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Pinterest is one of the best websites to consult for inspiration. If you’re not sure what design you want for your next tattoo or which paint color would look best in your guest bedroom, Pinterest is the place to go. Wondering if bangs would suit your face shape? Pinterest has thousands of inspo pics.

If you’ve got a question about art, design, style, or event planning, this platform’s got your back. But users often forget that every photo on the site was taken by someone just like them. So there’s a good chance you’ve got some Pinterest-worthy pics just sitting in your camera roll collecting dust. TikTok users have recently been sharing photos they’ve taken that would do numbers on this platform, so we’ve gathered a list of their most aesthetically pleasing photographs below.

This man invited people to share their most aesthetically pleasing photographs, and their replies did not disappoint
@tomatom369 #bored #pinterest ♬ Loving machine slowed instrumental - yiffgoo

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#1

🤭

Aesthetic photo of woman sitting on bed in soft morning light by window

lavinia Report

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    #2

    Blossoms In Lisbon

    Aesthetic city square with blooming purple jacaranda trees and vintage fountain under soft sunlight

    vctr.dgt Report

    5points
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    #3

    My Life Changed That Day

    Aesthetic sunflower field with a woman wearing a white tank top standing among vibrant yellow flowers

    elbastidordeangy Report

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    If you’re not an avid Pinterest user, you might not be familiar with what the site has to offer. But according to the company, the site is a space to “find and explore what you actually like, not just what gets likes.” It’s not about posting selfies or sharing funny stories, like most social media platforms. 

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    Pinterest is about finding inspiration. “Save Pins, shop what you love and follow your taste wherever it takes you,” the company writes. You can find craft ideas, wedding dress inspiration, home decor ideas, and much, much more. Contrary to some of its peers, the site isn’t about impressing others or trying to go viral. It’s there to help you build a more beautiful life. 
    #4

    It Also Went Viral On Pinterest Hehe

    Aesthetic intimate moment with a couple embracing behind a bouquet of pink flowers indoors

    derya ✮⋆˙ Report

    5points
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    #5

    Probably The Best Photo I’ve Ever Taken (99,99% Of The Credits To The Edition)

    Aesthetic black and white urban bridge view with city skyline framed by steel structure

    aaronzafra_ Report

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    #6

    My Mom Took This Picture

    Aesthetic landscape with Mont Saint Michel in the distance under a purple and pink cloudy sky

    Domi Report

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    According to BCG Matrix, Pinterest was founded in March 2010 by Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, and Evan Sharp. The name comes from combining the words “pin” and “interest,” and the company secured initial seed funding of $500,000 at its inception. While the site may not be as popular as social media platforms that revolve around connecting with others, it is still extremely successful.

    By 2012, Pinterest had reached 10 million monthly active users. And in 2024, the site achieved its first-ever billion-dollar revenue quarter, racking in $1.15 billion from 553 million global monthly active users. 
    #7

    Over The Hills And Far Away…

    Aesthetic sky with dramatic clouds over green hills and solitary figure

    Taqiyah 🍉 Report

    4points
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    #8

    My Lil Fairy Gate✨🧚🏼‍♀️

    Aesthetic wooden gate surrounded by vibrant green foliage and sunlight

    Nancy✿♡ Report

    4points
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    #9

    Mine

    Aesthetic woman in flowing dress standing on rocky shore by calm water

    hazoor Report

    4points
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    Now, you might be wondering what makes Pinterest so different from simply searching on Google. Social Fixation explains that Pinterest is a visual search engine. It allows users to create virtual mood boards and inspo boards. Plus, it’s a zen space that's free of any drama. It’s not about following celebrities or influencers, and there’s no pressure to receive lots of likes or comments. Users simply alter their feed to ensure they see what makes them happy, without being subjected to controversial posts that might pop up on other platforms.  
    #10

    Maybe This

    Aesthetic blurred image of smiling woman in floral dress in green forest

    Javier Santiago | Photographer Report

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    #11

    South Of France

    Scenic forest landscape with pathway, pond, and serene greenery in golden hour

    Maj Report

    4points
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    #12

    Canada, With A Little Warm Filter Added On Top

    Clothes hanging on line drying in a rustic countryside backyard with lush greenery

    Enora 🍂☕📙 Report

    4points
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    At the same time, Social Fixation says Pinterest attracts planners and dreamers. The site brings creative individuals together and allows them to find ideas and creations that they couldn’t put into words before. If you’re not sure how to explain to your hairdresser what kind of wolf cut you want, you can certainly find the exact one on Pinterest. Or you can find examples of what you don’t want. You’ll know what you're looking for when you see it, and the best place to find it will be Pinterest.   

