Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Survivor Of Air India Crash Explains How He Got Out In New Interview, People Find It “Suspicious”
Wreckage of Air India crash site with rescue crane and damaged trees visible in a forested area.
News, World

Survivor Of Air India Crash Explains How He Got Out In New Interview, People Find It “Suspicious”

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Family and friends of those lost in the tragic Air India plane crash are beginning to hold ceremonies and funeral services for their loved ones.

Meanwhile, the one person who survived, 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, is speaking to the media about the harrowing ordeal.

In an interview from his bed while still in the hospital, Ramesh tells the Indian State broadcaster, Doordarshan TV, that he simply walked away from the crash site. 

Highlights
  • The only person to survive the Air India plane crash is 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh
  • Speaking from his hospital bed, he described what happened in the moments after impact
  • Investigations continue into the cause of the crash, as well as into identifying the hundreds of victims
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    “I saw an opening, so I got out”: Vishwash Kumar Ramesh talks to media about what happened

    Wreckage of Air India crash amid trees and rubble, showing damaged aircraft parts and rescue equipment on site.

    Image credits: Raju Shinde / Hindustan Times / Getty Images

    Air India plane approaching low before crash with large explosion in background over urban area.

    Image credits: sanujitmajhi_07 / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The images are harrowing. A plane plummeting to the earth, plumes of smoke, and then an explosion.

    In what many are describing as a miracle, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the lone survivor from the crash. Recently, he told his story to Indian state media, DD TV, in a few different interviews from his hospital bedside.

    Ramesh described how, after the initial impact, he wasn’t sure that he was alive. He was seated in an emergency row, and opened his eyes to see destruction all around him inside the plane.

    Air India crash site with police officers investigating debris and damage to a building after the accident.

    Image credits: TheProjectUnity / X

    At that point, his instincts kicked in. “When I opened my eyes, I saw that I was alive. So I tried to open my seat belt, and I was able to get out,” he said.

    Ramesh told DD TV that, even though he was in an emergency row, he did not need to open the emergency door because it was already broken. He said he just pushed it out of the way and walked out of the aircraft.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My seat was broken, the door was broken. I saw an opening, so I just got out,” he explained.

    The lone crash survivor was born in India, but has lived in the U.K. since 2003

    Survivor of Air India crash with facial injuries, wearing blue hospital gown, giving interview to DD India reporter.

    Image credits: DD India / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Survivor of Air India crash in hospital gown speaking to DD India reporter during interview about escape.

    Image credits: DD India / YouTube

    Comment by Henry Harry stating the increasing suspicion as survivor of Air India crash explains how he got out.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about a survivor of Air India crash explanation.

    Viswash Kumar Ramesh is described in the media as a 40-year-old British national who lives in London with his wife and child. The BBC says that he was born in India but has lived in England since 2003.

    His brother Ajay, who was also on the flight with him, did not survive. He and his brother were returning to the U.K. after visiting family in India, media report.

    Ramesh is expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days. He has sustained slight bruises and cuts, but nothing life-threatening. Doctors expect a full recovery.

    Besides TV reporters, Ramesh accepted one very special visitor,  Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi was in the hospital to meet with the victims’ families and stopped by to chat with Ramesh as well.

    Medical officials are having trouble identifying AI171 victims due to the intense flames

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a white shirt talking outdoors in a new interview about Air India crash survivor experience and escape.

    Image credits: HbonesMedia / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So far, officials say the number of those who lost their lives in the accident, both on the plane and the ground, is 279, but that number is expected to keep rising. 

    241 people, including crew and passengers, onboard the plane have perished, as well as dozens of people inside the building that the plane crashed into; a medical school hostel, filled with people eating lunch. 

    Identifying the victims has been difficult, search and rescue teams tell the media. That’s because the intense fires and explosions that resulted from the crash likely incinerated many of the victims’ bodies.

    Comment from Vanessa Ybanez discussing the survivor of the Air India crash and opinions on the incident's authenticity.

    Comment by Mark Allan Nazareno about the Air India crash survivor interview, discussing suspicion and escape details.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the New York Times, medical officials told families that initial findings showed that “temperatures at the crash site had reached 1,500 degrees Celsius, or 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The director of the Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory, HP Sanghvi,spoke to the media over the weekend about the difficult nature of the task ahead of them.

    “These high temperatures affect the DNA present in various parts of the body,” Mr. Sanghvi said. “The entire process—from collecting DNA samples of victims and their families to final matching—is being carried out 24/7,” he said.

    “The plane was stuck”: Ramesh describes flight as search for black boxes continues

    Air India economy boarding pass for Ramesh Viswashkumar from Ahmedabad to London on June 12, 2025.

    Image credits: rehnedotum_ / X

    Survivor of Air India crash with facial injuries lying down, sharing his experience in a new interview.

    Image credits: I_amMukhtar / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Hannah Collins expressing sympathy about trauma, related to survivor of Air India crash explaining escape.

    In addition to the laborious task of identifying the victims, transportation officials and investigators are trying to determine why Air India flight AI171 tragically crashed about 30 seconds after taking off on June 12th.

    Survivor Vishwash Kumar Rameshhas told officials that within a few seconds of taking off, it felt like, “the plane was stuck in the air”, Ramesh said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Aviation experts and former pilots have been speculating on what might have happened, with some suggesting pilot error, or even other nefarious motives.

