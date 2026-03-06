ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of perks that come from working a corporate job. Employees almost never have to work on major holidays, they get to enjoy their weekends without the fear of being called in, and there’s almost no risk of injury on the job. But sitting in a cushy office in an ergonomic chair all day can become incredibly boring.

So an excellent sense of humor is one of the most important tools office workers can have! That’s why White Collar Humor is so popular on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing painfully relatable memes about working in the corporate world, so we’ve gathered their funniest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that you might want to secretly share with your colleagues, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you view your desk job in a more positive light!

#1

Evolution of trash icon from 1995 to 2026 showing a humorous take on white collar humor in the office cubicle.

whitecollarhumor

gohudumone
WubiDubi
WubiDubi
Community Member
1 hour ago

13 steps to de-AI Windows. Well worth it.

    #2

    Career humor post highlighting the three stages of career development and white collar humor about meetings.

    whitecollarhumor

    #3

    SpongeBob meme showing frustration waiting on leadership to join a call, reflecting white collar humor from the cubicle.

    whitecollarhumor

    When you think of white-collar versus blue-collar jobs, you might imagine a businessman in a suit carrying a briefcase and a mechanic who seems to have a magical understanding of how cars work. But there are actually quite a few white-collar jobs that don’t entail carrying a briefcase and working in a 50-story building. (Although, admittedly, some of these roles do involve just that.)

    According to Indeed, a white-collar job typically requires a certain level of formal education, such as a bachelor’s or master’s degree. Meanwhile, blue-collar jobs usually require specific training or a vocational school. The work environment for white-collar jobs usually tends to be in an office, while blue-collar jobs could be anywhere from a factory to inside their clients’ homes.
    #4

    Man relaxing with popcorn while a burning globe burns, depicting white collar humor about ignored management problems.

    whitecollarhumor

    #5

    Kermit the Frog in a cubicle humor meme about white collar humor and sarcastic work leadership comments.

    whitecollarhumor

    #6

    City skyline on fire labeled the world above text about corporate America reminding to submit timesheets, reflecting white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    White-collar jobs are usually paid an annual salary based on working 40 hours per week, while blue-collar workers might take home hourly or commission-based paychecks. Some common white-collar roles include accountants, market researchers, health service administrators, attorneys, and software engineers. 

    But even if you don’t have one of those positions, if you feel like you spend more time sitting at a desk than you do in your own home, there’s a good chance you have a white-collar job too. According to the Department for Professional Employees, 57.8% of the American workforce in 2023 were white-collar workers. 
    #7

    Survey response humor about recommending Windows 10, featured in white collar humor from a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    gohudumone
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    They do with Linux. And MacOS. Just not Windows.

    #8

    Image of a Harry Potter scene humorously captioned to reflect white collar humor about expensive petroleum costs.

    whitecollarhumor

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Yepper, upper 60¢ this week.

    #9

    Tweet about Microsoft Word and pasting frustrations, highlighting white collar humor and office-related comedy.

    whitecollarhumor

    It’s no surprise that these roles are so popular, though, when you consider all of the pros of snagging a corporate job. Talent.com notes that white-collar positions usually allow for upward mobility in a company, take place in safe environments, and allow workers to constantly learn. The Muse points out that these positions typically offer great compensation and benefits too, from health insurance to paid time off.
    #10

    White collar humor meme showing a funny conversation about working on Saturday and arriving late on Monday.

    whitecollarhumor

    #11

    Tweet from White Collar Humor account showing funny exchange about handling cover letters with white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    #12

    Woman lying in bed Monday morning reflecting on work emails, a relatable moment of white collar humor from the cubicle.

    whitecollarhumor

    trishabhandari
    Hyuna
    Hyuna
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    jisoo, what are you doing here?

    However, white-collar jobs certainly aren’t for everyone. Some people can’t stand the 9-6 grind and prefer a more flexible schedule. These office jobs can also be quite stressful and mentally taxing. Plus, they almost never give employees the opportunity to work with their hands. So if you prefer a job that allows you to create something or get out of your head and into your body, this lifestyle might not be for you.
    #13

    WFH humor showing a man on Zoom call and a dog relaxing on a tiny couch, capturing white collar humor at home.

    whitecollarhumor

    #14

    Screenshot of a humorous white collar humor post about Excel misinterpreting numbers as dates in the workplace.

    whitecollarhumor

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    Your drop-downs mean NOTHING to me, I laugh at you.

