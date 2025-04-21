Chasing Light With Barbara Peacock: 60 Intimate Photos Taken Of Rural Life In MaineInterview With Artist
You might know Barbara Peacock, a professional photographer who traveled across the United States to capture intimate portraits of Americans in their bedrooms in a project called "American Bedroom."
This time, she returns with a slightly different focus. Her new project, "Searching for the Same Light," shifts attention to rural farming families in Maine.
Like her previous work, this series tells intimate stories, but it feels more expansive. Instead of being confined to a single room, it reveals the rhythms of daily life across several households.
To learn more about this project, Bored Panda reached out to Barbara, who told us what inspired her to focus on rural farming families in Maine.
“After traveling for seven years for American Bedroom, I wanted to stay closer to home for my next project. I also knew I wanted a subject that felt deeply intimate and personal. I was inspired by three bodies of work: Larry Towell’s Mennonites, Alessandra Sanguinetti’s Adventures of Guille & Belinda, and Larry Fink’s Social Graces. What drew me to all of them was the way they allowed for deep, continuous access to their subjects, creating work that was poetic and intimate — exactly the kind of storytelling I was interested in pursuing.
I’ve always been drawn to documenting daily life, and I had recently developed a new interest in farming and rural living. After moving to Maine, I fell in love with both the people and the landscape. It began to feel like my true home. I posted an ad on Facebook asking if anyone would be open to letting an outsider into their personal lives — and a few wonderful families responded. They’ve welcomed me so openly. It’s been an incredible blessing.”
Building trust with the families for such intimate photoshoots is a must, therefore we asked how Barbara approaches this delicate dynamic.
She wrote: “Trust is everything. It begins with honoring people and their lives with complete respect. We start gently and slowly so they can feel safe and confident in opening their doors and their stories to me. They need to believe that I’ll portray them honestly and respectfully — without artifice. A kind of unspoken language of trust and acceptance develops.
Over time, strong emotional connections grow naturally. Even in just six months, I’ve grown deeply fond of all of them. The kids call me ‘Miss Bumblebee’ — I bring them chocolate milk and cookies. For one family with four boys who run a large farm with their mom, I bring carrot peels for the cows, and since they’re homeschooled, I offered to teach them art and drawing. With a nearby older couple, I bring molasses cookies and buy their eggs. Each visit brings us closer, and I believe we all genuinely enjoy our time together. This project is set to last at least three years, and I truly think we’ll become extended family by the end of it.”
Barbara also disclosed what the title “Searching for the Same Light” represents within the context of the project.
“I’ve always been drawn to the poetic in photography — like in the works of Towell, Sanguinetti, and Fink. I want to find beauty in the ordinary, in daily rituals and quiet human moments. To discover the extraordinary within the ordinary.
The title was inspired by a line in a poem by Warsan Shire, The Unbearable Weight of Staying. The line reads: ‘growing to and from one another, searching for the same light.’ I found that deeply moving. It reflects the idea that, regardless of our ideologies, politics, or beliefs, we’re all ultimately searching for the same things — love, family, health, and a good life — with a bit of light shining on us. I felt the metaphor perfectly captured the essence of what I’m trying to convey with this project.”
We were wondering whether Barbara has noticed any shifts in how rural life is perceived — either from the families themselves or from people viewing her work.
She shared: “It’s still early in the project, and I’m new to farming myself, so I can’t speak to broader shifts in perception just yet. But what I’ve already witnessed is the sheer dedication and relentless hard work that farming requires. There are no days off — the routine continues, no matter how cold or tired you are, because the animals depend on you. And there’s also the reality of loss — animals die, and that’s something farmers must face and adapt to. It’s not easy.”
Lastly, Barbara went over the biggest challenges that she faced while working on this project.
“Honestly, the biggest challenge is simply not being able to be there all the time. I know I’m missing so many little moments by not living with these families. But I’ve accepted that. My hope is that over the course of this three-year project, I’ll be able to piece together a full and honest story of rural life here in southern Maine.”