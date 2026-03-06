ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of perks that come from working a corporate job. Employees almost never have to work on major holidays, they get to enjoy their weekends without the fear of being called in, and there’s almost no risk of injury on the job. But sitting in a cushy office in an ergonomic chair all day can become incredibly boring.

So an excellent sense of humor is one of the most important tools office workers can have! That’s why White Collar Humor is so popular on Instagram. This page is dedicated to sharing painfully relatable memes about working in the corporate world, so we’ve gathered their funniest posts below. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that you might want to secretly share with your colleagues, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you view your desk job in a more positive light!