    #15

    Tweet about saving money on groceries as a humorous post relevant to white collar humor in a casual social media format.

    whitecollarhumor

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'll bet that knucklehead wishes he had an "undo" long about now.

    When it comes to deciding on what kind of job will suit you the best, The Muse recommends considering whether you prefer physical or intellectual tasks. You should also ask yourself how important work-life balance is to you, as how much flexibility you will need will depend on your personal life. Next, consider your long-term goals. Could you see yourself working this same job for decades?  
    #16

    Office cubicles in chaos with flames and multiple SpongeBob characters illustrating white collar humor at work.

    whitecollarhumor

    #17

    Tweet about capitalist brainwash and work hours, reflecting white collar humor and cubicle life sarcasm.

    whitecollarhumor

    #18

    Text post about white collar humor describing reapplying for a job that fired the person years ago and then quitting.

    whitecollarhumor

    Another important factor to consider nowadays is how stable your job will be in the future. The Guardian recently published a piece discussing why there’s been an influx of white-collar workers abandoning their careers, and they pointed out that AI is a significant factor. Last year, around 40% of companies in the United States reported conducting or anticipating layoffs, so many office workers are worried about their futures. Instead of waiting around to lose their jobs, some have decided to pursue other avenues.  
    #19

    Workplace humor meme about mental health and employee stress in white collar jobs shared on social media.

    whitecollarhumor

    soniborah
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I once suggested this to our CEO during a skip meeting. He told me every department get 5% buffer for headcount. Going by our team strength, the 5% is less than 1 so yeah that's why we can't have more employees.

    #20

    Family humor about white collar work life showing a woman and children at a kitchen table with food and decorations.

    whitecollarhumor

    #21

    Man responding to manager's request for meeting minutes with a humorous twist, highlighting white collar humor in the office.

    whitecollarhumor

    “I didn’t want to wait until it was too late,” Janet Feenstra told The Guardian. “I felt scared … I’m divorced, I have two children to look after, and I need financial security.” So she gave up her corporate job to pursue something that she believes AI won’t be able to replace: baking. She enrolled in culinary school and has now been working in a bakery for nearly half a year. It hasn’t been easy, but she’s positive about the future. “White-collar work isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, I’ve realized,” Feenstra says.
    #22

    Man dressed in black sitting with a serious expression, reflecting white collar humor about finance and crypto conversations.

    whitecollarhumor

    #23

    Woman in black top making a skeptical face with white collar humor caption about job motivation and money.

    whitecollarhumor

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Certainly not for the comraderie.

    #24

    Tweet about asking ChatGPT if something is illegal, showcasing white collar humor in a casual office cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    Are you enjoying these hilarious posts about working in the white-collar world, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find painfully relatable, and let us know in the comments below what your favorite thing about having a cushy office job is. Then, if you’re looking for even more memes that your boss probably wouldn’t find funny, we’ve got another Bored Panda article featuring the same account right here!

    #25

    Tweet about poor first class meal with 3D-printed mystery meat, reflecting white collar humor and office chuckle moments.

    whitecollarhumor

    #26

    Cat in a cubicle setting being called into the office, representing white collar humor in the workplace.

    whitecollarhumor

    louise-diana
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    So, not the one about the dog in the bar?

    #27

    Tweet about email signature humor, reflecting white collar humor and office culture in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    #28

    Man and woman in office discussing turnover rate with white collar humor logo and caption about talent poaching.

    whitecollarhumor

    #29

    Cartoon scene humor on white collar humor showing overworked employee in a mask and health advice in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    #30

    Tabby cat lying under a blanket looking bored and sleepy, illustrating white collar humor in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    #31

    Humorous image of two birds on a branch illustrating white collar humor about office managers and assistants.

    whitecollarhumor

    #32

    Ducks lined up on grass with caption when you’ve finally done it, showing white collar humor in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    susanbcao2020
    WFH Forever
    WFH Forever
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Umm, the last one isn't really in a row?

