“AITAH For Ignoring My Injured Mom After She Cut Me Out Of Her Will?”
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For Ignoring My Injured Mom After She Cut Me Out Of Her Will?”

Middle-aged woman and Reddit user Poesbutler has been having trouble with her elderly mother. However, the woman has a busy life, and finding time to travel and attend to the parent’s needs is difficult.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Malte Luk / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Michael Jin / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Melinda Gimpel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Poesbutler

As her story went viral, the woman provided additional context about her situation

People who expressed their support for her said the woman did nothing wrong

But some believe the daughter should suck it up

Eventually, the woman issued an update

lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA she can spend that money on carers. She has been spending OP's money, PTO, and taking her away from family She's a user and ungrateful.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never fail to be astonished by the number of YTAs. She's not doing it for the money, none of us are. But I can totally understand why it hurts.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What surprises me is that her 67-year-old brother cannot help her.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
