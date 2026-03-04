ADVERTISEMENT

In this world, there are three types of design: good, not so good, and absolutely evil. That last category is very much a real thing. It goes way beyond anything that just mildly irritates you—this is the kind that makes you want to track down whoever approved it and hold them personally accountable, because the audacity is truly unmatched.

Sadly, that’s rarely an option. So the next best thing is venting, and there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to doing exactly that. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the most infuriating examples from it below—scroll down to see them, but fair warning: your calmness is about to be tested.

#1

Apparently My Samsung Fridge Has Ads Now

Smart refrigerator screen displaying a personalized advertisement, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil in modern ads.

Shellnanigans Report

    #2

    Fake "Important" Junk Mail

    Political campaign mail disguised as an official summons, showing deceptive design that feels genuinely evil.

    [deleted] Report

    #3

    You Have To Pay To Unsubscribe From This Company

    Brain Food unsubscribe page showing donation options with error message to select an option before proceeding, illustrating evil design.

    3-141592653589793239 Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this even legal?

    #4

    Plastic Is The New Paper!

    Hand holding a paper bottle with a hidden plastic container inside, an example of design that feels genuinely evil.

    SPLICER55 Report

    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is just false advertising, and extrely diabolical

    #5

    This Is Just Pathetic

    Notification showing an inappropriate advertisement exploiting serious news, an example of design that feels genuinely evil.

    novice_king7 Report

    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it DID say there's nothing we can do right now

    #6

    We Can't Even Pump Fuel Anymore Without Holding A Digital Billboard (Netherlands)

    Car gas pump displaying an advertisement screen, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil with ads on a car.

    gaius_julius_caegull Report

    tessadawn79 avatar
    Tessa Dawn
    Tessa Dawn
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've never seen someone pump gas with a plastic glove on before..

    #7

    Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% "Bigger Bag More To Share"

    Bags of Doritos chips with misleading packaging size that highlights design tricks in advertisements.

    AApickleAA Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Astonished that the “bigger bag” doesn’t contain less

    #8

    So, Instead Of Using The Dime That You Originally Have To Feed A Child, You Spent 37 Cents To Send It To Me, Then Another 37 Cents For Me To Send It, So You Can Use The Dime That You Originally Had, To Feed A Child?

    Charity envelope with a dime attached, using design that feels genuinely evil to pressure recipients to donate.

    theusernameisnogood Report

    #9

    They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards!

    Digital advertisement screen above sink reflects light, making it hard to see the mirror, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    BradleyZ17 Report

    #10

    Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

    Curved metal bench at a transit station designed in a way that feels inconvenient and genuinely evil.

    Machdame Report

    #11

    Nooooo Way

    Standing only seats design in low cost airlines marked as genuinely evil by users and safety evaluations.

    andogzxc Report

    sophie-hosselkus_1 avatar
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Sleepy children love Moon
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It does seem pretty horrible, but I'm like 90% sure they're only to be used on short flights like 1-2 hours. Plus technically being in a half standing position like that is better for blood flow

    #12

    I Guess Apples Have Advertisements On Them Now

    Hand holding an apple with a promotional sticker for a TV show, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    Acceptable_Let_215 Report

    #13

    My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?

    Car dashboard touchscreen displaying an unwanted marketing notification promoting loyalty retail bonus cash offers.

    Acceptable_Let_215 Report

    attilangyn avatar
    ChugChug
    ChugChug
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Advertisment? Where? All i can see is a Marketing Notification :)

    #14

    They "Cannot Guarantee" The Product Description Of The 1.3k Dollar Laptop Theyre Selling Is Accurate Because They Used Chatgpt To Write It

    Text highlighting a disclaimer about AI-generated descriptions and product pricing on a shopping page, showcasing examples of design that feels genuinely evil.

    junonomenon Report

    #15

    I Can't Buy Single Use Plastic Bags At The Supermarket Anymore, But Companies Get Away With Things Like This

    Logitech USB unifying receiver packaging shown on wooden surface with rulers below the product display.

