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One of the best things about the internet is that it shows you everything—the good, the bad, and the hilariously unexpected. For instance, there are tattoo fails that are so bad they’re almost funny. But on the flip side, there’s also a whole world of incredibly talented artists creating designs that are nothing short of amazing.

Today, we’re focusing on the latter. These are the moments when skilled tattoo artists take a simple idea and turn it into something truly special. From thoughtful details to complete transformations, these tattoos prove how creativity and expertise can elevate a concept into a piece of art. Keep scrolling to see some seriously impressive ink.

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#1

What I Asked For vs. What I Got

Side-by-side comparison of a real fox lying on leaves and a realistic fox tattoo on a person's forearm.

TheOnlyMachoNacho Report

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    #2

    What I Wanted And What I Got

    Tattoo design of a snake-like creature with sharp teeth on a forearm, showcasing unexpected artistic detail and quality.

    Disastrous_Cup8539 Report

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    #3

    The Picture I Took In And The Tattoo I Got

    Child in dinosaur costume sitting with dog next to a colorful, abstract tattoo design on skin with vibrant hues.

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    Love them or hate them, tattoos are hard to ignore. And there’s a reason for that—statistics suggest that around 25% of adults aged 18 to 50 worldwide have at least one tattoo. What’s even more interesting is that among younger generations, that number is nearly double. Tattoos have slowly moved from being seen as rebellious to becoming a widely accepted (and often celebrated) form of self-expression. Whether it’s a tiny, meaningful symbol or a full sleeve, people today are using tattoos to tell their stories in a very personal way.

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    #4

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got (Sorry)

    Side-by-side comparison of a vintage photo and a tattoo portrait of the same man with detailed shading and frame design.

    ChungusMcGoodboy Report

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    #5

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Fantasy dragon tattoo design on arm featuring vibrant colors and detailed shading, showcasing creative tattoo designs that exceeded expectations.

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    #6

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Two detailed black ink tattoo designs on skin, featuring floral and intricate jellyfish-inspired patterns.

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    With so many people embracing tattoos, it’s no surprise that conversations around designs, techniques, and experiences are everywhere online. While tattoo enthusiasts often share their own opinions, we wanted to hear directly from someone in the field. So, we spoke with Harkesh Rajpoot, a seasoned tattoo artist with over a decade of experience, to understand what really goes into creating a great tattoo and what people often overlook.

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    #7

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got - Sol Invictus

    Side-by-side comparison of a rough sketch and a vibrant, detailed tattoo design of a fiery face on an arm.

    SockofBadKarma Report

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    #8

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Creative tattoo designs featuring surreal and detailed elements that turned out better than expected on skin.

    joeslow_97 Report

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    #9

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of a colorful cat holding an umbrella and a bag, inspired by a vintage cartoon illustration.

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    Harkesh believes that what truly sets a great artist apart isn’t just skill, but passion. “For me, what really makes an artist stand out is their passion for the art and their attention to detail,” he says. He emphasizes the importance of building strong fundamentals before jumping into complex designs. “Never skip the basics,” he advises. “If your foundation is solid, everything else becomes easier to master.”

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    #10

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Before and after images showing tattoo designs that turned out way better than originally requested.

    WienerWraps Report

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    #11

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Black and gray reaper tattoo with memento mori banner, inspired by original skeleton design, on forearm outdoors.

    [deleted] Report

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    #12

    What I Asked vs. What I Got

    Detailed black ink tattoo of a crouching samurai on a traditional Japanese building, a unique tattoo design idea.

    turtlelism Report

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    When it comes to the technical side, Harkesh explains that there’s much more involved than people might think. “An artist needs reliable machines and a variety of needle cartridges to work effectively,” he notes. Hygiene is just as critical. “Proper safety gear, medical-grade disinfectants, and clean table covers are non-negotiable,” he adds. These aren’t just professional standards—they’re essential for both the artist’s and the client’s safety.

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    #13

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Before and after photos of tattoo designs showing improved and clearer ink with floral accents on a forearm.

    YungGoblinMade Report

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    #14

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got - In Osaka, Japan

    Tattoo design inspired by Lofi Girl and 2B from Nier Automata, showing an impressive outcome beyond original request.

    vBrad Report

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    #15

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a tattoo design sketch and the final dragon and tiger tattoos on a woman’s upper back.

    rednailsgreensnakes Report

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    Understanding the human body is just as important as mastering the tattoo machine. As Harkesh explains, skin moves, stretches, heals, and changes over time. “An artist needs to know how to adapt designs for skin,” he says. What looks perfect on paper may not translate the same way once it’s inked onto the body. Fine lines can blur, small details can fade, and certain placements tend to wear out faster. That’s why experienced artists often adjust designs slightly, making lines bolder or spacing elements differently so the tattoo still looks good years later, not just on day one.

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    #16

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got

    Before and after images of a shark jaw tattoo showing improved detail and shading in the final design.