    #33

    Alt text: Simple black and white cartoon showing a man at a party thinking about using Excel without a mouse with white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    #34

    Tweet from White Collar Humor making a funny remark about team cameras on during a Monday morning sync meeting.

    whitecollarhumor

    #35

    Hand choosing between buttons labeled stay and get promoted or quit and be happy, white collar humor in the workplace.

    whitecollarhumor

    #36

    Man in orange jacket expressing frustration and approval, illustrating white collar humor about boss and job reminders.

    whitecollarhumor

    #37

    A comparison of an elaborate carved wooden horse stair railing versus a simple toy horse on a banister, illustrating white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    #38

    Cartoon character with a sly smile, captioned with white collar humor about having bandwidth to help in a work setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Can you throw a few shekels my way to help broaden my bandwidth?

    #39

    Screenshot of an Excel spreadsheet showing a stories function to share work anxiety, highlighting white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    #40

    Office workers in a virtual meeting, with one accidentally turning on video instead of unmuting, showing white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    #41

    Tweet about the mental health impact of Excel, showcasing white collar humor relatable to office cubicle workers.

    whitecollarhumor

    #42

    Humorous white collar office sign about poor time management and a week’s work in three hours at a cubicle.

    whitecollarhumor

    #43

    Excel spreadsheet with a humorous AI-generated Copilot formula error, illustrating white collar humor in the workplace.

    whitecollarhumor

    #44

    Email humor about delayed salary credit shared in white collar humor post from a cubicle workplace setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The Lion, The Witch and the Audacity of this B.itch.

    #45

    Screenshot of a humorous white collar work application highlighting intern with 7 years of experience requirement.

    whitecollarhumor

    gohudumone
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I like the one about the guy who was not shortlisted for a job because he only had 4 years in a certain programming language. They wanted seven. He created it four years ago.

    #46

    Tweet humor about finance and engineering showcasing white collar humor relatable in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    #47

    Tech job humor post comparing Dell, MacBook, and Lenovo Thinkpad laptops with white collar humor in the workplace.

    whitecollarhumor

    #48

    Daily work schedule showing prepping for a call, the call, and recovering from a call with white collar humor.

    whitecollarhumor

    #49

    Tweet comparing generosity of a barista and a software engineer, highlighting white collar humor in workplace interactions.

    whitecollarhumor

    #50

    Office cubicles with bored fish characters, illustrating white collar humor about company culture and office life.

    whitecollarhumor

    #51

    Tweet from unusual whales humorously announcing new software compatibility, showcasing white collar humor in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor

    #52

    White collar humor on a whiteboard showing work effort percentages by day with Baby Yoda holding a red marker.

    whitecollarhumor

    the_true_opifex
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Mein Gott, this joke is at least as old as I am.

    #53

    Screenshot of a white collar humor tweet about job interviews and codebase acceptance in a technical hiring process.

    whitecollarhumor

    heyrickmail-lindt_1
    Rick
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More fool you for working for free (and a one week project at that).

    #54

    SpongeBob and Patrick looking guilty in a cubicle, depicting white collar humor about workplace shenanigans.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    #55

    Man in hospital gown using laptop in bed, depicting white collar humor about working while recovering.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must be a mental hospital.

    #56

    Cartoon hands holding a to-do list with white collar humor tasks like sarcasm and distracting coworkers at the office.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    #57

    Office workers shaking hands with captions about not saying no to tasks, illustrating white collar humor in a cubicle setting.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    #58

    Woman standing in a small apartment kitchen, captured on camera, illustrating white collar humor in a work-from-home setting.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    #59

    LinkedIn notification shows IRS accountant viewed profile after large tax return, a moment of white collar humor from the cubicle.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    #60

    Cartoon character hiding under covers in bed, illustrating white collar humor about avoiding emails from the cubicle.

    whitecollarhumor Report

    #61

    Man with muscular arms working at a dual-monitor desk setup, exemplifying white collar humor in a cubicle environment.

    whitecollarhumor Report

