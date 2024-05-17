Artist Creates Relatable Comic Series About The Struggles Of Life (18 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you sometimes feel alone and that nobody understands you, remember that many others share similar struggles and mental health challenges. The comic series by the artist Alec, titled “Alec With Pen,” perfectly illustrates how many people deal with trauma, anxiety, and other difficulties that impact their daily lives.
We got in touch with the illustrator and asked him some questions about his work. First of all, we were interested in what inspired him to start creating comics. The artist told us: “I've been drawing since I was a kid, but I considered myself a writer/comedian mostly until one day my therapist suggested I try to draw myself, as a way to self-empathize. I thought that seemed very dorky, but I did it anyway. And once I did, I didn't want to stop.”
Alec continued and explained why he featured a version of himself with blacked-out eyes in his cartoon: “That was originally an accident when I first drew myself, but it just felt immediately right. You could say it represents childhood trauma/depression/self-loathing IF YOU REALLY WANTED TO.”
Asked about the recurring themes and motifs in his series, Alec answered: “My work has two modes: One is using jokes and a magical-realistic sensibility to mull over my issues with anxiety, ADHD, and chronic depression, but in, like, a FUN way, and the second one just being extremely silly and stupid, usually by making my version of certain genres. Detective Man is a satire of detective shows, Haunted House Husband is a satire of horror movies, and Midnight Justice is a satire of Batman. Oh, and I also do political and social commentary stuff when I'm angry.”
The artist also shared with us how he comes up with ideas for his new comics: “I write things in my phone when I think of them, but mostly I just watch hundreds of hours of TV and things just pop into my head. My comedy influences, hmmm, I'd say lots of TV like The Office, 30 Rock, Arrested Development, Party Down, Bored To Death, Search Party, and Shrill. When it comes to comics, though, it's ALL Calvin and Hobbes.”
Lastly, Alec told us more about his influences in the world of comedy and humor: “Comedy is like horror, it attempts to make every moment in a work of art entertaining. Comedy FEELS good, and when you feel good, you want to pay attention. Like horror, too, when you pair comedy with a different feeling—anger, romance, grief, jealousy, boredom—it transforms into a special new concoction. I like playing with those combinations.”