    WinstonPOTG Report

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    #17

    Asked For A Geometric Design Tattoo. This Is What I Got

    Geometric tattoo designs with hexagonal patterns and shading covering a full arm, showcasing intricate ink artistry.

    wearing_moist_socks Report

    4points
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    #18

    Is This Poorly Done? My Dad Passed Away 6 Years Ago. This Is One Of The Only Things I Have Left Of Him

    Tattoo design replicating a handwritten message from dad that says love you very much on a person's arm.

    libertymarieeee Report

    3points
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    It’s also something clients don’t always think about; your tattoo will age with you. As the years go by, skin naturally loses elasticity, which can cause tattoos to stretch or soften in appearance. Sun exposure can fade colors, and areas that see a lot of movement may lose sharpness more quickly. Even lifestyle factors, like skincare and how well you follow aftercare instructions, play a role in how your tattoo holds up. In a way, getting a tattoo isn’t just about how it looks now; it’s about how it will look five, ten, or even twenty years down the line.

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    #19

    What I Asked vs. What I Got

    Black dragon tattoo design on a person's back showcasing detailed scales and flames, an impressive tattoo design example.

    Careless-Language-20 Report

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    #20

    What I Asked vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a sketch and improved tattoo design featuring a horned creature holding a bottle and round object on skin.

    lastdyingstar Report

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    #21

    Third Eye Deer, Tattooed And Designed By Me, What Do You Think?

    Before and after images of a detailed tattoo design featuring a stylized antelope head with floral elements on skin.

    carrottoptattoos Report

    3points
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    barbarawilcock avatar
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not my taste. But beautifully done

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    Harkesh also points out that color theory and shading are often overlooked, but they’re what truly bring a tattoo to life. “People underestimate how important color theory is,” he says. It’s not just about picking colors that look nice—it’s about understanding how they work together, how they sit on different skin tones, and how they’ll appear once healed. The same goes for shading. Good shading can add depth, contrast, and dimension, making a design look more realistic or dynamic. Without it, even a well-drawn tattoo can end up looking flat. When done right, though, these elements can completely transform a simple idea into something visually striking and long-lasting.

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    #22

    First Tattoo, What I Asked For And What I Got

    Black panther and snake tattoo design on forearm, showcasing a creative blend in traditional style tattoo designs.

    whoooknooowwwsss Report

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    #23

    What I Asked For - What I Got

    Ankle tattoos featuring vibrant colorful lightning bolt designs as creative tattoo design ideas.

    FuggityWild Report

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    #24

    What I Asked For, And What I Got

    Side-by-side image comparing a simple sketch and a detailed black dragon tattoo showcasing tattoo designs.

    mrtibs51 Report

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    When it comes to getting the perfect tattoo, communication is key. “It’s important to have a clear conversation with the client about the design,” Harkesh explains. He encourages discussing ideas in detail, creating drafts, and making adjustments before finalizing anything. “Getting the design right from the beginning makes a huge difference,” he says. He concludes on a thoughtful note: “A tattoo stays with you for life, so both the artist and the client should take their time to get it right. When there’s good communication and trust, that’s when the best work happens.”

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    #25

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of four colorful monsters with distinct features inspired by classic children’s book characters on skin.

    Ragtag_Renegade Report

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    #26

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Arm tattoo design transformation showing a simplified sketch changing into a detailed, artistic tattoo design.

    craaaaate Report

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    #27

    The Idea vs. The Final Tattoo!

    Sketch of a spooky raven tattoo design and the final detailed raven tattoo with gothic architectural elements.

    nataliemitchxo Report

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    Well, these posts are a great reminder of how some artists truly go above and beyond to bring an idea to life. What starts as a simple concept can turn into something far more detailed, creative, and meaningful in the hands of the right artist. These designs definitely turned out amazing, and it’s impressive to see that level of skill and imagination. Which one stood out to you the most? Do you have a tattoo of your own—and if you do, which one is your favorite or most meaningful? Share your thoughts with us!

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    #28

    What I Drew vs. What I Got

    Hexagonal space-themed tattoo design showing a vibrant transformation from initial sketch to final ink on skin.

    WolfiesGottaRoam Report

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    #29

    What I Asked For / What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of frog and skull drawing and detailed tattoo showing improved tattoo design results.

    Lendenwirblel Report

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    #30

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design transformation from a simple bird sketch to a detailed bird with octopus tentacles tattoo on skin.

    Old_Man_Shogoth Report

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    #31

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of a person spray-painting the word numb and a dripping smiley face on a leg in black and red ink.

    crownroyalvic Report

    3points
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    #32

    What I Asked For & What I Got

    Side-by-side photo of a dog and a vibrant tattoo design capturing the dog's likeness with colorful floral accents.

    gilbert322 Report

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    #33

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Before and after photos of a colorful hand tattoo redesign showing improved creative tattoo designs.

    Nuclear_Mistress Report

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    #34

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo designs with green leaves and band-aids on an arm, showing a detailed and improved version of the original sketch.

