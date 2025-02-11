“Banned For Life”: Super Bowl Dancer Finds Out Punishment After Flag Stunt During Halftime Show

ADVERTISEMENT

A Super Bowl protestor was permanently banned from any future NFL events after unfurling a Suadenese-Palestinian flag during a performance by Kendrick Lamar.

The man, identified by NBC News as Zul-Qarnain Nantambu, interrupted the show while the artist was doing a live rendition of Not Like Us, causing security personnel at the Caesars Superdome to move and detain him.

While the NFL confirmed that Nantambu was part of the show’s field cast, the organization vehemently denied that his actions were known, or sanctioned by any member of the show’s production.

Image credits: Michael Owens/Getty Images

“The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show. No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent,” the organization’s statement read.

“The individual will be banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events.”

Image credits: NFL

Shortly after the flag was revealed, security personnel at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans quickly moved in, detaining the protestor and escorting him off the field in front of a packed stadium of approximately 83,000 fans.

Image credits: Mondoweiss

The incident occurred during what was otherwise an electrifying halftime show headlined by Lamar. Veteran actor Samuel L. Jackson kicked off the show dressed as “Uncle Sam,” setting the stage for the Compton rapper, who delivered an energetic 11-track set over 13 minutes.

Image credits: JoyousDemi

As Bored Panda previously reported, the show received mixed reviews by viewers who felt its sound quality was subpar, making understanding the rapper difficult.

“Literal snooze fest. I can’t understand a single word he is saying,” one viewer said. “Can’t hear a single word Kendrick is saying. Will this be the worst halftime show ever?

The show also had cameo appearances from tennis icon Serena Williams, as well as DJ Mustard.

The protestor defended his actions, believing the Super Bowl was the perfect stage to amplify his message

Image credits: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

As for the protestor, he expressed no remorse over his actions in an interview with NBC, explaining that his stunt stemmed from his Islamic faith and a genuine desire to raise awareness about the situation in that area of the world.

“I know it would invigorate their faith, seeing somebody supporting them and thinking about them on such a grand stage to bring awareness to that, to their struggles,” Nantambu explained, believing Lamar’s show would be the perfect opportunity to amplify his message.

During the Super Bowl halftime show, a protester stormed the field waving a Palestinian and Sudanese flag, demanding the world’s attention on genocide and oppression. He was later tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/CYRdoTbOfC — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) February 10, 2025

“Maybe we don’t have the military prowess to stop the war, but we can at least do what we can to help those who are afflicted by these different atrocities in these countries.”

Both the NFL and Roc Nation, the company responsible for producing the halftime show, were quick to distance themselves from the protestor’s beliefs, emphasizing that his actions were neither planned nor sanctioned by any party involved with the event.

“So much for freedom of speech.” Users debated on the legitimacy of the protestor’s actions at an event like the Super Bowl

