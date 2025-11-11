Other times, however, people do pretty dumb and reckless things on the road, and some of them get punished by the sweet lady named Karma . We recently came across an online thread where people were sharing the most satisfying stories about drivers who are the epitome of "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

Hardly anyone wants to be pulled over by the police on a highway, or anywhere else for that matter. Yet, over 50,000 drivers are pulled over in the U.S. every day. That's more than 20 million motorists each year. Sometimes, drivers make an honest mistake, like having a broken light, a broken windshield, or a license plate one day past its expiration date.

#1 My personal fave :



Local cops had a scam - they put a 45mph limit sign on an interstate where the limit was 55 ( late 1970's). And would pull over out of state cars- ticket plus a cash "bond". Want to see the judge ? Sure , he's my brother in law...



Cop pulls over a mid 20's black man driving a nice sedan with out of state plates. The young man comments that this is illegal. He is invited (in cuffs) to see the judge. The judge fined him $50. He refuses. The judge sentences him to 5 days in jail. No phone call, no lawyer, nothing.



5 days later the young man leaves.



And returns a week later with a number of his co-workers. And arrest warrants for the sheriff and the judge.



The young man was an FBI agent en route to his new assignment.



Oops.

#2 I witnessed a police officer, fully marked unit get tailgated by some guy in a hyundai, the cop moves over a lane, the hyundai passes him and he promptly gets back over behind him lights on. It was glorious to watch.

#3 Wasn't the cop but would love to buy this cop a beer.



Was driving in a funeral procession for my grandmother. There were about 30 cars in total. As we are driving down a two lane road a guy pulls into the oncoming lane and proceeds to pass all of us doing about 30 mph over the speed limit. And when he reaches the front he realizes there are two motorcycle cops leading the procession, blocking traffic on side streets as we go. One pulls the guy over. When we passed him the cop had his finger about an inch from the impatient drivers nose and is obviously shouting at the top of his lungs. Made a whole bunch of mourners very happy.

#4 Obligatory not a cop.



Driving on a highway at night in the fast lane. Going faster than most of the traffic, but guy coming up behind me is flying. I start looking for a spot to move over but the road is busy and I just can't. He comes up behind me and starts honking and flashing me, but I'm waiting for a spot and still haven't found one. Finally get room to move into the middle lane and as he passes I just give him a head shake because he's being a knob. Well doesn't like that.



Moves into the middle lane, slows down just to inconvenience me, won't let me pass. Gets impatient with that and goes flying off. Well in his desire to focus on me, he didn't see a cop pull onto the highway just a little ways ahead of him.



Passes the cop without realizing it, and the lights immediately flip on.



I felt like justice was served.

#5 I'm not a cop, but I saw this happen while I was waiting for the bus.



It was night time and it was raining really hard. This guy in a Mustang runs a red light and immediately gets pulled over by a squad car. Over the loudspeaker the cop ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle and put their hands on the roof of the car which the guy does.





Then, nothing. The cop just left him there for about 30 seconds getting soaked by the rain, then used the loudspeaker again.





"Next time you run a red light during a storm, don't do it right in front of a cop, idiot."





Then he just drove away.

#6 Was driving regular traffic patrol see this guy pull onto a freeway, he barrels his car across all the lanes to the fast lane and slams on his brakes behind a car. He starts honking and flashing his lights, screaming at the top of his lungs. I pull up behind him, flash my lights on and watch him have a conniption fit.

#7 It was a dark and rainy November afternoon. I was crewed in an unmarked car with my fave partner for this late shift which we were only an hour into. We were stationary, stuck in rush hour traffic just trading the usual insults to each other when wham! Rear ended by a taxi. If the face on the driver wasn't sweet enough when we switched on the blues his fare told the officer who took their details that the cabbie was on his phone at the time he hit us and wasn't looking ahead he was fiddling with the radio. Still have some muscle spasms in my back every now and again from that even though it was five years ago. He got hit pretty heavy with fines at court. We got a stopover in hospital and a little compo.

