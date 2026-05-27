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Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet’s Favorite Mystery
Norwegian man speaking English with Indian accent sitting beside an older man under a shaded structure with a calendar.
Society, World

Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet’s Favorite Mystery

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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His accent is convincing, and his story is wild.

A man from Norway has sparked a wave of curiosity online by claiming he was forced to grow up on the streets of India, homeless and without any education.

“This guy should write a book about his life,” one commented online.

RELATED:

    A man from Norway sparked a wave of curiosity online by sharing his childhood story with the world

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    The internet isn’t sure what to believe after a 33-year-old man named Lasse Lund shared his story online.

    Highlights
    • A Norwegian man, identified as Lasse, left the internet curious as well as skeptical over his wild childhood story.
    • The 33-year-old claimed he was homeless on the streets of Mumbai, left alone to fend for himself.
    • Pointing to himself, he said he was a “Norwegian citizen, born in Norway, stuck in Indian living on the streets,” he said in a YouTube video.
    • Lasse blamed the Finnish and Norwegian governments for not providing him with adequate support.
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    He looks Norwegian but sounds so unmistakably Indian. And Lasse claimed the answer to the puzzling combination lies in his childhood.

    Over the last 24 hours, Lasse has been sharing YouTube videos of himself visiting parts of Mumbai, a crowded Indian city that is both chaotic and captivating at the same time.

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    The Norwegian man said his parents traveled to India with him and his siblings when he was young.

    But eventually, he was forced to live on the streets of India after his father flew back to Norway and his mother allegedly went to jail for overstaying her visa.

    He was thus left to fend for himself in the bustling city during his teen years.

    Lasse claimed he was forced to grow up on the streets of India, homeless and without any education

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

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    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

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    “I was lost between borders,” he said in a video uploaded to his “Unexpected Paths” YouTube channel.

    Pointing to himself, he continued to say that he was a “Norwegian citizen, born in Norway, stuck in Indian living on the streets.”

    In videos uploaded to his YouTube channel this week, Lasse spoke about what it was like to live as a young boy in Mumbai with no home.

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    Lasse said he survived by living as a tourist guide and sleeping on the streets, in temples, mosques, and other spots.

    Before he turned 18, the Finnish embassy helped him relocate back to Europe. And today, he has dual citizenship in Finland and Norway.

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    But Lasse said it has been far from smooth sailing for him since moving back to Norway.

    Videos went up on his YouTube channel this week, showing him visiting Mumbai once again

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

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    The disgruntled man blamed the Finnish and Norwegian governments for failing to provide adequate support after he relocated.

    With no formal education and limited resources, he said he struggled to adjust, arguing that the system failed to provide the assistance at a critical point in his life.

    He said he is now sharing his story, hoping to get some form of justice.

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: lasse.j.lund

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    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    “Don’t you think I want to get some kind of [justice],” he said in one video.

    The Finnish embassy, when they helped me out of the country, they were supposed to report me to child services… Did they do their job? No, they didn’t do their job,” he said.

    Lasse blamed the Finnish and Norwegian governments for not providing him with adequate support

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: lasse.j.lund

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Lasse said authorities should have conducted background checks when he told them, back when he was a teen boy, that he had no education.

    “No f***ing European, at least from one of the richest countries in the world, don’t have f***ing schooling, there must be a reason to it. Why don’t they do their background check?” said the fuming man.

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Other clips captured Lasse roaming different parts of Mumbai and visiting people who helped him when he was a homeless child.

    “I need to go and visit all the people I know from before… There were people that helped me,” he said. “And the day I become big, I’m going to help everyone back.”

    He also showed viewers his home in Dharavi, one of the largest slums in the world.

    The man claimed none of his family members helped him, but the “people that were poor” had the “biggest heart”

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Back when he had nobody to help him, it was the “people that were poor” in India who had the “biggest heart” and offered him support, while his parents and his parents’ “f***ing rich” friends offered zero help, he said.

    Netizens were stunned to hear Lasse’s story, but some were skeptical about whether his claims were true.

    “I’m blown away by his Norwegian English / indian english fusion accent. LOL,” one said.

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Image credits: Unexpected Paths

    Another wrote, “The way he speaks has a tone of how a person from Mumbai speaks English from how he lived for many years their.”

    “Im just going to assume this is fake as f*** unless someone provides some compelling empirical evidence suggesting otherwise,” one said.

    Lasse said he is sharing his story with the world, hoping to get some justice

    “Something is really off about this,” wrote another. “I suspect it’s a fake or a prank or something.”

    “Look at how well White people assimilate. The accent, the b*tchy attitude, the headbob, he’s got it all,” one said.

    “He is faking it for money,” one claimed online

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

    Norwegian Man Who Speaks English With Indian Accent Has Become The Internet's Favorite Mystery

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time I hear Tony Singh speak, I thought he was putting his Scots accent on. Big guy with a beard and a turban and he speaks like Sean Connery. You grow up somewhere, you gain the accent.

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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
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    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get escape the image of a polo pony crying.

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    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
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    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First time I hear Tony Singh speak, I thought he was putting his Scots accent on. Big guy with a beard and a turban and he speaks like Sean Connery. You grow up somewhere, you gain the accent.

    1
    1point
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
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    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get escape the image of a polo pony crying.

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