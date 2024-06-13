“AITAH For Ignoring My Injured Mom After She Cut Me Out Of Her Will?”
Middle-aged woman and Reddit user Poesbutler has been having trouble with her elderly mother. However, the woman has a busy life, and finding time to travel and attend to the parent’s needs is difficult.
As her story went viral, the woman provided additional context about her situation
People who expressed their support for her said the woman did nothing wrong
But some believe the daughter should suck it up
Eventually, the woman issued an update
NTA she can spend that money on carers. She has been spending OP's money, PTO, and taking her away from family She's a user and ungrateful.
I never fail to be astonished by the number of YTAs. She's not doing it for the money, none of us are. But I can totally understand why it hurts.