#8 On patrol a kid decided to Wheely his bike past me saying "haha you can't do anything isabsjabakgheka"as he falls off the bike. I walk over help him up and say "Well that was silly wasn't it? Oh and speaking of doing nothing heres a ticket don't worry I'll give you the rest of the paper work later when I tell your mum how much of a prat you are"



Edit: In the UK you can issue something called a section 59 warning notice. Which essentially a warning when someone drives in an unsafe and anti social manner . If you get two your vehicle gets taken away from you :) you can either put them the vehicle or person.

#9 * Drive unmarked car on highway

* Horrific Traffic Jam for 15 miles in construction zone

* Motorcycle approaches passing everyone on shoulder

* Move unmarked car onto shoulder to force motorcycle back into traffic lane

* Cyclist screams "MOVE IT, JERK!!"

* Lights go on

* Priceless expression on Cyclist's face.

#10 This was more "the universe" delivering the karma than me, but still.



At a traffic accident once I was directing traffic, waving the on round the roundabout because they couldn't go straight on as the accident was completely blocking that road up ahead.



One car pulls up to a stop directly in front of me, and the driver opens his window to ask something. He's completely blocked me now from the view of the traffic, so I move to the side and just shout "I'm sorry, I can't stop to discuss anything, the roads closed, move off the roundabout".



He drives a few metres forward blocking me again, shouting through his window. I don't catch everything he says, but it includes at the end something like an angry "why can't you just stop to speak to the people got are meant to be serving".



A car then promptly rear ends him, as he was blocking them from seeing me, and they didn't expect him to stop on an otherwise clear roundabout.



"That's why".



I made sure when I wrote it up the insurance companies would know who to blame.

#11 Not a police officer, but I witnessed this. Driving through central Nevada on a 2 lane highway, leaving Beatty, I was taking a sweeping right hand turn, when a new-ish Camaro with a very distinctive set of stickers on the rear window passed on the left (after crossing a double yellow line) and (1) nearly was involved in a head-on collision with a semi coming the opposite direction and (2) nearly collided with the front of my car when he swerved back into my lane. In that part of Nevada the towns are roughly 60 miles apart. The next town is Goldfield, a notorious speed trap. About 5 miles outside (south) of Goldfield, lo and behold, the Camaro is pulled over. (Thank you NHP). About a half mile after I passed them, the NHP officer was apparently done giving them their speeding ticket. Camaro was clearly pissed, and, once he was far enough away, he really took off, and in about 5 miles made up at least half or 3/4 of a mile (and I was doing about 80). Again, he crossed the double yellow line and passed me on a blind corner. When he passed me, and was swerving to avoid another high speed head on collision for another illegal pass, he apparently missed the fact that the speed limit dropped from 75 to 25 in about a quarter mile. County cop was sitting just past the 25 mph sign with a radar gun, and nailed him going at least 80 in a 25.

#12 Not a Cop, But witnessed some awesome instant Karma, Guy in a big jacked up bright yellow pickup Truck is tailgaiting my roomate and I so hard I can't even see his headlights in my rearview mirror anymore. After about 1 block of this he decides enough is enough and pulls out into the left hand turn lane and passses us IN THE MIDDLE AN intersection right in front of a cop that was waiting in the cross street. The Red and Blues came on right as we got through the interection and I calmly pulled out of the cops way. When they guy pulled over the cop pulled right behind him and almost sprinted up to the guys truck yelling at him. Made my week!

#13 Not a police officer, but saw someone get busted for doing something stupid:



I was driving on the highway to work, in the left lane going with traffic about 75 mph in a 55 mph. All of a sudden this jerk gets in the left shoulder lane and speeds past me, as if I wasn't going fast enough. I was just thinking to myself "You jerk, I hope a cop busts your behind". About 10 seconds later I see a cop pull out of the side of the road and do exactly that. Man, that felt so good to see.



Side note, I also saw a millionaire who often dressed like Batman drive in his Batmobile that day. My day was already made from the cop, but seeing that made my day twice as good :).

#14 Not a cop but best one i have seen was on my way home there is at an intersection that is posted no left turn, i get stuck behind the jerk who didn't see or is ignoring the sign, i am laying my horn on the guy all of a sudden a car yielded and lets the guy turn , it was an unmarked car and the person got pulled over after making the turn.

