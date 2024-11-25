“Devastating” Footage Of Liam Payne’s Final Moments Leaves Girlfriend Sure He Could’ve Been Saved

ADVERTISEMENT

New disturbing CCTV footage of Liam Payne captured on the day he fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at Buenos Aires‘ CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16, raised some questions. Girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who left Argentina two days before the tragedy, expressed heartbreak over missed opportunities to intervene.

Trigger warning: explicit details leading up to Liam Payne’s death – CCTV footage capturing the final hours before the former One Direction member’s fatal fall has been circulating on social media, leaving his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and fans confused.

The video showed Liam being carried unconscious by three men through CasaSur Palermo Hotel’s lobby 13 minutes before his death, as witnesses reported erratic behavior and convulsions earlier.

The eerie clip, quickly going viral online, sparked concerns as a TikTok user commented: “And what if they are the one who pushed Liam???”

New disturbing CCTV footage has emerged of Liam Payne captured the day he fell to his death from a third-floor balcony at Buenos Aires' CasaSur Palermo Hotel on October 16

A person wrote: “This hotel needs questioning something does not add up.”

“Looks like they trying to force him into his room,” a netizen added.

Another TikTok user asked: “Why are they holding him?”

A person on Threads wondered: “Why is Liam’s face blurred out? Why is the guy at the back smiling? Is that Liam’s watch? If Liam is unconscious then how is his head held up?”

A separate individual chimed in: “Liam’s parents and police should hold those people responsible for Liam’s death. Why would they not call an ambulance for him?”

A still image from the video, which was released by The Daily Mail on Sunday (November 24), showed the timestamp at 4:54:58 p.m. — 13 minutes before Liam plummeted to his death.

The singer acted erratically in the lobby for about an hour, The Mail reported. Moreover, an eyewitness had previously told the British tabloid that Liam was “convulsing” on the lobby floor before he passed out and had to be physically taken back to his room.

Another still image from the CCTV footage has the timestamp 4:54:37 p.m. and showed the three men were already with the singer outside of his room 11 seconds before they were at the lobby, We Got This Covered reported on Sunday.

A hotel guest reportedly noted it takes at least 90 seconds to get from the lobby to the third floor, suggesting one of the CCTV timestamps was inaccurate.

Another eyewitness reported that the 31-year-old repeatedly went in and out of his room, causing a disturbance that prompted the hotel manager to intervene.

While it’s unclear if the manager is one of the men seen in the footage, he called 911 at the time to report damage in Liam’s room and to express concern because the room had a balcony.

At 5:11 p.m., paramedics reportedly arrived to find the music star in the hotel’s inner courtyard, having fallen 40 meters to his death; authorities later confirmed he was semi-conscious when he fell and had drugs in his system.

The eerie footage has reportedly left grieving girlfriend Kate significantly upset and wondering whether her late boyfriend’s death could’ve been prevented if help had been provided sooner.

A source close to Kate told The New York Post on Saturday (November 23), “Whenever it seems it can’t get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful.

“He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It’s devastating — and infuriating.”

there is the video of a hotel guest saying that liam payne was convulsing and then the hotel decided to leave liam in his room ALONE while he was convulsing and then the tragedy happened. im honestly out of words rn, if they had done something maybe liam would be still here. https://t.co/nI8IUgNWto pic.twitter.com/rMAADFoWWo — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 𓊍ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) October 18, 2024

A chilling 911 call made shortly before Liam Payne’s fall from his hotel balcony features the hotel manager reporting a guest causing a disturbance. pic.twitter.com/UzgCqQcY0Q — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) October 17, 2024

Preliminary toxicology reports revealed that Liam had drugs in his system, including “pink cocaine,” a dangerous recreational mix of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine, Bored Panda previously reported.

Nevertheless, there was no mention of the pink cocaine in the official statements.

Additional studies to determine whether there was alcohol or drugs in Liam’s system at the time of his death have been requested, Today reported on November 20.

It has been reported that in Argentina, the toxicology report could take over a week.

Liam’s family had already been informed of the findings before they were made public, Variety reported on November 7.

Following his death, a coroner confirmed that the musician sustained around 25 injuries from the fall, which were deemed as his cause of death.

“The head injuries were sufficient to cause death, while the internal and external hemorrhages in the skull, thorax, abdomen, and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death,” according to the release from the prosecutor’s office.

Argentina’s public prosecutor subsequently confirmed that three individuals were formally charged in connection with Liam’s death.

In a statement released on November 7, prosecutor Andrés Esteban Madrea disclosed the charges against one hotel employee and two others.

“Illicit conduct was discovered from which three people were charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death, supply, and facilitation of narcotics,” according to a translation of the Spanish press release.

One of the individuals had “accompanied the artist on a daily basis during his stay in the city of Buenos Aires” and was “charged with the crimes of abandonment of a person followed by death,” the statement said.

The second accused, a hotel employee, was charged with supplying cocaine to the pop icon.

The employee “must answer for two proven supplies of cocaine to Liam during the period he was at the hotel,” the release read.

The third individual “is also a narcotics supplier who is charged with two other clearly tested supplies” on two different instances on October 14.

Liam was laid to rest in a private funeral on November 20 in Amersham, England, Bored Panda previously reported.

His former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan reunited to pay their respects alongside Simon Cowell and other celebrity friends.

