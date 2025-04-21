ADVERTISEMENT

You might know Barbara Peacock, a professional photographer who traveled across the United States to capture intimate portraits of Americans in their bedrooms in a project called "American Bedroom."

This time, she returns with a slightly different focus. Her new project, "Searching for the Same Light," shifts attention to rural farming families in Maine.

Like her previous work, this series tells intimate stories, but it feels more expansive. Instead of being confined to a single room, it reveals the rhythms of daily life across several households.

#1

Children playing with a cat in rural Maine, with a pregnant woman and chickens nearby.

 To learn more about this project, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara, who told us what inspired her to focus on rural farming families in Maine.

“After traveling for seven years for American Bedroom, I wanted to stay closer to home for my next project. I also knew I wanted a subject that felt deeply intimate and personal. I was inspired by three bodies of work: Larry Towell’s Mennonites, Alessandra Sanguinetti’s Adventures of Guille & Belinda, and Larry Fink’s Social Graces. What drew me to all of them was the way they allowed for deep, continuous access to their subjects, creating work that was poetic and intimate — exactly the kind of storytelling I was interested in pursuing.

I’ve always been drawn to documenting daily life, and I had recently developed a new interest in farming and rural living. After moving to Maine, I fell in love with both the people and the landscape. It began to feel like my true home. I posted an ad on Facebook asking if anyone would be open to letting an outsider into their personal lives — and a few wonderful families responded. They’ve welcomed me so openly. It’s been an incredible blessing.”

    #2

    Children exploring boxes of chicks in rural Maine barn, capturing intimate moments of simple rural life.

    #3

    Children playing in a tire swing, capturing rural life in Maine with sunlight filtering through trees.

    Building trust with the families for such intimate photoshoots is a must, therefore we asked how Barbara approaches this delicate dynamic.

    She wrote: “Trust is everything. It begins with honoring people and their lives with complete respect. We start gently and slowly so they can feel safe and confident in opening their doors and their stories to me. They need to believe that I’ll portray them honestly and respectfully — without artifice. A kind of unspoken language of trust and acceptance develops.

    Over time, strong emotional connections grow naturally. Even in just six months, I’ve grown deeply fond of all of them. The kids call me ‘Miss Bumblebee’ — I bring them chocolate milk and cookies. For one family with four boys who run a large farm with their mom, I bring carrot peels for the cows, and since they’re homeschooled, I offered to teach them art and drawing. With a nearby older couple, I bring molasses cookies and buy their eggs. Each visit brings us closer, and I believe we all genuinely enjoy our time together. This project is set to last at least three years, and I truly think we’ll become extended family by the end of it.”

    #4

    Child exploring a cornfield in rural Maine as sunlight filters through the trees, capturing an intimate moment of rural life.

    #5

    Family in a cozy rural Maine home, kids at the window with a dog, capturing intimate moments of rural life.

    Barbara also disclosed what the title “Searching for the Same Light” represents within the context of the project.

    “I’ve always been drawn to the poetic in photography — like in the works of Towell, Sanguinetti, and Fink. I want to find beauty in the ordinary, in daily rituals and quiet human moments. To discover the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    The title was inspired by a line in a poem by Warsan Shire, The Unbearable Weight of Staying. The line reads: ‘growing to and from one another, searching for the same light.’ I found that deeply moving. It reflects the idea that, regardless of our ideologies, politics, or beliefs, we’re all ultimately searching for the same things — love, family, health, and a good life — with a bit of light shining on us. I felt the metaphor perfectly captured the essence of what I’m trying to convey with this project.”

    #6

    Child in patterned dress stands in a rural yard with geese nearby, showcasing intimate rural life.

    #7

    A boy holding a turkey outside a rustic cabin, showcasing rural life in Maine.

    We were wondering whether Barbara has noticed any shifts in how rural life is perceived — either from the families themselves or from people viewing her work.

    She shared: “It’s still early in the project, and I’m new to farming myself, so I can’t speak to broader shifts in perception just yet. But what I’ve already witnessed is the sheer dedication and relentless hard work that farming requires. There are no days off — the routine continues, no matter how cold or tired you are, because the animals depend on you. And there’s also the reality of loss — animals die, and that’s something farmers must face and adapt to. It’s not easy.”

    #8

    Cardboard boxes and a broom in a dimly lit room, capturing rural life in Maine.

    #9

    Young boy peacefully resting on cows, capturing intimate rural life in Maine.

    Lastly, Barbara went over the biggest challenges that she faced while working on this project.

    “Honestly, the biggest challenge is simply not being able to be there all the time. I know I’m missing so many little moments by not living with these families. But I’ve accepted that. My hope is that over the course of this three-year project, I’ll be able to piece together a full and honest story of rural life here in southern Maine.”
    #10

    Children observing chickens in rural Maine, capturing an intimate moment of rural life by Barbara Peacock.

