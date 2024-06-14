ADVERTISEMENT

Do you remember Kensington, the golden retriever specializing in dog attorney services? If you’re unsure what we’re talking about and wondering if we’ve lost our minds by suggesting a dog could be a professional lawyer, stick with us for a moment and check out the advertising slogans created by her caretaker. For those of you who already know Kensington, always ready to help other canines in need, be sure to check out the newest posters from Campbell Wagtail & Fetcher’s law firm we selected for you today.

To provide more context about the parody ads created by Kensington’s owner, here’s what he told us about the inspiration behind this hilarious series: “Most of our inspiration comes from all the foster dogs we have had in the past four years. Everything we come up with is all in good fun. We come from very creative families.”

Without further ado, scroll down to see when your dog’s rights are violated and how they can turn to this Instagram star for compensation for unlawful treatment.