#15 Had a suspect fly through a school zone at 103 MPH. Needless to say he instantly hit the brakes when he saw my cruiser at the corner.



EDIT: For people wondering how he got up to such a speed here is a little backstory.



The high school where this man was speeding is split into two campuses. In between those two areas is a crosswalk that runs between a major street. The street is about 3 miles long. I still have no idea why they never went through on installing a pedestrian bridge. Multiple schools janitors have been hit on their golf carts.

#16 Not when I was working, but I was in some heavy traffic going into an event center, I noticed a squad car sitting on the median making sure people werent doing stupid s**t. Right as we are getting up to where the squad was some idiot cuts across 2 lanes of traffic (cutting me off) and going into a drive with a "do not enter" sign. All of this right in front of a marked squad car. I made eye contact with the officer as he put down his coffee and flipped on his blues.

#17 Car jumped a stop sign, immediately T-boned them windshield shatters and everyone is rattled but okay. The other drive opens their door and 2 empty beer cans fall out onto the road. The driver behind us (witness) gets out and says to me "today is your lucky day" to which I answered with a blank stare and he says "I'm the chief of police and there's no way you could have stopped".

#18 I was the one who got immediate karma from a police officer. I was driving from Texas to Phoenix at night. Am in right lane when I see headlights behind me. Driver is on my back and I'm getting annoyed because I'm in the right lane, cruising at the speed limit. He continues to get dangerously close and then hard swerves into the left and accelerates quickly passed me, but not before I stick my middle finger out the window. Tailgater was a highway patrolmen. Pulled me over and gave me a ticket for an obscene gesture in public. Seriously.

#19 Not a police officer, but I am in traffic control!



I have stories and pictures!



One guy got his truck flown by a crane, that was fun to watch



Another didn't know how to drive the heavy machinery, and got himself stuck on concrete Highway divider. That was funny!



Then I had one jerk, refused to listen. He could not park where he decided to park. He was warned to move his car twice. We had the CSO warn him. He refused to move thinking that I was power tripping, and just tattling on him to the "big boys". Well... The CSO then hooked him up to a excavator by the rear axle and dragged his truck to where it was "safe" then fired the guy for not listening to the traffic girl. It was officially stated as "resusal to comply with safety authority and contributing to a hazardous workplace."



Another time a jerk ran my stop sign, then the ghost car behind him turned on his lights and sirens, and pulled him over. He was in a cone zone for double the fine for every infraction. Cop told me that today's tickets totaled over $1200 I felt pretty good that day.



LPT: obey your traffic control people! If you are friendly and kind you better believe we will bend over backwards to help you out and get you special priveliges for being nice. If you think you are a special snowflake and are a jerk you better believe we will hold you up as long as we can! So be kind. We are humans too and don't deserve the level of rudeness we go through.

#20 Not a cop, not a highway, still a funny story.



Stopped at a red light near a railroad. If a train is passing, it stays red. Simple.



We're on a curve and a hill, so I can see the problem. An older gentleman about 3 cars back could not, and decided to pass us. About 5 cars. At a redlight, blocked by a train.



Well, the red light marks an intersection, right in front of the city hall/police station. Did I mention this was right about lunch time?



He breezes through the light, followed by 3-4 flashing lights. Gotta say, made the 5 minute or so wait on the train amazing, because I got to watch them chew this guy out.

#21 Guess what? Not a cop. Anyway, so there I was driving along merrily. I had just dropped my older son off at school and had my youngest in the back. All of a sudden some idiot comes sliding into the front driver's side of my truck. He stops, I stop. I'm shaking, completely freaked out and checking on my son. He was okay. So, I look over at Mr. Cantdrive and kinda stare at him for a bit trying to get my brain to work. Then! The he backs up and drives off. My mouth hung open. I was shocked. A hit and run. However, when the cop arrived he walks up to my window grinning. Grinng and holding a license plate that Cumstain had left behind. Sweet justice! He didn't get away with it. My truck got fixed. All was well.

