Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Expert Reveals Theory On Simple Mistake That May Have Caused Tragic Air India Crash
Experienced pilot in uniform explaining theory on simple mistake linked to tragic Air India crash in airport setting.
News, World

Expert Reveals Theory On Simple Mistake That May Have Caused Tragic Air India Crash

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

As the investigation into the Air IndiaFlight 171 plane crash on Thursday (June 12) afternoon gathers impetus, an expert has broken ranks with his opinion on the likely cause of the disaster.

The incident resulted in all but one passenger’s death and nothing but an account of a loud bang on board, per 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who limped out of the wreck, and reports of a distress call shortly after take-off.

Highlights
  • Commercial pilot and YouTuber Captain Steve says landing gear never retracted causing drag.
  • The Air India fatal flight lost height.
  • The expert believes this is likely due to pilot's error.

US Navy veteran turned commercial pilot and YouTuber, Captain Steve, spoke to CNN’s India outlet and called pilot error.

One detail leading to his belief was the fact that videos of the ascending plane indicate its landing gear had not been retracted when required.

RELATED:

    Captain Steve discounts bird strikes and dirty jet fuel

    Air India airplane taking off from airport runway, related to expert theory on tragic Air India crash mistake.

    Image credits: John McArthur (Not the actual photo)

    “The gear never comes up,” the aviator told an anchor in a virtual meeting, claiming that it “creates a tremendous amount of drag.” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He then pointed to the plane’s short ascent before it started to “lose lift.”

    Small airplane flying low over an open field, linked to expert theory on simple mistake in Air India crash.

    Image credits: ShivAroor

    “The only plausible explanation for this is the loss of power theory.”

    In lay terms, this usually happens when the jet’s engines stop performing as they should, which is usually the result of dirty fuel clogging up the supply lines or birds flying into–in this case–both engines.

    Pilot expert in uniform explaining theory on simple mistake that may have caused tragic Air India crash during video discussion.

    Image credits: Captain Steeeve

    The veteran flyer immediately debunked his second theory when he pointed out that the CCTV footage of the Boeing 787’s last moments depicts no birds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Now the video is from a distance and it’s grainy,” he admits, “but that would have to be a lot of birds to take out both engines.”

    Contrary to what many assume, Captain Steve believes the plane’s engines never lost power

    Expert pilot explaining theory on simple mistake possibly causing tragic Air India crash with plane landing in background.

    Image credits: Captain Steeeve

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I think that the engines were operating at full capacity,” the commercial pilot asserted.

    But the problem, according to him, lay in a simple error that quickly became irreversible and turned fatal.

    Explosion captured on surveillance footage, expert reveals theory on simple mistake in tragic Air India crash investigation

    Image credits: ShivAroor

    “[The aircraft] climbs up right about [to] the point where the pilot flying would ask for the gear to be raised up into the aircraft,” Captain Steve says.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That never happened.”

    “I don’t know if he asked for it or didn’t we don’t know we don’t have a voice recorder yet but the gear never comes up,” he says, circling back to his observation.

    It is likely the pilot pulled on the wrong lever

    Experienced pilot discussing theory on simple mistake that may have caused tragic Air India crash in airport setting.

    Image credits: Captain Steeeve

    “It could be that the wing was reconfigured,” Captain Steve says.

    “In other words, [the wing] went from flaps out for takeoff to flaps being retracted.” 

    According to the YouTuber, this could have happened when either Captain Sumeet Sabharwal or First Officer Clive Kunder in the cockpit called for the wheels to be retracted, the other mistakenly pulled the wrong lever.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mistake resulted in the aircraft losing speed and lift too quickly for them to correct the error. And the result was fatal.

    His theory does not account for the loud noise heard by the only survivor

    As noted by viewers, Captain Steve’s theory does not factor in the “loud bang” recounted by the catastrophe’s only survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40.

    The British national, seated right in front of economy class for what he expected to be a long haul home, claimed he saw people dying around him.

