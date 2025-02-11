Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Banned For Life”: Super Bowl Dancer Finds Out Punishment After Flag Stunt During Halftime Show
Celebrities, News

“Banned For Life”: Super Bowl Dancer Finds Out Punishment After Flag Stunt During Halftime Show

A Super Bowl protestor was permanently banned from any future NFL events after unfurling a Suadenese-Palestinian flag during a performance by Kendrick Lamar.

The man, identified by NBC News as Zul-Qarnain Nantambu, interrupted the show while the artist was doing a live rendition of Not Like Us, causing security personnel at the Caesars Superdome to move and detain him.

Highlights
  • Dancer banned for life from NFL events after flag protest at Super Bowl halftime.
  • Protester disrupted Kendrick Lamar's show with a Sudanese-Palestinian flag.
  • NFL and Roc Nation denied any prior knowledge of protestor's actions.
  • The man claimed his protest aimed to raise awareness on the situation in the Middle East.

While the NFL confirmed that Nantambu was part of the show’s field cast, the organization vehemently denied that his actions were known, or sanctioned by any member of the show’s production. 

    The NFL confirmed the permanent banning of a Kendrick Lamar dancer who unfurled a flag in protest at the Super Bowl

    Performer in a blue jacket on stage during the Super Bowl halftime show.

    Image credits: Michael Owens/Getty Images

    “The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the organization’s statement read. 

    “The individual will be banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.”

    Super Bowl dancer performing on a stage, wearing a cap and jacket, under dramatic lighting.

    Image credits: NFL

    Shortly after the flag was revealed, security personnel at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans quickly moved in, detaining the protestor and escorting him off the field in front of a packed stadium of approximately 83,000 fans.

    Super Bowl halftime show dancer holds flag, causing a stir during performance.

    Image credits: Mondoweiss

    The incident occurred during what was otherwise an electrifying halftime show headlined by Lamar. Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson kicked off the show dressed as “Uncle Sam,” setting the stage for the Compton rapper, who delivered an energetic 11-track set over 13 minutes.

    Super Bowl halftime stage with dancer highlighted for flag stunt during performance.

    Image credits: JoyousDemi

    As Bored Panda previously reported, the show received mixed reviews by viewers who felt its sound quality was subpar, making understanding the rapper difficult. 

    “Literal snooze fest. I can’t understand a single word he is saying,” one viewer said. “Can’t hear a single word Kendrick is saying. Will this be the worst halftime show ever?

    The show also had cameo appearances from tennis icon Serena Williams, as well as DJ Mustard.

    The protestor defended his actions, believing the Super Bowl was the perfect stage to amplify his message

    Super Bowl dancer displays flag with messages for Sudan and Gaza during halftime show, amid performance.

    Image credits: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

    As for the protestor, he expressed no remorse over his actions in an interview with NBC, explaining that his stunt stemmed from his Islamic faith and a genuine desire to raise awareness about the situation in that area of the world.

    “I know it would invigorate their faith, seeing somebody supporting them and thinking about them on such a grand stage to bring awareness to that, to their struggles,” Nantambu explained, believing Lamar’s show would be the perfect opportunity to amplify his message.

    “Maybe we don’t have the military prowess to stop the war, but we can at least do what we can to help those who are afflicted by these different atrocities in these countries.”

    Both the NFL and Roc Nation, the company responsible for producing the halftime show, were quick to distance themselves from the protestor’s beliefs, emphasizing that his actions were neither planned nor sanctioned by any party involved with the event.

    “So much for freedom of speech.” Users debated on the legitimacy of the protestor’s actions at an event like the Super Bowl

    Comment discussing Super Bowl dancer's flag stunt and potential police involvement regarding 1st amendment rights.

    Comment on free speech implications related to Super Bowl halftime flag stunt controversy.

    Comment by Jessica Bellgraph discussing a halftime show flag stunt at the Super Bowl.

    Comment on Super Bowl flag stunt punishment, expressing views on freedom of speech.

    Comment mentioning the importance of sending messages, with reaction emojis including a globe.

    Facebook comment discussing a Super Bowl dancer's lifetime ban after a controversial halftime flag stunt.

    Text message discussing a controversial stunt by a Super Bowl dancer, mentioning disregard and making a bold statement.

    Text message from Amy Buckner saying, "He was there for 1 reason. Mission accomplished!" with emoji reactions.

    Comment questioning the ban of a Super Bowl dancer for waiving a flag during the halftime show stunt.

    Text comment saying "He deserves a medal!" related to Super Bowl dancer flag stunt.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't notice this happening at all. I was too busy being annoyed by the worst halftime show I've ever seen.

    guessundheit avatar
    Guess Undheit
    Guess Undheit
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for him and his heroic act. He made his point, likely got paid, and was "banned" from meaningless brain damage events. THEIR loss, not his.

    benazizaoussama avatar
    Ben Aziza
    Ben Aziza
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand the ppl who pick sides in that cult driven conflict. Thousand of years of war... Countless people who had nothing to do with it unwillingly sacrificed in those altars... Worst of the evil zealot hoards throwing themselves in that grinder... None of that was enough for this type of guy to see what kind of Fuked up thing he is supporting? Go on i guess support that one cult you love. The one that is full of all the totally peaceful and always a victim poor "Chosen by God" people who deserve that "Holy land" aka ALL and ANY LAND they deem HOLY and WOULD STOP AT NOTHING to get it... You know that one cult where you have to comply or face the death or exile 50/50 deal...(Many times it was death by exile like with the dark night trilogy scarecrow judge!) Now you have to guess which cult I am referring to! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Spoiler alert it is any and all of them... Mainly the Abrahamic in this context...

    kerryfletcher avatar
    PenguinEmp
    PenguinEmp
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sorry what? Cult driven conflict? No no no. Im sorry but Klingon a thousand people, raping women kids andesving the to die, hostages all for going to a concert.

