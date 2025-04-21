To learn more about this project, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara, who told us what inspired her to focus on rural farming families in Maine.

“After traveling for seven years for American Bedroom, I wanted to stay closer to home for my next project. I also knew I wanted a subject that felt deeply intimate and personal. I was inspired by three bodies of work: Larry Towell’s Mennonites, Alessandra Sanguinetti’s Adventures of Guille & Belinda, and Larry Fink’s Social Graces. What drew me to all of them was the way they allowed for deep, continuous access to their subjects, creating work that was poetic and intimate — exactly the kind of storytelling I was interested in pursuing.

I’ve always been drawn to documenting daily life, and I had recently developed a new interest in farming and rural living. After moving to Maine, I fell in love with both the people and the landscape. It began to feel like my true home. I posted an ad on Facebook asking if anyone would be open to letting an outsider into their personal lives — and a few wonderful families responded. They’ve welcomed me so openly. It’s been an incredible blessing.”