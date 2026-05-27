Female Cop Urged To Quit After Horrific Viral Footage Shows Her Brutally Beating High School Boy

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Bianca Camacho, a 37-year-old police officer from Fairfield, California, went viral last Wednesday (May 20) for using what is being deemed excessive force to handcuff 16-year-old Maurice Williams at a local high school.

Video captured by her body camera showed Camacho repeatedly striking Williams while ordering him to “give me your f**king hands” after pulling him away from an altercation with another student.

Highlights A viral video shows Officer Camacho using forceful tactics during a high school incident involving 16-year-old Maurice Williams.

Community members and the family have demanded accountability, calling for her dismissal and a full investigation into the incident.

A second video has surfaced showing her being aggressive during a prior arrest, intensifying scrutiny of her conduct.

Netizens quickly condemned the action, with many accusing Camacho of being “verbally and physically” hostile toward a minor. Some also called for her dismissal, writing, “She needs to be fired, along with anyone who behaves like this.”

Williams’s family, as well as community members, echoed the demand, claiming the incident has left the student suffering dizzy spells as well as psychological damage.

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Fairfield residents pushed for accountability after viral footage showed Officer Bianca Camacho’s forceful binding of a teen

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Camacho was called to Fairfield High School to assist school resource officer James Lewis.

A verbal dispute broke out between Williams and an unnamed second student at around 12:30 p.m. last week, drawing a crowd of students.

This overwhelmed Lewis, with Camacho feeling the need to take over.

Image credits: Fairfield, CA Police Department/Facebook

Viral videos show her proceeding to grab Williams by his hair and push him to the ground in an attempt to handcuff him.

She appears to land as many as seven open-palm strikes to his face in her effort to restrain him.

Lewis can then be heard gently telling her to “stop.”

The two then worked together to cuff Williams as he lay still on his stomach.

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Two backpacks were confiscated from the scene and contained screwdrivers, according to Fairfield PD.

Netizens, however, overlooked this detail and fixated on Camacho being absolutely brutal with Williams.

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Image credits: Will Williams Jr/Facebook

“The way you beat that student, it looked like you were trying to impress someone. This is what rookie cops do,” one said, while another added, “She should be fired, sued, and not be working with the public ever again.”

“Fire her and make sure she never works as a police officer again,” a third echoed.

A fourth called her “a gang member with a badge,” and the next said, “I wonder if she had a very bad day for her to act like this.”

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Williams’s family detailed his state of mind following the incident, with Fairfield PD giving an account of actions taken so far

Image credits: Will Williams Jr/Facebook

Williams’s family, alongside 25 students, rallied outside Fairfield High School on Friday afternoon, asking for a full investigation into the officer’s actions.

The student’s stepmother, Sequoia Williams, said she doesn’t feel that Camacho should be around kids, adding, “I feel like she should lose her job.”

Williams’s grandmother, Ruthy Fisher, said seeing her grandbaby “lying there, getting beat like a dog, hair pulled,” bothered her.

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Berry Accius, founder of the nonprofit Voice of the Youth, asked why Camacho felt “like this type of excessive force was necessary.”

“In an already heightened situation, law enforcement’s job is to de-escalate, not make things worse,” he said.

Image credits: Will Williams Jr/Facebook

Maurice’s father, Will Williams, said that his son didn’t want to join the protest because he’s “nervous about how the police are making him look.”

“He’s a child, he’s emotional. That day, he felt fear,” Rhamesha Stevenson, Williams’s mother, said at the rally.

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The family’s supporters chanted “expose the lies at Fairfield High,” and “no justice, no peace,” in front of the school.

Bianca Camacho has been reassigned, and, according to Chief Dan Marshall, the Fairfield Police Department has launched a third-party investigation.

🧵🚨Public Trust Report Sent to Vallejo🚨 FRFT and AFLF have submitted a formal report to the City of Vallejo and Vallejo Police Department regarding Officer Bianca Camacho and public trust concerns raised by circulating video evidence. We are also adding another video in the… pic.twitter.com/G4IREPKbav — American Freedmen Legal Fund (@realAFLF) May 26, 2026

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Marshall announced the move in a Facebook post the same day as the rally while apologizing for Camacho’s actions. He acknowledged that it caused “division and concern within the community.”

“We will carefully evaluate the totality of the investigation’s findings for discipline, additional training, opportunities for improvement, or policy changes within the department,” he said.

Another video has come to light showing the embattled police officer’s aggressive conduct while on duty

Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube

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Maya Hamilton was 18 years old when she was forcefully pulled from her vehicle by Camacho during a traffic stop in Fairfield in July 2025.

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Her co-passenger recorded the incident on a phone camera, but it was never shared with anyone until Sunday, May 24, when Hamilton saw Camacho making headlines for subjecting another teen to the same behavior.

Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube

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The video shows Camacho standing in the driver’s doorway of Hamilton’s vehicle.

“Right now, you’re not listening,” Camacho tells the girl, to which she replies, “I was listening. I grabbed my registration, I grabbed…”

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Hamilton’s speech was cut short as Camacho dragged her out of the car by first grabbing her hoodie and then two fistfuls of her hair with both hands.

During the encounter, Hamilton had paperwork stacked on her lap, which she said she pulled from the glovebox while searching for her registration and insurance.

Outrage is growing after a Northern California police officer involved in the violent arrest of a teenager at a high school last week was linked to a similar incident involving allegations of excessive force a year ago. In a statement released late Friday the Fairfield Police… pic.twitter.com/PfE0xdHN8n — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 26, 2026

Berry Accius, who spoke with Hamilton, said, “Watching what happened to Williams retraumatized her.” It prompted her to share her story, as she said, “When I saw what was happening, I had to say something.”

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“I am going to be 20 years old, and it’s still impacting me,” she claimed.

“End police brutality,” a netizen demanded

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