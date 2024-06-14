ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’d like to introduce you to the cartoon series by Kate Curtis. A highly accomplished art director, illustrator, and painter, Curtis has worked in senior creative roles at major Australian advertising agencies, where her innovative approach has earned her numerous awards. Outside of advertising, Curtis has applied her artistic skills to creating graphic novels and children's books.

Additionally, the artist's cartoons have been recognized and featured by The New Yorker magazine. Scroll down to see a selection of single-panel works from Kate Curtis, featuring commentary on modern times, politics, and other relatable topics.

More info: Instagram | cluestolife.wordpress.com