    [deleted] Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This looks like it's just an anti-theft and anti-lost measure, because it's such a tiny little thing.

    #16

    College Board Charging $12 Per School To Send Your Test Scores Electronically

    List of electronic delivery methods with prices, illustrating design choices related to car advertisements and user experience.

    Then an extra $31 if you want them to receive them within 1-2 business days. They’re electronic (not actual shipping). They make you pay to send a test you already paid over $50 to take.

    [deleted] Report

    #17

    I Love Ads On My £250 Console That I Continue To Pay £6 A Month To Play On

    McDonald's Grand Big Mac advertisement displayed on a car screen, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    TS_Optics Report

    #18

    Pearson

    Screenshot of an online discussion showing a restrictive printing policy in an educational system, illustrating evil design.

    Examotate Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So two pages every five years? That’s helpful

    #19

    Netflix Is Now Restricting Some Shows If You Have A Plan That Has Advertisements

    Netflix ad promoting unlocking all movies and TV shows with an ad-free plan, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    fish_master86 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is b*llshit. You’re already paying for the subscription and now you need to pay more? I cancelled Netflix years ago and I will not be signing up again

    #20

    Just Blatantly A Trap If You’re Not Paying Attention 🙄

    Touchscreen displaying tip options at a payment terminal illustrating design that feels genuinely evil with ads on cars.

    thelocalinquisitor Report

    #21

    Hopefully This Counts

    Email prank about unauthorized debit card charge followed by a flash sale advertisement showing design that feels genuinely evil.

    D0rkFork Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are there any laws with which these companies can be fought? Because this is just plain evil and should not be legal.

    #22

    Fake Suspicious Activity Alert

    Email with fake suspicious login warning used as a design trick to get your attention in an advertisement.

    Viros Report

    #23

    Yesterday It Is Announced At$t Got Hit With A $60 Million Fine. Today I Get This On My Account

    Phone screen showing a deceptive data plan increase message, an example of design that feels genuinely evil.

    _bennyblanco99_ Report

    #24

    The Fact That You Can't Uninstall Facebook On Certain Phones

    Facebook app disabled message on a phone screen illustrating design that feels genuinely evil with unwanted ads.

    Dark_Inferno98 Report

    #25

    Dislikes Helped You Know If A Video Was A Scam, Misleading Or Had False Information

    Screenshot of a tweet from TeamYouTube explaining the removal of public dislike counts to reduce targeted attacks on creators.

    LeuxD Report

    #26

    Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

    Arcade game ticket spinner with a yellow arrow and colorful ticket values, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    Dohello Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That extra millimetre is important you know

    #27

    And The Award Of Jerk Design Of The Century Goes Too

    Article excerpt about YouTube slowing down PCs with AdBlock, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil in digital ads.

    Decent_Manager1528 Report

    #28

    So I Have To Pay To Delete My Song Faster?

    Takedown release not available message on a website warning about DMCA claims and pro upgrade option.

    thezs_nice Report

    #29

    Shein Puts A "Low Battery" Warning In The Middle Of Their Ad

    A woman in a burgundy dress with a low battery phone ad overlay showing deceptive advertisement design.

    Presumably to get you to click 'close' and it'll take you to the page to download the app. It didn't work on my because I have an android and I'm pretty sure that exact warning only comes up on IPhone.

    Far-Increase9884 Report

    #30

    Facebook Is Now Inputting Your Photos Into Meta AI Automatically By Default

    Facebook mobile interface showing a social media advertisement, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    SligPants Report

    #31

    Home Listing Without Pool

    Virtual images showing backyard pool addition that feels genuinely misleading in home advertising design examples.

    TraverseClerk Report

    #32

    Wingstop Has A “¢70 Boneless Wings”deal That Comes Out To $13 For 10 Wings. In The Fine Print It Says Dip Isn’t Included (But Required For Purchase). That’s $6 For A Cup Of Mandatory Ranch

    Menu showing 70 cent boneless wings with pricing, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil in advertising.

    Mountain_Top802 Report

    #33

    Mcdonalds App Will Sign You Out For Not Allowing Ad Tracking

    McDonald's app screen showing a logged out message urging users to enable tracking for advertisements on their car design.

    madhatton Report

    #34

    Zuck's Vision Of The Future Is Insane

    Facebook interface showing chat options with AI characters alongside social media interaction icons and notifications.

    d4z7wk Report

    #35

    Legislation That Convienently Excludes Politicians

    EU chat control law details showing private messages scanned for citizens but exempting government, highlighting design that feels genuinely evil.

    IllustriousBowler884 Report

    #36

    Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn't Contain Those

    Red Bull hard candy packaging with a warning that the product does not contain vitamins but uses design references for advertising.

    ThatGuyDoesMemes Report

    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In some countries this would lead to a hefty fine.

    0
    #37

    I Canceled My Account Immediately After Getting This Email

    Email warning of $25 inactivity fee for SoFi Invest accounts after six months without login, highlighting deceptive design.

    edhuge Report

    #38

    Bmw New Patented Screw-Head Designed To Limit Repairs To Authorized Dealers And Prevent Independent Servicing

    Roundel-shaped BMW s***w heads designed to limit car repairs to dealer-only servicing, illustrating genuinely evil design examples.

    jaapgrolleman Report

    #39

    No Duolingo, You May Not Put An Ad For Your Subscription On My Lock Screen

    Smartphone lock screen showing a bridge with a pop-up advertisement countdown overlay, illustrating car ads design concept.

    Odog0001 Report

    #40

    This Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now

    Geometric patterned floor tiles create a visually confusing design in a store with refrigerated and baked goods sections.

    A certain supermarket chain went through rebranding and is now changing all floor tiling to this. Yes, this is on purpose. Yes, it being uneven is ALSO on purpose. All of this is outlined in a brandbook. Basically, it's specifically designed to be uncomfortable to look at to draw shoppers' gaze to the shelves to increases sales. Guess what, they're about to lose sales because this gives me migraines.

    backroom_mushroom Report

    #41

    Paying A “Digital Delivery Fee” For A Rented Pdf Textbook 🤨

    Order details for digital rental of Discovering the Universe, showing price, fees, and fulfillment status.

    Afton_0077 Report

    #42

    “Amc Theater Blocked Working Water Fountains With A Giant Display To Force People To Concessions For Drinks

    SpongeBob SquarePants movie advertisement in a dim hallway with people walking past, showing design that feels genuinely evil.

    juttep1 Report

    #43

    Literally Get Lost

    Facebook identity confirmation screen requesting photo ID upload, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil with intrusive requests.

    Spooklord_Nito Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t need Facebook that bad. No thank you

    #44

    Can We All Agree Having To Pay For A Human Necessity Is A Major Jerk Design?

    Turnstile with confusing payment instructions causing user frustration in a design that feels genuinely evil.

    thisISben90 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn’t look too hard to climb over. Better be free for disabled people or families!

    #45

    Hp Won't Let You Take The Still-Good Ink Cartridges From Your Broken Hp Printer And Put Them Into Your Next Hp Printer Of The Same Model

    Car dashboard screen showing printer cartridge error, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil with unexpected advertisements.

    TheGlassShark Report

    #46

    Google Puts A Scam Website At The Top Of The Search And My Mom Fell For It

    Google search results page showing sponsored ads related to passport renewal in a dark mode interface.

    BuyingDragonScimitar Report

    #47

    1001 Stickers And 768 Of Them Are Useless Squares. Thanks Disney

    Disney Princess 1001 stickers book and colorful pixelated border design on a wooden surface, showing playful evil design elements.

    [deleted] Report

    #48

    Hellofresh. If I Don’t Need To Call To Make Orders, I Shouldn’t Need To Call To Unsubscribe

    Popup on app screen uses manipulative design to prevent plan cancellation, an example of evil design practices.

    goldollazz Report

    #49

    My $200 Textbook Won’t Let Me Copy Paste More Than 84 Words To Make A Study Guide

    Popup message on a textbook page about sound waves restricting copy limits, illustrating frustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    [deleted] Report

    #50

    Sony Was Granted A Patent To Make A TV That Will Only Stop Showing A Commercial Once You Stand Up And Say The Brand Name Out Loud

    Diagram showing a person interacting with targeted TV advertisements featuring voice commands and product images in a living room setting.