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    #13

    Maybe Not But Kinda

    Aesthetic night view of illuminated traditional buildings in a cityscape with busy traffic

    miuuu Report

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    #14

    A Rainy Night In A Railway Station

    Aesthetic rainy night scene with lit train and glowing bridge overhead

    Ovi🇧🇩 Report

    4points
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    #15

    I Can Go On!

    Aesthetic ocean waves crashing against the rocky shore with green foliage

    iamerica16 Report

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    When it comes to who’s using Pinterest and how, a report from Adam Connell found that 6.4% of the global population is on the platform. And the platform is still growing by about 12% year after year. It’s currently the world’s 12th most-favorite social media platform, and the average user spends about 1 hour and 49 minutes on the site every month. This is significantly lower than the time users spend on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, so it might be the best platform to keep if you’re trying to curb your social media habit!     

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    #16

    Maybe This

    Aesthetic photo of lily pads and a large rock in a pond

    divinedi Report

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    #17

    Summer Horse

    Aesthetic photo of horse grazing in a lush green meadow with dandelions

    usernameunavailable310 Report

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    #18

    Zakhyntos, Greece

    Aerial view of aesthetic beach with turquoise water and towering rock formations

    type firth Report

    4points
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    According to the same report, the top reason cited for using Pinterest is to follow or research brands and products. 85% of users who hop onto the platform each week also say it’s where they go before starting a new project. And arguably the best part about using Pinterest is that the vast majority of users say they feel positive after using the site.  
    #19

    I Did This With My Phone😭

    Aesthetic airplane flying overhead framed by tall trees at dusk

    Zay Edits Report

    4points
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    #20

    This Of My GF

    Aesthetic woman wearing a traditional hat standing near the Golden Bridge held by giant stone hands in Vietnam

    d_ruv_ Report

    3points
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    #21

    Made This Todayyy

    Natural cave opening with blue water and sunlight above

    Alisha Report

    3points
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    70% of Pinterest users are women, and over 40% of users are Gen Z. Many people who use the platform have some expendable income, though, as 40% of US households earning over $150K each year actively use Pinterest. And one-third of luxury shoppers on Pinterest earn at least $100K annually. You certainly don’t have to have money to spare to use the platform for inspiration, though. All are welcome on Pinterest!  
    #22

    My Photography

    Sunlight streaming through trees in an aesthetic forest scene

    licht Report

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    #23

    A Prayer For My Grandmother

    Colorful light reflections on altar in old church interior

    fiona_at2 Report

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    #24

    Opera Garnier ✨

    Aesthetic ornate staircase and lighting inside grand historic building

    🖤 Report

    3points
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    Are you feeling inspired to start sharing your own photos on Pinterest, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly stunning, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve got some photos hiding in your camera roll that deserve to be seen. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring beautiful, aesthetic images, look no further than right here!  
    #25

    Idk If These Are Giving The Vibes

    Concert crowd illuminated by phone lights and spotlight on singer

    Tiia Report

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    #26

    In Switzerland

    Aesthetic winding forest road with tall trees and misty mountains in background

    BelleHeart Report

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    #27

    This Morning In Tokyo At 5am

    Aesthetic view looking up between two buildings covered with vines at sunset

    idriss.Y Report

    3points
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    #28

    One Of My Favourite!!!

