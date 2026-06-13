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If you’re looking for a quick breather from your afternoon slump, or just want to start your week with a sunny, positive mood, we’ve got just the thing for you here.

These memes don’t require expertise in some specific fandom, culture, or generation… they’re literally for everyone.

If you have a sense of humor, you’re already qualified to understand these absolute best gems that we collected from the @tiedyehomie page, which is known for delivering pure and unadulterated joy.

One minute you’ll be scrolling through relatable work jokes; the next you’ll find yourself laughing at dramatic cats that paint your exact mood.

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#1

Humorous poorly painted portrait of a teenage girl meant to boost self-esteem

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    #2

    Comparison meme of boring street without and with trees

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    #3

    Creative meme showing cat face through toilet roll like the moon

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    When evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins coined the word meme in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, he wasn’t thinking about internet humor. He was talking about cultural survival.

    According to Dawkins, for any piece of culture to successfully spread from person to person, it must hit a specific trifecta: copy-fidelity, fecundity, and longevity.

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    This means a piece of content must be easy to replicate without losing its core meaning. It also needs to spread at breakneck speed. And it has to possess enough staying power to survive a rapidly shifting timeline.
    #4

    Man waiting awkwardly at self checkout after messing up cashier meme random memes

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    #5

    Random meme about the cool life of a dog and its omnipotent owner

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    #6

    Meme of hospital scene with cat face and unplugged noisy machines

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    Dawkins explained that the absolute best memes do something extra. They perfectly tap into a specific cultural need or collective vibe.

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    They basically capture the zeitgeist — the general intellectual, moral, and cultural climate of an era.

    From a sociological perspective, these hyper-successful memes come straight out of our collective consciousness. They are born out of our shared beliefs and attitudes and operate as society’s invisible glue.
    #7

    Bear walking near caution sign bear in area meme

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    #8

    Meme comparing photos taken by girls vs bros over friendship years

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    #9

    Humorous meme of a person with fire on head about overthinking

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    Recent studies show that sharing these hyper-specific and weird memes triggers an instant sense of social belonging.

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    Gen Z and Millennials often use abstract visuals as emotional shorthand to stay connected without the pressure of actual small talk. In fact, the frequent use of memes is linked to stronger intimacy and better relationship maintenance.

    Internet memes are a “sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content,” says Paolo Gerbaudo, director of the Center for Digital Culture at King's College London.
    #10

    Random meme tweet about a girl banned from class for bringing iced coffee

    tiedyehomie , rachelhelenw Report

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    #11

    3D colorful graph humorously labeled as blanket when finding long side at 3am

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    #12

    Funny Twitter exchange between 7-Eleven and customer about lizard named Marvin

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    5points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, can I get a refund on this hot tea? It tastes like lizard.

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    While some critics worry that dark memes may risk normalizing or trivializing mental illness, others argue that they can also serve a meaningful psychological function.

    For people dealing with severe anxiety or depression, self-deprecating memes act as a vital tool for emotional processing and peer support. They are sort of a coping mechanism.

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    Experts say that memes which address typically difficult-to-communicate themes like depression or isolation give people a safer, and even socially sanctioned, way to shed some of the burden.

    There’s also a ton of research that shows finding humor in tough situations can take some of the power away from these otherwise taboo feelings.
    #13

    Blurred cat face overwhelmed by two tasks random meme

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    #14

    Valheim game meme about building a Dollar General store to annoy friends

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    #15

    Funny text message meme about boss handling December vs January problems

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    A study done during the pandemic found that people who looked at memes felt more positive emotions afterward.

    “What we found was that if you viewed memes, you were in a better mood, which made you feel more confident in your ability to cope with life during the pandemic… Memes, particularly those that relate to a highly stressful context, may help support efforts to cope with the stressor,” said Jessica Myrick, professor of media studies at the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Blurred double image of man smiling representing wandering brain during conversation

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    #17

    Funny meme about kids born after Shrek release with Shrek family babies in bed

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    Memes are also gradually replacing traditional water cooler chats. With more people working from home, dropping a funny image into a team channel builds actual camaraderie.

    Workplace memes are becoming increasingly common, with surveys reporting that many younger employees use memes and reaction GIFs in professional communication channels.

    In a survey, over half of all digital workers (52%) said they rely on memes to chat with colleagues.

    It is a quick way to vent about shared frustrations and maintain human connection in a screen-dominated world.
    #18

    Tweet showing smallest origami crane on fingertip and LEGO block

    tiedyehomie , x.com Report

    4points
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    agat avatar
    Bubblebee
    Bubblebee
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow, these are incredible! 😯

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    #19

    Funny meme of monkey in safety vest looking at phone

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    #20

    Screenshot of funny YouTube comments about not stopping listening

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    Considering how much time people spend online, it’s hardly surprising that memes have become a staple of everyday digital life.

    According to Statista, Americans spend around 2 hours and 20–24 minutes per day on social media, where memes compete for attention alongside videos, photos, and other content.

    And people aren’t just consuming memes; they’re actively sharing them.

    A survey found that 75% of people aged 13 to 36 post memes, with more than half sharing them at least once a week and nearly a third doing so daily.
    #21

    Cracked glass sign explaining strong bear enclosure glass being replaced soon

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    #22

    Text meme about fruits that do or don't live up to their names random memes

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    Experts are building a whole field called memetics to study how these digital macro-images mutate and spread like viruses.

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    Decades from now, historians might even decode our weirdest memes to understand us.

    So keep scrolling and sharing… you’re literally archiving human history.
    #23

    Hunger Games meme about Peeta camouflaging like stone in random memes

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    #24

    Spaghetti dropped on floor resembling art sculpture in random memes

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    4points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tessellation with creamy parmesan sauce.

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    #25

    SpongeBob watching incoming call turning to missed call in funny memes

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    #26

    Random memes about old social media logos Instagram Facebook YouTube

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    4points
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    dariadeghenghi avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ☎️📺📽️⏰📭📜🗑️📖📌🔍✏️ <<<— tis old

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    #27

    Carrot and rabbit game price comparison meme illustrating hidden value random memes

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    #28

    Rice grains pointing upwards in pot after cooking normal rice meme random memes

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    4points
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    Barry Patterson
    Barry Patterson
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Startled rice, a personal favorite.

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    #29

    Group of workers posing in front of overturned heavy machinery before getting fired

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    #30

    Older man showing a prom photo from 1949 at Outback Steakhouse

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    #31

    Fitness gym and meal prep containers showing what people think is difficult versus actual difficulty

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    4points
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    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see no choices in either picture

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    #32

    Multiple identical men in suits joke about being not like the other guys at stadium

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    4points
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    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That reminds me, dilldoes are on sale this weekend!

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    #33

    Meme comparing 1995 video rentals to 2025 streaming movie rental prices with John Cena face

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    #34

    Meme showing funny typo on lobby access sign with missing letter

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    #35

    Illustration meme about summoning dopamine with coffee in the morning

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    #36

    Silhouette of dad standing by door while child plays Lego Indiana Jones video game

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    #37

    Cute duckling, hedgehog, and tortoise in a container with phone ringing caption

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    #38

    Funny random memes with tweets about early morning foot racing

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    #39

    Funny meme about putting cake in oven tilted at 120 degrees

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    #40

    Roll of tape labeled with jokes about being present in random memes

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    #41

    Older man skateboarding captioned about 90s music as classics in random memes

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    3points
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    #42

    Humorous photo of pancake and sandwich with fork meme about being watched random memes

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    #43

    Funny robot smiling meme about not hearing what was said random memes

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    #44

    Confusing English was meme with Lisa Simpson and yelling man random memes

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    #45

    Old man reading book with kids meme about buying cars and lasting ten years random memes

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    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *looks out the window at my almost 30-year-old truck I bought 9+ years ago for $700*

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    #46

    Funny mom and daughters versus father and sons outdoor photo meme random memes

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    #47

    Couple lying in bed funny meme about calling son or father random memes

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    #48

    Tweet about parents leaving Greek villages for a better life but wanting to live there

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    #49

    Comparison of ideal and real finger nail shapes in a humorous meme

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    #50

    Funny random meme showing a dog reacting disgustedly to early waking

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    #51

    Humorous random meme sign stating it is unstable and not to lean

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    3points
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    #52

    Funny random memes with hilarious niece's answers to questions

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    #53

    Funny meme about sentences rhyming unexpectedly with monkey and skull

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    #54

    Elephant paths in Dutch design show failure to match human behavior with nature

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    #55

    Meme about caffeine increasing heart rate but still feeling exhausted

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    #56

    Random memes showing a funny plate of burger, fries, and dessert as nutrition advice

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    #57

    Funny meme about setting up for the best bite of a sandwich

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    #58

    Humorous shower curtain meme after washing without reading care label

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    #59

    Watch and chain hanging on kitchen faucet drip reminder meme

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    3points
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    #60

    Snow on wire fence resembles a drawing random meme

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    #61

    Door handle spinning freely to cause frustration random meme

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    #62

    Meme showing a secret mini bar stocked in a medicine cabinet

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    3points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good company ...or, they did find it but didn't want to admit to snooping the drúg cabinet 🤔

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    #63

    Humorous fortune cookie message saying 2036 will be your year

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    3points
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    #64

    Dog looking surprised alone in bed meme random memes

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    #65

    Dog wearing sunglasses with quality gifts caption random memes

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    3points
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    #66

    Paper saying looking forward to this year because no with smiley random memes

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    #67

    Random meme about video gaming hinting at something behind a stone wall

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    3points
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    #68

    Person taping stripes on sandal to mimic Gucci design random memes

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    #69

    Mariah Carey meme frozen in ice cube after Christmas 2025 random memes

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    #70

    200-page book with repeated letter M and one letter N hidden on a page

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    #71

    Meme about regret at restaurant with man looking uncomfortable

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    #72

    Screenshot of a sarcastic job application resume meme with funny responses

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    #73

    Funny meme with confused faces and text about cashier receipt saying You too

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    #74

    Meme of man crying with text about joke not funny after 20 minutes

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    #75

    Man wearing a red scarf joking about making it from red flags meme

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    #76

    Close-up of Christmas sugar cookies with icing and sprinkles meme

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    #77

    Humorous text meme about feeling like grocery store broccoli in misty rain

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    #78

    Skeleton character in movie still praised as greatest cinematic frame

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    #79

    Car shipping method shown by tightly packed boxes and luggage with SUV inside container

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    #80

    Meme of someone using Infinity Gauntlet to hold multiple dipping sauces

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    #81

    Random meme with gaming skeletons and Dr Pepper zero sugar in hand

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    #82

    Vintage sketch of dog sack invention for safe dog rides on running board

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    #83

    Funny meme with a large frog reflecting on cheat day turning into cheat year

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    2points
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    #84

    Anxious cat meme showing worry with caption oh no

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    #85

    Chart showing average phone call durations by relationship with humorous times

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