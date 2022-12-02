One may buy the most expensive photography gear, yet one can't buy an eye for a good photo. Just like with any creative skill, imagination and a creative approach are key. However, while quality equipment certainly wouldn't hurt, it's really about knowing how to utilize the tools and functions already available in your hands. Some of the best photography hacks do exactly that: they teach you to use tools already available or easily accessible to achieve your best photo result.

Ironically, among the many great photography hacks are tips and tricks you may already know about. Perhaps you just forgot, or it's something so basic that it simply never crossed your mind. However, plenty of photography tips can also be new, depending on how long you've been in the field. Whether you are looking for photography tips for beginners or want to hone your skills, you're likely to leave this article with your creative juices flowing overboard and new ideas popping up!

Below, we've compiled a list of awesome photography tips and tricks that are easy and simple to implement. And besides that, won't make a dent in one's wallet! Have you ever used any of the basic photography tips we mentioned? Also, do you know of any more handy tips you would like to share with fellow shutterbugs? Is there a camera hack that took your photography to the next level? Let us know in the comments!