81 Photos So Aesthetic They Look Like They Came Straight From Pinterest
Pinterest is one of the best websites to consult for inspiration. If you’re not sure what design you want for your next tattoo or which paint color would look best in your guest bedroom, Pinterest is the place to go. Wondering if bangs would suit your face shape? Pinterest has thousands of inspo pics.
If you’ve got a question about art, design, style, or event planning, this platform’s got your back. But users often forget that every photo on the site was taken by someone just like them. So there’s a good chance you’ve got some Pinterest-worthy pics just sitting in your camera roll collecting dust. TikTok users have recently been sharing photos they’ve taken that would do numbers on this platform, so we’ve gathered a list of their most aesthetically pleasing photographs below.
This man invited people to share their most aesthetically pleasing photographs, and their replies did not disappoint
@tomatom369 #bored #pinterest ♬ Loving machine slowed instrumental - yiffgoo
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Blossoms In Lisbon
My Life Changed That Day
If you’re not an avid Pinterest user, you might not be familiar with what the site has to offer. But according to the company, the site is a space to “find and explore what you actually like, not just what gets likes.” It’s not about posting selfies or sharing funny stories, like most social media platforms.
Pinterest is about finding inspiration. “Save Pins, shop what you love and follow your taste wherever it takes you,” the company writes. You can find craft ideas, wedding dress inspiration, home decor ideas, and much, much more. Contrary to some of its peers, the site isn’t about impressing others or trying to go viral. It’s there to help you build a more beautiful life.
It Also Went Viral On Pinterest Hehe
Probably The Best Photo I’ve Ever Taken (99,99% Of The Credits To The Edition)
My Mom Took This Picture
According to BCG Matrix, Pinterest was founded in March 2010 by Ben Silbermann, Paul Sciarra, and Evan Sharp. The name comes from combining the words “pin” and “interest,” and the company secured initial seed funding of $500,000 at its inception. While the site may not be as popular as social media platforms that revolve around connecting with others, it is still extremely successful.
By 2012, Pinterest had reached 10 million monthly active users. And in 2024, the site achieved its first-ever billion-dollar revenue quarter, racking in $1.15 billion from 553 million global monthly active users.
Over The Hills And Far Away…
My Lil Fairy Gate✨🧚🏼♀️
Mine
Now, you might be wondering what makes Pinterest so different from simply searching on Google. Social Fixation explains that Pinterest is a visual search engine. It allows users to create virtual mood boards and inspo boards. Plus, it’s a zen space that's free of any drama. It’s not about following celebrities or influencers, and there’s no pressure to receive lots of likes or comments. Users simply alter their feed to ensure they see what makes them happy, without being subjected to controversial posts that might pop up on other platforms.
Maybe This
South Of France
Canada, With A Little Warm Filter Added On Top
At the same time, Social Fixation says Pinterest attracts planners and dreamers. The site brings creative individuals together and allows them to find ideas and creations that they couldn’t put into words before. If you’re not sure how to explain to your hairdresser what kind of wolf cut you want, you can certainly find the exact one on Pinterest. Or you can find examples of what you don’t want. You’ll know what you're looking for when you see it, and the best place to find it will be Pinterest.
Maybe Not But Kinda
A Rainy Night In A Railway Station
I Can Go On!
When it comes to who’s using Pinterest and how, a report from Adam Connell found that 6.4% of the global population is on the platform. And the platform is still growing by about 12% year after year. It’s currently the world’s 12th most-favorite social media platform, and the average user spends about 1 hour and 49 minutes on the site every month. This is significantly lower than the time users spend on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, so it might be the best platform to keep if you’re trying to curb your social media habit!
Maybe This
Summer Horse
Zakhyntos, Greece
According to the same report, the top reason cited for using Pinterest is to follow or research brands and products. 85% of users who hop onto the platform each week also say it’s where they go before starting a new project. And arguably the best part about using Pinterest is that the vast majority of users say they feel positive after using the site.
I Did This With My Phone😭
This Of My GF
Made This Todayyy
70% of Pinterest users are women, and over 40% of users are Gen Z. Many people who use the platform have some expendable income, though, as 40% of US households earning over $150K each year actively use Pinterest. And one-third of luxury shoppers on Pinterest earn at least $100K annually. You certainly don’t have to have money to spare to use the platform for inspiration, though. All are welcome on Pinterest!
My Photography
A Prayer For My Grandmother
Opera Garnier ✨
Are you feeling inspired to start sharing your own photos on Pinterest, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly stunning, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve got some photos hiding in your camera roll that deserve to be seen. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring beautiful, aesthetic images, look no further than right here!