ADVERTISEMENT

If you sometimes feel alone and that nobody understands you, remember that many others share similar struggles and mental health challenges. The comic series by the artist Alec, titled “Alec With Pen,” perfectly illustrates how many people deal with trauma, anxiety, and other difficulties that impact their daily lives.

We got in touch with the illustrator and asked him some questions about his work. First of all, we were interested in what inspired him to start creating comics. The artist told us: “I've been drawing since I was a kid, but I considered myself a writer/comedian mostly until one day my therapist suggested I try to draw myself, as a way to self-empathize. I thought that seemed very dorky, but I did it anyway. And once I did, I didn't want to stop.”

More info: Instagram | patreon.com