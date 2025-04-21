ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Gints Apsīts, a Latvian artist working in digital media, where I explore the surreal tension between innocence and destruction, humanity and spectacle, truth and illusion. When the world feels too loud, I create in silence.

These works started as a way to process my own emotional chaos—frustration, fear, rage, disbelief—but quickly became something more. They turned into quiet protests, visual metaphors, and sometimes just raw, dark poetry.

More info: apsits.com | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Prince

Artwork depicting surreal scene with figure on a small planet, highlighting modern madness through whimsical imagery.

Gints Apsīts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

I work in stark black and white to strip away the noise and distraction—what’s left is the idea, the feeling, the punch. Inspired by street art and social commentary, each piece is a snapshot of the absurdity and pain we’re all forced to navigate: war dressed as normality, children growing up in violence, politics as theater, technology as escape, peace as a marketing tool.

This isn’t about one country or one cause—it’s about the collective unease of a world that feels like it’s teetering. I don’t have answers, but I do have these 16 pieces.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Podium

    Person in suit bent over on a stool beside a podium, representing modern madness in art.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Piano

    Child with a bat beside a grand piano, symbolizing modern madness in art.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Violin

    A child in a balaclava plays a rifle like a violin, symbolizing modern madness.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Alien

    Alien-like figure with a slingshot, representing modern madness through surreal art.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Rain

    A surreal artwork depicting a figure in a boat, holding an umbrella as missiles rain down.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Dove

    A dove flies holding a grenade pin, symbolizing modern madness in this artwork.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Shopping

    A man with a futuristic rifle pushes a shopping cart with tank-like wheels, symbolizing the madness of our times.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mouse

    Character in a suit with mouse ears standing on a chair, watched by a small rat, symbolizing modern madness.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Nursery

    Baby reaching for a mobile with planes and clouds, symbolizing the madness of our times in modern art.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    VR

    A surreal artwork depicting one person giving another a piggyback, wearing VR goggles, symbolizing modern-day madness.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Drones

    A person swings from drones, capturing the madness of our times in a surreal artwork.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    Dolls

    Matryoshka dolls transitioning into a grenade, symbolizing artwork madness of our times.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Pope

    A surreal artwork depicting a cloaked figure emerging from a trash bin, symbolizing the madness of contemporary times.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Jugglernaut

    Person on a unicycle juggling missiles, reflecting modern madness in artwork.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Police

    Artwork depicting chaos with a police vehicle, officers, and a subdued individual, symbolizing the madness of our times.

    Gints Apsīts Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!