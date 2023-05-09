Barbara Peacock, a professional photographer living in New England, spent seven years traveling across the United States to take intimate pictures of Americans in their own bedrooms. She called the project "American Bedroom," which documents the diverse living conditions and lifestyles of her subjects.

The resulting collection of images has been compiled into a captivating book, which will soon be published by Kehrer Verlag. You can secure your copy by pre-ordering here!

In this article, we've selected the most recent photographs, mainly taken in Hawaii, Alaska, and Chicago, which were among the latest states Peacock visited on her journey. Scroll down to become an invisible guest in some of the most private spaces in America!

More info: Instagram | americanbedroomseries.com | Facebook | twitter.com