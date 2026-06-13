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There are only so many grilling tools and coffee mugs a dad can receive before the whole thing starts to feel a little predictable. Not that there's anything wrong with the classics, but if you've been shopping from the same mental list for the past five years, it might be time to go in a completely different direction.

This list exists for exactly that reason. Every single gift on here is the kind of thing Dad wouldn't think to buy himself, wouldn't expect to unwrap, and will almost certainly not be able to put down once he does. Out of the box doesn't mean impractical; it just means nobody else at the Father's Day table is handing over the same thing, and that alone makes it worth it.