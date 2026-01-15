ADVERTISEMENT

Even if it’s just a way to pay the bills, a job is still a major part of our lives. After all, we need to eat and keep a roof over our heads.

That said, it’s hard to think of a profession without at least a few frustrating responsibilities that can test the limits of your patience.

To make those moments a little more bearable, the Instagram account @workmemesoffical shares hilariously accurate memes that capture what it really feels like to get through the workday.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text meme defining the word spuddle as working ineffectively and being busy but achieving nothing at work.

workmemesoffical Report

12points
POST
professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There’s this phrase in Hindi “आये थे हरि भजन को, ओटन लगे कपास” [aaye the hari bhajan ko, otan lage kapas] which literally translates to “came to worship god, ended up spinning cotton” and it means to avoid doing important work by instead doing useless tasks

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Sign with a humorous work meme about being replaceable but confident it would take four people, reflecting a mental state at work.

    workmemesoffical Report

    11points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the Company is arrogant enough not to replace you at all and expect your coworkers to do your share

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Work meme joke about rules at the office showing employee and boss conversation with funny tone.

    workmemesoffical Report

    11points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly I have not caused new rules. I have had some spirited discussions about a few though. Maybe I need to set the bar higher

    1
    1point
    reply
    #4

    Meme about work frustrations, refusing to justify paycheck or yearly review, capturing relatable work humor.

    workmemesoffical Report

    11points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    my favorite things about being an independent contractor is that I don't have to do these anymore. Don't like my work? End the contract. Like my work? Extend it. That and getting paid for every hour I work.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Text meme about coworkers being annoying, reflecting on work humor in relatable 52 works memes that might make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet highlighting university salary gaps and administrative roles, featured in works memes that might make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    10points
    POST
    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    57 year olds are Gen X - there are no Gen Xers named Peggy.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Work memes about stressful jobs and the relief of having a sarcastic work friend to make the day bearable

    workmemesoffical Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    Text meme about feeling the Microsoft Teams energy approaching on Sunday evenings, a relatable works meme.

    workmemesoffical Report

    9points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to get the Sunday scariest so badly it ruined most of the day. That was a sigh I should have paid more attention to

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Work memes text about a work bestie inviting to come along just to fill their water bottle.

    workmemesoffical Report

    9points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you want to come with me to the smokers balcony? - I don't smoke - that was not the question. we are inclusive. you still can come

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Work memes joking about friendships formed through shared struggles under a ruthless work regime.

    workmemesoffical Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #11

    Work memes showing humorous frustrations of doing multiple jobs when performing well at work.

    workmemesoffical Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Work meme text about new hires being happy before learning why company is hiring, highlighting work memes humor.

    workmemesoffical Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Work meme text apologizing for delayed response, hoping others would figure it out without help, in a casual Twitter style.

    workmemesoffical Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Office cubical decorated with a mounted animal head, faux fireplace, black rug, and scenic outdoor wall decal work memes.

    workmemesoffical Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #15

    Work meme text showing a humorous exchange about pain related to work in 52 works memes collection.

    workmemesoffical Report

    8points
    POST
    #16

    Work meme on whiteboard asking if anything is low, answered with will to live, blending humor and reality.

    workmemesoffical Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Job application meme showing a funny positive and negative self-description, part of works memes collection.

    workmemesoffical Report

    7points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This question is just the worst. Does anyone actually answer it honestly? I've only ever had candidates come up with some version of "my weakness are that I care too much and work too hard'

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tweet about forgetting work tasks after holidays in a humorous work memes style, highlighting common office struggles.

    consultingcmdy Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Work meme about tax brackets and flat tire, highlighting humor that might make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Work meme text about repeatedly making mistakes in front of the same person, capturing work humor and frustration.

    workmemesoffical Report

    6points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe that person is the issue?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Work meme about awkward standalone hi how are you messages in Teams feeling like hostage negotiation.

    workmemesoffical Report

    6points
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if they wait for you to respond before continuing

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Work meme expressing no desire for corporate ladders, valuing income, mental health, helping others, and good company.

    workmemesoffical Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    You need to time travel to the 1950s. For many, those goals were attainable. By many, I mean mostly white males.

