near urban area.

    rockystl Report

    #62

    Romanian Society Of Constructions And Public Works Building By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania. (Year 1885)

    Historic building with ornate balconies and detailed architectural feats under a clear blue sky in an urban setting

    AshenriseOfficial Report

    #63

    Palace Of Parliament, Budapest, Hungary

    Impressive architectural feat of a historic building with intricate spires and a large dome under clear blue sky.

    Moody-Waltz-147 Report

    #64

    Fisher Building, Detroit, Mi

    Impressive architectural feat featuring a tall building with detailed stonework and a greenish illuminated rooftop.

    Hythacg Report

    #65

    Not A Painting, Amber Fort India

    Ancient fort with impressive architectural feats featuring large walls, arched gates, and a winding pathway filled with visitors.

    vidwann Report

    #66

    Townhouse Entrance In Holland Park, Kensington, London, UK

    Charming architectural feat featuring a wooden door framed by purple wisteria and vibrant garden foliage in front of a brick building.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #67

    Grand Staircase Of The Bode Museum In Berlin, Germany

    Grand staircase in a historic building featuring impressive architectural feats with ornate railings and a central equestrian statue.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    #68

    The 3,500 Year Old Temple Of Hatshepsut In Luxor, Egypt. It Was Built For The Queen Who Is Perhaps The Most Powerful Woman In Antiquity

    Ancient architectural feats carved into desert cliffs with impressive structures nestled in a vast arid landscape.

    intofarlands Report

    #69

    Sphinx Observatory - Switzerland

    Modern architectural feat perched on a snowy mountain peak with glass and stone structures against a cloudy sky.

    rockystl Report

    lindacowley
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Looks like the Jungfraujoch. I had to sit down every few steps because of the altitude.

    #70

    Darmstadt Art Nouveau Colony

    Ornate wooden door with intricate glass and geometric archway showcasing impressive architectural feats and detailed craftsmanship.

    ArtofTravl Report

    #71

    The Many Dormers And Chimneys Of Townhouses In Knightsbridge, London, UK

    A cobblestone street lined with historic brick and white buildings showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #72

    Ely Cathedral, Ely, Cambridgeshire, England

    Gothic cathedral interior with vaulted ceilings, stained glass windows, and detailed architectural feats in stone and wood.

    Lepke2011 Report

    #73

    University Of Tokyo

    Gothic architectural arches framing a vibrant yellow tree with a person sweeping beneath in an impressive architectural feat.

    matsuphoto Report

    #74

    The Katas Raj Temples, An Interconnected Complex Of Several Temples Dating Back To The 7th Century In Northern Punjab, Pakistan

    Ancient impressive architectural feats showcasing historic stone buildings beside a turquoise water body under clear skies.

    dobzytheding Report

    #75

    Century Building (A/K/A The Drapery Building), New York, New York; Architect J. William Schickel (Built 1880–81)

    Historic red brick Barnes & Noble building featuring impressive architectural feats and detailed window designs in an urban setting.

    WonderWmn212 Report

    #76

    Hotel In Bucharest, Romania

    Elegant multi-story building showcasing impressive architectural feats with illuminated windows and detailed exterior design at dusk.

    DependentUnfair3605 Report

    #77

    Helsinki Central Railway Station

    Art deco architectural feat with large statues holding spherical lamps on a historic building under clear blue sky.

    yeuxdusphynx Report

    #78

    In One Of The Old House Heighborhoods Of Bucharest, Romania

    Historic architectural feat featuring a detailed turret and ornate windows under a vibrant sunset sky.

    Unhappy-Branch3205 Report

    #79

    Oxford, England

    Timber-framed historic building with bay windows and intricate architectural feats on a busy street with pedestrians.

    lightningstrike007 Report

    #80

    Tokyo National Museum

    Elegant marble staircase with ornate lamps and a tall window showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    naveen713 Report

    #81

    Chrysler Building. New York

    Aerial view of the Chrysler Building showcasing impressive architectural feats in a dense urban skyline.

    Father_of_cum Report

    #82

    Another View Of The Walden 7, Barcelona

    Colorful modern architectural feat with turquoise walls and geometric design showcasing impressive structural elements.

    Eberubensant Report

    #83

    Casino Of Constanta, Romania, An Art Nouveau Landmark By Architects Daniel Renard And Petre Antonescu (Built In 1910)

    Historic architectural feats by the sea at sunset with people walking on a pier beside rocky shoreline and calm water.

    AshenriseOfficial Report

    #84

    Bucharest, Romania

    Elegant historic building with detailed architectural feats surrounded by lush greenery and a wrought iron gate entrance.

    Sea-Rope-31 Report

    #85

    Berlin Cathedral's Magnificent Dome

    Intricate architectural feats inside a historic cathedral featuring a grand dome, detailed carvings, and wooden pews.

    TeyvatWanderer Report

    #86

    Boston Public Library

    Grand marble interior with detailed lion sculptures and large windows showcasing impressive architectural feats.

    itstanz718 Report

    #87

    The Dorilton, A 1900 Beaux Arts Residential Building Designed By The Firm Janes & Leo On The Upper West Side Of Manhattan, New York City

    Ornate historic building showcasing impressive architectural feats in a snowy urban setting with intricate detailing.

    ManiaforBeatles Report

    #88

    [oc] This Hotel Lobby Has An Amazing View

    Modern living room with large glass windows showcasing impressive architectural feats and scenic autumn landscape outside.

    matsuphoto Report

    #89

    Apartments In Berkeley, California

    Multi-story building with rock-like façade blending natural textures and architectural design in an impressive architectural feat.

    NVDAismygod Report

