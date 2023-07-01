Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Movie Theater Employees Kick Out Teenagers In The Middle Of The Night, Their Mom Is Threatening To Sue Them
Parenting1 hour ago

Movie Theater Employees Kick Out Teenagers In The Middle Of The Night, Their Mom Is Threatening To Sue Them

Every job has its caveats, particularly if it’s a customer service job. In the case of being a movie theatre usher, it must be teens high on sugar, Fortnite, and the thrill of sneaking in, resulting in mayhem and noise complaints. Take it from a person who spent two years working in a cinema.

However, there are two things that are even worse: one, clogged toilets, and two, annoying parents. As u/Dragon_Crystal recently shared in his Entitled Parents story, it was the latter case which started his working day. After kicking rowdy teens out the previous night, he got to meet the mother of these hell spawns for not letting them lurk in the cinema till she collected them. She didn’t call in the National Guard but she did threaten to sue… Why need a stage and a production team when you have Karens causing scenes on a whim, free of charge?

Image credits: Dragon_Crystal

Many people had similar stories to share

Others simply couldn’t believe the entitlement of some parents

