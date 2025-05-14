Just because a tattoo is funny doesn’t mean it’s bad. And just because it’s intricate doesn’t mean it’s good.

But whatever the case, tattoos like these are always worth a look. Whether they make you laugh or leave you in awe, there’s something undeniably entertaining about them.

So here’s a compilation of viral tattoos we found on the Instagram account Vrise Viral, which is entirely dedicated to collecting them. From bizarre to hilarious and everything in between—enjoy!