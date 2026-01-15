52 Works Memes That Might Make You Either Laugh Or Cry (New Pics)
Even if it’s just a way to pay the bills, a job is still a major part of our lives. After all, we need to eat and keep a roof over our heads.
That said, it’s hard to think of a profession without at least a few frustrating responsibilities that can test the limits of your patience.
To make those moments a little more bearable, the Instagram account @workmemesoffical shares hilariously accurate memes that capture what it really feels like to get through the workday.
There’s this phrase in Hindi “आये थे हरि भजन को, ओटन लगे कपास” [aaye the hari bhajan ko, otan lage kapas] which literally translates to “came to worship god, ended up spinning cotton” and it means to avoid doing important work by instead doing useless tasks
Do you want to come with me to the smokers balcony? - I don't smoke - that was not the question. we are inclusive. you still can come
And if you're friends with said dictator?
You need to time travel to the 1950s. For many, those goals were attainable. By many, I mean mostly white males.
Unfortunately many die of starvation every year.
Don't you dare remove my AI generated paragraphs. Noooo, now I'll have to ask Jiminy again