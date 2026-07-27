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New Study Finds Married People Are Up To 74% More Likely To Develop Dementia Under One Specific Condition
Smiling Bruce Willis and Emma Heming, a married couple, posing together. Related to married people and dementia.
Couples, Health & Wellness

New Study Finds Married People Are Up To 74% More Likely To Develop Dementia Under One Specific Condition

anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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Research has shown that marriage can be a life-saving factor in medical crises, whether for financial assistance, practical caregiving, or emotional support.

However, in the case of one incurable illness, it has been found to have the opposite effect.

A new study has shown that being married to someone with dementia could increase one’s risk of getting the disease themselves, compared to couples where neither has it.

Highlights
  • A new study has found that having a spouse with dementia is associated with a high increase in one's own risk.
  • Researchers claimed that caregiving stress, isolation, and declining health are potential contributors to the elevated risk.
  • Public figures such as Emma Heming Willis and Jay Leno have spoken about the emotional toll of caregiving.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) data claims that dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of mortality worldwide and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people.

RELATED:

    Having a spouse with dementia may increase the other partner’s risk of developing the condition

    Elderly married couple concerned about developing dementia under specific conditions.

    Image credits: Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

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    Dementia, an umbrella term for brain damage and the gradual loss of cognitive function, causes a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life.

    According to the WHO, 57 million people suffered from it in 2021, and the number is expected to reach 78 million in 2023 and 139 million in 2050.

    Alzheimer’s Disease International says there are over 10 million new cases of dementia each year worldwide, implying one new case every 3.2 seconds.

    Senior man looking thoughtful, contemplating dementia and conditions that affect married people.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    The new study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on July 20, 2026, examined data from about 1 million people in Taiwan to determine dementia risk among married couples and the factors that aggravate or mitigate it.

    The researchers found that women had a 74% increased risk of dementia if their partners had it, while men had a 69% higher chance of developing it if their partner had the condition.

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    Once the researchers accounted for extra risk, such as age, they found the increased risk corresponded to an additional 2.75 cases of dementia per 100 women and 3.49 cases per 100 men over five years.

    Researchers pointed to 3 factors behind dementia risk in couples

    Anatomical model of a human brain, illustrating areas potentially affected by dementia.

    Image credits: Robina Weermeijer/Unsplash

    Dementia is not contagious, but the study identified three reasons spouses may develop it within years of each other. First is assortative mating, and the second is a shared lifestyle.

    People often seek out partners from similar socio-economic backgrounds, which shapes lifestyle preferences and access to healthy food, exercise, and social life that can delay dementia.

    The third and most impactful reason the study derived was the role of caregiving played by one partner.

    Happy elderly couple doing a puzzle together, reducing risk of dementia for married people.

    Image credits: Magnific

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    When one spouse develops dementia, the other steps in as the primary caregiver in about 25% of the cases, according to a 2020 report by the Population Reference Bureau.

    Family Caregiver Alliance says that 30%-40% of dementia caregivers suffer from depression and emotional stress, and a third of them do so while dealing with declining health themselves.

    A social media post asking if dementia is an escape mechanism, relevant to married people's dementia risk.

    Image credits: JackBauerAD

    A social media post questioning the link between a spouse and developing dementia.

    Image credits: HenryMirac82936

    Past studies have shown that spouses who are primary caregivers for their partners with dementia get the illness more often in the future. The development was attributed to the stress, isolation, and mental health battles associated with caregiving.

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    However, the previous studies were based on “relatively small or regional samples,” Dr. Chi-Shin Wu, one of the researchers associated with the new study, told ABC.

    Dr. Wu further added that the new study “did not assume that every spouse was the primary caregiver.”

    A doctor examining brain scans on a computer, exploring factors leading to dementia.

    Image credits: Magnifc

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    This would likely improve understanding of the disease among married couples, according to Simone Reppermund, an expert in cognitive disorders at the University of NSW’s Center for Healthy Brain Aging.

    Reppermund, who was not involved in the study, told ABC, “The researchers controlled for a lot of factors that are important to control for, which is a real strength of this study, and still the risk of dementia was a lot higher.”

    Jay Leno and Emma Heming Willis were among the celebrities highlighting the strain of dementia caregiving

    An elderly man comforting an elderly woman, suggesting the emotional impact on married people developing dementia.

    Image credits: Gpointstudio/Magnific

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    In recent years, several public figures have spoken openly about the emotional toll of caring for a partner while watching them struggle with the disorder.

    Bruce Willis, who retired from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, was later diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

    Throughout his health journey, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, his primary caregiver, has shared candid reflections on the challenges he has faced while also raising awareness.

    Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis smiling, as married people potentially facing dementia.

    Image credits: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    In May 2026, she admitted in an interview with Today that she didn’t initially realize the impact of caregiving and made the mistake of neglecting her health. Now, she makes time for herself, be it gardening, exercise, or catching up with her friends.

    “(Caregivers) can ask for help,” Emma said. “They’re not a failure if they need the help. It’s OK to bring people in to support you and your loved one.”

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    “It’s important for us to be able to put our health first, so that we can continue to care for the people that we love.”

    Jay Leno and his wife Mavis Leno posing, representing married people and the risk of dementia.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

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    Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno has also spoken about caring for his wife, Mavis Leno, after she was diagnosed with advanced dementia.

    “The idea that you get married and you take these vows, nobody ever thinks they’ll be called upon to act on them, you know?” Jay told Today in November 2025. “You know that part for better or worse. But even the ‘worse’ is not that bad.”

    “It has to do with sleep.” Netizens speculated over the new study’s claim about dementia in married couples

    A comment suggesting routine contributes to married people developing dementia.

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    A comment about less sleep leading to cognitive decline and potentially dementia in married people.

    A comment linking children's impact on sleep to married people developing dementia over time.

    A comment discussing the societal implications and a cynical view on married people and dementia.

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    A comment suggesting lack of partner observation impacts early diagnosis of dementia in married people.

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    A comment about a study connecting dementia to gut microbiome and married people sharing microbiome.

    A comment about married people, dementia, routine, and a lackluster social life.

    A comment suggesting married people statistically live longer and someone notices changes in behavior related to dementia.

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    A comment stating that lifelong celibacy is the best, in response to developing dementia.

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    A comment discussing how dementia worsens with inactive brain use and how married women might affect men's brain activity.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
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