Just because a tattoo is funny doesn’t mean it’s bad. And just because it’s intricate doesn’t mean it’s good.

But whatever the case, tattoos like these are always worth a look. Whether they make you laugh or leave you in awe, there’s something undeniably entertaining about them.

So here’s a compilation of viral tattoos we found on the Instagram account Vrise Viral, which is entirely dedicated to collecting them. From bizarre to hilarious and everything in between—enjoy!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wrist tattoo with circular and vertical text design showing a creative and interesting tattoo style for inspiration.

vrise.viral Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Small tattoo of two hugging arms on a toe, showcasing creative and funny tattoo design on foot close-up.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Hand with a black tattoo creating an optical illusion with a smaller hand design on the palm, showcasing funny and interesting tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Realistic mechanical leg tattoo on left calf next to a prosthetic leg, showcasing funny and interesting tattoo art.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Creative robot tattoo design evolves from child's drawing to detailed ink, showcasing funny and interesting tattoos in progress.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Realistic snake tattoo on upper chest showing detailed scales and shadow for a funny and interesting tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kristisavagecook avatar
    Kristi Savage Cook
    Kristi Savage Cook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Amazing work! You definitely chose the right artist to complete this masterpiece.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Minimalist heart tattoo on shoulder with subtle shading, showcasing a funny and interesting style from bad tattoos collection.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Minimalist tattoo of a partially fading leopard on a forearm, showcasing a funny and interesting tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tattoo of cartoon and movie characters sitting together at a table, showcasing a funny and interesting tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can’t say it’s a choice I would make but gotta be impressed by the artwork 👍

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #10

    Elderly woman with large funny cat tattoos on her chest showing interesting and bad tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    3D bug tattoo on knee surrounded by butterfly tattoos, showcasing unique and interesting funny tattoos design ideas.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Tattoo of a detailed cat wearing a black balaclava, featuring a funny and interesting design on the skin.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tattoo of a person in a long coat on a wheeled office chair, showcasing funny and interesting bad tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Back tattoo of a crudely drawn figure on a cross, showcasing one of the funny and bad tattoos with simple line work.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Realistic skull tattoo covering fingers and back of hand, showcasing detailed and dark body art style for funny interesting tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Close-up of a funny and bad tattoo on skin that reads Mom this tattoo is for life with a smiley face.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Small red Vans logo tattoos on heels of both feet, representing funny and interesting tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Arm tattoo featuring multiple black fish with one distinct red fish in the center, showcasing funny and interesting tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Small devil and angel tattoos inked inside each ear, showcasing a creative and funny tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man showing interesting geometric tattoos on chest and arm, with intricate black ink patterns in an indoor setting.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Funny and interesting bad tattoo of a black and white cat wearing a blue face mask, shown on skin and in real life.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Tabby cat cuddling a matching cat face tattoo on a person's arm, showcasing funny and interesting tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two surreal and funny tattoos of a spiky multi-eyed doll-like creature on forearms, showcasing unusual and interesting tattoo designs.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Chest tattoo featuring the phrase there's a monster on all of us with two green monster claw designs on each side.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Woman with a funny and interesting tattoo of the word twilight and eyes on her upper back in a store setting.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tattoo of a cartoon character with a rainbow background and bold text saying I hate people on a man's chest.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Back tattoo with the phrase I EXIST in large outlined letters showcasing funny and interesting bad tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Large black sad face tattoo covering most of a person's back, showcasing funny and interesting bad tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Matching funny tattoos of cartoon characters Bart and Lisa Simpson on two arms, outlined in black ink.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Two people showing matching alien face tattoos on the roof of their mouths in a funny and interesting tattoo idea.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hand with simple black line tattoos along fingers and thumb, showcasing funny and interesting tattoo design ideas.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Back tattoos featuring funny, interesting, and bad designs including distorted faces and a lion.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Man with funny and interesting bad tattoo of the name Brenda repeatedly inked across his entire back

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Man with funny and bad tattoos of a wooden cross and a religious face covering his back and neck indoors.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Tattoo of a math equation showing years adding up to 666 with a red car doodle on a person’s skin, a funny tattoo.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Two minimalistic tattoos showing a man tangled in red string, representing funny and interesting bad tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Close-up of ankle with funny and interesting tattoos of small ants above a brown leather shoe.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    A poorly done tattoo of a woman’s face on skin next to a phone showing the original photo for comparison, funny tattoo.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Ankle tattoo of a green dragon wrapping around the ankle, showcasing a funny and interesting tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Minimalist tattoo of hands dropping letters onto a piece of paper with the word opinion, representing funny and interesting tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Tattoo of multiple crossed-out female names on skin, showcasing a funny and bad tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Man with a large funny tattoo on his sunburned back at the beach featuring a humorous religious text and city name.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tattoo of hands making a shadow puppet that forms a rabbit with a gun, a creative and funny tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Person with a large back tattoo of clouds and rain made from many small black lines, an interesting and funny tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Close-up of a person with a skull hand tattoo covering their face, surrounded by other detailed funny and interesting tattoos.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Tattoo of cartoon characters SpongeBob, Patrick, and No-Face sitting around a campfire, a funny tattoo design.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Side view of a man with funny and bad tattoos, including a cube and text on his cheek, showcasing interesting tattoo designs.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Black and gray tattoo of a quirky cartoon cat face with exaggerated features and sharp claws on skin close-up.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Intricate black ink tattoos on hand featuring an eye, leaves, moon phases, and script in a funny and interesting tattoo style.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Black and gray tattoo of a funny and bad Pikachu with a monstrous mouth on a person's skin.

    vrise.viral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    12
    Arrow point to leftBack NextArrow point to right
    Arrow point to leftBack 12 NextArrow point to right