#22 Not a cop, but this happened to my dad and I:

Driving on highway in Texas, where the highway patrol LOVE their unmarked vehicles that you would never expect to be a cop. I'm talking the Chevy Malibu, the new Ford Mustang fastback (GT version, but no GT badge), etc. Anyway, we were in the fast lane (70 mph speed limit) and this Malibu is doing 55. My dad proceeds to drive up close to him in an effort to persuade him to move over. After about a minute of doing this, the car flicks his lights on for about 2 seconds to make us back off, but he blew his cover doing this. He immediately moves over and gets off at the next exit to regain his cover.

#23 Not a cop, but I was driving home from the gym at night down a two lane road. There's a car on the side road to the left that turns left in front of me with barely any room so I slam on my brakes and honk at them. Then cop lights turn on behind me and I thought I was getting pulled over but he went around me and got behind the guy who cut me off.

#24 Not a cop, but an amazing thing I saw years ago.



County route near where I lived had a overpass with a slight hill so you couldn't see over the rise.



Some idiot decides to make a u-turn in the middle of the road and start driving in the opposite lane.



As he's doing the turn, my then SO looks at me;



"Well that's illegal."



No sooner then the words come out of their mouth do we see police lights come over the rise heading towards said u-turn idiot.



My instant reply: "And THAT'S a cop!".

#25 I am not a police officer, but several years ago a highway patrol officer provided a beautiful bit of instant karma for which I never got to thank him.



It was the last few days before Christmas so the freeways were packed. People were eager to get to the stores to do their shopping on the way home, so eager that every day my commute home encountered at least one accident on the freeway that snarled up traffic.



I'm crawling in the left-most lane and a car bulled his way in front of me. No signals, just took advantage of the reasonable following distance I was giving the car in front of me in the stop-and-go traffic. I was alert, but I had to tap my brakes, peeping in my mirror to judge the distance between me the police car behind me.



Then the guy who cut me off, swerved over and crossed the double yellow lines to get into the HOV lane. I'd seen that sort of thing before and found myself wishing there had been a highway patrol officer around to witness this.



The lights behind me came on immediately. Traffic stopped in the HOV lane and the highway patrol car entered the lane. I might have smiled as I watched in my rear view mirror as the the officer begin to escort the other vehicle off the freeway. It was going to be quite a trip to cross all that traffic and he was probably already in a hurry.

#26 Not a cop but here's my instant karma story. Driving to work during rush hour, going the speed limit and go to change lanes. Check my rear view mirror and I see this pickup going about 60 kmh over the speed limit coming up fast so I swerve back to my lane.

I'm thinking where's a cop when you need one when a police car shows up on the on ramp behind the pickup but the pickup has slowed to a stop at a traffic light and the cops didn't see the speeding. The pickup driver decided he wouldn't wait for the cars in front to clear the light so he drives on the sidewalk to make a right hand turn. The cherries come on and the cops pull him over. Put a smile on my face!

#27 I'm a Border Patrol Agent near a few two lane highways, with limited opportunities to pass due to all the hills and curves.



I will regularly pull over old people driving motor homes at 45 mph in 65 mph zones. The reason being is they have a line of 20+ vehicles behind them trying to pass them.



One couple I pulled over were particularly pissed off they got pulled over. When I told them there was line of cars behind them trying to pass, they got all huffy and told me I wasn't a "Real cop." Their records came back clean so I sent them on their way.



About 20 minutes later I see them on the side of the road, with smoke billowing out the back of their camper. Me and another Agent pulled in behind to help them. As I pulled the fire extinguisher out of my car the old lady passenger was like "Help, he dropped his cigarette in the back!" I went in the back of the trailer to help the Old man battling the blaze. I managed to put out most of the fire inside, but it had caught the insulation or something, so the fire was on the outside of the camper too.



The old man asked if I would give him a hand with it. I said "I don't know, I'm not a real fire fighter.".

#28 Not a cop, but where I live, people tend to run red lights fairly often. I was sitting at a red light in rush hour traffic heading home, first in line.



The oncoming lanes have a green light for left turns. The light turns yellow, then red and someone runs it just after my light turns green to go straight. I go forwards, and stop in the middle of the intersection because they're about to hit me. I lay on the horn. They continue turning left.



As I'm leaving the intersection, I spot red and blue lights in my mirror. There was a cop right behind me at the light and he went after the bad driver. Pretty sure he got a big ticket.

