Art is wonderful. It is as old as humanity itself. Scientists have found drawings of animals in caves, believed to be the homes of the first humans on Earth. We also discovered drawings from civilizations that lived and ended long ago. Without these drawings, we would not have much information about our ancestors.Nowadays, you can find art filling the streets of many cities. So, find some street art and post a photo of it. Let’s see street art from around the world!