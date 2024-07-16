“Not Supposed To Wear Red”: Kim Kardashian Sparks Controversy At Indian Billionaire’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian faced immense backlash for wearing not one but two fiery red outfits during the lavish three-day wedding of Indian billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai.

While some fans swooned over the glitter and glam of her outfits, others pointed out that the color red is traditionally reserved for Indian brides.

Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, 40, also accompanied her for the flamboyant wedding, which had guests like John Cena, Tony Blair, Boris and Carrie Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas.

Justin Bieber was flown into India to perform for the celebrations at a reported cost of $10 million.

The 43-year-old Skims founder kicked off the festivities on Friday in a sizzling red lehenga (an Indian garment consisting of a long, flowing skirt, typically embroidered or having fancy stonework).

She also wore another red ensemble with a long red veil for Sunday’s wedding festivities.

“Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That’s saved for the bride,” a social media user commented on one of her posts, while another added, “Isn’t wearing red at a Hindu/ Indian wedding equivalent to wearing white to a civil / Christian wedding?”

“Kim and Khloe Take India,” the 43-year-old reality TV icon wrote in her Instagram caption

“I’m Mexican & even I know your NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding,” read another comment.

One said, “Wearing red to an Indian wedding is diabolical….”

“It look very cheep [sic] and not Indian at all! Only the bride wears red…” said yet another.

Eshita Kabra-Davies, a fashion expert who founded the resale platform By Rotation, said the color red is traditionally worn by Indian brides.

“Traditionally, the bride will wear red—in no circumstance should any guest (male or female) wear red,” she told Who What Wear in February.

When asked whether there is anything considered “poor taste” or disrespectful to wear to an Indian wedding, she responded, “I would avoid wearing red to any and all events—whether you’re a female or male guest. I would also try to wear Indian clothing where possible and, if and when wearing western silhouettes, please keep them modest.”

Red is considered an auspicious color in Indian culture, explained sisters Niki and Ritika Shamdasani—designers and co-founders of the fashion label Sani.

“Every woman we speak to has their own take on why red is significant to them because it is such a rich and meaningful symbol,” Ritika told Brides last year. “In our culture, it means new beginnings, passion, and prosperity. Red also represents the Hindu goddess Durga, who symbolizes new beginnings and feminine power.”

“In Indian culture, the woman is the one who is leaving her house and going to the man’s house to be with his family,” Niki added. “It’s a far bigger change for the woman than the man, so it is appropriate that she be the one commanding the most attention and wearing a bold color like red that symbolizes new life.”

The wedding of Anant, the son of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, cost about $600 million, as estimated by The Guardian. In comparison, the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles cost $110 million.