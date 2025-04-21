ADVERTISEMENT

I'm Gints Apsīts, a Latvian artist working in digital media, where I explore the surreal tension between innocence and destruction, humanity and spectacle, truth and illusion. When the world feels too loud, I create in silence.

These works started as a way to process my own emotional chaos—frustration, fear, rage, disbelief—but quickly became something more. They turned into quiet protests, visual metaphors, and sometimes just raw, dark poetry.

More info: apsits.com | Instagram | Facebook