AAmy Revives is already a well-known artist for her relatable comics. However, Amy also has another Instagram account where she only shares her illustrations.

One project that caught our and viewers' eyes is where Amy recreates herself as a cartoon character. In the list down below, we collected the images where the artist shares her photo side-by-side with a drawing, and the results are just adorable.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore Amy's talent through recreations of her looks.

More info: Instagram | Instagram | patreon.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

#1

Such a great work! The only thing that feels off is that this person looks like Drew Barrymore, while the cartoonish version looks like a different person who just stole her clothes. Still looks awesome though.

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

