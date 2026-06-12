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Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better
Young woman looking distressed with hand on forehead, reflecting tension from creepy BIL hitting on sister situation.
Family, Relationships

Woman Allows Creepy BIL To Hit On Sister Just So Her Fiancé Likes Her Better

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America is in the peak of wedding season, which also means there’s drama galore happening all over the show. Tying the knot is meant to be a happy experience but all too often, it brings out the worst in some people and leads to stress, disagreements, and even physical altercations.

A bride was left with a black eye, a cut on her cheek and some missing hair just days before her bachelorette. She was attacked by her own sister who claims she “didn’t mean to hit her.” The sister says she was reacting to having her hair pulled by her “Bridezilla” sibling. The two were arguing about the wedding, after the bride told her younger sister that her long-term boyfriend can’t attend the big day.

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    She gave her sister a black eye just days before her bachelorette party

    Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    She’s angry about her long-term BF being banned from the wedding, while she’s paired up with a creepy groomsman

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    Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Camandona / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRA-calicoastin

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    “She’s just a toddler”: many felt the bride was childish and that the sister acted in self-defence

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    She revealed that she’d skipped the bachelorette party, and also gave an update after the wedding

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    Image credits: branin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: jet-po / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: alexbrod89 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRA-calicoastin

    “All of you sound like garbage people”: the update wasn’t well-received by everyone

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is a lover of words and visuals. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa, and the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

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