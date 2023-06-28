Entitled Karen Demands To See A Manager After Being Refused To Pay By Card, Manager Maliciously Complies And Over-Charges Her

Don’t you hate it when some entitled prick comes in and demands to bend rules according to them? Well, we certainly do. And even after a good deal of similar stories, we can’t get enough of justice biting them back for being douchey.

As u/javiba64 recently shared on the Malicious Compliance community, his daughter, who was getting her first taste of work behind the counter, experienced her first entitled customer. A ‘wild Karen’ who was outraged that she was not allowed to pay using her card. As any manager worth his salt would do, he stepped in and showed the young apprentice how rude customers are dealt with.

Seeing how a rude customer berated their teen employee for following the company’s policies, this manager defused the situation in the best way possible

Image credits: Weedezign_photo (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: javiba64

While most people applauded the way this manager handled the situation, some thought minimum card payments is a problem in itself