    #11

    Rural life in Maine: person in cowboy boots with two cows in a barn, capturing the essence of rustic living.

    #12

    Children embracing rural life in Maine, sitting by a trailer with a chicken.

    #13

    Elderly woman at a checkered table enjoying breakfast, capturing rural life in Maine.

    #14

    Children observing rural Maine scenery through a window, capturing intimate moments and chasing light.

    #15

    Child embracing cow on rural Maine farm, showcasing intimate moments of rural life.

    #16

    Children bathing in a tub; an intimate glimpse into rural life in Maine.

    #17

    Two children playing in boxes indoors, one sitting by a window and another peeking out, capturing rural life in Maine.

    #18

    People enjoying a backyard barbecue with dogs playing by the fence, capturing rural life in Maine.

    #19

    Woman gazing out a window in rural Maine, surrounded by fresh produce, capturing intimate rural life.

    #20

    Elderly couple in rustic Maine kitchen with a dog, showing intimate rural life.

    #21

    Two people in a rustic kitchen immersed in preparing food, capturing the essence of rural life in Maine.

    #22

    Elderly man in a cozy room, symbolizing intimate rural life in Maine, seated next to a table with personal items.

    #23

    Child in a coat gently cradles a small animal, capturing rural Maine's intimate life.

    #24

    Two children in a cozy blanket fort surrounded by toys, capturing intimate rural life in Maine.

    #25

    Pigs being guided by handlers at a livestock show, illustrating rural life in Maine.

    #26

    A family in Maine shares an intimate moment on a couch, capturing rural life's essence.

    #27

    Young boy herding cattle in a barn, capturing rural life in Maine.

    #28

    A child in winter clothing interacts with a cow inside a rural Maine barn, capturing intimate rural life moments.

    #29

    Child in rural Maine resting against a tree, lying on the ground in a winter coat, with a dog in the foreground.

    #30

    Children exploring a wooded area, highlighting rural life in Maine.

    #31

    Person holding a large turkey in a rural setting, with other turkeys in the background of a dimly lit enclosure.

    #32

    Child interacting with a calf on a rural Maine farm, capturing everyday moments in natural light.

    #33

    Man in boots with a pig and piglets on a rural Maine farm, captured in black and white, highlighting rural life.

    #34

    German Shepherd lying on the floor, captured in intimate rural Maine setting.

    #35

    Child dancing in rural Maine kitchen, capturing intimate moment in black and white.

    #36

    Elderly man in a rural Maine kitchen peeling an apple, wearing glasses and a cardigan, capturing intimate rural life.

    #37

    Elderly man with a beard, sitting in a rustic room, embodying rural life in Maine.

    #38

    Elderly man in rural Maine kitchen holding a small dog, showcasing intimate rural life.

    #39

    Elderly man cooking in a rustic kitchen, illustrating rural life in Maine.

    #40

    Three children in cowboy hats on a rural farm, illustrating intimate rural life in Maine.

    #41

    A boy in patterned shirt gently tending to a cow inside a rural barn, embodying rural life in Maine.

    #42

    Man holding a baby at a rural fairground in Maine, highlighting intimate rural life.

    #43

    Two young children in a wagon at a rural fair, Maine, with adults nearby in a candid moment.

    #44

    Child in rural Maine with a cow in a barn, showcasing intimate rural life.

    #45

    Children observing chickens in a rural Maine setting, capturing intimate moments of everyday life.

    #46

    Child in unicorn shirt, symbolizing rural life in Maine, sitting beside cardboard boxes in a dimly lit room.

    #47

    Person tending to cows in a barn, capturing rural life in Maine through intimate photography.

    #48

    Person in overalls sitting in a rural Maine barn with livestock, capturing the essence of rural life.

    #49

    A child and dog in a rural Maine field, with cows nearby, showcasing intimate rural life moments.

    #50

    Sunlight filters through trees on a rural Maine path, with two people walking, capturing intimate rural life.

    #51

    Young child gazing out a window, capturing a moment of rural life in Maine.

    #52

    Rural life in Maine: woman holding a duck in a backyard, with a child and another person nearby, amidst farm equipment.

    #53

    Elderly man in rural Maine kitchen, interacting with a small dog, surrounded by rustic decor and a wood stove.

    #54

    Elderly man sitting and woman standing in a rustic room, capturing rural life in Maine through intimate photography.

    #55

    Elderly man in rustic Maine home with German Shepherd, capturing rural life's intimacy.

    #56

    A young person in a patterned shirt leads a cow, capturing rural life in Maine.

    #57

    Children leading cows in a rural Maine barn, capturing the essence of intimate rural life.

    #58

    Two children in a rural Maine setting, one wrapped in a towel, the other sitting, creating an intimate scene.

    #59

    A rural Maine family enjoying a smoky barbeque moment, captured in intimate detail by Barbara Peacock.

    #60

    Child enjoying watermelon outdoors, capturing rural life in Maine.