    Aesthetic display of hanging orange fruits and baskets against a bright blue wall

    sisi Report

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    #29

    My Favourite Photo To This Day

    Bright blue specialty coffee shop facade with people sitting inside at wooden counter

    soph.ch3n Report

    3points
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    #30

    My Little Town In Italyyy ❤️

    Twilight coastal town view with hanging string lights and people near tree-lined promenade

    zofi Report

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    #31

    My Lil Home Library 🥹

    Aesthetic cozy living room with built-in bookshelves and vintage furniture under wooden ceiling

    Jacob Quiroga Report

    3points
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    #32

    Nothing Made Sense That Day But This Photo Happened

    Aesthetic portrait of a woman wearing a light pink hijab standing outdoors in golden sunlight

    waitingforapril Report

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    #33

    Its So Simple But I Love It So Much

    Cozy bed with knitted blanket by window framed with sheer curtains and greenery outside

    zara🍉 Report

    3points
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    #34

    Mine

    Ornate baroque church ceiling with intricate details in aesthetic photo

    Alicia Report

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    #35

    I Can’t Even Compete But Here Anyway

    Person running along empty foggy beach in aesthetic photo

    mac g🧜‍♀️ Report

    3points
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    #36

    Poland

    Misty forest road surrounded by tall trees in atmospheric aesthetic photo

    ☆˙°patka˙☾ ·. Report

    3points
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    #37

    A Pic From My Elopement Wedding In Amsterdam 🙏

    Vintage photo booth with couple partially visible inside in aesthetic photo setting

    The EJR Report

    3points
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    #38

    Boston During The Blizzard

    Aesthetic snowy city street with tall buildings and a person walking in the snow

    Potassium_Carbon Report

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    #39

    Took It Yesterday

    Aesthetic tropical sunset with palm trees silhouetted against pink and purple sky

    . Report

    3points
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    #40

    Cozy

    Aesthetic cozy outdoor blanket fort glowing at night with stars and crescent moon

    Laura Travelbook Report

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    #41

    Cat

    Cozy aesthetic scene with a sleeping cat in a rustic shop surrounded by jars and artwork

    soφie🪐 Report

    3points
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    #42

    Lemons From A Market In Catania, Sicily

    Aesthetic photo of yellow citrus fruits in a wicker basket with do not touch sign

    Sophie Report

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    #43

    My Edition

    Aesthetic close-up photo of boat deck and ropes with ocean in background

    Cardocerr Report

    3points
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    #44

    Lake Como 2025 ❤️

    Aesthetic photo of a boat on shimmering water framed by leaves and flowers

    🐥🫧🐰 Report

    3points
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    #45

    My Gorgeous Scottish Fold Cat

    Aesthetic grey cat lounging on sofa with sunlight and shadows from nearby plant

    cloudy Report

    3points
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    #46

    Warsaw 🙂

    Bright outdoor cafe seating under awning on an aesthetic sunny street

    Agata Herbata Report

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    #47

    I Will Never Shut Up

    Aesthetic photo of sunset reflected in car side mirror on a tree-lined road

    Mimi Report

    3points
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    #48

    I Adore This One, So Movie

    Aesthetic street with hanging lanterns creating a moody urban scene

    rita Report

    3points
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    #49

    Somehow A Bird Flew In The Middle Of Me And My Friends’ Star

    Hands forming a star shape around a seagull flying in clear blue sky

    𝙮𝙤𝙤𝙣 ˚ ༘ 🫍⭐︎🐈‍⬛𖦹⋆｡˚ ̟ Report

    3points
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    #50

    Lerici, Italy

    Sunny patio with potted plants and cat overlooking ocean and greenery

    Vanessa 🧚🏼‍♀️ Report

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    #51

    Burano, Venice Italy

    Colorful buildings lining a canal with boats at sunset aesthetic photo

    Babar Rehman Report

    3points
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    #52

    Plutôt Fière De Celle Ci 🌸

    Aesthetic moody view of Eiffel Tower with blossoming tree in the foreground

    Théa Report

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    #53

    Was At A Café ☺️

    Aesthetic cozy cafe interior featuring vintage framed art and dark wooden chairs

    🐰JabuEnceladus❗️ Report

    3points
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    #54

    My Latest Work 🥰

    Aesthetic romantic couple embracing on a scenic balcony with historic architecture

