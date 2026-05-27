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Female Cop Urged To Quit After Horrific Viral Footage Shows Her Brutally Beating High School Boy
Female cop smiling in uniform with American flag in background, related to viral footage controversy involving high school boy incident.
Social Issues, Society

Female Cop Urged To Quit After Horrific Viral Footage Shows Her Brutally Beating High School Boy

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Bianca Camacho, a 37-year-old police officer from Fairfield, California, went viral last Wednesday (May 20) for using what is being deemed excessive force to handcuff 16-year-old Maurice Williams at a local high school.

Video captured by her body camera showed Camacho repeatedly striking Williams while ordering him to “give me your f**king hands” after pulling him away from an altercation with another student.

Highlights
  • A viral video shows Officer Camacho using forceful tactics during a high school incident involving 16-year-old Maurice Williams.
  • Community members and the family have demanded accountability, calling for her dismissal and a full investigation into the incident.
  • A second video has surfaced showing her being aggressive during a prior arrest, intensifying scrutiny of her conduct.

Netizens quickly condemned the action, with many accusing Camacho of being “verbally and physically” hostile toward a minor. Some also called for her dismissal, writing, “She needs to be fired, along with anyone who behaves like this.”

Williams’s family, as well as community members, echoed the demand, claiming the incident has left the student suffering dizzy spells as well as psychological damage.

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    Camacho was called to Fairfield High School to assist school resource officer James Lewis.

    A verbal dispute broke out between Williams and an unnamed second student at around 12:30 p.m. last week, drawing a crowd of students.

    This overwhelmed Lewis, with Camacho feeling the need to take over.

    Female police officer in tactical vest smiling outside with police dog

    Image credits: Fairfield, CA Police Department/Facebook

    Viral videos show her proceeding to grab Williams by his hair and push him to the ground in an attempt to handcuff him. 

    She appears to land as many as seven open-palm strikes to his face in her effort to restrain him.

    Lewis can then be heard gently telling her to “stop.”

    The two then worked together to cuff Williams as he lay still on his stomach.

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    Two backpacks were confiscated from the scene and contained screwdrivers, according to Fairfield PD.

    Netizens, however, overlooked this detail and fixated on Camacho being absolutely brutal with Williams.

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    Female police officer making an arrest of a man in casual clothes outdoors

    Image credits: Will Williams Jr/Facebook

    “The way you beat that student, it looked like you were trying to impress someone. This is what rookie cops do,” one said, while another added, “She should be fired, sued, and not be working with the public ever again.”

    “Fire her and make sure she never works as a police officer again,” a third echoed.

    A fourth called her “a gang member with a badge,” and the next said, “I wonder if she had a very bad day for her to act like this.”

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    Williams’s family detailed his state of mind following the incident, with Fairfield PD giving an account of actions taken so far

    Female cop aggressively restraining high school boy on ground during arrest

    Image credits: Will Williams Jr/Facebook

    Williams’s family, alongside 25 students, rallied outside Fairfield High School on Friday afternoon, asking for a full investigation into the officer’s actions.

    The student’s stepmother, Sequoia Williams, said she doesn’t feel that Camacho should be around kids, adding, “I feel like she should lose her job.” 

    Williams’s grandmother, Ruthy Fisher, said seeing her grandbaby “lying there, getting beat like a dog, hair pulled,” bothered her.

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    Berry Accius, founder of the nonprofit Voice of the Youth, asked why Camacho felt “like this type of excessive force was necessary.”

    “In an already heightened situation, law enforcement’s job is to de-escalate, not make things worse,” he said.

    Group of students watching female cop restrain high school boy outside school

    Image credits: Will Williams Jr/Facebook

    Maurice’s father, Will Williams, said that his son didn’t want to join the protest because he’s “nervous about how the police are making him look.”

    “He’s a child, he’s emotional. That day, he felt fear,” Rhamesha Stevenson, Williams’s mother, said at the rally.

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    The family’s supporters chanted “expose the lies at Fairfield High,” and “no justice, no peace,” in front of the school. 

    Bianca Camacho has been reassigned, and, according to Chief Dan Marshall, the Fairfield Police Department has launched a third-party investigation.

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    Marshall announced the move in a Facebook post the same day as the rally while apologizing for Camacho’s actions. He acknowledged that it caused  “division and concern within the community.”

    “We will carefully evaluate the totality of the investigation’s findings for discipline, additional training, opportunities for improvement, or policy changes within the department,” he said.

    Another video has come to light showing the embattled police officer’s aggressive conduct while on duty

    Woman giving interview about female cop beating high school boy

    Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube

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    Maya Hamilton was 18 years old when she was forcefully pulled from her vehicle by Camacho during a traffic stop in Fairfield in July 2025.

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    Her co-passenger recorded the incident on a phone camera, but it was never shared with anyone until Sunday, May 24, when Hamilton saw Camacho making headlines for subjecting another teen to the same behavior.

    Female cop aggressively grabbing high school boy during traffic stop

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    The video shows Camacho standing in the driver’s doorway of Hamilton’s vehicle.

    “Right now, you’re not listening,” Camacho tells the girl, to which she replies, “I was listening. I grabbed my registration, I grabbed…”

    Female cop striking high school boy in viral footage

    Image credits: ABC7 News Bay Area/YouTube

    Hamilton’s speech was cut short as Camacho dragged her out of the car by first grabbing her hoodie and then two fistfuls of her hair with both hands.

    During the encounter, Hamilton had paperwork stacked on her lap, which she said she pulled from the glovebox while searching for her registration and insurance.

    Berry Accius, who spoke with Hamilton, said, “Watching what happened to Williams retraumatized her.” It prompted her to share her story, as she said, “When I saw what was happening, I had to say something.”

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    “I am going to be 20 years old, and it’s still impacting me,” she claimed.

    “End police brutality,” a netizen demanded

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    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In both incidents it looks like she learned to fight drunk in a parking lot and not like she did learn to subdue safely for her and the kid and swiftly. note: I am not saying if there was reason to subdue or not, but the technique is lacking.

    1
    1point
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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The number of people defending her behaviour is absolutely shocking.

    1
    1point
    reply
    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Without knowing the full story and seeing the whole video I really can't say of the use of force was appropriate or not. What are you supposed to do when someone is resisting arrest. And they are using the inflammatory word "punched." When very clearly, earlier in the article it says she hit him with "an open hand." I'd like to hear both sides of the story.

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    User avatar
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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In both incidents it looks like she learned to fight drunk in a parking lot and not like she did learn to subdue safely for her and the kid and swiftly. note: I am not saying if there was reason to subdue or not, but the technique is lacking.

    1
    1point
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The number of people defending her behaviour is absolutely shocking.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Without knowing the full story and seeing the whole video I really can't say of the use of force was appropriate or not. What are you supposed to do when someone is resisting arrest. And they are using the inflammatory word "punched." When very clearly, earlier in the article it says she hit him with "an open hand." I'd like to hear both sides of the story.

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    0points
    reply
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