    It is known that the captain did make a mayday call to the control tower shortly before the crash. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But the real answer will only be known once the two so-called ‘black boxes’ are recovered. Those are the plane’s flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder. With these two pieces of equipment, officials should be able to tell if the crash was due to mechanical failure, human error or a combination of both.

    “We left the airport in frustration”: Bhoomi Chauhan missed flight AI171 by 10 minutes

    Air India crash survivor seat map with highlighted seat A11 and business class layout in an airplane diagram.

    Image credits: himanshu4402 / X

    Survivor of Air India crash wearing pilot uniform and sunglasses, smiling in front of an aircraft on tarmac.

    Image credits: BDUTT / X

    Although Vishwash Kumar Rameshwas the only person to survive, additional stories are emerging about close calls. People who, for some reason or another, did not make the flight, and are now alive to tell their stories.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    One is Bhoomi Chauhan, who according to the BBC, was  angry and frustrated that she lost the flight. She had been stuck in traffic, so she arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad 10 minutes after boarding.

    When she was told at the gate that she couldn’t board the plane, she was upset.

    Damaged cafeteria with debris and people inspecting the scene after Air India crash survivor's new interview.

    Image credits: Rishii_Bose / X

    Wreckage of Air India crash inside a damaged building with debris and broken walls visible through hole.

    Image credits: Rishii_Bose / X

    “I requested airline staff to allow me inside as I am only 10 minutes [late]. I told them that I am the last passenger and so please allow me to board the plane, but they did not allow me,” Chauhan told the BBC. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She said: “We got very angry with our driver and left the airport in frustration,” she recalls. “I was very disappointed.” 

    Now, of course, the 28-year-old is counting her blessings.

    Watch the survivor’s interview below:

    Netizens discuss Ramesh’s luck and the survivor’s guilt he will likely be living with

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user D1oneRanger discussing a miraculous Air India crash survivor with seat number 11a undergoing treatment at bed 11.

    Comment highlighting a survivor of Air India crash recounting his experience, viewed as suspicious by some people online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing relief and support for Air India crash survivor in a heartfelt message.

    Social media comment expressing shock and disbelief over Air India crash survivor’s miraculous escape and trauma.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter comment expressing hope for the survivor of Air India crash to stay alive and fulfill his mission.

    Comment discussing how others question the Air India crash survivor's escape, calling it a miracle and urging thankfulness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying he's got a rock solid guardian angel, in discussion about Air India crash survivor interview.

    Comment praising survivor of Air India crash, expressing relief and condolences for those who perished with a red heart emoji.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying dude is in shock, posted one day ago with 78 likes, related to Air India crash survivor interview discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment praising the cinematic survival story of an Air India crash survivor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing skepticism about a Survivor of Air India crash and how he escaped the plane implosion.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for the survivor of the Air India crash and his loss.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for Air India crash survivor struggling with English due to shock.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about a survivor of the Air India crash walking out without jumping.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Todd Detcheverry about the Air India crash survivor’s black box seat claim.

    Screenshot of Paul Griffins commenting something is fishy, reacting to survivor of Air India crash interview online.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    7

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    christocyclist avatar
    Christos Arvanitis
    Christos Arvanitis
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP you are part of the problem in this world today. Fueling conspiracy nonsense. It makes me wonder who funds you. China? Russia? Seriously. There will always be fools who think they "know better" and that is why measles are making a comeback, how Trump got elected, why antivaxxers are in the cabinet in the US, Alex Jones and Sandy Hook etc. SHAME SHAME SHAME BP. Do better than this drivel. This guy was traumatized and will be physically and emotionally scarred for life. Keyboard morons sitting on their arses making shite up. F off...

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the actual f is wrong with people? What conspiracy theory fuelled nonsense are 17% of respondents buying into?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    phobrek avatar
    Phobrek
    Phobrek
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's at 21% now. Genuinely curious, anyone that finds his story suspicious, what do you think might have happened instead of what he's said?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That man lost his brother, Donata. Have some f*****g respect spreading conspiracy shite. Bad Daily Mail Bot

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    christocyclist avatar
    Christos Arvanitis
    Christos Arvanitis
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP you are part of the problem in this world today. Fueling conspiracy nonsense. It makes me wonder who funds you. China? Russia? Seriously. There will always be fools who think they "know better" and that is why measles are making a comeback, how Trump got elected, why antivaxxers are in the cabinet in the US, Alex Jones and Sandy Hook etc. SHAME SHAME SHAME BP. Do better than this drivel. This guy was traumatized and will be physically and emotionally scarred for life. Keyboard morons sitting on their arses making shite up. F off...

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What the actual f is wrong with people? What conspiracy theory fuelled nonsense are 17% of respondents buying into?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    phobrek avatar
    Phobrek
    Phobrek
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's at 21% now. Genuinely curious, anyone that finds his story suspicious, what do you think might have happened instead of what he's said?

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kerirodonnell avatar
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    meeeeeeeeeeee
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That man lost his brother, Donata. Have some f*****g respect spreading conspiracy shite. Bad Daily Mail Bot

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT