“How Sharp Is Your Movie Memory?”: Name These 28 Film Characters From Their Silhouettes Only

ADVERTISEMENT

From chaotic, quirky protagonists to quiet yet unique side characters, you’re about to be tested on the most memorable movie characters. Each one will challenge your movie memory skills and ability to spot and recognize the tiny details that make them unique.

In this visual movie quiz, you’ll have to name the characters using just their silhouettes. Think you can differentiate between a shapeless black blob and the Ghostbusters? Let’s see!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Mukhtar Shuaib Mukhtar