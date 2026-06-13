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These memes don’t require expertise in some specific fandom, culture, or generation… they’re literally for everyone.

If you have a sense of humor, you’re already qualified to understand these absolute best gems that we collected from the @tiedyehomie page, which is known for delivering pure and unadulterated joy.

One minute you’ll be scrolling through relatable work jokes; the next you’ll find yourself laughing at dramatic cats that paint your exact mood.