    View more comments
    #23

    Work meme about circling back after the holidays with a humorous take on October and drawing a bigger circle.

    workmemesoffical Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    Work meme about a hungry belly during an interview with laughing emojis, showing funny work life moments.

    workmemesoffical Report

    5points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately many die of starvation every year.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Work meme showing a humorous text about unsustainable work effort leading to burnout and frustration.

    workmemesoffical Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Meme about the feeling of forwarding an email you were accused of not sending, relatable work memes humor and emotions.

    workmemesoffical Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Text meme about work complaining jobs add rules but no money, relatable works meme expressing frustration at workplace changes.

    workmemesoffical Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Handwritten millennial work meme saying work makes you scream, replacing dreams with memes in a humorous tone.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Tweet about wanting an adult study abroad semester with friends for 3-6 months of learning and exploring work memes.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Text meme saying Sis breathe there is no award for overworked female highlighting work memes for stress relief and motivation.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Memes showing a range of work emotions throughout the day, highlighting humor and stress in daily office life.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Person with serious expression watching over a rooftop, representing work memes that might make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    anirudhdineshani avatar
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you dare remove my AI generated paragraphs. Noooo, now I'll have to ask Jiminy again

    0
    0points
    reply
    #33

    Work meme showing two unread emails from HR and boss about filling out an anonymous survey at the office.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And nobody among the brass saw the irony.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Text meme about work highlighting the irony of people being at work while looking for a job, with a laughing emoji.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Man in white cap and shirt holding clipboard confronting a blurred man at workplace in viral works meme.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    qofcheez avatar
    Tara Noe
    Tara Noe
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How much, what's his phone number, and is he available next week?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Work memes with a sarcastic quote about offending coworkers and self-improvement in a simple gray background.

    workmemesoffical Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Man sitting holding a sign saying Should we just quit, a relatable works meme about workplace humor and stress.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Text meme showing a boss humorously addressing a problem by asking if it's a December or January issue work meme.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Hand holding a humorous paycheck with L_MAO.00 amount, illustrating funny works memes about paychecks.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Job application rejection email with humorous interview feedback in a meme from 52 works memes that might make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Screenshot of a work meme showing an HR rejection email followed by a humorous reply from an existing employee.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Id be double checking I was still in the pay system

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Screenshot of a humorous works meme about proving doubts wrong and achieving success despite challenges.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    A row of open pizza boxes on a table with soda bottles, illustrating a funny meme about company profits and team rewards.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    4.9 billion? I guess that's why they could afford more than one topping on each Pizza. To everybody who thinks trickle down economics is a legitimate idea: this is how it works in the real world.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #44

    Close-up of a woman making a skeptical face in a works meme expressing mixed emotions about a new hire joining the team.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A meme showing a device labeled Works but makes sad noises, representing work memes with humor or sadness.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Tweet meme humorously critiques the Slack logo with colorful shapes, featured in funny works memes that make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Work meme text about not covering a coworker's shift if they get beat up, highlighting workplace humor and loyalty.

    workmemesoffical Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Work meme with coworker mentioning circling back to December discussion and reply saying stop living in the past

    workmemesoffical Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Cake with text about sending 1099 forms, humorously related to works memes about minding business.

    workmemesoffical Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Job application work meme showing sarcastic resume answers for school and college details in an online form.

    workmemesoffical Report

    2points
    POST
    samanthajarman avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Worse is the "attach cover letter" ska please have AI write a page of fan fiction by mashing together our job ad and your resume so that are AI can read it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Meme comparing European social benefits to American billionaire wealth in a works meme that might make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Email meme about feeling too old and tired to reply, reflecting workplace memes that make you laugh or cry.

    workmemesoffical Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!