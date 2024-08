The folks you’re about to hear from faced unreal difficulties with hidden fees and impossible cancellation methods . We’ve rounded up some of their most outrageous stories below. Check them out and share your own subscription battles in the comments!

Companies know the harder it is to stop paying for their services, the more money they’ll make from people who either don’t realize they’re subscribed or are too busy to opt out.

These days, it seems there’s a subscription for everything—from music and video streaming to photo editing, and even monthly boxes of exotic snacks. Signing up is a breeze, but canceling? That’s where the trouble begins.

#1 After Going Through Five Pages To Cancel Your $4 New York Times Subscription You Get This Share icon

#2 "Free" Trial Share icon

#3 Netflix Hides The "Happy Middle-Ground" Option To Entice People Into The Most Expensive Subscription Share icon

#4 People Are Sick And Tired Of All Their Subscriptions. Well Played, The Wall Street Journal, Well Played Share icon

#5 Adobe Must Be Joking... £109.82 To Cancel My Plan. Honestly Ridiculous Share icon

#6 I Keep Canceling, And For Some Reason, The Membership Keeps Continuing. This Is Already The Third Time I’m Canceling My Membership Share icon

#7 Ultimate Guitar Costs More For A Year If You Use The 7-Day Free Trial Share icon

#8 HelloFresh Now Forces You To Talk To A Sales Rep If You Want To Cancel Your Subscription Share icon

#9 Get Your 7-Day Free Trial For The Amazing Price Of 200 Dollars Share icon

#10 We Refuse Your Unsubscribe Share icon

#11 The App I Paid Money For Discontinued Because Their New App Is Subscription-Based Share icon

#12 Can’t Reset My Yahoo Password Because I Have A New Number. Went Online And Read That It’s A Premium Feature Now Share icon I called a customer representative and was told I had to pay a monthly subscription fee for that service (he told me the price was $12.95).



#13 My $400 Baby Monitor Has Locked Previously Free Features Behind A Monthly Subscription Share icon The app used to send push notifications when the baby woke up. Now I have to pay $10 per month for that privilege.



#14 My Free Subscription To Paramount+ Is Up Tomorrow And So I Was Going To Cancel Today. No Matter How Many Times I Try, Or Reset My Browser, It Won’t Let Me. This Has To Be Illegal, Right? Share icon

#15 The Color Scheme Of This Email Spotify Sent Me Share icon

#16 Water Subscription At My Local Gym Share icon

#17 Trying To Cancel A Subscription, And Suddenly This Happens Share icon

#18 Netflix Won't Let Me Watch The Last Few Weeks Of My Subscription Without Resubscribing. There's No Option To Continue Watching Without Selecting A New Plan Share icon

#19 I Canceled My Netflix Subscription Last July Because I Didn't Want To Use It Anymore, And Ever Since, They Have Barraged Me With These Emails, Trying To Get Me To Come Back Share icon

#20 For Weeks I Couldn’t Figure Out How To Unsubscribe Share icon

#21 What’s The Point Of Paying For A Subscription? What’s The Point Of Paying For The Premium Family Plan If I Have To Pay More To Use It? I Hate Everything About This Share icon

#22 I'm Not Paying A Damn Subscription To Watch DVDs On My PC Share icon

#23 Brand New Toyota Requires A Subscription Share icon

#24 I Don’t Print Much So I Canceled My Subscription… Now I Print Even Less Share icon

#25 The Button To End Subscription Doesn’t Work Share icon

#26 The Website For My Physics College Textbook Has A Subscription For The Solution Of Questions Share icon

#27 A Monthly Subscription And An App Are Required For Filtered Water Share icon

#28 Walmart Is Charging Me 10 Days Before The Free Trial Ends. This Is Why I Don't Use My Bank Card For Free Trials. I Also Keep It Locked, Just In Case. Google Is Bad About Doing This Too Share icon

#29 PlayStation Now Is A Joke. Pay For A Subscription And Then You Have To Wait In A Queue To Play Share icon

#30 My New Truck Requires A $15/Month Data Plan To Use Features My Previous Model Did For Free (Maps, Basic Voice Commands, Text-To-Voice Messages) Share icon

#31 Imagine Paying For A Subscription And There Are 5 Unskippable Ads In A Non-Live Show On Hulu Share icon

#32 No "None" Option On An Unsolicited Email Subscription Share icon

#33 This App Doesn’t Tell You The Full Price Of A Subscription Until You Buy It And Start Paying It Share icon

#34 So I Paid $250 For A Fitbit Watch And Half Of Its Features Are Behind A Subscription Paywall Share icon

#35 They're Trying To Make Us Pay Subscriptions On Everything. Greedy Companies Share icon

#36 I Just Wanted To Cancel My Subscription, But Now I Have To Talk To Someone Share icon

#37 HP Printers Won’t Let You Print Without A Subscription Even After You Buy The Printer Share icon

#38 I Paid For A "Lifetime" Subscription To The Print Version Of Rolling Stone About 25 Years Ago And Now They Are Switching Me To Digital-Only Share icon They still offer a print subscription. I guess I was costing them too much money.



#39 Learn How Subscriptions Are Getting Out Of Hand (Only For Our Subscribers) Share icon

#40 Is This Even Legal? Accept Cookies Or Pay 2.5€/Month Share icon

#41 Snapchat+ Says That You Save More With Their More Expensive Subscription Because You Get A Discount For The First 3 Months Share icon

#42 Tried To Cancel My Subscription Since My School Started Offering Access Two Weeks Into The Semester Share icon

#43 Tried Canceling My Newspaper Subscription Online Share icon

#44 The New York Times Is Trying To Entice Me Not To Cancel My Subscription Share icon

#45 CAPTCHA To Uninstall And The Big Cancel Button Instead Of Continuing Share icon

#46 Can't Cancel My Subscription. Whenever I Try, It Always Leads Me To This Screen Share icon

#47 Imagine Paying $499 Just To Not Get A Single Match Share icon

#48 What The Hell, Disney? Share icon

#49 Norton Security After Canceling The Subscription Share icon

#50 Adobe Makes It So You Can't Cancel Your Subscription. Instead, You’re Forced To Contact Them Because There Is No "Cancel Plan" Option Share icon

#51 UltimateGuitar Shows A Fake Tutorial Video With The Title Of The Song You're Trying To Learn. Clicking It Just Brings You To The Sign-Up Page For Their Premium Subscription Share icon

#52 The Opacity FuboTV Uses To Notify You That Your Free Trial Is Ending Share icon

#53 This Should Be Illegal. If You Allow People To Sign Up For A Plan On Your Mobile Device Or App, You Should Be Forced To Allow People To Cancel The Same Way Share icon

#54 You Need To Buy A Pro Subscription To Skip An Update In Docker Share icon