    Thick black smoke rising above trees after Air India crash, with expert theory on simple mistake causing the tragedy.

    Image credits: Osint613

    When he opened his eyes and realized he had survived, he limped out of the wreck, apparently escaping the explosion and the incandescent plume caused by 100 tons of igniting jet fuel.

    Another cryptic hint of distress in the cockpit seconds before disaster was Mayday call. But attempts by ground control to respond went unanswered.

    Both the aircraft and pilots were seasoned flyers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Expert in a dark suit and tie speaking at a podium, sharing theory on simple mistake in Air India crash investigation.

    Image credits: air india

    According to a report by the BBC, Captain Sabharwal, the senior officer on deck, was a 22-year commercial airline veteran, a tenure during which he accumulated more than 8,000 flying hours.

    The aircraft itself was acquired by the in 2014 and had 41,000 hours of flying time,nearly 8,000 takeoffs and landings, according to aviation analytics company, Circum. 

    Air India will be paying out $28,000 per deceased passenger’s family 

     

     

    The cause of the crash is yet to be officially disclosed. In the meantime, stakeholders like Boeing president and CEO Kelly Ortberg have weighed in, offering support and condolences.

    “Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau,” Ortberg said in a statement.

    Air India has since indicated that it intends paying out interim compensations of $28,000 to the families of each crash victim. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some netizens think it is too soon for speculation

    Rory Campbell sharing a comment urging patience for the investigation before speculating on the Air India crash theory.

    Comment by Nick Vance about Facebook aircraft accident investigators reacting to a tragic Air India crash theory and mistake.

    Comment from Julie Kim Shore Cornthwaite about surviving a plane crash and criticism from Facebook detectives, text on light background.

    Comment by Chris Moisley discussing possible poor maintenance linked to a simple mistake causing the tragic Air India crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing concern about tragic Air India crash and waiting for expert findings on possible simple mistake cause.

    User comment by Jay Acharya expressing a view on waiting for full investigation before blaming in Air India crash theories discussion.

    Comment by Denise Donbavand urging patience until the inquiry is complete about the Air India crash investigation.

    User comment by Lekau Molokomma discussing opinions of experts after tragic Air India crash incidents.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ankur Mukherjee commenting on social media expert related to a simple mistake in tragic Air India crash theory.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Mohamad Ali discussing a simple mistake related to Air India crash theory.

    Comment by Saif Zeeshan discussing a simple mistake that may have caused the tragic Air India crash in flight simulators.

    Comment discussing a theory on a simple mistake that may have caused the tragic Air India crash and possible avoidance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Timothy Taylor humorously mentioning expert and airline pilot shirt in a casual tone.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Steve is a reputable correspondent. He's a current commercial airline pilot (the uniform is real) and is also a former military pilot. He also almost ended up on one of the planes that hit the World Trade Center. He spent the whole video saying "this is just my observation" and "let's wait for the NTSB report before making a final judgement" and that this is just what he saw and how he could account for how the plane behaved. He may be wrong, but frankly he's probably closer to right than anyone else has been.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP shouldn't be furthering the spread of irresponsible and unethical statements like this. Any aviation "expert" knows the harms caused to the aviation industry by comments like these. Aviation is an example of an industry that responds well to incidents, whether they result in accidents or not, and this kind of comment undermines that

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Steve is a reputable correspondent. He's a current commercial airline pilot (the uniform is real) and is also a former military pilot. He also almost ended up on one of the planes that hit the World Trade Center. He spent the whole video saying "this is just my observation" and "let's wait for the NTSB report before making a final judgement" and that this is just what he saw and how he could account for how the plane behaved. He may be wrong, but frankly he's probably closer to right than anyone else has been.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP shouldn't be furthering the spread of irresponsible and unethical statements like this. Any aviation "expert" knows the harms caused to the aviation industry by comments like these. Aviation is an example of an industry that responds well to incidents, whether they result in accidents or not, and this kind of comment undermines that

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT