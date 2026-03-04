Sadly, that’s rarely an option. So the next best thing is venting, and there’s a whole subreddit dedicated to doing exactly that. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the most infuriating examples from it below—scroll down to see them, but fair warning: your calmness is about to be tested.

In this world, there are three types of design : good, not so good, and absolutely evil . That last category is very much a real thing. It goes way beyond anything that just mildly irritates you—this is the kind that makes you want to track down whoever approved it and hold them personally accountable, because the audacity is truly unmatched.

#1 Apparently My Samsung Fridge Has Ads Now

#2 Fake "Important" Junk Mail

#3 You Have To Pay To Unsubscribe From This Company

#4 Plastic Is The New Paper!

#5 This Is Just Pathetic

#6 We Can't Even Pump Fuel Anymore Without Holding A Digital Billboard (Netherlands)

#7 Both Weigh 500g But The Green One Is In A 30% "Bigger Bag More To Share"

#8 So, Instead Of Using The Dime That You Originally Have To Feed A Child, You Spent 37 Cents To Send It To Me, Then Another 37 Cents For Me To Send It, So You Can Use The Dime That You Originally Had, To Feed A Child?

#9 They Replaced Half The Mirrors In My Local Shopping Mall's Bathroom With Advertising Boards!

#10 Designed For Dissuading The Homeless. Literally Just Uncomfortable For Everyone Else

#11 Nooooo Way

#12 I Guess Apples Have Advertisements On Them Now

#13 My Car Is Getting Advertisements Now?

#14 They "Cannot Guarantee" The Product Description Of The 1.3k Dollar Laptop Theyre Selling Is Accurate Because They Used Chatgpt To Write It

#15 I Can't Buy Single Use Plastic Bags At The Supermarket Anymore, But Companies Get Away With Things Like This

#16 College Board Charging $12 Per School To Send Your Test Scores Electronically Then an extra $31 if you want them to receive them within 1-2 business days. They’re electronic (not actual shipping). They make you pay to send a test you already paid over $50 to take.



#17 I Love Ads On My £250 Console That I Continue To Pay £6 A Month To Play On

#18 Pearson

#19 Netflix Is Now Restricting Some Shows If You Have A Plan That Has Advertisements

#20 Just Blatantly A Trap If You’re Not Paying Attention 🙄

#21 Hopefully This Counts

#22 Fake Suspicious Activity Alert

#23 Yesterday It Is Announced At$t Got Hit With A $60 Million Fine. Today I Get This On My Account

#24 The Fact That You Can't Uninstall Facebook On Certain Phones

#25 Dislikes Helped You Know If A Video Was A Scam, Misleading Or Had False Information

#26 Dave & Busters Spin Game Landed On The 500 And It Only Gave Me 4 Tickets. Showed To Manager And Said It Needed To Be In The Middle

#27 And The Award Of Jerk Design Of The Century Goes Too

#28 So I Have To Pay To Delete My Song Faster?

#29 Shein Puts A "Low Battery" Warning In The Middle Of Their Ad Presumably to get you to click 'close' and it'll take you to the page to download the app. It didn't work on my because I have an android and I'm pretty sure that exact warning only comes up on IPhone.



#30 Facebook Is Now Inputting Your Photos Into Meta AI Automatically By Default

#31 Home Listing Without Pool

#32 Wingstop Has A “¢70 Boneless Wings”deal That Comes Out To $13 For 10 Wings. In The Fine Print It Says Dip Isn’t Included (But Required For Purchase). That’s $6 For A Cup Of Mandatory Ranch

#33 Mcdonalds App Will Sign You Out For Not Allowing Ad Tracking

#34 Zuck's Vision Of The Future Is Insane

#35 Legislation That Convienently Excludes Politicians

#36 Contains Vitamins B3, B6, B12, And Zinc, Except It Doesn't Contain Those

#37 I Canceled My Account Immediately After Getting This Email

#38 Bmw New Patented Screw-Head Designed To Limit Repairs To Authorized Dealers And Prevent Independent Servicing

#39 No Duolingo, You May Not Put An Ad For Your Subscription On My Lock Screen

#40 This Floor Tiling That Supermarkets In My City Have Now A certain supermarket chain went through rebranding and is now changing all floor tiling to this. Yes, this is on purpose. Yes, it being uneven is ALSO on purpose. All of this is outlined in a brandbook. Basically, it's specifically designed to be uncomfortable to look at to draw shoppers' gaze to the shelves to increases sales. Guess what, they're about to lose sales because this gives me migraines.



#41 Paying A “Digital Delivery Fee” For A Rented Pdf Textbook 🤨

#42 “Amc Theater Blocked Working Water Fountains With A Giant Display To Force People To Concessions For Drinks

#43 Literally Get Lost

#44 Can We All Agree Having To Pay For A Human Necessity Is A Major Jerk Design?

#45 Hp Won't Let You Take The Still-Good Ink Cartridges From Your Broken Hp Printer And Put Them Into Your Next Hp Printer Of The Same Model

#46 Google Puts A Scam Website At The Top Of The Search And My Mom Fell For It

#47 1001 Stickers And 768 Of Them Are Useless Squares. Thanks Disney

#48 Hellofresh. If I Don’t Need To Call To Make Orders, I Shouldn’t Need To Call To Unsubscribe

#49 My $200 Textbook Won’t Let Me Copy Paste More Than 84 Words To Make A Study Guide

#50 Sony Was Granted A Patent To Make A TV That Will Only Stop Showing A Commercial Once You Stand Up And Say The Brand Name Out Loud

#51 An Air Freshener Sold On Facebook. It’s A Literal Scam

#52 I Paid $55 To Remove The Company Watermark They Put On The Face, Just To Have Them Put Their Logo On The Printed Copy

#53 Vegas

#54 Hp Deliberately Adds 15 Minutes Waiting Time For Telephone Support Calls

#55 I Have To Pay In Order To Get Rid Of The Snapchat AI

#56 Bank Makes You Call To Payoff A Loan So They Can Include A $23 "Convenience Fee"

#57 Amazon Echo Now Has To Send Recordings

#58 Academia.edu Quietly Jacked Up Their Annual Price From $99 To $499 With One Buried Email Sent A Week Before Charging

#59 Must Redeem Credit Card Points In Increments Of… 3,333?

#60 This Tag Covering The Water Filter Status Indicator

#61 Fiverr Now *requires* Tips Of At Least $5

#62 Netflix Ad Supported Plan Implies They Have Films On Their Higher Tiers That They Don't Actually Have

#63 Oven Air Fryer Function Refuses To Work Without WiFi Connection. Ge Profile Pts700sn. Do Not Buy

#64 Contrado Raises Their Prices In Order To Negate Their 25% Student Discount

#65 Popeyes Doesn’t Let You Use Your Entire Gift Card Balance

#66 Google Has Automatically Opted Its Users Into Having All Emails Scanned By And Used To Train AI. Can Be Opted Out Very Meticulously