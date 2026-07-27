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The Most Requested Tattoo In The Industry Is Also The One Artists Complain About The Most
A client wearing a hat watches as a tattoo artist, wearing blue gloves, works on a tattoo on their arm.
Art & Design, Tattoo Art

The Most Requested Tattoo In The Industry Is Also The One Artists Complain About The Most

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You know how they say fashion is cyclical? Well, the same goes for tattoos. Looking back, you can usually tell what era someone grew up in just by the ink they have.

The ’90s and 2000s gave us tramp stamps, while the 2010s had infinity symbols and Harry Potter tattoos. And, well, no one gets as tired of them as the tattoo artists, and honestly, we can’t blame them. But according to an influencer, there’s one trend that wasn’t just repetitive — it was genuinely difficult and downright frustrating to tattoo: the black band tattoo.

RELATED:

    The black band arm tattoo was a staple for years, with so many men getting it for various reasons, but as it turns out, it’s the one tattoo many artists hate doing

    A person with a double black band tattoo on their forearm, a requested tattoo in the industry.

    Image credits: MassKhalifa / Reddit

    Of course, there’s the annoyance factor: creating the same type of art over and over again can be dreadful, but that’s not the only reason this tattoo design is despised

    We’ve all seen people — usually men — with black armband tattoos walking around. Hey, maybe you even know someone who has one, or maybe you’re that someone. But in that case, you should probably know this: your tattoo artist may have disliked you a little after you brought that design into the studio.

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    And we’re not necessarily exaggerating. The admission came from EvolveInk on TikTok, where he listed the tattoos that many artists either despise doing or simply refuse to do. Topping the list was none other than the historically loaded, slightly culturally appropriative black band tattoo that wraps around the arm. And yes, it even ranked above eyebrow tattoos, despite how intricate those can be.

    A tattoo artist focusing intently while giving a tattoo, a requested tattoo in the industry.

    Image credits: asilopezfotografia / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Turns out, while many get it because it is a simple tattoo, comprised of one, maybe two solid color lines, apparently for the artists, it is incredibly difficult to achieve

    The reason these tattoos are often turned away, or absolutely hated, is simple: they’re incredibly difficult to make. The influencer explains that while they may seem like a simple design, because after all, it’s just a few solid black bands around the arm, they actually require a huge amount of precision and patience.

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    “They take so long to do,” he said. That’s because they have to be “perfectly packed in, straight and solid.” Because they’re so difficult to execute, the influencer also shared that most tattoo artists would rather tattoo an entire arm sleeve in one session than ever do another black band tattoo. All because they “hate the process.” And honestly, it does seem to require an incredibly steady, almost surgical hand.

    A tattoo artist in blue gloves giving a forearm tattoo to a client, a requested tattoo in the industry.

    Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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    This is because it requires so much precision and steadiness that many artists actually prefer to do a whole arm sleeve rather than doing the black band arm tattoo

    But this also raises a question: why do so many people get this tattoo? Well, the answer is a bit more complicated than it simply being a trend. Historically, these circumferential black band tattoos have been practiced for thousands of years in Polynesian and Hawaiian cultures, where they often represent lineage, social status, and protection.

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    In the West, however, the tattoo gradually took on a different meaning. In many cultures, wearing a black armband was a traditional way of mourning a loved one. Over time, that practice evolved, and instead of wearing a cloth band, some people began tattooing solid black bands around their arms as a permanent memorial. Then, by the 2010s, the design exploded in popularity simply because people thought it looked cool.

    A person's arm with a double gray band tattoo, a requested tattoo in the industry.

    Image credits: foad shariyati / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Of course, for many people, this is just another tattoo trend that came and went, and one we eventually got used to, or even grew to like. But for tattoo artists, these designs are part of their livelihood. And they’re well within their rights to refuse a tattoo if they don’t want to do it. According to industry standards, legal boundaries, artistic integrity, and even technical limitations are all valid reasons for an artist to turn down a design.

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    So, keep this in mind: while your tattoo artist probably won’t tell you to leave because of a black band tattoo, there’s a good chance they’ll be side-eyeing your request in the privacy of their own mind. But what about you? Do you have any black band tattoos or even tribal ink? Let us know if you do, and tell us the story or meaning behind them!

    Most people get it for various reasons, but the reason it is so popular is due to its cultural and traditional ties to indigenous culture

    A social media comment reading 'someone watched to much teen wolf 😂' related to the requested tattoo.

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    A social media comment about the most requested tattoo meaning two lines in pregnancy detection devices, highlighting tattoo industry perceptions.

    A social media comment stating tattoos have different meanings depending on the person, discussing the most requested tattoo industry designs.

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    A social media comment explaining band tattoos as funeral bands, remembrance, or punishment, detailing the most requested tattoo meanings.

    A social media comment about matching snake tattoos and Yakuza connection, humorously discussing the most requested tattoo interpretations.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

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    A social media comment about a tattoo signal, jokingly mentioning the most requested tattoo meanings and perceptions.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

    A social media comment discussing the cultural meanings and personal significance of a requested tattoo.

    Image credits: www.facebook.com

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    A social media comment jokingly stating that a specific tattoo means a person is pregnant.

    A social media comment suggesting that a requested tattoo implies lack of originality.

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    A social media comment humorously linking a tattoo to the depth one can reach in a Pringles can.

    A social media comment comically associating a tattoo with losing a life in Jumanji.

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    A social media comment explaining the meaning behind a specific tattoo, discussing loss and line thickness in the tattoo industry.

    A social media post featuring a picture of a man, likely in the context of the requested tattoo discussion in the industry.

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    A social media comment expressing a humorous reaction to a tattoo, relating it to Shibuya and the tattoo industry.

    A social media comment arguing that tattoos with meanings are outdated in the tattoo industry, suggesting coolness over symbolism.

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    A social media comment detailing the historical criminal connotations of certain tattoos in Japan within the tattoo industry.

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    Francisca Santos

    Francisca Santos

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    Francisca Santos

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

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    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

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    What do you think ?
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    stevenricketts avatar
    Steven Ricketts
    Steven Ricketts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Culturally appropriated? Sit the actual f down Bored Panda.

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    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, you're not into stupid buzzwords and idiotic concepts?

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    minaitse avatar
    Minä Itse
    Minä Itse
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those lines means how deep you can get your hand when fist loving another man...

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    stevenricketts avatar
    Steven Ricketts
    Steven Ricketts
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Culturally appropriated? Sit the actual f down Bored Panda.

    2
    2points
    reply
    laszlo_larthlanc avatar
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Laszlo Larthlanc
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So, you're not into stupid buzzwords and idiotic concepts?

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    minaitse avatar
    Minä Itse
    Minä Itse
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those lines means how deep you can get your hand when fist loving another man...

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    0points
    reply
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