    [deleted] Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that’s a tv I won’t be buying

    #51

    An Air Freshener Sold On Facebook. It’s A Literal Scam

    White plastic air purifier device opened to show simple internal design and wiring on a wooden surface, design fail example.

    harry02260213 Report

    #52

    I Paid $55 To Remove The Company Watermark They Put On The Face, Just To Have Them Put Their Logo On The Printed Copy

    Blurry portrait photo of a graduate in robes with a logo, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    EightBitMemory Report

    #53

    Vegas

    Twitter post complaining about software license revocation, a genuinely evil design example affecting users.

    Examotate Report

    #54

    Hp Deliberately Adds 15 Minutes Waiting Time For Telephone Support Calls

    Text explaining design that feels genuinely evil by using high call volumes and delays to push digital self-solve solutions to customers.

    a_moron_in_a_hurry Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every place I call now has longer than expected wait times

    #55

    I Have To Pay In Order To Get Rid Of The Snapchat AI

    Chat conversation about Snapchat+ subscription and unpinning feature, reflecting design that feels genuinely evil with ads on cars.

    EvilStranger115 Report

    #56

    Bank Makes You Call To Payoff A Loan So They Can Include A $23 "Convenience Fee"

    Loan payoff amount shown as $1102.89 with a warning to contact for loan repayment assistance.

    Hendawgydawg Report

    #57

    Amazon Echo Now Has To Send Recordings

    Amazon notification explaining the end of local voice processing on Echo devices, an example of frustrating design.

    jefffeely Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a single Alexa in my kitchen. She’s a glorified oven timer/weather forecaster

    0
    #58

    Academia.edu Quietly Jacked Up Their Annual Price From $99 To $499 With One Buried Email Sent A Week Before Charging

    Email update about Academia Premium features and subscription details for academic research tools and visibility.

    sugarlesstea Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s a helluva jump in price!

    #59

    Must Redeem Credit Card Points In Increments Of… 3,333?

    Credit card rewards redemption screen showing balance and error for incorrect points increment entry.

    I-need-ur-dick-pics Report

    #60

    This Tag Covering The Water Filter Status Indicator

    Water refill station at Toronto Pearson with a sensor-activated design highlighting advertising in everyday objects.

    ricklepicture Report

    #61

    Fiverr Now *requires* Tips Of At Least $5

    Tip options on a payment screen with a warning that tip must be between $5 and $70, illustrating design that feels genuinely evil.

    Sonicmantis Report

    #62

    Netflix Ad Supported Plan Implies They Have Films On Their Higher Tiers That They Don't Actually Have

    Two phone screens showing a movie titled Popstar with ads and without ads, illustrating evil design examples.

    samvyt Report

    #63

    Oven Air Fryer Function Refuses To Work Without WiFi Connection. Ge Profile Pts700sn. Do Not Buy

    Smart oven screen prompting connection for latest features and software updates, highlighting design that feels genuinely evil.

    Firree Report

    #64

    Contrado Raises Their Prices In Order To Negate Their 25% Student Discount

    Comparison of checkout pages showing student discount versus guest checkout highlighting deceptive design tactics.

    Kycrio Report

    #65

    Popeyes Doesn’t Let You Use Your Entire Gift Card Balance

    Mobile app screen showing forced design to add $15 to gift card balance to complete order payment.

    chibistarship Report

    #66

    Google Has Automatically Opted Its Users Into Having All Emails Scanned By And Used To Train AI. Can Be Opted Out Very Meticulously

    Gmail settings showing how to disable smart features and personalization in Google Workspace for better privacy control.

    CHRISTIANBUNDALEVSKI Report

    #67

    Reddit Allows Promoting Literal Scams

    Police detain man with unexplained cash, highlighting a design that feels genuinely evil in advertising methods.

    OhShitItsShorty Report

