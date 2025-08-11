This Community Shares The Most Impressive Architectural Feats, Here Are 89 Of Their Newest Pics
When you see a beautiful painting, what's the first thought that comes to your head? "Wow, that must have taken ages." Or is it "I can't believe this was done by a person"? At least that's what I often think when I see an architectural wonder. Truly, how can humans have built something as impressive and intricate as the Sagrada Família in Barcelona or the Duomo di Milano?
But they have, as well as other beautiful buildings, which often get featured in one dedicated Reddit community. That subreddit celebrates the best of architecture from all around the world. So, here we have for you, Pandas, the newest collection of pics from and for all architecture lovers!
More info: Reddit
Maison Delune, Brussels, Belgium
Art Nouveau Flower Shop From 1896 In Brussels, Belgium Designed By Architect Paul Hankar (1859-1901)
The Jal Mahal (Water Palace), Located In The Middle Of The Man Sagar Lake, Jaipur, India
Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940
I Love This Hidden Gem Of Paris !
Swallow Boathouse, Moultonborough, New Hampshire
The Magnificent Rococo Staircase Of Augustusburg Palace In Brühl, Germany
Cafe Central - Vienna Austria
The Black Church, Gothic-Style, Brasov, Romania (Year 1476)
Ribbon Chapel, Japan
Hawa Mahal (Wind Palace), Jaipur, India, With Its 953 Window Facade
The Town Hall Of Leuven During Golden Hour[oc]
Tribeca Brick Beauty
Brussels
Late 19th Century Vajdahunyad Castle In The Winter, City Park, Budapest, Hungary
Storck Museum, Bucharest, Romania
Neo-Manueline Façade Of The Late 19th-Century Rossio Railway Station Featuring Two Intertwined Horseshoe Portals, Lisbon, Portugal
Barbican Centre
The Two Leaning Towers Of Bologna, Italy
Sagrada Família, Barcelona
Ceiling Of St. Giles' Thistle Chapel, Located In St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland [682x1024]
The Maison Carrée In Nîmes, Often Considered The Most Well Preserved Roman Temple[oc]
Romanian Athenaeum Atrium By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania (Opened In 1888)
The Picturesque Midstream Townhall Of Bamberg, Germany
Algerian Traditional Architecture
Basilica Cistern(Yerebatan Sarayı),in Istanbul(Turkey)
House Of The Duque Of Almodóvar Del Río In Comillas, Spain
Side Door In Ghent Belgium [oc]
Oxford, England
Hatai - Heatherwick Studio New Lantern Hotel
Duomo, Florence. At The Night Time
Colorful Victorian
Rohtas Fort, Built 1540, In Jhelum, Pakistan
Barcelona
The University Of Architecture, Bucharest, Romania
I Came Across This Beautiful Door In Toulouse Yesterday
House In One Of The Old Districts Of Bucharest, Romania
19th-Century Victorian Gothic Cottage Framed By The Arched Gatehouse In Holly Village, Highgate, North London, UK
Derawar Fort, In Bahawalpur, Pakistan (9th Century)
Alexandria Virginia
Kansas City, Mo Library (2004)
Osaka Castle, Japan
Renovated Victorian Townhouse On Page Street, Hayes Valley, San Francisco
St. Peter’s Basilica
Arches In Rocchetta Matteo, Bologna
The Beautiful Hassan II Masjid Casblanca, Morroco
Exploring Bordeaux (Again) Today
Reggia Di Caserta Naples, Italy
The Largest Fresco In The World, Painted In The 1750s By Giovanni Battista Tiepolo In The Würzburg Residence, Germany
The Siena Cathedral, Siena, Italy
House By The Abzucht Stream In The Historic Town Of Goslar, Lower Saxony, Germany
Cathedral Granada
Arch De Triomf, Barcelona
17th-Century Church Of The Assumption Of The Blessed Virgin Mary And The Surrounding Buildings On Bled Island In Lake Bled, Julian Alps, Upper Carniolan Region, Northwestern Slovenia
The Brabantine Gothic Facade Of The Town Hall Of Leuven[oc]
The Grand-Place Of Brussels[oc]
A Pair Of 17th-Century Flemish Baroque Buildings Housing A Confectionery Store And A Restaurant In The Historic City Of Ghent, Belgium
Walden 7, Barcelona
Chiesa Del Gesù – Sicilian Baroque Masterpiece In Palermo, Italy
Lotus Building - Wujin, China
Romanian Society Of Constructions And Public Works Building By Architect Albert Galleron, Bucharest, Romania. (Year 1885)
Palace Of Parliament, Budapest, Hungary
Fisher Building, Detroit, Mi
Not A Painting, Amber Fort India
Townhouse Entrance In Holland Park, Kensington, London, UK
Grand Staircase Of The Bode Museum In Berlin, Germany
The 3,500 Year Old Temple Of Hatshepsut In Luxor, Egypt. It Was Built For The Queen Who Is Perhaps The Most Powerful Woman In Antiquity
Sphinx Observatory - Switzerland
Looks like the Jungfraujoch. I had to sit down every few steps because of the altitude.