Here are a few shots from a recent trip to Valletta, photographing its stunning scenery, sunny, colorful streets, and delicious food.

I’m a photographer based in Cambridge, UK. I actually started photographing whilst working as a chef. I worked in kitchens for over 9 years and began photographing initially just to document my own food. Gradually, I began photographing restaurants for the companies I was working for, everything from food to interiors and portraits.

My other main passion was always travel. For me, seeing the world and experiencing it to its fullest is one of the most important things in life. So, eventually, I decided to combine my love of photography with my love of travel. Although the processes of restaurant photography and travel photography are different in some ways, they do share the same fundamentals. It took me a few trips to get used to and perfect my style of travel photography, and I’m still learning new techniques and methods with every trip I go on, but that’s the exciting thing about it! No trip is ever the same, and you never stop learning.