#29 Husband had some instant karma the other day. School zone, guy pulls up and passes doing double the limit. Cop at the end of the zone.

#30 Not a cop, got to spur on into action. I was at a four way intersection where two four lane roads intersect, and on the road I'm on there is one left turn lane, the middle lane which goes straight or turns, and the right lane which goes straight. I stop at the light that yellow as I approached it, knowing it'd be red long before I clear the intersection. The BMW behind me guns it into the right lane, then makes a left turn on the now red light in front me. I laid on my horn, causing the cop on the intersecting road that I could see fine in my truck but the BMW could not see to look up. Queue lights, siren, and a quick U-turn for the cop.

#31 My step dad was a jerk. He held me to a higher standard than he held himself. I was always wrong. He was always right.



One day we are headed to get breakfast at a cafe. We live in a small town called Banner Elk, the cafe is actually in a double-wide, it's one block from the only stoplight in town. That's where we live. Stepdad decides he is irritated that the car in front of us was going slow. He decides, as is typical of him, that he would tailgate the car in front. Again, he's a jerk.



I am a passenger and I see the driver look in his rear view a couple times, then, somehow, all his lights flash - Reverse, third brake light, everything. I was thinking "that's weird" so I look a bit more critically - Dodge Intrepid that can make its lights flash... weird extra antennas on the roof... strange license plate ---- That's an unmarked cop car!!!



So I tell him, "That's a cop!"



Of course, he's a jerk, so, as if it's just a knee jerk reaction he tells me to shut up.



I decide that I would let this play out. I said nothing of the observations I'd made. A few moments later, the car in front pulls off the road abruptly and immediately pulls back onto the road behind us.



Now, I am certain this scum is getting what's coming to him.



Did I tell you about how this guy was sick? He'd beat me if I so much as left crumbs near the toaster in the morning. I mean - beat - like fists to side of face. Child protective services knew us well. Sadly, I was so conditioned and scared, I always protected him; blaming bruises on other things (we had a 120 pound dog who was an easy scapegoat. I played a sport, etc.)



ANYWAY, as I suspected, it is a cop. And he's pissed. StepDad sees this finally and as I watch the realization that I was right set in, he decides maybe now is a good time to put on the seat belt that he never wears. Except - it isn't.



With one hand on the wheel and two eyes on the rear view mirror, he had no hands or eyes to manage the curve that's coming and so we cross over the center line into oncoming traffic.



Cop has seen enough and puts his lights on.



I'm laughing. Uncontrollable, belly busting laughter. This jerk will get owned by this cop. But it turns out even better than I thought.



We pull over. Cop comes up and starts talking then goes "Sir! Step out of the vehicle! Now!"



I'm actually a bit scared at this point, WTH is going on. The cop makes him "spread 'em" against the car hood and the comes back to where I'm sitting and retrieves the 9 inch Buck Knife step dad kept between the seat and the stick shift - Because beating on a child made him feel tough and so a knife in the car was the obvious next choice. Cop places the knife on the roof and proceeds to pat down and lecture Stepdad.



Did I mention how all of this is happening directly in front of the local cafe where the entire town had breakfast?



Needless to say, cop was not impressed and I got to see this jerk who made my life hell get treated like the criminal I knew he was.

Was great.

#32 When I see someone driving like a jerk I like to get behind them and activate my lights and siren. I'll order them to turn on the next street or take the next off ramp and as they make the turn I will continue going wherever I was going.

#33 Not a cop, but I was once driving on a very curvy road doing the speed limit. There was a car totally riding me and trying very hard to pass/ get me to speed up, though the road was incredibly bendy, you could not see oncoming traffic, and the line was solid. He had been tailing me really close for a few minutes when he decided to go for it and pass me while we were on a bend. Apparently there was an unmarked car right behind him. As soon as this guy passed me the cop was on him and pulled him over immediately.

#34 Obligatory "Not a ____, but", I was driving home from work one evening, when this woman starts riding my back. I sped up, now doing ~45 in a 35, but apparently that's not fast enough for her. I passed a cop, whom I noticed turning around in my rearview. I held my breath as I crossed the bridge out of his jurisdiction (into my town) and watched him pull her over.

