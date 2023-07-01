Movie Theater Employees Kick Out Teenagers In The Middle Of The Night, Their Mom Is Threatening To Sue Them

Every job has its caveats, particularly if it’s a customer service job. In the case of being a movie theatre usher, it must be teens high on sugar, Fortnite, and the thrill of sneaking in, resulting in mayhem and noise complaints. Take it from a person who spent two years working in a cinema.

However, there are two things that are even worse: one, clogged toilets, and two, annoying parents. As u/Dragon_Crystal recently shared in his Entitled Parents story, it was the latter case which started his working day. After kicking rowdy teens out the previous night, he got to meet the mother of these hell spawns for not letting them lurk in the cinema till she collected them. She didn’t call in the National Guard but she did threaten to sue… Why need a stage and a production team when you have Karens causing scenes on a whim, free of charge?

After kicking out rowdy teens who were ruining cinemagoers’ experience, this employee had to deal with one final thing: their furious mom

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: olia danilevich (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Dragon_Crystal

Many people had similar stories to share

Others simply couldn’t believe the entitlement of some parents