    Carolineas Report

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    #35

    What I Asked For And What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a cartoon dragon drawing and a vibrant tattoo design showcasing improved tattoo designs.

    Thrillh0use43 Report

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    #36

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Colorful vegetable tattoo design on forearm inspired by a simple drawing, showcasing creative and improved tattoo designs.

    xaxwyf Report

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    #37

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a rough sketch and a detailed tattoo design showing an animal cooking a fish.

    Chance-Character5408 Report

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    #38

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design transformation of a colorful, whimsical creature with vibrant details and sparkling effects on skin.

    octillery Report

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    #39

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Arm tattoos featuring colorful beads and tassels, showcasing creative tattoo designs that turned out better than expected.

    feisticuffs Report

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    #40

    What I Asked For And What I Got

    Tattoo design of a jester sitting in a chair, illustrating a clever and improved tattoo interpretation on skin.

    [deleted] Report

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    #41

    I Asked The Artist To Draw My Cats And This Is What She Came Up With

    Tattoo design of two cats with distorted eyes having tea, inspired by a photo of cats and traditional artwork.

    igotgod2411 Report

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    #42

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of a frog wearing a chef hat, showcasing creative and improved tattoo designs that exceeded expectations.

    _cazb Report

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    #43

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got -Finished Version-

    Tattoo design transformation showing a simple butterfly sketch turned into a detailed floral butterfly chest tattoo.

    onyxia_x Report

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    #44

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Woman kneeling and hugging a dog, next to an outline tattoo design showing the same scene, a unique tattoo design.

    duprect Report

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    #45

    What I Asked For Bs What I Got

    Tattoo design of a girl astronaut with curly hair and stars, showcasing creative tattoo designs turned out better.

    [deleted] Report

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    #46

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got

    Collage of cats in clown costumes and a colorful cat tattoo design inspired by the images, showcasing creative tattoo designs.

    LadyAzarith Report

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    #47

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got: Medusa

    Intricate Medusa tattoo design on forearm showcasing detailed line work and shading, a stunning tattoo design example.

    angrygoosequeen Report

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    #48

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of a rider on a rearing horse on skin, showcasing impressive tattoo designs that surpassed expectations.

    esquilacs Report

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    #49

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got

    Spider web and spider tattoo designs on a forearm and side torso, showcasing unique and creative tattoo designs.

    gompychomperr Report

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    #50

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo designs showing a black panther, star, and a colorful Scooby-Doo style dog inked on a forearm.

    drabkin95 Report

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    #51

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Colorful tree and house tattoo that turned out better than the original drawing, showcasing unique tattoo designs.

    jb4realz Report

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    #52

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of hands casting a shadow of a wolf, creatively turning out better than expected on skin.

    GeoTech84 Report

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    #53

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Detailed colorful skull tattoo design with ribbon and floral elements, showcasing impressive tattoo designs quality on skin.

    e_renz Report

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    #54

    What Was Requested V. What Was Delivered

    Colorful original tattoo design sketch on paper and its improved version inked on a person's leg in a better tattoo design

    KnightRho Report

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    #55

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Minimalist tattoo design of a frog partially submerged in water with ripples, showcasing creative tattoo designs.

    ThatAlexI Report

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    #56

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Colorful mushroom tattoo design on leg inspired by a rough sketch, showcasing unique and improved tattoo designs.

    Equivalent_End897 Report

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    #57

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of a frog mage casting spirits inked on skin with detailed shading and line work.

    DrEwes Report

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    #58

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Colorful tattoo design featuring a 20-sided die surrounded by leaves and flowers, showcasing impressive tattoo designs.

    ruebenreleeshahn Report

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    #59

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Deer and mushroom tattoo designs featuring vibrant colors and detailed artistic elements on arm and wall mount.

    PhillyGoldenTeacher Report

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    #60

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo designs of an astronaut in space inside a lightning bolt, showing a much improved outer space tattoo design.

    mauralarshall Report

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    #61

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Intricate blue tattoo designs featuring classical statues and geometric elements on upper arms in a creative style.

    stefisith Report

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    #62

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Comparison of original artwork and tattoo design showcasing creative tattoo designs that turned out better than expected.

    profile-sad Report

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    #63

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Detailed black and gray tattoo design on thigh featuring a futuristic warrior and a powerful beast character in action.

    gerar191 Report

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    #64

    What I Got, First Pic, What I Asked For, Second Pic

    Black and grey mole tattoos emerging from the skin with detailed shading and texture showcasing unique tattoo designs.

    DressedInCotton Report

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    #65

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Black and colored rat tattoos with detailed wheat designs showcasing creative tattoo designs that turned out better than expected.

    ElSasDeSanBelin Report

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    #66

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo design of a dog wearing a star helmet sitting inside a roller skate, an example of improved tattoo designs.

    alequia Report

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    #67

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    Tattoo sleeve featuring a detailed skull and geometric patterns, showcasing impressive tattoo designs improvements.

    Artsonist Report

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