#35 One night, the wife and I were coming back from dinner. We got off the freeway at our exit, which had a leisurely 180-degree ramp down to a T-intersection at the bottom with a light. The intersection was empty, but the light was red, so we waited for it to change. The guy behind us, though, was impatient (he'd been chewing out bumper all the way down the ramp). Instead of waiting, he angrily zipped into the right-turn lane next to us, then proceeded to *turn left from the right-turn lane on a red light*, aiming to then U-turn onto the freeway entrance next to us.



He didn't get that far. As soon as he crossed into the intersection, two things happened: first, my rear-view mirror exploded in red and blue as the cop who'd been behind *him* lit up his lights. Second, the cop flipped on his loudspeaker as he pulled around us, and we heard, "*crackle* **THAT WAS REALLY STUPID.**"



We waited politely for the light to change, enjoying the spectacle of him getting pulled over, before driving home laughing.

#36 I once witnessed a guy going **WAY** over the speed limit on the highway fly up on the tail of a **MARKED** police car who was traveling in the slow lane. Driver started tailgating and flicking his brights at the cop. He then proceeded to down shift, and fly around said cop, almost hitting another driver. The cop, apparently in utter disbelief, took a solid 3-5 seconds to turn on his brights and pull the guy over. The cop was standing at the driver's side door shaking his head by the time I caught up to them a few miles down the road.

#37 There was a guy who was driving on the highway erratically and weaving in and out in front of me in the cruising lane, I happened to see this truck slowing down and got in the passing lane. I made the legal pass and the guy for stuck behind the truck. He ended up following me off the interstate to the next stop light and getting out with a Snapple bottle tapping it on my car window and screaming at me obviously wasted. My friend and I were only 17 or 18 and terrified. A cop happened to be pulling up on the other side of the intersection and he got arrested for DUI.

#38 Once while I was on my lunch hour, I went over to a little park to eat outside since it was nice out.



There was a cop car sitting in the park's parking lot waiting on speeders, though I didn't notice until after I'd parked. I thought it would look weirder to see him, get back in the car, and go somewhere else, so I just nodded to him and went over to one of the picnic benches to eat.



It's just a little park in a residential neighborhood, so the picnic benches were pretty close to the road. I'd finished and thrown out my trash and was just reading my book or messing with my phone or something when a car of college-age douchebros pulled up to the curb to catcall me for having the gall to be a fat chick sitting out in public.



They roared off, the cop peeled out of the lot right after them with lights flashing, and I laughed and laughed.

#39 Im not a cop, but...



I was riding along on the interstate at about 75 and an unmarked State Police car pulled in behind me. I knew I was about to get a ticket, but before I even had time to think "what!" some woman in a BMW passed us both.



I looked in the rearview and he had the most surprised look on his face. He pulled up even with me and pointed at me and started laughing really hard. I was highly amused also, he sped on and pulled the BMW over and I honked the horn as I drove by.

#40 Obligatory not a cop, but...



As a kid who took the bus to and from school every day, I saw plenty of schoolbus-related rule breakers. One frequent example was of cars that wouldn't acknowledge a stop sign that swings out from the side of a school bus. This sign allows children to cross roads safely. On one glorious occasion, as the sign swung out and assumed a visible position, a bright red car swerved a bit to the left to avoid the sign and zoomed past it. The road we were on was very busy and in the middle of town, meaning cars and pedestrians were everywhere.



One of the nearby cars was a police car.



Its lights began shining brightly and the sirens roared along with the cheers of those of us who remained on the bus. The police stopped the car that had endangered our lives, and we screamed out of delight for justice as we passed them. One of the officers tipped his hat towards the bus and winked. In that moment, we believed him to be the greatest being on Earth.



The driver of the car that had wrongfully passed us likely received no less than a $500 fine and the loss of several demerit points. He also gets to remember the victory cries of about twenty or so kids on a bus.

#41 Not a LEO but i was driving along and was cut off by some jerk in an old van. Saw a police car next to me and was like "hell yea!" Then saw it was transit police and my hopes were immediately dashed. It was ok though because apparently they can pull people over too i don't think I've laughed that hard since.