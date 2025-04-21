I Created 16 Artworks That Reflect The Madness Of Our Times
I'm Gints Apsīts, a Latvian artist working in digital media, where I explore the surreal tension between innocence and destruction, humanity and spectacle, truth and illusion. When the world feels too loud, I create in silence.
These works started as a way to process my own emotional chaos—frustration, fear, rage, disbelief—but quickly became something more. They turned into quiet protests, visual metaphors, and sometimes just raw, dark poetry.
Prince
I work in stark black and white to strip away the noise and distraction—what’s left is the idea, the feeling, the punch. Inspired by street art and social commentary, each piece is a snapshot of the absurdity and pain we’re all forced to navigate: war dressed as normality, children growing up in violence, politics as theater, technology as escape, peace as a marketing tool.
This isn’t about one country or one cause—it’s about the collective unease of a world that feels like it’s teetering. I don’t have answers, but I do have these 16 pieces.