    user1234 Report

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    #55

    Inside The Venetian Casino In Vegas

    Aesthetic photo of Venetian-style canal with gondola under a painted sky ceiling

    Nev Report

    3points
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    #56

    This Is In Kristiansand

    Aesthetic church steeple framed by cherry blossom trees against blue sky

    Prince 🇲🇲 Report

    3points
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    #57

    Had To Double Back On My Walk For This One

    Aesthetic interior of vintage car with brown leather seats and steering wheel

    𝓵𝓪𝓵𝓪 ⁷ Report

    3points
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    #58

    Botanic Garden In Trabzon🇹🇷

    Sunny park pathway alongside curved fountain under blue sky

    Yaman🎀 Report

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    #59

    Sibiu, Romania

    Cozy window view of restaurant on a quiet street at dusk

    tutta Colba mia Report

    3points
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    #60

    Cappadocia

    Hot air balloons floating over rocky landscape during sunrise

    houda_bzbz 🪭 Report

    3points
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    #61

    From My Trip To South Korea, It Is Also On Pinterest 🥹

    Cityscape at dusk with high-rise buildings and busy street in aesthetic photo

    ✨enka✨ Report

    2points
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    #62

    Might Be Trippin But I Really Love This Picture

    Sunlight streaming through tall trees in aesthetic forest landscape

    harlequeeen Report

    2points
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    #63

    My Pinterest Is A Lot About Gaming Set UPS And Inspired Me To Make My Own (I Like Green 💚)

    Aesthetic home workstation setup with computer and cozy chair

    maé Report

    2points
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    #64

    Mine

    Aesthetic cozy boutique displaying white clothing and accessories indoors

    Kleptocracy Report

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    #65

    Breathtaking ! My Lebanon❤️

    Silhouette of person watching sunset above clouds in aesthetic photo

    akelle_mahdi🩺 Report

    2points
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    #66

    Not Mine But My Friend Took This Pic!!

    Aesthetic northern lights glowing green over silhouetted trees and rooftops at night

    ﹒#𝑫𝓲a͟ ﹐⛩ Report

    2points
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    #67

    Ceiling

    Aesthetic ornate ceiling with chandeliers and intricate architectural details

    Gig Report

    2points
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    #68

    Love This

    Aesthetic nighttime fireworks above illuminated castle with silhouetted crowd

    𝓥𝓲𝓬𝓽𝓸𝓻𝓲𝓪❀ Report

    2points
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    #69

    Sunset In Angola 🇦🇴 By Me

    Sunset over beach with waves and cliffs in warm aesthetic golden hour light

    Sandy Explores Report

    2points
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    #70

    Me In Edinburgh, Scotland During Autumn 👜🍂

    Woman sitting on historic stone steps near gothic architecture in aesthetic photo

    louise schou🎀 Report

    2points
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    #71

    I Stood In Muddy Water For This

    Woman in white dress standing in a lake surrounded by mountains and trees

    user5276274851793 Report

    2points
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    #72

    Boat

    Aesthetic sunset silhouette of a sailboat on shimmering ocean water

    Niko Y Report

    2points
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    #73

    Sunset In Londooon Baby

    Aesthetic sunset view of classic architecture with a double-decker bus on a city street

    Edita Červenková Report

    2points
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    #74

    Best Grad Photographer Potentially

    Aesthetic portrait of woman posing on tree trunk surrounded by green forest light

    Ashley Report

    2points
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    #75

    This One

    Aesthetic sunset over ocean with cliffside restaurant and diving platform

    ʕ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʔ Report

    2points
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    #76

    Definitely This One

    Aesthetic silhouette of person walking between white walls toward ocean view at sunset

    MrBao Report

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    #77

    Idk How Good It Is, But I Used Pinterest Photo Like Reference

    Aesthetic indoor scene by a desk with soft lamp light and a leafy plant

    Qwbrt Report

    2points
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    #78

    NYC At Night 🗽

    Nighttime city skyline view through fence with bright building lights

    🍁 Moni 🍁 Report

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    #79

    My Japan Trip

    Bright daytime cityscape visible through train doors and windows

    Hibah_say_ Report

    2points
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    #80

    In The UK

    Aesthetic seaside pier with funicular railway and beach under cloudy sky

    aschleya Report

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    #81

    More Widely Seen On Canva Website

    Aesthetic vintage stone house covered with autumn ivy along a quiet riverside street

    GAH-MOO Report

    2points
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